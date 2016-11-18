Slashdot Asks: Is Paperless Office a Dream?

A new report by Danwood, which surveyed 1,000 office workers, almost half said that they print something every day and 84 percent said printing things on paper at work was an "important aspect of work." In the past, we have seen a trend growing at many workplaces where things are moving increasingly digital, implying strongly that our reliance on paper must be reducing as a result. From a report:What do you guys think? Will we ever hit a stage where paper will have a minimal footprint, if at all, at workplaces?Reader argStyopa shares his views on why paper is here to stay, and for good: