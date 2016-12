Ask Slashdot: Have You Read 'The Art of Computer Programming'?

In 1962, 24-year-old Donald Knuth began writing The Art of Computer Programming, publishing three volumes by 1973, with volume 4 arriving in 2005. (Volume 4A appeared in 2011 , with new paperback fascicles planned for every two years, and fascicle 6, "Satisfiability," arriving last December). "You should definitely send me a resume if you can read the whole thing," Bill Gates once said, in a column where he described working through the book . "If somebody is so brash that they think they know everything, Knuth will help them understand that the world is deep and complicated."But now long-time Slashdot reader Qbertino has a question:Share your answers and experiences in the comments. Have you read The Art of Computer Programming?