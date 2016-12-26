What's the Best Book You Read This Year? 176
The year is almost over. It's time we asked you about the books you read over the past few months. Which ones -- new or old -- were your favourite? Please share just one title name in the comments section (and if you would like, rest in parenthesis). Also, which books are you looking forward to reading in the coming weeks?
The Gene: an intimate history by Sidhartha Mukherjee
Childe Cycle Books (Score:2)
Picked up Dorsai! from a bookshelf and kept going through the other four books from there.
Definitely, the books I enjoyed re-reading the most this year.
Now continue with "Way of the Pilgrim" by Dickson.
I just finished "The Saga of Shadows" by Kevin Anderson, which is a continuation of "The Saga of the Seven Suns".
> 1984
I didn't need to read it, the UK is modelled after it.
Try "Brave New World" (Score:1)
1984 argues that humanity is destroyed by totalitarianism; Brave New World by Aldous Huxley [goodreads.com] argues that human individualism creates the conditions for totalitarian rule.
A Tale of Two Cities (Score:2)
How do you know a book is "good" before you read it?
Look at the cover, dummy!
the Brian Wilson autobiography (Score:2)
train-of-thought, but a good book
Life-changing. (Score:2)
Daring Greatly - Brene Brown
Not just the best book I read this year, but one of the best I have read in my life.
The ... (Score:2)
Cuckoo's Egg. Cliff Stoll. It's excellent. Here's a link to the book on Amazon [amazon.co.uk]. If you're a sysadmin you should read this. It's set in the era of mainframe unix and you'll know why the editor wars exist after reading. You'll also gain an idea of just how hard it is tracking someone when they have weaved their way through different links to get onto your system. Although factual, Cliff Stoll does a good job of telling the story with some good humour.
The PBS series NOVA did a reenactment in an episode. The real people "played" themselves so there's some pretty stilted acting. And his girlfriend was a real sweetie.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
A bit of history (Score:3)
"The Brilliant Disaster" by Jim Rasenberger is a fascinating account of the Bay of Pigs invasion.
The Dark Forest (Score:2)
The Dark Forest.
I love the Cixin Liu books... refreshing sci-fi.
The Dark Forest.
I love the Cixin Liu books... refreshing sci-fi.
Second this. The translation can be a little clunky, but it's old-school hard sci-fi with a Chinese viewpoint. (For example, the importance of political officers in the military is taken as a given, but all of the characters think it's sort of weird that the Americans have chaplains instead.)
+1. It's the best of the best, published in 2016.. third in a trilogy, so you need to read the other two first. They are also fantastic, but the third turned out to be my favorite. Should be strong candidates for the annual science fiction awards.
Adam Smith (Score:2)
Foundations of Geopolitics (Score:1)
For those who care to really understand the political climate of 2016 and the near future
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foundations_of_Geopolitics
Go with the original (Score:1)
The Clash of Civilizations and the Remaking of World Order, by Samuel P. Huntington [goodreads.com].
IPv6 books (Score:2, Funny)
1. IPv6 Essentials
2. Planning for IPv6
3. IPv6 for Beginners
4. Real World IPv6
5. DNS and BIND on IPv6
6. IPv6 Address Planning
7. Eat, Pray, Love, IPv6: One Woman's Search for Everything IPv6 Across Italy, India and Indonesia
If you need that many books to understand IPv6, it's no wonder it hasn't been more widely adopted. "IPv6 for Beginners" should be a leaflet, not a book.
tough choice (Score:1)
Mod parent up: Kolyma Tales is outstanding.
Genghis Khan and the Making of the Modern World (Score:2)
Actually, he was a good leader. Problem is that much of the history about him has been transmitted by the Muslims, who in his day, were some of his biggest enemies. Incidentally, the Mongols, unlike the Muslims, were tolerant of religious minorities everywhere they went. Which explains that while much of west and central Asia was Islamized, all those places were not permanently converted to Tengrism (the native religion of the Mongols) despite the Mongols conquering and ransacking cities like Samarqand,
"With the Old Breed" by Eugene Sledge (Score:3)
Had this waiting to be read since i saw "The Pacific". Terrific book on what it was like to be a Pacific island hopping Marine rifleman in WWII.
Silo (Score:2)
Hugh Howey's Silo post-apocalyptic series is really worth reading. I read the first part, Wool, in a few days : it's about people living in a one hundred forty-four stories silo buried in the ground and the reason why they survive like that. Very good.
Absolutely, an amazing series.
Between Hugh Howey and Cixin Liu, I've read some really good sci-fi this year, and that hasn't happened in a while.
FreeSWITCH 1.6 Cookbook (Score:2)
I went from dicking around with Event Sockets for about a week to getting an ESL perl script going in a day. Now I'm refactoring it by referring to other ideas elsewhere in the same book. Money well spent.
Next year. (Score:2)
There's a bunch of new Niiven. (Score:2)
Achilles was not what you thought it was, lol.
So many good books (Score:1)
Amber Chronicles by Roger Zelazny (3rd reread)
Honor Harrington Series by David Weber
Multiverse Series (Hells Gate) by David Weber
John Rain Series by Barry Eisler
Not really (Score:2)
Please share just one title name in the comments section (and if you would like, rest in parenthesis).
You must be new here. Attempting to tell people how you want them to post won't work on Slashdot. At all.
Best book I read this year was an old one, "Dangerous Visions", edited by Harlan Ellison. And Knuth's TAoCP, Volume 4 Fascicle 6, was also the best one. So was Hitchen's "god is not Great".
None of the books that came out in 2016 that I read were even good enough to reach a top-500. Most new books these days are utter crap, with a quality akin to paint-by-numbers.
Utilitarian vs. literature (Score:3)
This year's books:
1. Werner Munter 3x3 Lawinen (in German). A book on estimating the probability of an avalanche and how to reduce the avalanche risk while skiing)
2. Yanis Varoufakis, And the weak suffer what they must? (in English). A book on the recent/ongoing European economic crisis. Very eye-opening. It strengthened my pessimism on the topic, although the book itself ends in a rather optimistic tone. It confirmed my suspicion that the former greek finance minister was more of an academic and less of a competent politician.
3. Charles Bukowski, Post office. Finished it in a day. There are very few books that can be read so easily and be so multy faceted and insightful at the same time.
I would be inclined to vote for Post Office, but the book on avalanches is already proving itself quite useful...
Yanis Varoufakis, And the weak suffer what they must? (in English). A book on the recent/ongoing European economic crisis. Very eye-opening.
Taking economy and politics lessons from Varoufakis is like taking lessons in social dynamics from an arsonist, or lessons in peace making from Hitler.
Re: (Score:2)
Rise and Fall of Nations:Forces of Change.. Sharma (Score:1)
Full Title:
Rise and Fall of Nations: Forces of Change in The Post-Crisis World
by Ruchir Sharma,
Sharma is an investment analyst and brings a very pragmatic perspective to the economic situation in the world. He backs up his opinions with a lot history and statistics, but it is not a dry or hard to read book. Apparently he has met everybody. For example, he cites an incident when he gave a talk in Russia, with Putin present. He praised how Putin had done things to revive the economy, but suggested that
Same as every year:The Bible. (Score:1)
Damn jebbies made us read it Jr year.
I can honestly say, I've slept on just about every page. Cheated my way through Jr year catholic brainwashing. Wasn't doing anything for me, I hadn't gotten the early years of the slow grift.
The Stoics (Score:3)
Definitely The Meditations of Marcus Aurelius, Enchiridion by Epictetus, and various writings by Seneca the Younger. Anybody in the quest for philosophical insight would be well served by giving the Stoics a shot. Kind of a western analytical version of Zen Buddhism.
White Fang (Score:1)
followed by The Sea Wolf, both by Jack London.
I started picking up out of copyright publications to read on holiday, using the free books app and enjoyed these immensely.
Best introduction to London (Score:1)
"To Build A Fire. [state.gov]
Digital Apollo (Score:1)
My favorite book this year was Digital Apollo. It's as much about the human/machine relationship as it is about the computer itself. Great book!
Becky Chambers (Score:2)
Becky Chambers "The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet" and it's sequel, "Closed & Common Orbit" come to mind. They're sci-fi with good plot and intrigue, but without being overly dark and heavy, as is the case with so much sci-fi and fantasy of late...
American Ulysses (Score:3)
I'll tell you what, somebody left this book at my house back in April and I threw it in my pack on a road trip from Connecticut to Houston, Texas. Bored with motel TV, I started reading it sitting next to an empty pool not far from Gettysburg, PA and continued a bit every night. I had some Bo Crowder-looking dude give me the fisheye in a Waffle House in Tennessee when he saw what I was reading, and a Civil War buff in Virginia sat down and talked to me for like an hour in a diner since he had read the book and loved it.
I'm not usually a Civil War history guy, and political biographies have never been my thing, but this dude... I highly recommend this book. I bet your local library has like a dozen copies, so you'll be able to read it for free right now.
https://www.amazon.com/America... [amazon.com]
This fellow named L. Ron Hubbard... (Score:2)
The movie was an improvement. _Incredibly_ bad book.
better than most fantasy (Score:1)
The Meaning of Human Existence (Score:3)
By E. O. Wilson, the myrmecologist/evolutionary biologist, explaining the evolutionary origins of humanity and the inherent conflict between self-promoting and group-benefiting pressures that make us what we are. Fascinating reading filled with tidbits about the variety of life on Earth, finishing with a rebuttal of scientific dogma that demonstrates the vibrant process of science. This book changed my view of the world.
The chapters in The Meaning of Human Existence are collected from earlier writings, giving the book a choppy feel. A longer, more detailed, less anthropocentric, but (at least to me) equally fascinating treatment of the material by the same author is The Social Conquest of Earth.
The Expanse Series (Score:1)
John Steinbeck (Score:2)
Cuckservatives (Score:2)
Cuckservatives: How "Conservatives" Betrayed America [goodreads.com]
Love it or hate it, the alt-right is growing in influence and most of us would be wise to learn more about what they think and what they want.
Alt Right (Score:1)
Go to the source: Alternative Right [blogspot.com]
The Unbearable LIghtness of Being (Score:1)
"Submission" by Michel Houellebecq (Score:1)
He wrote it in 2016, and I finally got around to having a copy. An insightful look at existential malaise in Europe through the filter of Muslim immigration, Catholicism and hookers.
My check-book (Score:1)
Nonsense: The Power of not Knowing (Score:1)
The Better Angels of Our Nature - Steven Pinker (Score:1)
The Face of Battle (Score:3)
All The Flashman Memoirs (Score:2)
By George McDonald Fraser. Nothing better. I reread them every few years, just to refresh my Victorian era history
They never learn (Score:3)
11/22/63 (Score:3)
Light read, yes, but a surprisingly engaging novel.
Leatherman's Handbook II - Larry Townsend (Score:2)
Leatherman's Handbook II - Larry Townsend
ISBN-13: 978-1881684206
http://amzn.to/2i8uVZP [amzn.to]
Next up is:
The Complete leatherboy Handbook - Vincent L. Andrews
ISBN-13: 978-0985900410
http://amzn.to/2i0qbY1 [amzn.to]
Altered Carbon (Score:2)
Altered Carbon by Richard Morgan.
Lord of Light by Roger Zelazny
The Liberation of Folks Bell (Score:1)
The Martian (Score:1)
Neal Stephenson continues to amaze (Score:2)
Although the SevenEves was a disappointment, REAMDE was not bad, and Anathem [wikipedia.org] was outright amazing...
You sound like one of a characters in a Douglas Adams' book.
nothing but a cliff notes version of ancient Indian, Sumerian and Iranian writings
it's really well written
Spoken like someone who hasn't read it. Seriously, Chronicles, Numbers - entire books of the bible enumerating the inventory of the twelve tribes. Leviticus? Some quite horrific examples of attempts at ethics. The old testament is entirely inconsistent about whether there are other gods and they're just not as good or if they don't exist, changing stance between the two repeatedly. Romans and Corinthians are St Paul's rambling blog (the occasional good post, but mostly drivel).
Can't believe no one has mentioned Chuck Tingle yet. Hugo nominated this year.
