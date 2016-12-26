What's the Best Book You Read This Year? 97
The year is almost over. It's time we asked you about the books you read over the past few months. Which ones -- new or old -- were your favourite? Please share just one title name in the comments section (and if you would like, rest in parenthesis). Also, which books are you looking forward to reading in the coming weeks?
Best book I reread. (Score:2)
The Gene: an intimate history by Sidhartha Mukherjee
Childe Cycle Books (Score:2)
Picked up Dorsai! from a bookshelf and kept going through the other four books from there.
Definitely, the books I enjoyed re-reading the most this year.
A good choice.
Now continue with "Way of the Pilgrim" by Dickson.
I just finished "The Saga of Shadows" by Kevin Anderson, which is a continuation of "The Saga of the Seven Suns".
> 1984
I didn't need to read it, the UK is modelled after it.
A Tale of Two Cities (Score:2)
How do you know a book is "good" before you read it?
the Brian Wilson autobiography (Score:2)
train-of-thought, but a good book
Life-changing. (Score:1)
Daring Greatly - Brene Brown
Not just the best book I read this year, but one of the best I have read in my life.
nothing but a cliff notes version of ancient Indian, Sumerian and Iranian writings
The ... (Score:2)
Cuckoo's Egg. Cliff Stoll. It's excellent. Here's a link to the book on Amazon [amazon.co.uk]. If you're a sysadmin you should read this. It's set in the era of mainframe unix and you'll know why the editor wars exist after reading. You'll also gain an idea of just how hard it is tracking someone when they have weaved their way through different links to get onto your system. Although factual, Cliff Stoll does a good job of telling the story with some good humour.
The PBS series NOVA did a reenactment in an episode. The real people "played" themselves so there's some pretty stilted acting. And his girlfriend was a real sweetie.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
A bit of history (Score:2)
"The Brilliant Disaster" by Jim Rasenberger is a fascinating account of the Bay of Pigs invasion.
The Dark Forest (Score:2)
The Dark Forest.
I love the Cixin Liu books... refreshing sci-fi.
The Dark Forest.
I love the Cixin Liu books... refreshing sci-fi.
Second this. The translation can be a little clunky, but it's old-school hard sci-fi with a Chinese viewpoint. (For example, the importance of political officers in the military is taken as a given, but all of the characters think it's sort of weird that the Americans have chaplains instead.)
Adam Smith (Score:2)
Can't believe no one has mentioned Chuck Tingle yet. Hugo nominated this year.
IPv6 books (Score:2)
1. IPv6 Essentials
2. Planning for IPv6
3. IPv6 for Beginners
4. Real World IPv6
5. DNS and BIND on IPv6
6. IPv6 Address Planning
tough choice (Score:1)
Genghis Khan and the Making of the Modern World (Score:2)
You sound like one of a characters in a Douglas Adams' book.
"With the Old Breed" by Eugene Sledge (Score:2)
Had this waiting to be read since i saw "The Pacific". Terrific book on what it was like to be a Pacific island hopping Marine rifleman in WWII.
What are these "parties"??
Silo (Score:2)
Hugh Howey's Silo post-apocalyptic series is really worth reading. I read the first part, Wool, in a few days : it's about people living in a one hundred forty-four stories silo buried in the ground and the reason why they survive like that. Very good.
Absolutely, an amazing series.
Between Hugh Howey and Cixin Liu, I've read some really good sci-fi this year, and that hasn't happened in a while.
FreeSWITCH 1.6 Cookbook (Score:2)
I went from dicking around with Event Sockets for about a week to getting an ESL perl script going in a day. Now I'm refactoring it by referring to other ideas elsewhere in the same book. Money well spent.
Next year. (Score:2)
So many good books (Score:1)
Amber Chronicles by Roger Zelazny (3rd reread)
Honor Harrington Series by David Weber
Multiverse Series (Hells Gate) by David Weber
John Rain Series by Barry Eisler
Not really (Score:2)
Please share just one title name in the comments section (and if you would like, rest in parenthesis).
You must be new here. Attempting to tell people how you want them to post won't work on Slashdot. At all.
Best book I read this year was an old one, "Dangerous Visions", edited by Harlan Ellison. And Knuth's TAoCP, Volume 4 Fascicle 6, was also the best one. So was Hitchen's "god is not Great".
None of the books that came out in 2016 that I read were even good enough to reach a top-500. Most new books these days are utter crap, with a quality akin to paint-by-numbers.
Utilitarian vs. literature (Score:2)
This year's books:
1. Werner Munter 3x3 Lawinen (in German). A book on estimating the probability of an avalanche and how to reduce the avalanche risk while skiing)
2. Yanis Varoufakis, And the weak suffer what they must? (in English). A book on the recent/ongoing European economic crisis. Very eye-opening. It strengthened my pessimism on the topic, although the book itself ends in a rather optimistic tone. It confirmed my suspicion that the former greek finance minister was more of an academic and less of a
Rise and Fall of Nations:Forces of Change.. Sharma (Score:1)
Full Title:
Rise and Fall of Nations: Forces of Change in The Post-Crisis World
by Ruchir Sharma,
Sharma is an investment analyst and brings a very pragmatic perspective to the economic situation in the world. He backs up his opinions with a lot history and statistics, but it is not a dry or hard to read book. Apparently he has met everybody. For example, he cites an incident when he gave a talk in Russia, with Putin present. He praised how Putin had done things to revive the economy, but suggested that
Same as every year:The Bible. (Score:2)
The Stoics (Score:2)
Definitely The Meditations of Marcus Aurelius, Enchiridion by Epictetus, and various writings by Seneca the Younger. Anybody in the quest for philosophical insight would be well served by giving the Stoics a shot. Kind of a western analytical version of Zen Buddhism.
White Fang (Score:1)
followed by The Sea Wolf, both by Jack London.
I started picking up out of copyright publications to read on holiday, using the free books app and enjoyed these immensely.
Digital Apollo (Score:1)
My favorite book this year was Digital Apollo. It's as much about the human/machine relationship as it is about the computer itself. Great book!