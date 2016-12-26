Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


What's the Best Book You Read This Year? 97

The year is almost over. It's time we asked you about the books you read over the past few months. Which ones -- new or old -- were your favourite? Please share just one title name in the comments section (and if you would like, rest in parenthesis). Also, which books are you looking forward to reading in the coming weeks?

  • I only read good books, but Dickens' "A Tale of Two Cities" impressed me this year. Are there any good books left after the death of Terry Pratchett and Jack Vance? Luckily that Gaiman is still alive.

  • train-of-thought, but a good book

  • Daring Greatly - Brene Brown

    Not just the best book I read this year, but one of the best I have read in my life.

  • Cuckoo's Egg. Cliff Stoll. It's excellent. Here's a link to the book on Amazon [amazon.co.uk]. If you're a sysadmin you should read this. It's set in the era of mainframe unix and you'll know why the editor wars exist after reading. You'll also gain an idea of just how hard it is tracking someone when they have weaved their way through different links to get onto your system. Although factual, Cliff Stoll does a good job of telling the story with some good humour.

  • "The Brilliant Disaster" by Jim Rasenberger is a fascinating account of the Bay of Pigs invasion.

  • The Dark Forest.
    I love the Cixin Liu books... refreshing sci-fi.

      Second this. The translation can be a little clunky, but it's old-school hard sci-fi with a Chinese viewpoint. (For example, the importance of political officers in the military is taken as a given, but all of the characters think it's sort of weird that the Americans have chaplains instead.)

  • Theory of Moral Sentiments

  • 1. IPv6 Essentials

    2. Planning for IPv6

    3. IPv6 for Beginners

    4. Real World IPv6

    5. DNS and BIND on IPv6

    6. IPv6 Address Planning

  • Shalamov, "Kolyma Tales". Small Gods by Pratchett was also good.
  • Genghis Khan and the Making of the Modern World changed my view of Mongolia......Genghis Khan was actually kind of a good leader (which makes sense, since people were willing to follow him), and the book kind of changed how I saw history. That is, it helped me understand the broad trends and why things happened, all across the world, in the first half of the last millennium. Things aren't isolated, and the Mongols were the catalyst for communication throughout the world (including spreading plague, probably

  • Had this waiting to be read since i saw "The Pacific". Terrific book on what it was like to be a Pacific island hopping Marine rifleman in WWII.

  • Hugh Howey's Silo post-apocalyptic series is really worth reading. I read the first part, Wool, in a few days : it's about people living in a one hundred forty-four stories silo buried in the ground and the reason why they survive like that. Very good.

      Absolutely, an amazing series.

      Between Hugh Howey and Cixin Liu, I've read some really good sci-fi this year, and that hasn't happened in a while.

  • I went from dicking around with Event Sockets for about a week to getting an ESL perl script going in a day. Now I'm refactoring it by referring to other ideas elsewhere in the same book. Money well spent.

  • I forget to mention your next year query. I will be rereading the entire Known Space series and related. It should let the pressure out of my brain. I shall start with Ringworld and Luis Wu with his motley crew.

  • Amber Chronicles by Roger Zelazny (3rd reread)
    Honor Harrington Series by David Weber
    Multiverse Series (Hells Gate) by David Weber
    John Rain Series by Barry Eisler

    Best book I read this year was an old one, "Dangerous Visions", edited by Harlan Ellison. And Knuth's TAoCP, Volume 4 Fascicle 6, was also the best one. So was Hitchen's "god is not Great".
    None of the books that came out in 2016 that I read were even good enough to reach a top-500. Most new books these days are utter crap, with a quality akin to paint-by-numbers.

  • This year's books:
    1. Werner Munter 3x3 Lawinen (in German). A book on estimating the probability of an avalanche and how to reduce the avalanche risk while skiing)
    2. Yanis Varoufakis, And the weak suffer what they must? (in English). A book on the recent/ongoing European economic crisis. Very eye-opening. It strengthened my pessimism on the topic, although the book itself ends in a rather optimistic tone. It confirmed my suspicion that the former greek finance minister was more of an academic and less of a

  • Full Title:
    Rise and Fall of Nations: Forces of Change in The Post-Crisis World
     by Ruchir Sharma,

    Sharma is an investment analyst and brings a very pragmatic perspective to the economic situation in the world. He backs up his opinions with a lot history and statistics, but it is not a dry or hard to read book. Apparently he has met everybody. For example, he cites an incident when he gave a talk in Russia, with Putin present. He praised how Putin had done things to revive the economy, but suggested that

  • I'm blessed to know God is real. He wants us to be good and loving. The Bible is not just long its deep, and you can get new wisdom from it by rereading it many times. God spoke to me,"Good News" only I didn't know it was God or what Good News meant. I drove 45 minutes home in a foggy tunnel vision. I stopped at a church I was no longer attending. My dad was there, we went inside and held hands. Our arms trembled. When I asked him what,"Good News." meant, he went upstairs and brought me down a Good

  • Definitely The Meditations of Marcus Aurelius, Enchiridion by Epictetus, and various writings by Seneca the Younger. Anybody in the quest for philosophical insight would be well served by giving the Stoics a shot. Kind of a western analytical version of Zen Buddhism.

  • followed by The Sea Wolf, both by Jack London.

    I started picking up out of copyright publications to read on holiday, using the free books app and enjoyed these immensely.

  • My favorite book this year was Digital Apollo. It's as much about the human/machine relationship as it is about the computer itself. Great book!

