Ask Slashdot: How Would You Deal With A 'Gaslighting' Colleague? 265
An anonymous reader writes: What's the best unofficial way to deal with a gaslighting colleague? For those not familiar, I mean "bullies unscheduling things you've scheduled, misplacing files and other items that you are working on and co-workers micro-managing you and being particularly critical of what you do and keeping it under their surveillance. They are watching you too much, implying or blatantly saying that you are doing things wrong when, in fact, you are not...a competitive maneuver, a way of making you look bad so that they look good." I'd add poring over every source-code commit, and then criticizing it even if the criticism is contradictory to what he previously said.
The submission adds that "Raising things through the official channels is out of the question, as is confronting the colleague in question directly as he is considered something of a superstar engineer who has been in the company for decades and has much more influence than any ordinary engineer." So leave your best suggestions in the comments. How would you deal with a gaslighting colleague?
If they've been there for decades then it's considered acceptable behavior and nothing will change. Time to move on.
Now that you're aware of being gaslighting, it's absolutely critical for you to take care of your on your mental health and decision making as you plan and execute exit strategy. Establish, nurture, and rely on relationships outside of work; preferably with people you know and trust to give you honest feedback.
To quote a neuroscientist:
"The effects of gaslighting on normal individuals can be extraordinarily unsettling and can contribute to confused behavior and scattered thinking patterns in those who have been subjected to the phenomenon. [....] Could it be that, by sending conflicting signals as with the difference between reality and what [the gaslighter] falsely insists is reality, desynchronization might occur in neural structures that normally work together? Such desynchronization might account for the confused short-term reaction and the depressed long-term reaction to gaslighting behavior."
Source: Barbara Oakley, Evil Genes: Why Rome Fell, Hitler Rose, Enron Failed, and Why My Sister Stole My Mother's Boyfriend [amazon.com]
After you've gone elsewhere, send your manager a webpage detailing gaslighting, Perhaps something like this [thoughtcatalog.com]. The downside is that that page is written by a blogger; not a lawyer or mental health specialist.
It's not worth it. period. There are better jobs out there.
My previous job I was at was micromanaged severely, which isn't exactly the same thing as Gaslighting, but it screws with your job performance and sanity in similar ways. It was so bad I had to make an app out of Google forms on my phone to literally log everything I do every minute of every day on the job. And then get bitched at because I missed 10-15 minutes or so on the report it generated (or missed logging the ticket in one of the three different ticketing systems and the calendar we had) cause of unexpected things turning up, like climbing a scissor-lift at 3 in the morning on a Sunday at one of our clients cause a UPS three stories up in the ceiling decided to shit the bed and then not get paid for half of it cause I had to wait an hour and a half for the skeleton maintenance crew to actually find it.
The other thing you need to understand is that you come first. Everybody, and I mean Everybody that worked at this place had something that I could only describe as Stockholm Syndrome. Everyone under management hated the way the company was managed and how they were treated but they were real close to their coworkers and nobody wanted to leave because they knew it would screw the rest of the team or the company would go under if they left. We thought we could get management to see the light but got nowhere. This kept me there for almost a year longer than I should of stayed.
I finally got out, and was willing to give them two weeks to transition my duties, but my new employer wanted a reference from my current employer, Which they refused to give positive or negative because it "was their choice to do so". When I called them on it they literally called me and my coworkers into a meeting and wanted me to repeat the question to everybody so that they could 1) divide the coworkers up and turn them against me. and 2) show them what will happen if they tried to leave. As the meeting was talking place my new employer called and would accept me without the reference if I would take a 6 month probationary period, Which I accepted over speakerphone, handed them my office keys and walked out of the meeting and the door. No way I was giving them two weeks either way and let the bosses screw my career over by making shit up about my performance after they pulled that stunt.
I am now working at a place where I am being Paid less (with better benefits that offset the loss however) and working twice as much but I'm not being micromanaged and that's good enough for me. I'm not as stressed out, I've lost weight and I'm not on call 24/7 (although I'm still on the old companies alert system. during Christmas break I would have got called out no less than 10-15 times) so I can sleep at night and actually take vacation time without worrying that all hell was going to break loose when I was away.
And in the letter of resignation (perhaps a separate one to management, rather than one to your colleagues), document in great detail the actual reason for your departure. It's pretty hard to ignore a complaint that isn't just an idle threat. The gaslighter drove someone out of the company, so management will notice.
Unless he drove dozens before, and management still didn't care, because he's someone's protege.
So what? IMO - you never have anything to lose by documenting valid reasons you left a company. I suspect that in quite a few cases, upper management doesn't really do anything about it when they receive letters or exit interview information like this. But eventually, it piles up and *someone* notices. (I used to work at a place like that, where one of the managers had a continuous history of insulting and angering the interns and assistants they hired to work with him. Many years of that went on, with eve
Or the 'gaslighter' is responsible for stagnation of the company. What worked for a decade may no longer be the best approach.
I wouldn't recommend that unless your country has no laws against libel.
I wouldn't recommend that unless your country has no laws against libel.
Check your local laws of course, but writing something bad about someone in a private setting (i.e. in a non-public letter to a corporate HR department) is almost never grounds for a libel lawsuit, as far as I have ever heard. If that were so, there would be no such thing as customer service surveys, whistleblower laws, "mystery shopper" feedback, etc.
Libel is generally reserved for covering "public" pronouncements, typically in the form of journalistic stories. And even in those rare cases where, for examp
In general, actionable defamation (of which libel and slander are particular examples) only requires that you express untrue, damaging things to someone other than the party you are referring to. There is NO specific requirement that it be public.
And "damage" is used loosely here. Damage could mean damage to their career, or damage to their public reputation, or even just damage to a single friend's opinion of the
... any well-ran company will give you an exit interview.
Once, long-ago, I promptly quit because of an abusive coworker. I was somewhat shielded by my immediate supervisor from his depredations but when she quit I was left in the line of fire. I lasted about six more weeks. At my exit interview, the first question out of the interviewer (whom I respected and trusted) was: "You're quitting because of G-----, correct?"
My jaw hit the floor. I didn't realize anyone knew. It turned out damned near the whol
While airing your complaints on exit may feel good, it is almost never in your best interest to do so.
If the company cared about this problem, the OP could bring it up now and get it resolved without having to leave. Even if someone does fire the problem guy - who's winning? The OP is already out the door. And, he'll likely put two and two together and figure out the OP was the reason, possibly causing him problems down the road.
A best case scenario is that the company tosses his resignation letter in th
No good, because the only way to deal with these types of jerks is for the company to fire both the arsehole causing the problem and the arsehole who hired them. And that's just not going to happen.
Save yourself the aggravation - quit. They'll be cursing bozo out soon enough when things start breaking.
And in the letter of resignation (perhaps a separate one to management, rather than one to your colleagues), document in great detail the actual reason for your departure.
DO NOT DO THIS.
Such a letter will come back to haunt you in some way. Either messing with some future job prospects or retaliation of some kind.
Instead, there will be an exit interview, use that time to lay out, calmly and without emotion, the problems you have had. Then it's up to them to react to it or not. If they get combative just
Deliver a letter of resignation and leave. Agreed. If the environment is that toxic to begin with the leadership in the company isn't worth serving under.
Politics (Score:2)
It depends. Sometimes people higher up the management chain don't know what's going on. Impressing those people can work. Calling the gaslighter on it can work. Accounting for the time you've had to spend dealing with him and showing how much that has cost the company can work. It's very dependent on the politics of the situation.
What if the person complaining about being gaslit is actually delusional, paranoid, insecure, and incompetent?
From the "Raising things through the official channels is out of the question"... It seems quite possible.
What if the person complaining about being gaslit is actually delusional, paranoid, insecure, and incompetent?
It's usually the person doing the gaslighting who is delusional, paranoid, insecure, and incompetent. The problem is that most people won't believe anyone could actually do the crap they pull, they must be telling the truth
... nobody would make up stuff like that ...
Leave. Your mental and physical health are more important than misplaced loyalty or a bruised ego.
Yes, GTHO out of there (Score:2, Interesting)
I worked for a company that was doing some MSP work for a client. It started when a co-worker kept asking about a long configuration I did, I sent a reply, and he sent a reply to managers with what I said changed which didn't help me look good. I quietly turned on message signatures via S/MIME, problem solved there.
It really came to a head when I was doing some work on a broken web server. I had some backups saved of config files. I made a modification, it didn't work, went to back out changes... and my
Re:Yes, GTHO out of there (Score:4, Funny)
If someone is performing poorly, there's no reason to gaslight because the required justification to get rid of him is already available.
This is simple (Score:4, Informative)
The submission adds that "Raising things through the official channels is out of the question, as is confronting the colleague in question directly
If you're not willing to use official channels and you're not willing to confront the person directly then you need to leave. That's it.
The submission adds that "Raising things through the official channels is out of the question, as is confronting the colleague in question directly
If you're not willing to use official channels and you're not willing to confront the person directly then you need to leave. That's it.
In fact, the post unintentionally answered its own question:
Raising things through the official channels is out of the question, as is confronting the colleague in question directly as he is considered something of a superstar engineer who has been in the company for decades and has much more influence than any ordinary engineer." So leave [your best suggestions]
If you're not willing to use official channels and you're not willing to confront the person directly then you need to leave. That's it.
Precisely. However, you really need to question whether the original poster's two above assertions are true, or if they are just conflict avoidant/unable to understand corporate culture. Because if those aren't the case and the two assertions above are true, then the company is a toxic shithole that should be avoided like the plague.
The implication that you can't use official channels - even "skipping levels" up - indicates that the whole place is thoroughly corrupt through to the very very top. Saying that
Document everything (Score:5, Interesting)
If the person truly feels under threat it's because they are not as good as everyone else thinks.
Write every. single. thing. down.
Re:Document everything (Score:5, Informative)
Write every. single. thing. down.
This.
People might not see paper as the end-all documentation that it used to be but it can be very helpful. This is especially true for something difficult to fake, like many lines of code that were written but "lost", as opposed to something easier to fake, like a date or name on a file.
If policy allows then store electronic files in a way that cannot be easily accessed by even this "rock star". A SVN store where files are checked in could be manipulated by someone with the right access. A USB drive that you copy your files to, and kept in a locked drawer at your desk, is not so easily manipulated. Check your files in twice, once to the company store and again to your own SVN store on your USB drive.
If possible put things in e-mail. If the "gaslighter" tells you something by phone or face to face that you believe will be contradicted later then put it in an e-mail to him and/or another coworker that is on the project, just do an "I'm following up on our earlier conversation" e-mail. If the "rock star" is going so far as to manipulate the e-mail servers then save the e-mails to a disk somewhere and/or print them out.
a singular bully or several? (Score:2)
I can't parse the phrase "bullies unscheduling things you've scheduled". What does bullies mean in this context. How does one bully an inanimate object or thing? How can something be unscheduled if you've scheduled it?
Read the man page for "at" [die.net]. Special attention to "atrm" or "at -d"
Re: a singular bully or several? (Score:2)
Good question here. I took a look at the linked blog post, and this sentence was a direct quote. Seems the article was written in plural, in specific form, which is different from the post...
Rest of words imply group (Score:2)
The rest of the sentence is "bullies unscheduling things you've scheduled, misplacing files and other items that you are working on and co-workers micro-managing you"
So "co-workers" there would imply more than one person...
One thing I've not seen addressed by others though; given how poorly this is written, is there not perhaps a good reason this person is micromanaged? The other passive aggressive stuff (like moving files) seems wrong, but possibly the unscheduling comes about from this person calling too
Exactly this.
Which is more likely: the rock star engineer with a proven track record who is well regarded is incompetent, or the new person complaining is incompetent?
In this case, "likely" is an inexact approach. Either he/she is or is not. I've had engineers that worked for me that were truly not in the current reality, or they might have been trained on Mars, but certainly no school I can think of. They were absolutely sure of themselves to the point of being able to consider another viewpoint; strident; rigid in the extreme.
And I've seen the gaslighters do their evil, as well, beating down good people psychologically until they'd done their narcissist's dead.
But be s
works for me (Score:2, Interesting)
beat their ass after work in the parking lot
Seconded.
The upside is you'll be able to do some post grad work while spending your time in prison.
The downside is no one will hire you after. Well except maybe Starbucks.
What - the Russians won't? We've been lied to?
So in other words... (Score:2)
Presuming you don't wish to do violence to his person or property... are you okay with marching into his office and beating the shit out of yourself [youtube.com]?
Challenge to him a battle of wits (Score:2)
You forgot the most important part. Slowly building an immunity to Iocane.
You basically just committed a murder-suicide.
Develop a backbone. (Score:5, Interesting)
Raise hell with him/her and with management about him/her. Be ANGRY. Say you'll walk.
And then, if you have to, do it.
I speak from experience in my past. You do NOT want to go down the road of trying to "make it better in a non-confrontational way." Do you know what that makes you? A weakling. A loser. Someone who has to tiptoe around. Someone who spends too much time thinking strategically about how to get from mundane point A to mundane point B without experiencing problems.
Your productivity will fall. Your self-esteem will collapse. And you will find that you also enable the behavior, and it gets worse, and then worse again.
You're already a victim, and you're letting yourself stay one. Don't make yourself a target, too.
I know the whole schtick about "it's not that easy," and finances and economic realities and justice and whatever else. Used to be there, too.
The fact is, you will regret it in the end. All of the consequences you are hoping to avoid will happen, because you will lose the respect of your co-workers, your bos(ses), and you will lose your own productivity. Long term, you have one choice: confront or not. And not confronting is a SURE loss (again, long term). If you don't confront, WILL be out of a job eventually, you WILL find that you have been made worse for it with respect to your ability to do the next job.
If you confront and raise hell, you have a CHANCE of coming out of things intact. A chance may seem like a risk you don't want to take. But the other way, losing is a certainty.
So accept the hard truth that someone has decided to fuck you over, accept the hard truth that unless you metaphorically punch them in the face they WILL continue to do it and will intensify the behavior, and then grow a backbone and take your best shot back. Even if you lose that way, at least you took a shot. You didn't sit there like a weenie (which I did for far too long) and take it, then whine like a little girl, lose your self respect, and then find out that that's what everyone thinks of you and that's why you got let go despite taking shit like a hero. You're nobody's hero if you take shit. Management does not want employees that take shit.
Re:Develop a backbone. (Score:5, Insightful)
I should add—you have probably already screwed yourself over.
The right time to hit fan with shit is the FIRST time an incident happens. Show that you're worth a lot, and you know your worth, and you won't stand for it.
By waiting until it's a whole narrative and you're posting to Slashdot, when you do go to management about it, they're going to see you as someone that can't solve your own problems and lets them fester in secret and grow, then brings them up the chain when they're too big for you to solve. This is not a desirable characteristic in an employee.
Live and learn.
Next job, the first time someone fucks with you, tell them in no uncertain terms, "Unless you somehow get promoted ahead of me, you are NOT my manager and I won't stand for that shit. This is a boundary. I'm drawing it right now. Cross it and it'll be you or me around here."
Then, immediately tell your manager, "I just had a bad experience with X. They did Y which I found to be unacceptable and not conducive to my work. I set a boundary. It was conflictual. I told them that if they do it again, this will be a significant issue. I'm not leaving this on your plate or anything, but I did want you to be aware that that happened, and that that's what I said."
Also don't be afraid of official channels. The pathetic bullies are not and will sometimes make noise even if you don't. Putting an emphasis on "wasting tim
I think in essence this boils down to a "fight or flee" response. Either you stand your ground and fight for a better work environment and possibly lose badly or you dodge the problematic employee/employees/boss and find a better work environment somewhere else. And the premise here is that fight is impossible, then you're not left with a whole lot of choices.
One other thing— (Score:2)
If you have the leverage to do it (seniority, centrality to key projects, etc.) you might be able to parlay the conflict.
"I've had several conflictual interactions with so-and-so recently and I'm worried that there is a power struggle emerging about key decisions. I'd like to nip this in the bud so that we can all get on with our work. To me, this speaks to ambiguous responsibilities and hierarchy, and I wonder if this is going to grow as an issue. For this reason and on the strength of my importance to wh
Well said. I had a similar issue with my own manager last year. She decided to micro manage, moved the goal posts repeatedly, tried to blackmail me into doing her work, isolated me from colleagues by saying bad things about me, examining and criticising every piece of work I did, and generally being a bully.
I trained in the army, where pissing contests are the norm, so I have seen this before. I resisted immediately and consistently. This left my manager with two strategies to choose from. Either back off a
WTF does that mean?
I asked another poster who used that earlier but they did not reply.
You do have a point that just pointing out instances of bullying is better than using the slang term "gaslighting" even if it fits better for people who know that slang.
Quit (Score:2)
Unless you're willing to break a few laws and are not generally against the idea of an asshole getting physically harmed.
If you always seem to have bad roommates... (Score:2, Insightful)
This. We had an employee we had to hand hold and scrutinize everything. One team even went so far to create a special branch just for them. They were convinced they were perfect and everyone else was racist/sexist/egotistical/out to get them. They were absolutely convinced they walked on water and the problem with everyone else.
Truth was, their work sucked. They didn't listen to instructions. They didn't do what they were told to do and instead always did something "better".
If you know it was the other guy and not you, why are you dealing with depression and second guessing yourself still? Seems to me that you would or should have moved on and recovered or something by now.
I've had jobs where I had to deal with asshats. I was unhappy and probably depressed under a clinical definition. But all that changed when I changed jobs and didn't deal with assclowns. I actually enjoyed my job and was happy until they hired new bean counters and started scrutinizing everything which I lef
Depends on what you mean by "gaslighting" (Score:5, Informative)
The problem with "gaslighting", as I wrote here [blogspot.com], is that it tends to be used in two contexts, one legitimate (people lying about factual events) and one illegitimate (people disagreeing on interpretations of those events). Based on what I'm reading here, it looks like some of both: the unscheduling in particular seems like a red flag, but a lot of the other stuff is contextual and missing details. Furthermore, the fact that the author complains about coworkers' criticisms — and in particular, the criticism of someone they label as a "superstar" within the company, i.e. a person who has developed a sterling reputation — leads me to question the submitter's competence. So, I would advise,
I agree. It is entirely possible the whiner is an incompetent fool who can't take criticism and refuses to believe they're terrible at their job.
Check whether the organization protects you (Score:5, Informative)
and if not, leave. The check is to first talk to your manager and if that fails to take it if with HR. If that still fails, hand in your notice as soon as you economically can. That may mean staying on a few more months, or may mean leaving immediately. It is neither your expertise nor your responsibility to solve that kind of problem. It is your responsibility to escalate it though, as it harms the organization.
Do not get your hopes up too much for the organization to be able to resolve this, unless you are essential and the piece-of-shit doing this is not, it is pretty likely that they will not resolve the issue and you will have to leave.
Document everything with Dates. (Score:3)
It is amazing how powerful a dispassionate set of written text documenting every detail over a series of months can be.
Then you take the document to your to superiors and explain that because of this harassment you feel the work place is hostile and resign.
Easy! (Score:2)
Plant ISIS literature on his PC and then call the feds.
I had a micromanaging boss at HP once. (Score:5, Funny)
We'd have department meetings and no matter what anyone else came up with, his idea was somehow always better. After a while we all just clammed up in the meetings, let him have his say, then we had our own, informal dept meetings without him over lunch. We eventually decided that the best way to get rid of him was to make him look good so he'd get promoted away. It took about 6 months but we made it happen. His boss saw what was going on and asked me about it and I told him the whole thing. My immediate boss ended up getting "promoted" to a position as an "individual contributor".
When they go low, you go high...
Just one option... (Score:3)
what agency are you under the mistaken belief investigates bullying in the workplace?
If there's a toxic (but not illegal) problem in the workplace, and you're a halfway decent coder, you generally hold the power. You'll be able to find another job--there's massive opportunities in the market. Unless there's a significant reason you need THIS job, get the issue fixed or go somewhere you won't be miserable.
To address the issue, be an adult. Document a few of your concerns, and politely tell your manager. If necessary, escalate. If that doesn't work, f
Not always... but when one's civic rights are violated, most certainly.
Actually, that toxic problem becomes illegal when somebody has to apply for employment insurance because of it.... particularly in jurisdictions where EI does not normally pay out when a person voluntarily quits the job.
God are you people serious? (Score:2)
There's really no other option. I don't relish confrontation but don't shy away from it. However this is not a fight you can win and you look like a moron for trying. Being a passive bitch about it with all the CYA emails and documentation isn't goin
Leave and let die (Score:2)
Or, as shown by the fact that you consider staying in such a bad environment, you know you can't find a better job, because you're shit yourself, and the company would really be better off without you.
In any case, you have to go.
Ask for a raise. (Score:5, Interesting)
Just go and ask for a raise. If they don't give it to you, leave. If they do give it to you, you will be considered more important than that sociopathic asshole and you will be able to tell them that that guy is a jerk and you want him fired or moved out of your department/team.
Tiered response (Score:2)
If he's at the same level as you (Score:2)
He'll get start steering clear of you to avoid the extra work. Such people are always incompetent and lazy to a man (or woman).
Not 'Gaslighting' (Score:3, Insightful)
Watch the original film. It's all about one person doing a spectrum of things to make the second person question their own judgement, their own recollection of facts, and even their own sanity. It's about undermining someone's OWN sense of their worth, abilities, and memory - not trying to make them look bad in front of other people. If they CAN make their victim so full of self-doubt that they won't even try to get a third party to weigh in, it's just that much better. But, as in the movie, the whole point was for a villain to throw his victim off the trail while he spent time searching the house for something valuable - to make her doubt her own judgement and soundness of mind that she wouldn't trust herself to question what he was up to.
The OP is completely mis-using the term.
Need to be able to leave that job (Score:3)
I've experienced gaslighting. Many of us in IT have experienced hostile work environments. There are many options for dealing with it. By far the easiest, fastest way is to simply leave. You're not leaving just for your own mental well being. Another reason to leave is to take their power away, gives them less room to maneuver when abusing your former colleagues.
Unfortunately, many employees don't position themselves to be able to do that without prohibitive loss. And employers encourage that! Ever have your boss suggest you should buy a new car and house? I have, more than once. I didn't understand why that was any of their business the 1st time. Now I know that's why. They think of you as a "flight risk", and like the idea of you feeling chained to your job by debt up to your eyeballs. Lose that job and your life blows up. You lose your house, spouse, car, the respect of your friends, your credit rating, etc. They have code phrases for this, stuff like "showing team spirit" and "commitment". There are sick managers out there who enjoy bullying and abusing hapless underlings.
If you are determined to hang on for financial reasons, pride in your successes, don't want to leave under a cloud of failure, don't want to be labeled a quitter and a wimp, feel like there are still worthy people you can help, or the environment isn't completely horrible and has its redeeming qualities, and whatever other reasons, there's still much else you can do. There will always be some crap to handle at any job, and it is impractical to walk out on every employer unless you're independently wealthy and can retire at the age of 30 or some such. Still improve your financial situation. Next, keeping records is huge. Get all the gaslighters' crap down in writing. Ask them to email or text you, not just give you verbal instructions which can be denied later. Do it smoothly too, don't be verbally demanding, just be firm and put your time to use on other duties until they give you written instruction. What may very well happen is that they get cold feet. They don't want a paper trail showing what scumbags they really are. They'll foam at the mouth with rage and frustration, but they will back down if they have any brains. They may not, they may indeed give it to you in writing. They may try to weasel around with their written instructions. If they threaten to fire you, call them on that. Tell them you're waiting, hurry up and fire you already. It usually is a bluff, but it may not be, and if so, that's okay too. Being fired is not the end of the world.
A big problem is assessing management demands. It can sometimes be very hard to tell if they really are asking for too much. Asking for perpetual motion is too much. Asking for the moon might not be. Likely they have no idea either. It's their job to work that out, not come up with a schedule out of thin air but get input from their experts and work it out. But sometimes managers are lazy on that and try to compensate by bullying their underlings. Ask you for a schedule, then behind your back alter it to cut the time way down, and throw in a few simple little extras that aren't so simple or little. In any case, it's not good to declare some demand is impossible and unreasonable and walk out, if it wasn't.
So there it is. Free yourself from your own desperation. Whichever way things work out, years later you'd like to be proud of the decisions you made and the manner you handled yourself. No job is worth breaking laws you respect and treacherously throwing colleagues under the bus. There are bigger things in life than that. No job is worth your self respect. Being unemployed is hard, but it is not The End.
Suck it up, buttercup (Score:2)
Hurray! My first
/. Soapbox of 2017 and even higher hopes of an anon-coward "gaslighting" me up!
So for starters, everyone one, every job, every workplace has this, and my only condolense is: that sucks to be in your position.
Now back to reality. Yep, cant go to management or your boss because you will get a improvement-plan-to-let-go-in-3-months or you will be viewed as not being a "good fit" and the pain will continue until you quit or get fires for blowing your top. Why? Because I have met more manag
redirection (Score:2)
Advice other than changing jobs (Score:2)
I don't know any "unofficial" ways to deal with this that you have not heard. I have wondered if a group "intervention" might work, but I have never seen it tried in a workplace. I have tried talking bluntly to some difficult people. The results have varied. I think the times when I got some good results, I had kept their point of view in mind. Be prepared to have more than one such conversation.
Getting anyone to change behavior may be very difficult if the behavior has been allowed for a long time. I
Not really gaslighting (Score:5, Insightful)
They should probably try to find out if other people have had these issues with this employee. Talk to HR, as that's supposed to be "confidential". Don't mention names at first, just tell them the situation at first. Make sure THEY are documenting it. But, yeah, it sounds like it's time to move on. Make sure you update your resume.
Turnabout is fair play ... (Score:2)
Several conflict resolution strategies (Score:2)
Most organizations have difficult people. Some pairs of people just get on each other's nerves. Often it comes down to circumstances -- did you meet at the beginning of a stressful period? Others who remember the "good old days" may have fond memories that help them through the present. etc.
In order to build a healthy career, you have to learn how to manage these situations productively. People who master the skill get promoted.
Some advice: Don't take it personally. Don't let the problem fester. Don
Please stop overusing the term gaslighting... (Score:3)
I see the term gaslighting being thrown around so much in the last year, but most people really don't seem to understand what it means. This is not gaslighting. Gaslighting is *literally* trying to convince the *victim* that they are insane or misremembering real incidents or facts.
In this case their point is not to make the victim think they are crazy or wrong, it's to convince others that they are screwing things up. That's just basic bullying, undermining, or backstabbing. Not gaslighting.
Semantics... (Score:5, Insightful)
The term Gaslighting [wikipedia.org] does not mean, what the submitter believes it means:
The question itself remains valid, but the misuse of the term is so annoying, I'm not going to give my (very valuable) advice on the subject.
Play the game or don't (Score:3)
Number one rule of not being bullied is to be part of a pack. Don't be singled out. Form a pack with your other colleagues.
So, either drum up the popular support and find a way to change the gaslighter. This option will take a lot of energy and it will take away from your work and life.
Or, leave and find somewhere else.
Punch him in the dick (Score:2)
If you can't confront them, or talk to them, or talk to your boss, or go through channels and you're effectively deadlocked in the status quo...
1. You probably don't understand your workplace very well.
2. You should leave.
3. Punch him in the dick on your way out. Or now. Or in the parking lot. Or follow him home and punch him in the dick there. But the most important thing you can do is to connect your knuckles to his pecker.
Easy (Score:2)
"Raising things through the official channels is out of the question"
You can't even talk about it? Quit immediately. You don't deserve that kind of bullshit. Any company that can't talk about personel issues is not one you want to work for. Let them crash and burn.
However, unless the douche is the owner's kid, I bet someone will hear you out. Start a new job search before bringing it up, just to be safe.
play a little tit for tat (Score:2)
Wait until s/he is elected President (Score:2)
Consider the Painfully Obvious (Score:3)
Some sage advice from a grizly engineer (Score:2)
If it is really that bad, leave.
However, if you want to stay, first and foremost, put the effort into where you have control: yourself. You need to take a long hard look in the mirror. Look at your work history over the last 5 years. How has it been? Talk to other colleagues you have worked with (besides the person you have an issue with). Ask them for one thing that you could improve. If they all say you should schedule fewer meetings, your "gaslighter" may simply be done putting up with your excessi
Thanks for giving this a name (Score:2)
Two options (Score:2)
A lot of people who are responding are assuming a bad work environment is systemic when it may not be. It is surprising how many dillholes manage to build themselves empires inside of bigger corporations without getting caught. I have faced this exact scenario at a prior job (manager was exactly like this, and she also had a weird sexual thing for me. Tried to use th
First, Ask Why (Score:2)
The question lists What they're doing but barely speculates as to Why, beyond "to look good."
Most people I've seen treated this way get it because they've either badly or repeatedly screwed over colleagues.
From the description, it's an environment where people don't have much trust in management/HR helping. In such a situation, where the gaslighter may well have a legitimate issue with the victim but, in the absence of legitimate channels, taking away their ability to succeed until they go away remains an a
Leave, and don't look back (Score:2)
Its the same as when you have a supervisor that cannot be trusted or that sets you up to fail so that he looks good.
I left his team for another team within the company, thankfully that was relatively easy. This allowed me to gather my wits around me and a few months later I left for a much better job at a company that actually listens to their developers.
In the exit interview I made it abundantly clear that I left because of the bad supervisor, and I also took the time to praise the new one in the other tea
Work around the damage (Score:2)
I had a "dog ate my homework" type who kept trying to get me fired for losing all the work he was apparently doing on Friday afternoons when he was really going home early and ignoring deadlines. It had a positive effect in that I implemented more frequent filesystem snapshotting (on top of the existing tape backups) to counter his "the file servers keep losing files" c
Listen to AC, submitter. He's the HR director at the company I work at.
You need to do a little more than that to make it believable. Break into his car and look for hair strands around the seatbelt and head rest area. Or get into his bathroom and find a brush or comb they use- the trash can in there is a gross but good place to look also. Sprinkle a few strands of hair on the corpses. You could also follow them to a hair cut but make sure you pull the hair apart to make it appear it came out in a struggle and not just cut off. You also want to rig something they use to cause i
Or cameras (Score:2)
In this case and in this market, it almost aways is a, and THE option. Either the article poster is competent and can get a job, or he isn't and should stop complaining...
