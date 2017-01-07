Ask Slashdot: How Would You Deal With A 'Gaslighting' Colleague? 48
An anonymous reader writes: What's the best unofficial way to deal with a gaslighting colleague? For those not familiar, I mean "bullies unscheduling things you've scheduled, misplacing files and other items that you are working on and co-workers micro-managing you and being particularly critical of what you do and keeping it under their surveillance. They are watching you too much, implying or blatantly saying that you are doing things wrong when, in fact, you are not...a competitive maneuver, a way of making you look bad so that they look good." I'd add poring over every source-code commit, and then criticizing it even if the criticism is contradictory to what he previously said.
The submission adds that "Raising things through the official channels is out of the question, as is confronting the colleague in question directly as he is considered something of a superstar engineer who has been in the company for decades and has much more influence than any ordinary engineer." So leave your best suggestions in the comments. How would you deal with a gaslighting colleague?
Leave. (Score:5, Insightful)
If they've been there for decades then it's considered acceptable behavior and nothing will change. Time to move on.
Now that you're aware of being gaslighting, it's absolutely critical for you to take care of your on your mental health and decision making as you plan and execute exit strategy. Establish, nurture, and rely on relationships outside of work; preferably with people you know
And in the letter of resignation (perhaps a separate one to management, rather than one to your colleagues), document in great detail the actual reason for your departure. It's pretty hard to ignore a complaint that isn't just an idle threat. The gaslighter drove someone out of the company, so management will notice.
This is simple (Score:1)
If you're not willing to use official channels and you're not willing to confront the person directly then you need to leave. That's it.
Document everything (Score:5, Interesting)
If the person truly feels under threat it's because they are not as good as everyone else thinks.
Write every. single. thing. down.
Write every. single. thing. down.
This.
People might not see paper as the end-all documentation that it used to be but it can be very helpful. This is especially true for something difficult to fake, like many lines of code that were written but "lost", as opposed to something easier to fake, like a date or name on a file.
If policy allows then store electronic files in a way that cannot be easily accessed by even this "rock star". A SVN store where files are checked in could be manipulated by someone with the right access. A USB drive tha
a singular bully or several? (Score:2)
Document everything (Score:1)
I can understand somebody micromanaging too much, but actually misplacing files on purpose, blaming you for things that you didn't do or canceling meetings if they are not your direct boss? That is WAY out of line.
Honestly, this kind of behaviour should be a major red flag to any other employee and especially to management. Consider whether you honestly want to work in an environment where this kind of shit happens. If the conclusion is "hell no", then document a few incidents, report them to management (ke
works for me (Score:1)
beat their ass after work in the parking lot
Seconded.
So in other words... (Score:2)
Presuming you don't wish to do violence to his person or property... are you okay with marching into his office and beating the shit out of yourself [youtube.com]?
Challenge to him a battle of wits (Score:2)
Develop a backbone. (Score:4, Interesting)
Raise hell with him/her and with management about him/her. Be ANGRY. Say you'll walk.
And then, if you have to, do it.
I speak from experience in my past. You do NOT want to go down the road of trying to "make it better in a non-confrontational way." Do you know what that makes you? A weakling. A loser. Someone who has to tiptoe around. Someone who spends too much time thinking strategically about how to get from mundane point A to mundane point B without experiencing problems.
Your productivity will fall. Your self-esteem will collapse. And you will find that you also enable the behavior, and it gets worse, and then worse again.
You're already a victim, and you're letting yourself stay one. Don't make yourself a target, too.
I know the whole schtick about "it's not that easy," and finances and economic realities and justice and whatever else. Used to be there, too.
The fact is, you will regret it in the end. All of the consequences you are hoping to avoid will happen, because you will lose the respect of your co-workers, your bos(ses), and you will lose your own productivity. Long term, you have one choice: confront or not. And not confronting is a SURE loss (again, long term). If you don't confront, WILL be out of a job eventually, you WILL find that you have been made worse for it with respect to your ability to do the next job.
If you confront and raise hell, you have a CHANCE of coming out of things intact. A chance may seem like a risk you don't want to take. But the other way, losing is a certainty.
So accept the hard truth that someone has decided to fuck you over, accept the hard truth that unless you metaphorically punch them in the face they WILL continue to do it and will intensify the behavior, and then grow a backbone and take your best shot back. Even if you lose that way, at least you took a shot. You didn't sit there like a weenie (which I did for far too long) and take it, then whine like a little girl, lose your self respect, and then find out that that's what everyone thinks of you and that's why you got let go despite taking shit like a hero. You're nobody's hero if you take shit. Management does not want employees that take shit.
I should add—you have probably already screwed yourself over.
The right time to hit fan with shit is the FIRST time an incident happens. Show that you're worth a lot, and you know your worth, and you won't stand for it.
By waiting until it's a whole narrative and you're posting to Slashdot, when you do go to management about it, they're going to see you as someone that can't solve your own problems and lets them fester in secret and grow, then brings them up the chain when they're too big for you to sol
I think in essence this boils down to a "fight or flee" response. Either you stand your ground and fight for a better work environment and possibly lose badly or you dodge the problematic employee/employees/boss and find a better work environment somewhere else. And the premise here is that fight is impossible, then you're not left with a whole lot of choices.
Quit (Score:2)
Unless you're willing to break a few laws and are not generally against the idea of an asshole getting physically harmed.
It's kinda obvious ... (Score:1)
... you're not in IT.
I have seriously fucked over some majorly big people in my career who came, in a subtle way, to discover a direct correlation between their computing experience and their treatment of me.
Nice people had a lot less trouble than the assholes did.
See BOFH [bjash.com].
If you always seem to have bad roommates... (Score:2)
Snap traps (Score:1)
At one place I had a sword in a holder at my office, and my office mate used to take it out and swing it around during long compiles when I wasn't in the office.
So I put a couple of snap traps [larpgems.com] under the sword and waited. Those things are really loud when they go off.
A day or two later the sysadmin came into my office to do a system upgrade or something, and while it was installing he spun around in the chair and grabbed the sword off the holder, and both traps went off and the entire office heard it. Made q
Or cameras (Score:2)
Depends on what you mean by "gaslighting" (Score:3)
The problem with "gaslighting", as I wrote here [blogspot.com], is that it tends to be used in two contexts, one legitimate (people lying about factual events) and one illegitimate (people disagreeing on interpretations of those events). Based on what I'm reading here, it looks like some of both: the unscheduling in particular seems like a red flag, but a lot of the other stuff is contextual and missing details. Furthermore, the fact that the author complains about coworkers' criticisms — and in particular, the criticism of someone they label as a "superstar" within the company, i.e. a person who has developed a sterling reputation — leads me to question the submitter's competence. So, I would advise,
Several options (Score:1)
A/C's out-of-the-box reply above, Easy - Play to there Ego [sic] [slashdot.org], may work but assuming it doesn't, you have few options.
The obvious ones include:
* Quit quietly
* Document the hell out of everything then quit, and provide the reasons in a professionally-written resignation letter to not only this person's boss, but his boss's boss. Provide copies of the documentation.
* Assuming you want to keep your job or at least come away vindicated, hire an employment lawyer and follow his advice. Warning: Only do th
Check whether the organization protects you (Score:3)
and if not, leave. The check is to first talk to your manager and if that fails to take it if with HR. If that still fails, hand in your notice as soon as you economically can. That may mean staying on a few more months, or may mean leaving immediately. It is neither your expertise nor your responsibility to solve that kind of problem. It is your responsibility to escalate it though, as it harms the organization.
Do not get your hopes up too much for the organization to be able to resolve this, unless you are essential and the piece-of-shit doing this is not, it is pretty likely that they will not resolve the issue and you will have to leave.
Document everything with Dates. (Score:3)
It is amazing how powerful a dispassionate set of written text documenting every detail over a series of months can be.
Then you take the document to your to superiors and explain that because of this harassment you feel the work place is hostile and resign.
Easy! (Score:2)
Plant ISIS literature on his PC and then call the feds.
I had a micromanaging boss at HP once. (Score:2)
We'd have department meetings and no matter what anyone else came up with, his idea was somehow always better. After a while we all just clammed up in the meetings, let him have his say, then we had our own, informal dept meetings without him over lunch. We eventually decided that the best way to get rid of him was to make him look good so he'd get promoted away. It took about 6 months but we made it happen. His boss saw what was going on and asked me about it and I told him the whole thing. My immedia
Just one option... (Score:3)
God are you people serious? (Score:2)
There's really no other option. I don't relish confrontation but don't shy away from it. However this is not a fight you can win and you look like a moron for trying. Being a passive bitch about it with all the CYA emails and documentation isn't goin
Leave and let die (Score:1)
Or, as shown by the fact that you consider staying in such a bad environment, you know you can't find a better job, because you're shit yourself, and the company would really be better off without you.
In any case, you have to go.
Ask for a raise. (Score:2)
Just go and ask for a raise. If they don't give it to you, leave. If they do give it to you, you will be considered more important than that sociopathic asshole and you will be able to tell them that that guy is a jerk and you want him fired or moved out of your department/team.