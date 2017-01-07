Ask Slashdot: How Would You Deal With A 'Gaslighting' Colleague? 19
An anonymous reader writes: What's the best unofficial way to deal with a gaslighting colleague? For those not familiar, I mean "bullies unscheduling things you've scheduled, misplacing files and other items that you are working on and co-workers micro-managing you and being particularly critical of what you do and keeping it under their surveillance. They are watching you too much, implying or blatantly saying that you are doing things wrong when, in fact, you are not...a competitive maneuver, a way of making you look bad so that they look good." I'd add poring over every source-code commit, and then criticizing it even if the criticism is contradictory to what he previously said.
The submission adds that "Raising things through the official channels is out of the question, as is confronting the colleague in question directly as he is considered something of a superstar engineer who has been in the company for decades and has much more influence than any ordinary engineer." So leave your best suggestions in the comments. How would you deal with a gaslighting colleague?
Leave. (Score:4, Insightful)
If they've been there for decades then it's considered acceptable behavior and nothing will change. Time to move on.
This is simple (Score:1)
The submission adds that "Raising things through the official channels is out of the question, as is confronting the colleague in question directly
If you're not willing to use official channels and you're not willing to confront the person directly then you need to leave. That's it.
Document everything (Score:2, Interesting)
If the person truly feels under threat it's because they are not as good as everyone else thinks.
Write every. single. thing. down.
Re: (Score:1)
Order from Amazon "Getting even, the handbook of dirty tricks", use it, but leave out the juvenile superglue gags
DO use the lemon juice chair spring squeek enhancer trick, really, REALLY gets under the skin of any Type "A"
a singular bully or several? (Score:2)
What I do (Score:1)
in these situations is murder them. I'll sneak into their house at night, while they are sleeping, and first I cut out their tongue. Then I stab them in the eyes, then I take two icepicks, and I jam them in their ears. With all of that complete, the next step involves me raping them in the mouth, butt, and/or vagina (if they have one). I leave them lying on the floor, and I steal all their valuables.
I haven't been caught yet.
works for me (Score:1)
beat their ass after work in the parking lot
Re: (Score:2)
Seconded.
So in other words... (Score:2)
Presuming you don't wish to do violence to his person or property... are you okay with marching into his office and beating the shit out of yourself [youtube.com]?
Challenge to him a battle of wits (Score:2)
Develop a backbone. (Score:2)
Raise hell with him/her and with management about him/her. Be ANGRY. Say you'll walk.
And then, if you have to, do it.
I speak from experience in my past. You do NOT want to go down the road of trying to "make it better in a non-confrontational way." Do you know what that makes you? A weakling. A loser. Someone who has to tiptoe around. Someone who spends too much time thinking strategically about how to get from mundane point A to mundane point B without experiencing problems.
Quit (Score:2)
Unless you're willing to break a few laws and are not generally against the idea of an asshole getting physically harmed.