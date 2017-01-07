Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Programming IT

Ask Slashdot: How Would You Deal With A 'Gaslighting' Colleague? 19

Posted by EditorDavid from the just-because-you're-paranoid dept.
An anonymous reader writes: What's the best unofficial way to deal with a gaslighting colleague? For those not familiar, I mean "bullies unscheduling things you've scheduled, misplacing files and other items that you are working on and co-workers micro-managing you and being particularly critical of what you do and keeping it under their surveillance. They are watching you too much, implying or blatantly saying that you are doing things wrong when, in fact, you are not...a competitive maneuver, a way of making you look bad so that they look good." I'd add poring over every source-code commit, and then criticizing it even if the criticism is contradictory to what he previously said.
The submission adds that "Raising things through the official channels is out of the question, as is confronting the colleague in question directly as he is considered something of a superstar engineer who has been in the company for decades and has much more influence than any ordinary engineer." So leave your best suggestions in the comments. How would you deal with a gaslighting colleague?

Ask Slashdot: How Would You Deal With A 'Gaslighting' Colleague? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: How Would You Deal With A 'Gaslighting' Colleague?

Comments Filter:

  • Leave. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 07, 2017 @07:36PM (#53625699)

    If they've been there for decades then it's considered acceptable behavior and nothing will change. Time to move on.

  • This is simple (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The submission adds that "Raising things through the official channels is out of the question, as is confronting the colleague in question directly

    If you're not willing to use official channels and you're not willing to confront the person directly then you need to leave. That's it.

  • Document everything (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If the person truly feels under threat it's because they are not as good as everyone else thinks.

    Write every. single. thing. down.

    • Carry voice activated recorder at all times, for those Orders that never quite jib when the review starts
      Order from Amazon "Getting even, the handbook of dirty tricks", use it, but leave out the juvenile superglue gags
      DO use the lemon juice chair spring squeek enhancer trick, really, REALLY gets under the skin of any Type "A"
      A good old fashioned degausser can do wonders with their latest project, and leave no trail even if they have surveillance in the office itself (note, max range for an obfuscated hard d
  • you say "colleague" then say "bullies". if it's only one, please state so. if more, how many more?

  • What I do (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    in these situations is murder them. I'll sneak into their house at night, while they are sleeping, and first I cut out their tongue. Then I stab them in the eyes, then I take two icepicks, and I jam them in their ears. With all of that complete, the next step involves me raping them in the mouth, butt, and/or vagina (if they have one). I leave them lying on the floor, and I steal all their valuables.

    I haven't been caught yet.

  • works for me (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    beat their ass after work in the parking lot

  • ... How do I deal with this outside the normal and accepted channels modern humans are expected to go through?

    Presuming you don't wish to do violence to his person or property... are you okay with marching into his office and beating the shit out of yourself [youtube.com]?
  • Two cups of wine, with a dash (or two) of Iocane powder.

  • Raise hell with him/her and with management about him/her. Be ANGRY. Say you'll walk.

    And then, if you have to, do it.

    I speak from experience in my past. You do NOT want to go down the road of trying to "make it better in a non-confrontational way." Do you know what that makes you? A weakling. A loser. Someone who has to tiptoe around. Someone who spends too much time thinking strategically about how to get from mundane point A to mundane point B without experiencing problems.

    Your productivity will fall. You

  • Unless you're willing to break a few laws and are not generally against the idea of an asshole getting physically harmed.

Slashdot Top Deals

Recursion is the root of computation since it trades description for time.

Close