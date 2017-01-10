Author of Swift Language Chris Lattner is Leaving Apple; We're Interviewing Him (Ask a Question!) (swift.org) 171
Software developer Chris Lattner, who is the main author of LLVM as well as Apple's Swift programming language, is leaving Apple, he said today. From a post: When we made Swift open source and launched Swift.org we put a lot of effort into defining a strong community structure. This structure has enabled Apple and the amazingly vibrant Swift community to work together to evolve Swift into a powerful, mature language powering software used by hundreds of millions of people. I'm happy to announce that Ted Kremenek will be taking over for me as "Project Lead" for the Swift project, managing the administrative and leadership responsibility for Swift.org. This recognizes the incredible effort he has already been putting into the project, and reflects a decision I've made to leave Apple later this month to pursue an opportunity in another space. We're delighted to share that we are interviewing Lattner, who says he's a "long-time reader/fan of Slashdot." Please leave your question in the comments section. Lattner says he'll talk about "open source (llvm/clang/swift/etc) or personal topics," but has requested that we do not ask him about Apple, which is understandable.
Is it because ... (Score:5, Funny)
Is it because you like headphone jacks?
Re: (Score:2)
Chris, can you confirm?! Is this true?! Are you going to be working with Tesla?!
I think that was a waste of a question.
Cross-platform (Score:3)
How cross-platform is Swift ?
Are the GUI libraries platform-dependent or independent ?
I.E: can i write a single Swift program with a GUI that will compile, work the same and look similar on multiple platforms: Linux, Mac OS, Real Unix-es & BSDs, AIX, Windows ?
Re:Cross-platform (Score:4, Informative)
Swift is an open-source cross-platform language (there's even a Linux server version), but the Cocoa and Cocoa Touch APIs on OS X and iOS are platform specific.
Re: (Score:2)
Not asking about the Apple GUI ones.
Just curious if there's a generic one (like Qt, or Swing) or at least a plan to have one in the future.
Re: (Score:2)
There are, in fact, several GitHub projects where people are experimenting with Qt and GTK.
Re: (Score:1)
Why would Swift need a separate UI library? Just create language bindings for an existing UI toolkit as is done for plenty of other languages.
Re: (Score:2)
Is there a single swift program actually being used by more than 2 people in a basement which is NOT using these Apple APIs?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Looking at? That doesn't answer my question. Is it being used for something else than a toy? And why? If I were to develop a Linux server application, Swift wouldn't even be in my top 10 language choice.
C# (Score:4, Interesting)
What do you think about Microsoft and C# versus the merits of Swift?
What are Rust's prospects like? (Score:3, Interesting)
C# is well-established, and Microsoft has shown that it's very willing to adapt C# as necessary to support new techniques. I wouldn't be surprised at all if C# inherited good ideas from Swift.
I'm more interested in what Chris has to say about Rust, another much-newer language that's much closer in age to Swift, but also different from established languages like C#, C++ and Java.
Chris, what are your general thoughts about Rust as a programming language?
Seeing as it fits somewhere between languages like C++ a
Re: (Score:1)
While it did get a huge amount of hype at various programming discussion forums in the recent past, a lot of this has died off, perhaps because of people becoming disillusioned with it.
I don't know what forums you're on but the Rust hype is fucking nuts on HN and reddit. I like Rust quite a lot as a language but I hear about it so much that I'm almost getting sick of it, like Node.js was dominating the hype cycle years ago and Ruby before that.
Also, while Swift has a very reasonable code of conduct, what are your thoughts about Rust's community, including its rather extreme focus on its code of conduct?
Lolwut? Swift's code of conduct is lifted almost directly from Rust's, they were both based off the same original document and written by the same person. I've also never seen any "extreme"ness or SJWness in all my time on the Rust forums.
Re: (Score:2)
I love C#. It is my favorite programming environment. However, C#, like Java, is wedded to a virtual machine with Just In Time compilation. It was a deliberate and usually sensible design choice.
Swift, in contrast, compiles to native machine code. That too was a deliberate and sensible design choice. Swift can theoretically be a "systems programming" languages as in, "You can write operating systems with it.". C# is not suitable (as it is) for systems programming because C# programs generally do not intera
Why are strings passed by value? (Score:2, Interesting)
Strings are immutable pass-by-reference objects in most modern languages. Why did you make this decision?
Re: (Score:1)
Value semantics in Swift are very efficient, as values that don't change are never actually copied.
Re:Why are strings passed by value? (Score:5, Informative)
In Swift arrays, dictionaries and strings are structures with value-semantics. As to why, well, to quote the Swift language reference manual: "One of the primary reasons to choose value types over reference types is the ability to more easily reason about your code. If you always get a unique, copied instance, you can trust that no other part of your app is changing the data under the covers. "
Behind the scenes, however, structures (including strings) are passed by pointer. Swift then uses copy on write so that the objects are completely copied only if and when the program attempts to change a value in them.
As such, a string parameter to a function has value semantics, but it behaves as if it's an immutable pass-by-reference object from a performance standpoint. Kind of the best of both worlds.
An exception would be a parameter specified as inout. (e.g. func f(s:inout String) )
Re: (Score:1)
What if you pass a string to a function, and a different thread then changes the original string? Does that also copy on write? Or does the function suddenly see the string change?
(Thread A and thread B both have access to the same string S, B passes S to function F, function F reads S, thread A changes S, function F reads S again)
What do you think of /. (Score:1)
Has it become a shell of what it once was?
Do you view SWIFT as a replacement or compliment to obj-c?
Re: (Score:2)
Our shop has done several major projects in Swift, and (despite the pain thus far in migrating from, say, 2.2 to 3,0) will continue to recommend to our clients that all new development be done in Swift.
One of the major talking points that seems to be holding up is that Swift code seems to have about half to a third the bugs found in a typical Obj-C program.
The one thing I miss from Obj-C is a good built-in implementation of KVO for Swift object and structs.
Re: (Score:2)
Elaborate?
If this is open source... (Score:1)
Re:If this is open source... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
You may have misunderstood what "open source" means.
Open source means being available on all platforms (i.e., Linux, Mac and Windows).
Looks like Swift got ported to Cygwin.
:P
https://github.com/tinysun212/swift-windows [github.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Open source means that the source code is available and you can modify it and redistribute it with minimal conditions.
It does not mean "portable", which already had a word describing the concept, namely "portable"!
Most open source software ends up ported to other platforms, because as the source is available, it's relatively easy for someone to do it if the original maintainer doesn't want to, but that doesn't make them the same thing.
You can read more about open source here [opensource.org]. The related concept of F
Re: (Score:1)
Most open source software ends up ported to other platforms, because as the source is available, it's relatively easy for someone to do it if the original maintainer doesn't want to, but that doesn't make them the same thing.
If you're putting out Open Source software for Linux and Mac, a Windows version shouldn't be that difficult. Especially since Apple has Windows development teams on hand to do the work.
Re: (Score:2)
Ouch! I just walked into a goalpost.
I swear it wasn't there before.
Re: (Score:2)
If a Windows version shouldn't be that difficult, YOU do it. That's the point of open source.
Re: (Score:2)
RMS didn't "allow" software to run on Windows, someone ported it to Windows. (Kind of a big difference.)
You (or someone else) are free to pull the source and do a Windows port.
Like these guys did....
http://www.infoworld.com/artic... [infoworld.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Open source doesnâ(TM)t require that someone else do the work of porting the software to your pet platform; thatâ(TM)s just your own laziness.
If a CORPORATION can put out the Linux and Mac versions, and have Windows developers on staff, porting to Windows shouldn't be a problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Where's the Windows version of Swift?
Waiting for someone who's not a jackass to write it. I'd start with the Ubuntu version:
https://swift.org/download/#re... [swift.org]
How much of Swift is Based on Groovy? (Score:2)
Its been commented on that Swift tutorials look IDENTICAL to Groovy tutorials to the point that you even use the same variable names in examples (http://glaforge.appspot.com/article/apple-s-swift-programming-language-inspired-by-groovy). When created a Python to Swift converter, I responded 'wouldn't it have been easier to do a 'Swift to Groovy' converter??? To which developers replied, well naturally.
So how much of Swift was inspired by Groovy? Both come from more high-end language and look and act almost
What hardware is used for workstations at apple? (Score:3, Interesting)
What hardware is used for workstations at apple?
Mac pro's?
Mac pro's with non apple cpu upgrades?
Imac's?
Laptops?
Re: (Score:2)
you forgot the obvious: iPad
Re: (Score:1)
Posting as AC, as I have in the past worked for Apple. Most developers at Apple have both a desktop and a laptop, usually an iMac and then whatever portable that they picked when the joined (for some developers this is primarily a meeting tool). Depending on what that developer does they then have a collection of other hardware (often pooled with people on their team) for development and testing (e.g.: hardware with diverse GPUs or screen resolutions). And then in other cases one or more prototype machine (
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Possibly copying libraries into each App bundle on iOS sidesteps one of Android's key security issues: Any exploitable flaw in any shared library potentially enables privilege escalation and destroys any utility or protection from Android's "every app has its own user id" paradigm of security. Android's sandboxes aren't... for that reason among others.
In contrast, iOS uses hardware virtualization capabilities of ARM processors to more truly sandbox apps. An app can gain root permissions and still not be abl
Re: (Score:2)
Flaws in shared libraries can't enable privilege escalation in any operating system that I'm aware of except possibly some of those really old, pre-MMU mainframe operating systems. In modern OSes, shared library code runs in the same environment privilege-wise as the rest of the code in the app.
In fact, quite the opposite. Copying libraries introduces one of Windows's key security flaws: Any exploitable bug in a shared library is only truly fixed after every single app that provides a copy of that librar
Exception Handling (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
And why so many changes with each release? The language is not as stable as it should be (the syntax, that is).
Darling, nothing is as stable as it should be.
as a language designer (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
As in Grand Central Dispatch?
Re: (Score:2)
As in Grand Central Dispatch?
I don't know if that's what they're referring to. Grand Central Dispatch sounds similar to C#'s ThreadPool.QueueUserWorkItem() or the await task language features in newer versions of the
.NET runtime. It's just a way to basically create some unit of work that conforms to a particular interface that can be queued up and then the language run-time can determine how to create threads, processes, etc. in whatever manner is deems best to execute those pieces of work.
Future of LLVM? (Score:5, Interesting)
Where do you see LLVM going?
Why would he want to work at Slashdot (Score:4, Funny)
He left his job at Apple, so you are interviewing him? I don't think Chris wants to work at Slashdot all that much. Good luck anyway.
Does this mean Xamarin won? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Even xamarin is far from a silver bullet - it is extremely mobile specific, yet has many even more popular competitors (various js-based stuff, corona is very popular too).
Re: (Score:2)
Parallelism (Score:5, Interesting)
Say, about fifteen years ago, there was huge buzz about how languages and compilers were going to take care of the "Moore's Law Problem" by automating the parallelism of every task that could be broken up. With single-static assignment trees and the like the programmer was going to be freed from manually doing the parallelism.
With manufacturers starting to turn out 32- and 64-core chips, I'm wondering how well did we did on that front. I don't see a ton of software automatically not pegging a core on my CPU's. The ones that aren't quite as bad are mostly just doing a fork() in 2017. Did we get anywhere? Are we almost there? Is software just not compiled right now? Did it turn out to be harder than expected? Were languages not up to the task? Is hardware (e.g. memory access architectures) insufficient? Was the possibility oversold in the first place?
Re: (Score:2)
Certain languages like Scala, some Lisp variants, and Erlang do a pretty good job of supporting concurrent and parallel programming. To my knowledge, no programming language fully relieves programmers of the burden of devising design not including race conditions, priority inversions, deadlocks, resource contention producing serialized execution, and countless other "gotchas".
It is hard enough to find a programmer who can translate a recursive algorithm into a loop or visa versa. It is hard enough to find p
Re: (Score:2)
I did some work on parallelizing FORTRAN in the nineties. It never went very far; our parallelizing compiler ran out of swap space when you fed it anything larger than a twenty-line program. Not that swap space was all that big in those days, but it was clearly not useful in a real-world context. There were some good ideas, but also a great many realities that tended to break those good ideas.
Today I'd say, but this is after not looking at it very almost two decades, that the granularity at which the compil
BASIC (Score:2)
Any insight into language design choices? (Score:5, Interesting)
I am a 25+ year Objective-C programmer and among other topics, I teach "Mobile App Development" and "Comparative Languages" at a university.
I confess to being perplexed by some Swift language design decisions. For example,
- Why does Swift have both a "var" keyword and a "let" keyword? One should be sufficient with the other being a default behavior. If a symbol is not declared "var" then just assume it is constant or visa versa. Furthermore, it may not be necessary to have either of the key words because (I think) in every case, the need for variability and mutation should be determinable by the compiler. Type is already being inferred by the compiler, and mutability could reasonably be considered an aspect of type.
- Why are Swift collection types like Data always mutable? What happened to the concept of immutable containers from Cocoa. [Yes, I know the "bridged" CF types are always mutable, but that was another bad decision IMHO.]
- Swift is intended to be a "Systems Programming Language", is it not? Yet, there is no support for "volatile" variables needed to support fundamental "system" features like direct memory access from peripheral hardware.
- Having experienced frustration trying to port high performance graphics code from C/C++/Objective C to Swift, what's up with that? IMHO, Apple's sample code for using OpenGL/GLKit/Metal from Swift leaves the impression that Swift is unsuited to the style of "low level" programming needed/used by OpenGL/GLKit/Metal.
- Why not support "dynamic runtime features" like the ones provided by the Objective-C language and runtime? It's partly a trick question because Swift is remarkably "dynamic" through use of closures and other features, but why not go "all the way?"
- Finally, a trivial aesthetic critique: Why "var foo : typename" like Ada and Pascal (IIRC) instead of "var typename foo" like every language that inherited C style syntax? Is there an advantage to the Swift approach that I haven't seen, or was it just an aesthetic choice? Did the choice not produce some IMHO "silly" syntax for method declarations with named parameters?
Re: (Score:2)
"every language that inherited C style syntax"
Swift's aesthetics, as you describe. come from ML - not C. Just as Mozilla's rust began life bootstrapped by OCAML.
Apple's previous adventure in creating a programming language - Dylan - originally was a LISP.
Re: (Score:2)
- Why does Swift have both a "var" keyword and a "let" keyword? One should be sufficient with the other being a default behavior. If a symbol is not declared "var" then just assume it is constant or visa versa. Furthermore, it may not be necessary to have either of the key words because (I think) in every case, the need for variability and mutation should be determinable by the compiler. Type is already being inferred by the compiler, and mutability could reasonably be considered an aspect of type.
Well, for one reason, so that you'll catch typeos in variable names at compile time. You have to explicitly declare the symbols you're going to use.
Re: (Score:2)
- Why does Swift have both a "var" keyword and a "let" keyword? One should be sufficient with the other being a default behavior. If a symbol is not declared "var" then just assume it is constant or visa versa. Furthermore, it may not be necessary to have either of the key words because (I think) in every case, the need for variability and mutation should be determinable by the compiler. Type is already being inferred by the compiler, and mutability could reasonably be considered an aspect of type.
Having to use a keyword to introduce a new symbol is a pretty critical reliability feature. If there's no keyword to say "I want to define a variable", then every typo creates a new variable, rather than a compiler error. Lots of scripting languages work this way, and it's hell on reliability.
- Why are Swift collection types like Data always mutable? What happened to the concept of immutable containers from Cocoa. [Yes, I know the "bridged" CF types are always mutable, but that was another bad decision IMHO.]
They're not. That's why you have "var" and "let" keywords. You use "let" for constants, and "var" for mutable objects.
- Swift is intended to be a "Systems Programming Language", is it not? Yet, there is no support for "volatile" variables needed to support fundamental "system" features like direct memory access from peripheral hardware.
"Systems programming" != "device driver development". Nothing above the driver level should be acces
Re: (Score:2)
I don't speak Swift, but if I understand his first point correctly, each variable is introduced by a keyword anyway, so the most vexing part doesn't occur.
That would go a long way towards answering the first question, btw.
Open Source macOS? (Score:2)
Questions, and my best wishes. (Score:5, Interesting)
Since you're the creator of LLVM, I'd like to know, in your opinion what's the greatest advantage of LLVM/Clang over the tradicional and established GNU GCC compiler. Also, what's the greatest advantage of GNU GCC (or if you'd prefer, any other compiler) over LLVM/Clang, something that you'd like to "port" someday?
Also, since I work mostly with Linux development, what do you see as the greatest advantages of the Apple developer stack (libraries, xcode, etc) that are sorely lacking in the Linux developing scene, that we should strive to copy/implement?
By the way, and unrelated, congratulations on the Walnut Dining Table you made. It's amazing!
https://twitter.com/clattner_l... [twitter.com]
How much of Swift is based on Groovy? (Score:3)
Question about this role (Score:2)
What.Will?.He?.Do?.At?.His?.New?.Venture?
Re: (Score:1)
The Mythical Compiler -VLIW (Score:1)
Is there any hope for VLIW architectures? The general consensus seems to be that Itanium tanked because the compiler technology wasn't able to make the leap needed. Linus complained about the Itanium ISA exposing the pipelines to assembly developers. What are the challenges from a compiler writers perspective with VLIW?
Package Manager (Score:2)
This is really an XCode question. But why does XCode not have a native package manager? I've programmed commercial programs with both Visual Studio and XCode and I can say that NuGet is fantastic for C# and really helps boost the C# ecosystem. Why is there nothing like that for XCode.
Perl and Python also have great external libraries (as probably do other languages that I have never really used)
Oh and BTW why does refactoring of Swift code suck compared to Objective-C?
What happened to the OSRC? (Score:3)
Why is the Operating System Resource Center gone from your site on nondot.org/sabre?
There are a couple mirrors that date back to 2006 but what happened to the main site?
Apple commitment to LLVM (Score:3)
Apple has done great things for LLVM/Clang. I believe you were the key conductor in this. Does it mean you leaving we can expect less in this regard in the future, or are you just passing the torch in there, keeping it capable hands (aka there's not much left for you to do)?
Or some other change of circumstances?
Where are you going? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
He's gone to Tesla, where he's going to be in charge of AutoPilot development.
LLVM retrospective and future (Score:1)
Question mark or... (Score:1)
SIL in hindsight (Score:1)
If I have it right, swiftc translates code to Swift Intermediate Language, in which several optimizations occur, which is then translated to LLVM's Intermediate Language, which gets its own optimizations before being translated to an
.o file.
In retrospect, are these 2 similar but separate levels an unfortunate hack/necessary compromise, or still an nice design decision? I'd think it would have been better if swift's optimizations could be done in a single intermediate representation and streamline two compi
Increment and decrement (Score:1)
My biggest surprise with Swift was the removal of the pre and post increment and decrement (++ and --) in Swift 3. These are well defined and commonly used operators — heck, the name of one of the most popular languages is a word-play on the post-increment operator. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find another modern language out there that does not have them.
My real issue is that they are part of the coding part of my brain — when I want to increment, I automatically type "++". Sure, Xc
Re: (Score:2)
He already gave a full list of reasons why at the time the change was proposed.
https://github.com/apple/swift... [github.com]
Any hope for more productive programming? (Score:3)
I work in the semiconductor industry and our ASIC designs have seen a few large jumps in productivity:
- Transistors and custom layouts transitioned to standard cell flows and automated P&R.
- Design using logic blocks transitioned to synthesized design using RTL with HDLs.
- Most recently, we are synthesizing circuits directly from C language.
In the same timeframe, programming has remained more or less the same as it always was. New languages offer only incremental productivity improvements, and most of the big problems from 10 or 20 years ago remain big problems. Programmers still have to deal with syntax issues in various languages, and if I want parallel execution in my code, I have to design for it from the beginning.
Software is helping us design our ASIC circuits from higher and higher level abstractions. But software doesn't seem to be helping us write our software. The abstractions aren't much higher level.
Do you know of any initiatives that could produce a step-function increase (say 5-10x) in coding productivity for average engineers?
When I first heard rumors about what became Swift, that's what I was hoping for. But it turned out to be just another programming language.
Re: (Score:2)
It's beginning to look to me like Functional Reactive Programming (FRP) is the next big change in the way software is created. And whilst Swift doesn't support that natively, there are a couple of libraries that do support it in as Swifty a way as possible: RxSwift and ReactiveCocoa.
I can't say any more than that, as I'm early on in learning about this topic.
Best question ever (Score:2)
Swift governance (Score:2)
Governance of the Swift project is firmly under the control of Apple, as stated here. [swift.org] How can Swift ever be a true community project if Apple controls it? Look no further than Java [computerworld.com] to see what can go wrong when a corporation controls a language.
Is Swift better than Objective-C for anything? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Programming becomes a pleasure again, once you get past the past the hurdle of learning Swifts new features and differences.
I'll give you 3.
Swift makes header files unnecessary. Aren't you sick of maintaining both a
.h and a .m file for every class?
Swift makes handling of nulls explicit. In Obj-C any pointer could be nil, and mostly it's not clear if that is actually a meaningful thing, or whether you need to check for nil "Just in case". Swift's optionals mean you always define whether a "pointer" can be n
Tesla Autopilot development (Score:2)
So why Tesla? What makes you a better choice than say, George Hotz ( except that he may not be sane)?
Do you have AI dev experience?
Swift (Score:1)
Leaving Apple (Score:2)
OK, I'll Ask the Question (Score:2)
What excites you about your new Tesla job? (Score:2)
I hear you're moving on to work at Tesla [networkworld.com] as VP of Autopilot Software. Congratulations!
What three things excite you the most about Tesla?
Python?! WTF Over (Score:2)
Why, oh fucking WHY is their Python Code in the repository? Hasn't the world had enough of it, yet?
ML/AI & Tesla (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I believe THIS is the Swift you're looking for? https://twitter.com/SwiftOnSec... [twitter.com]