Author of Swift Language Chris Lattner is Leaving Apple; We're Interviewing Him (Ask a Question!)
Software developer Chris Lattner, who is the main author of LLVM as well as Apple's Swift programming language, is leaving Apple, he said today. From a post: When we made Swift open source and launched Swift.org we put a lot of effort into defining a strong community structure. This structure has enabled Apple and the amazingly vibrant Swift community to work together to evolve Swift into a powerful, mature language powering software used by hundreds of millions of people. I'm happy to announce that Ted Kremenek will be taking over for me as "Project Lead" for the Swift project, managing the administrative and leadership responsibility for Swift.org. This recognizes the incredible effort he has already been putting into the project, and reflects a decision I've made to leave Apple later this month to pursue an opportunity in another space. We're delighted to share that we are interviewing Lattner, who says he's a "long-time reader/fan of Slashdot." Please leave your question in the comments section. Lattner says he'll talk about "open source (llvm/clang/swift/etc) or personal topics," but has requested that we do not ask him about Apple, which is understandable.
Is it because you like headphone jacks?
I believe THIS is the Swift you're looking for? https://twitter.com/SwiftOnSec... [twitter.com]
Cross-platform (Score:3)
How cross-platform is Swift ?
Are the GUI libraries platform-dependent or independent ?
I.E: can i write a single Swift program with a GUI that will compile, work the same and look similar on multiple platforms: Linux, Mac OS, Real Unix-es & BSDs, AIX, Windows ?
Swift is an open-source cross-platform language (there's even a Linux server version), but the Cocoa and Cocoa Touch APIs on OS X and iOS are platform specific.
Not asking about the Apple GUI ones.
Just curious if there's a generic one (like Qt, or Swing) or at least a plan to have one in the future.
There are, in fact, several GitHub projects where people are experimenting with Qt and GTK.
Why would Swift need a separate UI library? Just create language bindings for an existing UI toolkit as is done for plenty of other languages.
Is there a single swift program actually being used by more than 2 people in a basement which is NOT using these Apple APIs?
C#
What do you think about Microsoft and C# versus the merits of Swift?
What are Rust's prospects like?
C# is well-established, and Microsoft has shown that it's very willing to adapt C# as necessary to support new techniques. I wouldn't be surprised at all if C# inherited good ideas from Swift.
I'm more interested in what Chris has to say about Rust, another much-newer language that's much closer in age to Swift, but also different from established languages like C#, C++ and Java.
Chris, what are your general thoughts about Rust as a programming language?
Seeing as it fits somewhere between languages like C++
Why are strings passed by value?
Strings are immutable pass-by-reference objects in most modern languages. Why did you make this decision?
Re:Why are strings passed by value? (Score:4, Informative)
In Swift arrays, dictionaries and strings are structures with value-semantics. As to why, well, to quote the Swift language reference manual: "One of the primary reasons to choose value types over reference types is the ability to more easily reason about your code. If you always get a unique, copied instance, you can trust that no other part of your app is changing the data under the covers. "
Behind the scenes, however, structures (including strings) are passed by pointer. Swift then uses copy on write so that the objects are completely copied only if and when the program attempts to change a value in them.
As such, a string parameter to a function has value semantics, but it behaves as if it's an immutable pass-by-reference object from a performance standpoint. Kind of the best of both worlds.
An exception would be a parameter specified as inout. (e.g. func f(s:inout String) )
What do you think of /.
Has it become a shell of what it once was?
Do you view SWIFT as a replacement or compliment to obj-c?
Elaborate?
If this is open source...
Re:If this is open source... (Score:5, Insightful)
You may have misunderstood what "open source" means.
Open source means being available on all platforms (i.e., Linux, Mac and Windows).
Looks like Swift got ported to Cygwin.
:P
https://github.com/tinysun212/swift-windows [github.com]
Open source means that the source code is available and you can modify it and redistribute it with minimal conditions.
It does not mean "portable", which already had a word describing the concept, namely "portable"!
Most open source software ends up ported to other platforms, because as the source is available, it's relatively easy for someone to do it if the original maintainer doesn't want to, but that doesn't make them the same thing.
You can read more about open source here. The related concept of F
What hardware is used for workstations at apple?
What hardware is used for workstations at apple?
Mac pro's?
Mac pro's with non apple cpu upgrades?
Imac's?
Laptops?
you forgot the obvious: iPad
Possibly copying libraries into each App bundle on iOS sidesteps one of Android's key security issues: Any exploitable flaw in any shared library potentially enables privilege escalation and destroys any utility or protection from Android's "every app has its own user id" paradigm of security. Android's sandboxes aren't... for that reason among others.
In contrast, iOS uses hardware virtualization capabilities of ARM processors to more truly sandbox apps. An app can gain root permissions and still not be abl
Exception Handling
as a language designer
As in Grand Central Dispatch?
Future of LLVM?
Where do you see LLVM going?
He left his job at Apple, so you are interviewing him? I don't think Chris wants to work at Slashdot all that much. Good luck anyway.
Does this mean Xamarin won?
Parallelism
Say, about fifteen years ago, there was huge buzz about how languages and compilers were going to take care of the "Moore's Law Problem" by automating the parallelism of every task that could be broken up. With single-static assignment trees and the like the programmer was going to be freed from manually doing the parallelism.
With manufacturers starting to turn out 32- and 64-core chips, I'm wondering how well did we did on that front. I don't see a ton of software automatically not pegging a core on my C
BASIC
Any insight into language design choices?
I am a 25+ year Objective-C programmer and among other topics, I teach "Mobile App Development" and "Comparative Languages" at a university.
I confess to being perplexed by some Swift language design decisions. For example,
- Why does Swift have both a "var" keyword and a "let" keyword? One should be sufficient with the other being a default behavior. If a symbol is not declared "var" then just assume it is constant or visa versa. Furthermore, it may not be necessary to have either of the key words because (
Open Source macOS?
Questions, and my best wishes.
Since you're the creator of LLVM, I'd like to know, in your opinion what's the greatest advantage of LLVM/Clang over the tradicional and established GNU GCC compiler. Also, what's the greatest advantage of GNU GCC (or if you'd prefer, any other compiler) over LLVM/Clang, something that you'd like to "port" someday?
Also, since I work mostly with Linux development, what do you see as the greatest advantages of the Apple developer stack (libraries, xcode, etc) that are sorely lacking in the Linux developing sc
How much of Swift is based on Groovy?
Question about this role
What.Will?.He?.Do?.At?.His?.New?.Venture?