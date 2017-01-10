Author of Swift Language Chris Lattner is Leaving Apple; We're Interviewing Him (Ask a Question!) (swift.org) 41
Software developer Chris Lattner, who is the main author of LLVM as well as Apple's Swift programming language, is leaving Apple, he said today. From a post: When we made Swift open source and launched Swift.org we put a lot of effort into defining a strong community structure. This structure has enabled Apple and the amazingly vibrant Swift community to work together to evolve Swift into a powerful, mature language powering software used by hundreds of millions of people. I'm happy to announce that Ted Kremenek will be taking over for me as "Project Lead" for the Swift project, managing the administrative and leadership responsibility for Swift.org. This recognizes the incredible effort he has already been putting into the project, and reflects a decision I've made to leave Apple later this month to pursue an opportunity in another space. We're delighted to share that we are interviewing Lattner, who says he's a "long-time reader/fan of Slashdot." Please leave your question in the comments section. Lattner says he'll talk about "open source (llvm/clang/swift/etc) or personal topics," but has requested that we do not ask him about Apple, which is understandable.
Is it because ... (Score:2, Troll)
Is it because you like headphone jacks?
Re: (Score:2)
I believe THIS is the Swift you're looking for? https://twitter.com/SwiftOnSec... [twitter.com]
Cross-platform (Score:2)
How cross-platform is Swift ?
Are the GUI libraries platform-dependent or independent ?
I.E: can i write a single Swift program with a GUI that will compile, work the same and look similar on multiple platforms: Linux, Mac OS, Real Unix-es & BSDs, AIX, Windows ?
Re: (Score:3)
Swift is an open-source cross-platform language (there's even a Linux server version), but the Cocoa and Cocoa Touch APIs on OS X and iOS are platform specific.
Re: (Score:2)
Not asking about the Apple GUI ones.
Just curious if there's a generic one (like Qt, or Swing) or at least a plan to have one in the future.
Re: (Score:2)
There are, in fact, several GitHub projects where people are experimenting with Qt and GTK.
Re: (Score:1)
Why would Swift need a separate UI library? Just create language bindings for an existing UI toolkit as is done for plenty of other languages.
C# (Score:2, Interesting)
What do you think about Microsoft and C# versus the merits of Swift?
Why are strings passed by value? (Score:1)
Strings are immutable pass-by-reference objects in most modern languages. Why did you make this decision?
Re: (Score:2)
In Swift arrays, dictionaries and strings are structures with value-semantics. As to why, well, to quote the Swift language reference manual: "One of the primary reasons to choose value types over reference types is the ability to more easily reason about your code. If you always get a unique, copied instance, you can trust that no other part of your app is changing the data under the covers. "
Re: (Score:2)
Elaborate?
If this is open source... (Score:2)
Re:If this is open source... (Score:4, Insightful)
What hardware is used for workstations at apple? (Score:3)
What hardware is used for workstations at apple?
Mac pro's?
Mac pro's with non apple cpu upgrades?
Imac's?
Laptops?
Exception Handling (Score:3, Interesting)
as a language designer (Score:3)
Future of LLVM? (Score:3)
Where do you see LLVM going?
Why would he want to work at Slashdot (Score:1)
He left his job at Apple, so you are interviewing him? I don't think Chris wants to work at Slashdot all that much. Good luck anyway.
Does this mean Xamarin won? (Score:2)
Parallelism (Score:2)
Say, about fifteen years ago, there was huge buzz about how languages and compilers were going to take care of the "Moore's Law Problem" by automating the parallelism of every task that could be broken up. With single-static assignment trees and the like the programmer was going to be freed from manually doing the parallelism.
