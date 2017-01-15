Ask Slashdot: What's The Best Place To Suggest New Open Source Software? 57
dryriver writes: Somebody I know has been searching up and down the internet for an open source software that can apply GPU pixel shaders (HLSL/GLSL/Cg/SweetFX) to a video and save the result out to a video file. He came up with nothing, so I said "Why not petition the open source community to create such a tool?" His reply was "Where exactly does one go to ask for a new open source software?"
So that is my question: Where on the internet can one best go to request that a new open source software tool that does not exist yet be developed? Or do open source tools only come into existence when someone -- a coder -- starts to build a software, opens the source, and invites other coders to join the fray?
This is a good place to discuss the general logistics of new open source projects -- so leave your best answers in the comments. What's the best place to suggest new open source software?
Build your own software, asshole (Score:1)
No, people won't build shit for you. We will certainly assist people as they build, but the open source community doesn't take requests other than bug fixes on their own work.
Tell your friend to get off his ass and build it himself.
Many open source projects are well funded. They are for profit. It is free to use, not free to develop. There's a well defined model for making money on open source.
The projects that are developed by only hobbiest are the exception, not the rule.
You can pay someone to develop software for you.
Two options... (Score:4, Insightful)
This person has two options:
1: Program their own and release it as open source software.
2: Pay someone to make the software and release it as open source software.
Exactly.
And paying for someone to create the software you need isn't as expensive as you might think.
Write up a detailed specification of exactly what you need, post the job on a freelancing site like freelancer.com or upwork.com and get some bids.
You put money in an escrow and they don't get paid till it's done. I would recommend only hiring freelancers that have a few completed jobs with good feedback. I've hired a few new freelancers before with no feedback and while some were good most took jobs they co
Third options:
3: Find a project that already does something very close to what you want and who'll probably see the value of your suggestion.
I have both suggested such things to other projects and have taken on similar feature requests on my own open source projects.
If it's a good idea, it doesn't matter where it came from.
On the other hand, if you're looking for a place to dump your ideas and then expect other people to go looking for them, then why do you expect somebody to take the effort for your idea w
I have to agree. You have to make it yourself. I've been trying to evangelize the idea of "dynamic relational" databases but nobody seems to see the value enough to care until they actually have something to try. You gotta make it first and THEN others will kick the tires to see if it piques their interest.
Ok, ill bite. Tell. Me about dynamic relational databases
Dynamic Relational [Re: That's not how it works... (Score:1)
Here's one description, but it's kind of meandering:
http://wiki.c2.com/?DynamicRel... [c2.com]
I'm working on a shorter description that I plan to put on github.
There can be value in such a DB, as stated in the document, for prototyping/demo purposes, as it gives the flexibility to experiment and converge to a solution which you might then pin down to not be dynamic anymore. Thus, one persons "asinine" is another persons "useful". Black and white categorisation is rarely correct.
Here's one description, but it's kind of meandering:
http://wiki.c2.com/?DynamicRel [c2.com]...
I'm working on a shorter description that I plan to put on github.
LOL couldn't stop laughing.
That's a broken financial model. The intersection of people with the capabilities, ideas, enthusiasm, and available time is extremely small. Actually, the highly skilled people are least likely to be available because they are most likely to be working already.
My apparently crazy idea is that we need better financial models first. My favorite pipe dream is a kind of a crowd-funding model around clear project proposals. The proposals could be hammered out in group discussions, but the projects should be comp
Okay, the Snowflake Meme has been overused. Move on.
Someone got triggered by the snowflake.
Uhh... (Score:1)
There have got to be tools out there already...
- MPC-HC supports running custom shaders. (Supposedly KMPlayer does too, but I'm not familiar with it.)
I'm not sure if it supports file output. But that's already 99% of the battle already done for you. It supports pixel shaders, loading files through codecs. So even if it doesn't, why not just fork the github, and patch on some super-ugly-yet-functional file output?
But backing up further. What... exactly do you need the shaders for? Does it have to be
Yeah, basically this. Find the software that's closest to what you want to do and get on their community software and ask if there's already a way to do it. Your idea probably isn't unique, but just in case it is, the community can give feedback as to whether it's a good idea or not, and then if it is good their docs or people in the community will tell you how to put in a feature request. At that point, follow most of the advice others are giving about building or buying.
Alien source software (Score:2)
Alien source software. n/t
Like with any other software (Score:2)
You find a contractor through some coders-for-hire or bounty webpages. You negotiate the price. You put in contract that the software will be covered by opensource license of you choosing, be it Apache, BSD, GPL, MIT or any other.
Then you wait for coder to deliver what you've ordered.
ITS CALLED EFFORT (Score:2)
Helpful tips (Score:1)
Re: Helpful tips (Score:1)
on Windows: AviSynthShader for HLSL (Score:2)
on Windows on could use Avisynth (with https://github.com/mysteryx93/... [github.com]) to apply HLSL Shaders,..
(not sure if something similar is available for Vapoursynth)
Use Blender? (Score:3)
Blender has video editing built in I've heard. It probably also supports shaders. note: I'm only guessing as I have barely used Blender
video editing in blender [youtube.com]