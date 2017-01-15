Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Open Source Media Software

Ask Slashdot: What's The Best Place To Suggest New Open Source Software? 59

Posted by EditorDavid from the suggestions-from-the-sidelines dept.
dryriver writes: Somebody I know has been searching up and down the internet for an open source software that can apply GPU pixel shaders (HLSL/GLSL/Cg/SweetFX) to a video and save the result out to a video file. He came up with nothing, so I said "Why not petition the open source community to create such a tool?" His reply was "Where exactly does one go to ask for a new open source software?"

So that is my question: Where on the internet can one best go to request that a new open source software tool that does not exist yet be developed? Or do open source tools only come into existence when someone -- a coder -- starts to build a software, opens the source, and invites other coders to join the fray?
This is a good place to discuss the general logistics of new open source projects -- so leave your best answers in the comments. What's the best place to suggest new open source software?

Ask Slashdot: What's The Best Place To Suggest New Open Source Software? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: What's The Best Place To Suggest New Open Source Software?

Comments Filter:

  • Build your own software, asshole (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    No, people won't build shit for you. We will certainly assist people as they build, but the open source community doesn't take requests other than bug fixes on their own work.

    Tell your friend to get off his ass and build it himself.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by WarJolt ( 990309 )

      Many open source projects are well funded. They are for profit. It is free to use, not free to develop. There's a well defined model for making money on open source.

      The projects that are developed by only hobbiest are the exception, not the rule.

      You can pay someone to develop software for you.

  • Two options... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 15, 2017 @02:08AM (#53670761)

    This person has two options:

    1: Program their own and release it as open source software.

    2: Pay someone to make the software and release it as open source software.

    • Re: Two options... (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Exactly.

      And paying for someone to create the software you need isn't as expensive as you might think.

      Write up a detailed specification of exactly what you need, post the job on a freelancing site like freelancer.com or upwork.com and get some bids.

      You put money in an escrow and they don't get paid till it's done. I would recommend only hiring freelancers that have a few completed jobs with good feedback. I've hired a few new freelancers before with no feedback and while some were good most took jobs they co

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mwvdlee ( 775178 )

      Third options:

      3: Find a project that already does something very close to what you want and who'll probably see the value of your suggestion.

      I have both suggested such things to other projects and have taken on similar feature requests on my own open source projects.
      If it's a good idea, it doesn't matter where it came from.

      On the other hand, if you're looking for a place to dump your ideas and then expect other people to go looking for them, then why do you expect somebody to take the effort for your idea w

  • There have got to be tools out there already...

    - MPC-HC supports running custom shaders. (Supposedly KMPlayer does too, but I'm not familiar with it.)

    I'm not sure if it supports file output. But that's already 99% of the battle already done for you. It supports pixel shaders, loading files through codecs. So even if it doesn't, why not just fork the github, and patch on some super-ugly-yet-functional file output?

    But backing up further. What... exactly do you need the shaders for? Does it have to be

    • Pretty sure VLC and other video players can do this as well. I know VLC can apply filters and save out videos, and have seen demonstrations of people applying OpenGL shaders to videos.

    • Yeah, basically this. Find the software that's closest to what you want to do and get on their community software and ask if there's already a way to do it. Your idea probably isn't unique, but just in case it is, the community can give feedback as to whether it's a good idea or not, and then if it is good their docs or people in the community will tell you how to put in a feature request. At that point, follow most of the advice others are giving about building or buying.

  • Alien source software. n/t

  • You find a contractor through some coders-for-hire or bounty webpages. You negotiate the price. You put in contract that the software will be covered by opensource license of you choosing, be it Apache, BSD, GPL, MIT or any other.
    Then you wait for coder to deliver what you've ordered.

  • So since /. has finally become google search for the entitled, lazy futurist, where can I go to get smei-nerd news without "do my homework" bullshit entries?
  • Github and SourceForge are good places to look. One of the best things I know to do honestly, is to google "alternative to [software]" and go to the alternativeto website and filter for open source. Another thing you can do is use Twitter and search for #opensource #video and things like that. Everyone uses Twitter differently, but that's how I organize mine (@theouterlinux). Tumblr I use for command line help and tutorials. Also, I post software links and article on TheOuterLinux.com. If there's Linux invo

  • on Windows on could use Avisynth (with https://github.com/mysteryx93/... [github.com]) to apply HLSL Shaders,..
    (not sure if something similar is available for Vapoursynth)

  • Use Blender? (Score:3)

    by greggman ( 102198 ) on Sunday January 15, 2017 @04:04AM (#53670983) Homepage

    Blender has video editing built in I've heard. It probably also supports shaders. note: I'm only guessing as I have barely used Blender

    video editing in blender [youtube.com]

Slashdot Top Deals

Genius is ten percent inspiration and fifty percent capital gains.

Close