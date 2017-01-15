Ask Slashdot: What's The Best Place To Suggest New Open Source Software? 22
dryriver writes: Somebody I know has been searching up and down the internet for an open source software that can apply GPU pixel shaders (HLSL/GLSL/Cg/SweetFX) to a video and save the result out to a video file. He came up with nothing, so I said "Why not petition the open source community to create such a tool?" His reply was "Where exactly does one go to ask for a new open source software?"
So that is my question: Where on the internet can one best go to request that a new open source software tool that does not exist yet be developed? Or do open source tools only come into existence when someone -- a coder -- starts to build a software, opens the source, and invites other coders to join the fray?
This is a good place to discuss the general logistics of new open source projects -- so leave your best answers in the comments. What's the best place to suggest new open source software?
I have to agree. You have to make it yourself. I've been trying to evangelize the idea of "dynamic relational" databases but nobody seems to see the value enough to care until they actually have something to try. You gotta make it first and THEN others will kick the tires to see if it piques their interest.
Ok, ill bite. Tell. Me about dynamic relational databases
Here's one description, but it's kind of meandering:
http://wiki.c2.com/?DynamicRel... [c2.com]
I'm working on a shorter description that I plan to put on github.
Okay, the Snowflake Meme has been overused. Move on.
Someone got triggered by the snowflake.
There have got to be tools out there already...
- MPC-HC supports running custom shaders. (Supposedly KMPlayer does too, but I'm not familiar with it.)
I'm not sure if it supports file output. But that's already 99% of the battle already done for you. It supports pixel shaders, loading files through codecs. So even if it doesn't, why not just fork the github, and patch on some super-ugly-yet-functional file output?
But backing up further. What... exactly do you need the shaders for? Does it have to be
Alien source software. n/t
You find a contractor through some coders-for-hire or bounty webpages. You negotiate the price. You put in contract that the software will be covered by opensource license of you choosing, be it Apache, BSD, GPL, MIT or any other.
Then you wait for coder to deliver what you've ordered.