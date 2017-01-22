Ask Slashdot: Should Commercial Software Prices Be Pegged To a Country's GDP? 26
Here's a bright idea from dryriver Why don't software makers look at the average income level in a given country -- per capita GDP for example -- and adjust their software prices in these countries accordingly? Most software makers in the U.S. and EU currently insist on charging the full U.S. or EU price in much poorer countries. "Rampant piracy" and "low sales" is often the result in these countries. Why not change this by charging lower software prices in less wealthy countries?
This presupposes the continuing existence of closed-source software businesses -- but is there a way to make that pricing more fair? Leave your best suggestions in the comments. should commercial software prices be pegged to a country's GDP?
This presupposes the continuing existence of closed-source software businesses -- but is there a way to make that pricing more fair? Leave your best suggestions in the comments. should commercial software prices be pegged to a country's GDP?
Subject (Score:1)
Because of the simple fact that doing this will move the problem. Instead of having piracy in those "poor" countries, you will now have resellers taking advantage of the low price and making a profit in the "rich" country.
Already like that (Score:2)
Grey market. (Score:3)
Back in the day, I could get grey market Novell packages for less than the local Netmare distributor's wholesale price.
The world is a global market. You can get a genuine Chinese Fluke DMM for the price of a cheapy. They are blowing their peckers off to serve a market that mostly ignores brands in any case.
Gouge the middle class to make them poor (Score:1)
It sounds more fair when you say charge less in poorer countries. However when you turn it around, it is gouge the people in less poor countries.
Kind of like when a tax preparer takes a percentage cut. Why should they get paid more from someone who is getting more back, for essentially the same work?
Because people can travel? (Score:2)
What's to stop people from going to Venezuela and buying 10 copies of Final Cut Pro and bringing it back to the US? Unless you are suggesting that they start region locking software, controlling which country you can use software in depending on where you bought it.
Re: (Score:2)
What's to stop people from going to Venezuela and buying 10 copies of Final Cut Pro and bringing it back to the US?
The fact that it's only sold in the App store now?
Beside that point, too much of this reselling will eventually raise the GDP of that country - solving the problem.
Pricing of goods (Score:1)
What is wrong with you? Those who produce can ask what they like for what they produce. If it isn't worth it people won't buy. Whether it is worth it or not, there will always be those that will steal what is produced. 'Fair' is where you go to sell your pig, not the means by which you set the price.
They optimize it clearly (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
If you allow lower prices for India and China, what's to stop companies from buying the software in those countries and use it in USA?
Because it would be illegal, duh!
Problems solved, once and for all.
captcha: harping
Ummm, No (Score:2)
They should always use Open Source and just follow the GPL....
;-)
You can't have it both ways (Score:2)
Why don't software makers look at the average income level in a given country -- per capita GDP for example -- and adjust their software prices in these countries accordingly? Most software makers in the U.S. and EU currently insist on charging the full U.S. or EU price in much poorer countries. "Rampant piracy" and "low sales" is often the result in these countries. Why not change this by charging lower software prices in less wealthy countries?
Because if you want to make cheap goods and flood my market indiscriminately and then call me a protectionist and accuse me of impeding free trade for creating a level playing field, then I should be allowed to freely (as in, I am free to do as I please) sell my software at whatever price I like in your country. That is, if I can't have a level playing field, then neither should you. After all, it's only fair.
A problem without a good solution. (Score:2)
There isn't really a good solution to this.
If everyone has the same price, then people in poor countries are likely to pirate.
If prices are adjusted so that it is expensive in rich countries and cheap in poor countries, then everyone is going to buy copies in the poor country, one way or another (either via resellers, establishing subsidiaries there, etc)
And if one region locks the software, then that makes people unhappy because they bought the product and want to be able to use it world wide. And it is ha
Really?? (Score:2)
Why limit it to a country. Why not states? Or counties? Cities? In California alone we have many cities well over $100,000/year and others well under $10,000. Which arbitrary geopolitical line do you chose?
More germane to those of us in the US is why not limit the price that can be charged for drugs to the maximum charged anywhere else in the world. If it's profitable there, it can be profitable here.
Bottom line is that it is the legal responsibility of corporations to put their shareholders' interests firs
Da, comrade. (Score:2)
From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs.
The most evil idea ever committed to paper. It's killed hundreds of millions.
But hey, it sounds good and makes your heart swell with pride, right?