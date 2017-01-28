Ask Slashdot: Should You Tell Future Employers Your Salary History? 18
An anonymous reader writes: During the interview process for a technology job, I was asked to fill out an application which included questions about my compensation history. When I asked why, I was told that it was part of the background check and wouldn't be used to determine the size of the offer... What is the risk for the employer of not knowing that info? Is this standard procedure or part of a trend at technology companies?
The original submission asks if this is ever a legitimate question -- or more to the point, "Is it anything more than an attempt to gain negotiating leverage?" So leave your best answers in the comments. When you're interviewing for a new IT job, should you tell future employers your salary history?
Re:
Just inflate history
Give them the history that demonstrates the salary you want, then if they reject you you are better off.
Why am I not surprised you're into lies and alternative facts?
The answer I used last was:
What I worked for at my last position has no bearing on what I'm willing to take this position for.
Or, "that's between me and the IRS".
Only if in your best interest
Earlier in my career I never gave my current salary, because I was looking for 20%+ raises each time and giving the information would probably only hurt me. But now that I am in my mid-30's and making far more than most of my counterparts with similar job titles, giving my salary helps ensure I don't waste time with any company which cannot provide similar compensation. Most companies don't realize top IT talent often get Senior manager / Director level salaries even without many if any managerial duties, s
Giving them the salary you want, as opposed to your salary history can achieve the same result.
No if so add 20-45k
Best story I heard was in the late 90s some guy added 50k to his last salary. He went from 40k to 110k overnight.