Ask Slashdot: How Do You Deal With Aggressive Forum Users? 54
Slashdot reader dryriver writes: I've noticed a disturbing trend while trying to resolve a rather tricky tech issue by asking questions on a number of internet forums. The number of people who don't help at all with problems but rather butt into threads with unhelpful comments like "Why would you want to do that in the first place?" or "why don't you look at X poorly written documentation page " was staggering. One forum user with 1,500+ posts even posted "you are such a n00b if you can't figure this out" in my question thread, even though my tech question wasn't one that is obvious or easy to resolve...
I seem to remember a time when people helped each other far more readily on the internet. Now there seems to be a new breed of forum user who a) hangs out at a forum socially all day b) does not bother to help at all and c) gets a kick out of telling you things like "what a stupid question" or "nobody will help you with that here" or similar... Where have the good old days gone when people much more readily gave other people step-by-step tips, tricks, instructions and advice?
The original submission claims the ratio of unhelpful comments to helpful ones was 5 to 1. Has anyone else experienced this? And if so, what's the best response? Leave your best answers in the comments. How do you deal with aggressive forum users?
You're asking HERE?
You're asking HERE?
I'll second that.
It might be because nice people tend to lose patience and go away, so that the forums have nothing but griefers left.
Lots of forums are completely toxic in this regard, and Slashdot has fallen prey to this as well. Post a non-insulting position about something that doesn't jibe with the group-think and you'll get nothing but insults. No thought put into it, almost a boiler-plate "you're really stupid" or "you're a racist".
Try to contribute to Slashdot by submitting articles, and the toxic users will mod them as spam and get your account locked.
They seem to think that any tactic in support of their end goals is OK, and they don't see the value of well-formed alternate opinions, and reasoned discourse. All they see is that opposition seems to be less over time [alexa.com].
They view it as "winning" when reasonable people lose patience with the griefers and leave.
What's left is the toxic residue.
You mean like what happened with the 2016 US elections?
Piss off you fucking cunts!!!!
Very well then, good day, sir.
Nothing requires you to do anything about them; just treat them as meaningless noise, and act the same as you would have acted if their unhelpful post did not exist.
Seems like a good ratio.
You ignore the unhelpful comments. I mean, they aren't really hurting you, are they? All you really need is the one answer that solves your problem.
U mean stackoverflow?
Next question.
2. Grow a thicker skin when someone says a mean thing online.
Remain calm and collected, use yer skillz to trace their accounts and reveal their identities, then go to their moms' houses, DRAG THOSE MOTHERFUCKERS OUT OF THEIR BASEMENTS AND BASH THOSE LOSERZ IN THEIR BITCH ASS FACES!!!!
We all should have seen this coming, with silly questions like this being posted on slashdot. Slow nerd news day, I guess.
Then they think they are changing the world and you and your users get to move on.
Four years ago I got to see a fanatic religious right demonstration against refugees transforming into a horde of teenagers with broken bottles running after random black people and burning their shops. Once you get to see things like that, it really fixes your prespective. Imho, the more people are busy writing angry comments on the internet, the less people are violent in real life, which improves societyt
(btw, for those that want to know, I live in Israel, it was a demonstration led by Michael Ben Ari, a
Honestly, if there's a stack exchange site (for instance, stackoverflow.com for programming questions) for it, I ask there - the Q&A focused design is far from perfect, but the 'attitude' answers don't last long, and are removed pretty quickly.
It's got other problems of course, but for this particular problem, the Stack Exchange model works pretty well at keeping the stupid and useless answers to a lower level than other sites.
Beyond that, you've got to search out communities that aren't full of jerks and a-holes. Sadly, there's at least one in every crowd, but some communities are better at ejecting bad actors than others.
Non-answers are the worst!
I at least try to offer something else as an alternative in a polite manner, after I try to answer the actual question (or state that I don't actually have an answer, but the alternative might hopefully provide something useful).
.... but, what I would do is just ignore, as others have already stated.
If I ran a list/forum, I would specifically state in the Terms that 'newbie' questions should be expected, and any condescending responses would result in immediate suspension. If users don't have anything helpful to respond with, they shouldn't bother responding.
Yes, either you will have to moderate, or get the readers to moderate for you, like on slashdot or stackoverflow.
I blame the perl community. If you asked a question in the perl news groups, instead of a short answer you'd get paragraphs explaining how much of an idiot you are for not knowing the answer or not knowing which document (out of tens of thousands) had the answer to your question.
It's been like that since the Internet went mainstream in the 1990's, and even when the Internet was opened up to Universities before going mainstream. The overall proportion of useless forum idiots has probably stayed relatively constant for the last 20+ years (and probably even before Web forums overtook Usenet).
The problem probably seems worse now because the Internet population is much larger than it was back then, making the absolute numbers larger; but the ratio of idiots to the entire population is probably in the same ballpark as back then.
The answer has always been the same: you must ignore them, and don't feed the trolls. At least on Usenet, we had the twit filter that would allow us to list the people we wanted to automatically ignore.
Just avoid the python groups, and you'll avoid the spots where most of these sorts of people hang out.
In a more serious vein, I haven't seen this happening excessively. I've spent a good deal of time on a large number of forums and irc channels, and by and large, this doesn't seem to be happening frequently in the way you describe. I'm not saying that you haven't experienced this, it's just that in the last 20 years, there haven't been a lot of know-nothing folks just spamming "you suck noob" to any given question.
I can guess why; in any technical discussion it quickly becomes apparent who does and does not know what they're talking about. In fact, many quickly devolve into a special-case-knowledge comparison contest. The unhelpful person is ignored or derided by the masses as a whole. They quickly leave. That's why they're just not around.
That being said, what I have seen is people asking other people to do their work for them, including but not limited to: easily googleable questions, questions specified explicitly by documentation, questions that require more information to answer than is given, questions that could easily be answered by trying it out in a test, and so on. 95% of the time, these folks are inexperienced in technical forums as a whole, and don't understand that they're being lazy and trying to shift work they could easily do onto others because of it.
This is irritating, especially in channels of 300+ people with new folks jumping in and asking a single question and popping out, never to contribute, once every 2-3 minutes. Especially when many of them appear to be homework.
The best option for these folks is to ask them to read http://www.catb.org/~esr/faqs/... [catb.org] , especially the whole of http://www.catb.org/~esr/faqs/... [catb.org] , before asking another question.
Some forums are completely toxic. Fuck reddit.....
On the other hand, read the stickies, use the search, and for fucks sake, RTFM before you ask for help.
You are either
1.) On the wrong forum.
2.) posting off topic.
3.) not trying hard enough to "self help"
4.) Ignoring the 'READ THIS FIRST" thread.
5.) Fucking retarded.
Sometimes, the problem is you. Tough love. Not trying to be an asshole, but ther sheer number of people who can't seem to follow simple directions is staggering.
As far back as the early 2000's or late 90's, I remember running into this same attitude all the time in the IRC channels for Linux.
They used to be one of the best places to get assistance, but also the best place to get verbal abuse from half the users in the channel in the process.
So yeah
.... sure is irritating, but nothing new by a long shot.