Ask Slashdot: Why Do You Care About Tech Conferences? 33
An anonymous user is "just starting a programming career," and has several questions for Slashdot's readers: What exactly is the role of tech conferences? I always assumed they were mostly for exhibitors to pitch me things, but then what's in it for me? Am I just going there to network, or am I learning new cutting-edge techniques and getting enlightened by awesome training sessions? Or is it just a fun way to get a free trip to Las Vegas?
And then what's in it for my employer, who's paying to send me there? If my boss has to approve the cost of attending a conference, what's going to make him say yes? I mean, do employers really get enough value from that extra conference-only information to justify sending off their employees for several days of non-productivity? (Don't they know all that networking could lead me to job offers from other companies?)
It's always been a little intimidating the way people talk about conferences, like everyone already knows all about them, and drop the conference's name into the conversations like you should already know what it is. I always assumed people just attended only conferences for their current programming language or platform -- but is there more to it than that? What exactly is the big deal?
I'm struggling to even find the right metaphor for this -- is it a live interactive infomercial or a grand gathering of geeky good will? So leave your best answers in the comments. Why do you care about tech conferences?
obvious (Score:1)
Time away from the desk? maybe a new city to check out?
Go to the conference (Score:1)
If it's on your employer's dime.
For you: fun, broadening, exposure to more of what the industry segment is about, chance to make connections which could prove valuable to your career, opportunities to attend technical seminars or paper presentations which will clue you in to what academia or standards groups are up to.
For your employer: a way of rewarding selected employees with a nice perk, boosting their morale, gflying the company flag to keep up name recognition with others in the industry, giving them
You don't think compiler people benefit?? (Score:2)
Tell me this [llvm.org] does not look useful to someone working on modern compiler issues!
Knowledge (Score:4, Interesting)
A step back to see the big picture (Score:2)
I think the days of going to tech conferences just to see vendors are long gone. Most I've been to have either a handful or no vendors.
The reason I like going to tech conferences, is actually to take a step back from day to day work in the industry and think about larger trends. Where is your field going? What is the leading edge of things being done? Do you agree with the common assessment about ways to approach solving problems?
Basically, to think and inspire new ideas...
Also of course there are the p
Back in the day it was a vacation (Score:2)
In the 80's I wanted to go to a Usenix conference in Mission Valley. Boss said "why would I send you there". Me: "because for the past 3 years you've sent me to a week long conference in Vegas that I didn't want to go to and couldn't contribute". Boss: "But your good at what you do (telemetry), and I thought you liked those trips. Me: I don't gamble, I don't deal with customers well, I hate crowds. Boss: No.
Ended up paying the entrance fee myself and tak
Here are the criteria I use to tell if I care (Score:2)
I've gone to quite a few different events (both as an attendee and as a speaker), including free events, pricey events, events where I went for my own reasons, events where I went for an employer or a client, etc.
Here are the criteria I have found that help me judge whether I should really care about the specific conference:
Depends on the community (Score:2)
In my 29 years in the industry, I've attended many, many conferences. They all have their peak years and peak value, until they don't. Some communities just grow too large and become too br
Knowledge sharing (Score:1)
The sharing of idea's can pay off handsomely.
All of those things and more (Score:2)
> Am I just going there to network, or am I learning new cutting-edge techniques and getting enlightened by awesome training sessions? Or is it just a fun way to get a free trip to Las Vegas?
Yes. You're going there to network - not just with companies who might hire you away, but with potential future colleagues you might help to recruit. You're going to talk to other attendees about what they're doing, compare notes on what works and what doesn't, and meet subject-matter experts who you can tweet if you
My Personal Value (Score:2)
For me, I've been able to have booths to demo software systems that my team and I work on. Having them at shows is similar to running focus group tests. We let people try out the software with limited or no instruction whatsoever to observe how each person uniquely uses the software, we see what is confusing for users, and what we can do to improve their overall experience. For us, it is all about user experience when it comes to shows, it is an invaluable resource to see people interacting naturally, inste