Ask Slashdot: How To Get Started With Programming? [2017 Edition]

Reader joshtops writes: I know this is a question that must have been asked -- and answered -- on Slashdot several times, but I am hoping to listen from the community again (fresh perspective, if you will). I'm in my 20s, and have a day job that doesn't require any programming skills. But I want to learn it nonetheless. I have done some research but people have varied opinions. Essentially my question is: What is perhaps the best way to learn programming for my use case? I am looking for best possible resources -- perhaps tutorials on the internet, the right books and the order in which I should read/watch them. Some people have advised me to start with C language, but I was wondering if I could kickstart things with other languages such as perhaps Apple's Swift as well?
How to get started in programing. Well, I get started each morning by starting the kettle. Whilst the kettle boils, I wash out the French Press and my mug. I drink my coffee whilst reading Slashdot to see if there is anything I should be kept up-to-date on. By the time I finish it is time for another cup of coffee, so the process begins again, by that time, I have to reply to some troll who thinks climate change is a myth and that man never went to the moon.
I usually have three or four cups of coffee- and then it is time for lunch.
After lunch, I find myself able to start programming.
You're doing it wrong. After lunch is nap time.
Same for me, except that I reply to trolls, that believe that Climate change is caused by humanity, instead of by cosmic causes; and that Trump didn't win the election.
;)
You've done it now... I'm brewing another cup of coffee... Just you wait.
Same Here in Rio de Janeiro!
Are we programmers all procrastinators?
I can't remember where I read it, but I read that the same qualities that make many people procrastinate are the same qualities that make people better programmers. People that don't rush into things and pause and mull over "what is the best way to do this" end up being better programmers.
Despite my morning ritual, and constantly getting side-tracked, I've always been one of the more productive people everywhere I've worked.
I suspect you're referring to Larry Wall's three great virtues of a programmer: Laziness, Impatience and Hubris
http://threevirtues.com/ [threevirtues.com]
In Coq.
Also that would be an interesting choice for a firat language.
Get a PC computer. Install Ubuntu. Connect to Internet. Google free tutorial. Start programming.
AC is not wrong.
First, learn simple scripting. Use Python - it teaches better habits than a lot of alternatives. When you're comfortable with the basics of ordering your thoughts in a formal language, there are 3 real challenges, and I'd take them in this order.
1. Pointers
2. Recursion
3. Threading
C is great after you're comfortable with the basics. Pickup the K&R C book and have some fun with it. Implement all the basic data structures using C. Learn to use a nice GUI debugger, and step through your code, then step through the object. Learn what's really happening under the covers. Keep going until there's no mystery about pointers and the stack, registers, and so on.
For recursion, learn Scheme. Yeah, you could use Python too, and maybe there are some good intro texts now (what does MIT use these days instead of SICP?), but Scheme forces you to do everything with recursion. Keep going until it's totally natural. Write a Scheme interpreter in Scheme (it's easier that you think, and a lot of fun).
There's no easy path to learning threading, I fear, but if you made it past the above two, you'll manage this.
Once all that is done, then learn Java. Java sucks, but it's where most the jobs are. Everything in Java should seem quite easy once you have the fundamentals.
I've seen that stated the other way around.
If you're trying to make your learning investment pay off quickly I'd go: (1) JavaScript, (2) Java, (3) C/C++
These can break you into web development, mobile development, infrastructure development, legacy and high-performance code.
If you're looking more at ease of learning I'd go: (1) C# on Visual Studio, (2) Java on Eclipse, (3) C/C++ on Visual Studio
These can get a cool app running quickly without much stress and also sets you up for Unity game development if you have C#. You'll generally have more fun this way around.
The problem with C/C++ is memory allocation, pointers, types and type aliasing - they're a bit tricky to pin down without knowing about memory and memory layouts and v-tables and such.
C# and Swift are excellent languages to try ideas without committing to any painful pointer arithmetic and memory management. Sure, what you write won't run quite as fast as you can get in C/C++ but it's more than adequate for anything barring the highest of the high-performance scientific computing. I'd recommend C# on Microsoft Visual Studio Community Edition 2015 which also gives you exposure to a world-class development environment and tools, and that's something that can go straight on a resume if you get used to using it. Visual Studio also allows you to get around in a debugger and see what's actually happening when you start coding something bigger than a few thousand lines. You're going to get some rolling-eyes and people suggesting "real men use Vim" on Linux but that's something you should save until later or if you already have well developed Linux hacking skills. Most people code on Vim or Emacs because they secretly hate themselves.
Java is also fairly easy to work with and doesn't have the memory management junk to deal with, but it has a longer legacy and it's more verbose in places. It's just as capable as C# and Swift but with the advantage of being deployed just about everywhere (e.g. browsers, Android, even some embedded systems). Learning Java is excellent bang-for-buck if you want to develop marketable skills quickly and it gets used just about everywhere. My main complaint with it is just that it's so damn big - it's got a massive surface area and there's a lot to learn. You can try using Eclipse to develop for Java but I personally find it a bit encumbered and bloated. It's powerful though and also a good thing to put on a resume.
I'd learn C/C++ once you have a decent grasp of how to get code up and running in one of the above. It's the most marketable skill if you want to work in the guts of things and there isn't a program in existence that doesn't contain at least some C code. From here you can also study high-performance code for scientific work and HPC. C/C++ is also the gateway to GPU compute and a whole manner of weird and wonderful tricks that can pay back big time if applied correctly. Be prepared to sink a lot of time into this - it won't pay back $$$s as quickly as Java would but you'll get a much deeper understanding of what's going on inside your CPU.
Python is also a superb language to have under your belt. It rarely gets used in production code but it's heavily used in tools and testing and it's a great language to build something quick-and-dirty as you need it. It's also interpreted so you can try REPL style coding and just type lines to see what they do without going through agonizing compile-test processes.
Don't bother at all with machine code or assembly language until you're feeling confident with C++ and you have some time to kill. It's fun to look at if you really, REALLY want to know what the CPU is doing and you can get a good grasp for the compilers and execution model by studying disassembly. This is a huge time-sink though and rarely ever relevant unless you're looking at incredibly tricky compiler bugs or the highest performance hand-tuned code.
More importantly, pick something that's fun to implement and will give you some satisfaction as you go. Writing some
Get a PC computer.
Jesus effing Christ.
Hey, they might end up with a PDP-11 if we don't clearly define the type to get.
First I must wonder what your existing background is with respect to computing. Depending on this I would have different answers. If you have never programmed so much as an Excel spreadsheet or "Hello, world!" in BASIC, I would then ask what is your objective? The language you want to learn will be dictated by this more than anything, as there exist "total beginner" tutorials for any language imaginable and they're all pretty easy (and don't apply to any real problem solving beyond that).
If you are interested in programming for its own sake, I would recommend something like The Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs by Abelson and Sussman (https://mitpress.mit.edu/sicp/full-text/book/book.html). For something that covers a lot of bases top-to-bottom very quickly, the book Thinking In Java by Eckel can be very informative (even if you never make it more than 1/3 of the way through it). If you like the logical and linguistic side of things, you may be interested in ANSI Common Lisp by Graham.
I would only recommend starting in C if you have a significant breadth of computer knowledge but want to understand more of how things work "under the hood". Be warned, this journey is not trivial.
But C has pointers, which introduces the student to the idea that computers have actual physical memory addresses.
Now, if you are talking about learning to be a dilettante 'application programmer', understanding things like real memory addresses and the sizes of different entities that you store into them is probably distressing. Just go play with Java.
Find a way to make it relevant (Score:5, Insightful)
Or you could go to school where you have deadlines and lab classes. Whatever the case, avoid trying to learn a bunch of theory in a vacuum.
I would concur.
Obligatory anecdotal evidence: I've had an interest in programming for many years, and so I would get thick books on C++ or Java or whatever else, read them, then be left with the problem of "now what?" Fast forward to the last couple of years, where I have a job dealing with large amounts of data, usually performing the same operations on different sets of data. Not only do I hate that kind of repetition, there's just no way I could possibly hope to keep up if I did everything by hand. So I'
Also, if you can't find a programming assignment that you want to do, for yourself, to save time, ask yourself why you want to do this.
Take a program that exists and is open source, and make changes. Learn to build it, learn what tools you need. If you hate that part, ask yourself why you want to do this.
Build an open source project, and fix the first interesting bug on their list. You won't do it, but you will learn a lot. If not....
Find a problem to solve. (Score:3, Insightful)
...then solve it using a program.
If your day-job is doing stuff with Excel, then perhaps automate something. Write a script to extract stuff out of a
.csv file, etc. If your job is non-tech, then perhaps use your tech skills to build on hobbies.... e.g. if you're into video games, build a tiny game in JavaScript... if you're into sci-fi books, write a program that finds stuff in text of sci-fi books, if you're into finance, write a program to find correlations between closing prices of various companies, or extract anything useful out of earning reports---automation is the key. Find something you're interested in, then automate it (or a part-of-it), etc.
Note that language/platform doesn't matter much. Yes, you can do complicated ``programming'' in Excel. It's just not something most people do, but that's what you're into, then go for it.
Started languages I'd suggest: JavaScript (mostly because you can get started quickly, show off your work quickly, and go from nothing to something fun quickly). As second language, learn SQL... yes, you can do wonderful analysis in SQL. Then I'd suggest PHP... and/or Perl (yah, lots of folks would object, but if you learn Perl, you'll never have to learn another "useful" language ever again), then learn C/C++, since you don't start appreciating the ease-of-use nor overhead of other languages until you learn C/C++.
How to get started? Well, I start by getting up in the morning and turning the coffee machine on.
/. a quickie, maybe troll some dude about global warming or moon conspiracies or whatever is up, and then I take a quick bite followed by two cups of coffee.
After that, I check
Then, I can slowly start the day's programming, unless it's Perl-Friday, in which case I need two more cups of coffee and a small flask of tequila first.
Bjarne Stroustrups C++ book +a book on aglorithms (Score:1)
That's how we started back in the day in high school AP comp sci and its still the best way to do it. I would start with C++ and not Java because at the end of the day C++ is the "bigger" language and you can jump to Java from C++ later a lot more readily than the other way around and yes it's probably harder starting out with C++ than with Java but it's worth the pain IMHO, but this is semantics. My real point is you need a giant language treatise and you need to sit there and learn everything in the damn
poignant.guide or machine code (Score:4, Insightful)
Why's Poignant Guide to Ruby [poignant.guide]
... even though it was written for a now-obsolete version of Ruby.
Why? Because it is entertaining enough to get you through many important basic concepts without falling asleep.
Otherwise, I recommend the approach that was common at one time and fallen out of favor. Start with machine language. Not even assembly code. Machine language. Best thing ever: punching IBM 1620 (decimal, thank goodness!) instructions one at a time on punch cards! That was high school. In college, we started with MIX. I prefer a real machine code to a made-up assembly code, though.
Still, some in high school thought "the compiler" was some bit of hardware in the computer, once we moved-on to Fortran. At least the instructor tried!
If you don't begin at the beginning, many will be forever-befuddled at what really goes on.
Good Grief. (Score:3, Insightful)
I'm in my 20s, and have a day job that doesn't require any programming skills. But I want to learn it nonetheless. I have done some research but people have varied opinions. Essentially my question is: What is perhaps the best way to learn programming for my use case? I am looking for best possible resources
That you need to ask this question at all might be an indicator that programming is not for you. While I really hate to roll out this tired and over-used meme, if this solution has not already answered your question, there is no hope: GOOGLE IS YOUR FRIEND.
Just get started... (Score:2)
Python (Score:4, Interesting)
My language of choice would be Python.
Dead easy, powerful, interactive, fun.
1) Get some kids' coding books (on paper) and read through them to get the basics.
2) Get python - the plain IDLE from python.org will do, no need for pycharm or other fancy environments.
3) Code some simple stuff to get the basics. Try out graphics (tkinter if in python) - you will get immediate rewards by nice visuals. Bounce balls around the screen, draw gradients or simple animations.
4) Connect coding with your hobby or work and figure out a more serious project to go deeper into the language with a real goal.
Set a specific goal (Score:2)
C#: Better designed. Better IDE. Chained to M$. Claims to be OSS friendly, but we all know it's a trap. Will be dead in 10 years.
It's personal (Score:3, Insightful)
I wrote a couple of blog posts just over a year ago that I think are still relevant:
* Getting started with programming [humblecoder.com]
* Getting better at programming [humblecoder.com]
But it's a really personal thing. Some people hate reading through books, others couldn't do without them. Try as much as you can until you find something that really peaks your interest, that you can't put down, and follow it to see where it goes. Good luck!
C and C++ (Score:2)
I recommend you learn C and C++, especially if you want to become a highly paid Data Scientist or some useful career.
You'll be forced to take other classes anyway, good to start out with the one that will be most useful year in and year out.
A few paths (Score:3)
Question - where do you want to end up?
1) Find a project you are interested in such as an open source project, game, tool, etc. Figure out how you can contribute be in HTML, web pages, Javascript, database work such as MySQL, PHP etc. Learn whatever tool(s) they are using and figure out how to contribute. The key is to be interested in the project, not neccesarely the tool or language.
2) Pick a language and go through some tutorials. There are tons of stuff on almost every language. Pick one that interests you but stick to something mainstream. This is a good reference to Python for example: http://www.openbookproject.net... [openbookproject.net]. I recommend something that is cross platform and machine independent.
3) Get an Arduino or Raspberry PI and build something. Flash the lights, read the temp, make the propeller spin, etc.
In any of the above - Have fun and don't make it a chore!
If you have an iPad, go through Playgrounds App (Score:5, Insightful)
All iPads with iOS10 either come with, or can have installed for free the Playgrounds app into which you can install playgrounds that teach programming.
It sounds silly and at first it may seem like it as you play through a programming a kind of game figure. But the lessons get more and more advanced, and along the way you are learning Swift.
As you can far enough along you can decide if you like programming enough to really get serious, then perhaps investigate stuff like the Stanford programming course videos (free), including a course just on iOS development... but you don't have to go that way, the concepts you learn learning Swift apply to most languages pretty well.
It depends on what you want to do. (Score:2)
If you want to get into the nitty-gritty, then C is awesome.
If you want to write code that leaks memory like a sieve then Java is the way to go.
If curly braces somehow offend you, and you do not understand or care about what a global interpreter lock is, go for Python.
If you want to wear your braces keys down to nubs, tcl is the language for you.
FWIW, the language that excites me the most is Swift. YMMV.
Long term goal (Score:2)
First, you need an long-term goal for programming. The current job market appears to demand hyper-specialized individuals, and if you don't have a few years of something major under your belt, you won't be able to get a job. (Of course, you can disregard this if you're programming as a hobby rather than intending for a career.)
For getting started - practically anything that contains examples and also explains how things work. If one doesn't seem to be working out, you can easily switch to a different one
Even if you have more years than the thing's existed.
OK, here's what you need to know (Score:4, Funny)
Last year, I'd have told you avoid languages like Ruby, Python, etc, and work on the latest greatest: node.js, Swift, and, of course, Java. However, it's a year later, so don't learn any of that rubbish, you need to learn iLng, Visiwo, G, and, of course, Java.
As long as you have a good grounding in those languages, many of which are so new they literally don't exist yet, you should be fine for the next three to four months.
C is the right place to start. (Score:4, Interesting)
Collect computer science information (Score:2)
Have a look through the CompSci program at a college. You'll end up with starter books like Python Programming: An Introduction to Computer Science [amazon.com] and Programming Languages: Principles and Paradigms [amazon.com]. Obtuse, boring stuff, but a way to start.
As for starting with C? I suggest you take a look at C# Design Pattern Essentials [amazon.com] by Tony Beavis. Just give it a read through. I like C# because it lets you define interfaces and classes in ways which are conducive to modern programming; the point here, howeve
Language selection (Score:2)
I don't know that I'd start with C. If you are a Windows user, I'd suggest C#. A) It starts you off right with object orientation, and B) It's probably one of the fastest paths to useful code, with a gui ( if that's important to you ).
There are thousands of tutorials out there to get you going too, so there's that. If you are completely green to programming, this won't be easy, but it'll be better that C.
One of the other reasons I recommended C# ( over java ) was that the development environment is more streamlined; it's easier to produce functional, non-trivial, code ( for beginners anyway ).
I get where the C recommendation came from, but there's more to the fundamentals than loops and decisions. Object orientation is fundamental too.
1st learn propper soldering technique (Score:5, Funny)
Then get a good copy of the 7400 line data sheets.
The SN74HCT00N is cheaper ($0.25) than the plain old 7400 ($1.29).
SN74HCT00N: http://www.jameco.com/z/SN74HCT00N-Texas-Instruments-NAND-Gate-4-Element-2-Input-CMOS-14-Pin-PDIP_815402.html [jameco.com]
7400: http://www.jameco.com/z/7400-Major-Brands-QUAD-2-INPUT-POSITIVE-NAND-GATE-DIP-14_48979.html [jameco.com]
Sigh. Perhaps it would be more helpful to learn why one would choose a logic family... and it's not just price.
The original family is obsolete and more expensive. All the logic chips I have in my parts box belongs to the HC/HCT family. Then again, I'm a cheap bastard.
;)
Python and C (Score:2)
Python gets you producing stuff fast, lets you concentrate on learning to program rather than learning to compile.
Then, C. Build a Python extension which gets you up to speed with C (and serves as a base for many other languages as well). C Is a good starting point for C++ or Java or Objective C.
This stuff is all free on Linux. If you don't have a dedicated Linux machine, download Virtual Box and install Linux on a VM and use that. After than then go ahead and pay Microsoft if that is your desire.
Blockly (Score:2)
If you are truly starting at the beginning and need to understand basic concepts like conditionals, loops, variables, etc I recommend Blockly [google.com].
By the time you can solve level 10 of this tutorial [appspot.com] you'll have a fair grasp of some fundamentals.
The best part is it automatically converts to JavaScript and Python, two good languages to move on to after you've master the basics.
I know I know *waving hand* (Score:2)
More solid advice.. (Score:2)
Good Plases to Start (Score:2)
Watch along with courses at actual University. CS and other subjects.
Berkely Webcast [berkeley.edu]
OpenCourseWare MIT
MIT OCW [mit.edu]
Skimmed the CS parts of both programs back in the day. I have a BS in CS from a state college. Found both programs interesting and appreciate the very different approaches to the same subject.
Possible answers (Score:2)
2. Eric S. Raymond has a point:
Lisp is worth learning for the profound enlightenment experience you will have when you finally get it; that experience will make you a better programmer for the rest of your days, even if you never actually use Lisp itself a lot.
Lisp is different from most programming languages in that it basically has only one syntactical structure. There's a not-unreasonable argument that this makes things more cumbersome or opaque than necessary for professionals, but as a beginner it's very easy to at least very grasp what pieces are doing and in what order. Get a good IDE to help with the parentheses and show what the fu
Just don't (Score:2)
Because basically, *any* computer language learnt will be a complement to your skills, albeit only fun or frustration.
You see, the language is only the tool, assignments, loops, statements and conditionals is pretty much all you need to start.
GOTO is considered evil, but then again it's not.
Why haven't you tried anything?
I don't want to proclaim holiness on developers, the mythic
Community College (Score:2)
Go sign up for the programming fundamentals class at your local community college.
As far as what languages. Focus on Bash, Awk, Python, C++, and Swift.
You first programming language (Score:2)
Then build some javascript functions to run in your web page. That's actual honest-to-god programming and you can easily find tutorials on html, css and javascript. Once you've got
If you've never programmed before, the first thing I'd recommend is learning html and write a basic web page. Play around with the formatting and css...
This is solid advice for a starter because you don't need anything more than a good text editor and a web browser. No need for a complicated IDE, where learning the intricacies of how the IDE works is half the battle. Plus you're not platform bound, like you would be with C# or Swift. Sure, they're "open source," but the best tools for either of those is on a specific platform.
If you really want to get a good idea of how you're doing, you could always sign up for CodeCademy's HTML & CSS [codecademy.com] course first, th
Like everything else start with the basics (Score:4, Insightful)
A lot of people like Python but because most languages use certain characters to enclose blocks of code (and python only uses indents) I would suggest starting with Java or C/C++. Many here will say Python is easier (ruby is probably easiest for many), but your goal will be to have room to grow. You'll find more languages conform to the C/C++ or Java syntax style rules than Python or Ruby. I find it easier to ready than Python myself.
Do yourself a favor and skip VB.net. If you want pure Microsoft (and I would advise against that, would have saved me much grief early in my career) you can do C# and you'll be better prepared for languages with more platforms.
Java, for example you can use in many enterprise system and embedded systems, including Android. C/C++ you can use for robotic controllers, IPhones (objective-c), real-time critical applications (and gaming!!).
Some may suggest starting with scripting languages like PHP, Python or Ruby. there is faster "joy", but I'd sooner suggest starting with MIT's Scratch https://scratch.mit.edu/ [mit.edu] (GUI language for teaching children basic of programming). It's a great teaching tool for anyone I think. Hey, it's still valid basics which converts the GUI instructs into 'C'. the reason
I'm so "hung up" on starting with C/C++ or Java is most newer languages take a lot of their cues from the concepts widely used in C/C++/Java. once you learn one of these (especially C++/Java) you can step into any other language out there with relative ease. Some good sites to start would include:
http://lifehacker.com/five-bes... [lifehacker.com]
Note: These are all free or have free options
http://www.learn-c.org/ [learn-c.org]
http://landofcode.com/programm... [landofcode.com]
https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/el... [mit.edu]
https://ocw.mit.edu/courses/el... [mit.edu]
https://www.codecademy.com/lea... [codecademy.com]
http://www.coursera.org/ [coursera.org] (real university level courses, a little intimidating at first, but worth it)
http://www.cplusplus.com/doc/t... [cplusplus.com]
For python:
https://www.python.org/ [python.org]
For Ruby:
https://www.ruby-lang.org/en/ [ruby-lang.org]
the courses as udemy are a little light so I'd only go there for review.
I've given many options here although I've stated my preference. The other advantage to using C/C++ or Java is they make using these invaluable books easier to read:
Writing Solid Code: Microsoft Techniques for Developing Bug-free C. Programs (Microsoft Programming Series) by Maguire, Steve
Code Complete by Steve McConnell
Yes, these books are from MS and old, but I found them invaluable (and I wish MS had actually practice what came from their own publishing companies when writing the code for W2K and XP). Was required reading at one workplace. You'll want to learn about Object-Oriented approaches as well as syntax. It's a lot to take in and this is just the beginning, but it's fun journey. Oh, I would agree, don't bother with Basic. You are better off with Python or Ruby.
I like Java, C++, C#, and Python, and think they all work great as introductory languages. C++ gets shit on a bit because there's a lot of bad memories from the 80s and 90s when you had to do a lot of things by hand, but modern C++ is a joy to code in. In fact, if it was up to me I'd say that colleges should teach C++ as their intro language for three reasons:
1) It's as powerful and expressive as Java and Python (with some notable exceptions like split() which you need to invoke Boost for). Smart pointers (instead of raw pointers), vectors (instead of C style arrays) and range-based for loops (to never have out of bounds errors) allows for very fast and safe programming.
2) It is a lot easier to go from C++ to Java/Python than vice versa. Java programmers tend to have a vague grasp on how memory actually works.
3) C is only one step away from assembly. C++ is two steps away (due to name mangling). Java and Python are three or more steps away. Assembly programming, while rare enough these days, is still the gateway to really understanding computer architecture and writing code that works with your architecture instead of against it. Success in assembly should be the goal for a lower-division computer science program.
I also agree with you that most languages take their cues from C++/Java in that they either follow the conventions or deliberately break them. So learning C++ or Java is a really good choice for new programmers for that reason as well.
Javascript (Score:2)
All you need is a text editor and a browser. It's a C style syntax so it will make transitioning to other languages easier.
Even crappy locked down computers in public schools generally have enough access rights for students to create Javascript programs.
With Google's advancements in JavaScript compiling it's plenty fast and the Canvas concept gives you the ability to make pretty much whatever interests you whether it's simple card games or more advanced graphical games.
Or if you have an actual problem you w
Pluralsight (Score:2)
Identify a project, learn the tools to do it. (Score:2)
I'm in a similarly situated position. I'm a lawyer. I have a bunch of stuff in my email inbox that serves as records of travel miles I can deduct. For a few years I'd spend the hours manually entering this stuff into a spreadsheet monthly. Then I realized that there must be an easier way to deal with it... so I found the Coursera class on Python for Data Analytics, learned enough Python to scan an inbox for the messages that indicated dates of travel, and spent a day hacking together something that woul
You beat me to it, and not by much. You need a goal.
Essentially, you really can't pick a language without a goal. Most languages are designed to make certain goals much easier, by making huge sacrifices elsewhere. If you get caught in one of those sacrifices, you (as a novice) will never learn anything except that programming is stupid.
Regarding your travel inbox, python packes and learning to program aside, you could have achieved a similar result with a non-programming solution of cutting-n-pasting hug
20 years ago I used to do some PERL stuff, so regex idea came to mind... but then I recalled how much better people said Python was then PERL for most purposes... and the Coursera class from UMich was really engaging... Dr. Chuck's way of Python clicked, and I could finish one of his month-long classes in a weekend... and then turn around and apply it to my project. I also used a Udacity? (maybe Udemy... don't remember which one) class on JS to pick up enough to redesign my webpage... it still looks 15 yea
See, I went the other way. I chose Perl over everything else because I want it to work my way, not someone else's way. I code everything from scratch, and avoid any class/module/api for any logic/application/business efforts. But, I've been programming for 30 years now, 20 with perl, and 10 with my own platform built over perl, so I'm not exactly the norm.
Community college (Score:2)
With any luck they'll let you audit for almost nothing.
Start where you are comfortable (Score:2)
If you really understand how websites work, starting with Javascript might make sense. The higher level, or interpreted languages usually have a little lower learning curve. If you are an analytical type of mind, then starting with C or any of the lower level languages makes you think more about how things really work. At the end of the day all the languages share some commonalities - variables, loops, recursion, synchronous vs asynchronous execution, etc. If you learn the theory behind these, switching
Java (Score:2)
As a hobby or for a hobby (Score:2)
Then work hard at understanding the steps needed to get data in, have a computer do something and display the result.
If a person has a hobby and wants to create an app to help with some hobby then find some good books on creating apps in 2017.
Learn programming and then look at what is trending in 2017.
Or build an app around todays hardware and enjoy the re
Opinions is like Assholes, and so- (Score:2)
I am assuming something here:
OP is interested in maybe being more helpful at their current job, by learning "programming" in some regard.
Okay then,
First ask your employer what kinds of computer systems they use for management--what operating system, what word processor, what mail client, what mail server and what data bases (local management may not know this). THAT is what your guidance is on what to study using. You want to be able to do things that they can use with the setup t
I would start with Visual Basic (Score:2)
Um...Javascript. (Score:2)
If you want to get started with programming, you should probably learn javascript. You have something that can run it already where you can make changes and see visible results. And your biggest problem isn't going to be finding tutorials, but picking ones you want to start with out of the ten thousand available ones.
I don't actually like Javascript, but the people telling you to do something else really have to do more than just wave their hands.
Avoid unnecessary headaches (Score:2)
Several here have suggested starting with C, C++, C# or Java. That is one option, but you should know that these languages have rather steep learning curves. Each requires you to learn a lot before you can do much. In the case of C you need to thoroughly understand pointers before you can write meaningful programs and will spend a lot of time debugging which, at a minimum, is discouraging to newcomers. Java requires you spend a lot of time learning its libraries and perhaps 100s of APIs and how they rel
It's like asking how to learn a toolbox (Score:3)
I'm in my 20s, and have a day job that doesn't require any programming skills. But I want to learn it nonetheless. I have done some research but people have varied opinions.
"Learning programming" is a bit like looking at box full of tools, is a hammer or a saw or a screwdriver best for the job? Well the question doesn't really make any sense until you've defined what you want to accomplish. Unless you just want to learn general concepts, in which case it doesn't really matter. Assign values, calculate values, create functions, acquire resources (like open a file), release resources (like closing a file), control flows like if/case statements, for/while loops, events, state etc. exists in pretty much all languages for a reason, the syntactic sugar may be a little different but the concepts are pretty generic.
Programming is a very wide topic indeed (Score:2)
Being a programer is not like it used to be. In the early days there were only a handful of languages and it was fairly easy to learn them and the computers were not that powerful by todays standards. Nowadays there are so very many different languages all geared to help solve different problems. That is what programming al all about, solving problems. Add to that all the frameworks and API's out there. The choices boggle the mind. The profession is very wide and stretches from embedded devices to main
Check the Google Python Class on YouTube (Score:2)
no goal = no point (Score:2)
If you don't have those qualities, you need to have a really good reason to learn, a strong motivator with a clear goal. Without that, you're wasting your time.
That being said... here is the tool I universally recommend to beginners and experts alike [projecteuler.net], to learn a new programming language.
Pick your poison, start at problem 1, and work y
Magnet needle and a steady hand (Score:2)
Focus less on language and more on learning (Score:2)
There are clear differences between programmer and educated programmers as well. Anyone can learn to program fairly quickly. Possibly using some of these "hour of code" projects you'll find online would be quite effective. What you really need is something that will kick start you and get you coding in
Knuth (Score:2)
Buy Knuth's books. The Art Of Computer Programming. The first three volumes should suffice for now. And buy a box of pencils and some paper.
The virtual MIX machine Knuth teaches with doesn't require anything electrical to operate and learn with, unless you're indoors or it is the evening, in which case an electric light will be required.
Although I started with BASIC myself, I wouldn't consider it an ideal starting place for people today.
For one, no one uses it. Even most die-hard Visual Basic programmers use C# instead nowadays. BASIC is too dissimilar from most other languages to be a good starting one anyway.
I'd start with Java or C#. Both easy to use, both use fairly common skills that will translate to other languages easily. Both are employable languages. If you don't mind being Microsoft's biatch C# has the nicer IDE to get developing against- but you're pretty much guaranteed to be doing purely windows based stuff. Java gives you the opportunity to work on anything.
Processing (Score:3)
If you find a full on professional IDE is a bit intimidating, then start with something like Processing.org until you feel comfortable with the basic language constructs (variables, functions etc). I know when I started out many many years ago, the wall of information you had to wade through just to get some text to print out somewhere was a bigger battle than learning the actual language semantics. I think those of us who know the tools inside out don't realise how intimidating it can be for someone who is
"The software may collect information about you and your use of the software, and send that to Microsoft."
In my own case I grew up with a computer with MS-DOS 3.3 and GW Basic 3.22, and I spent a lot more time in MS-DOS batch files than I ever spent in Basic. Granted, my application for them in setting variables and then launching programs doesn't apply a whole lot these days, but some file processing can be handled with it.
I am not going to express an opinion about Power Shell from Microsoft because I have no experience with it other than coworkers raving how great some new feature to them is, when we've had that feature in bash for almost 30 years, so my judgement is admittedly tainted for the negative.
I would start with a conventional shell scripting language. On a Windows box that would be batch files, on a Linux box, probably bash. Both have direct applications in addition to being functional for rudimentary understanding of programming.
I run Linux and I am NOT a programmer or dev of any sort, but even I have made up a few simple scripts here and there with the help of the Google to do various things.
I've played around with turtle graphics in Python too, but that's not as useful as even simple bash scripts can be.
I have to take care of thousands of devices. Being able to use scripting to even do things as rudimentary as retrieve serial number and hostname information for inventory control purposes is quite useful as I can make scripts that parse retrieved lists of IP addresses to just get in, get what I need, write that to files, and move on to the next.
Being abl
If you are working on a windows domain in a windows world then power shell gives you some very nice tools that just weren't available previously all at one prompt and it has made a lot of advances since the first version. I don't know if it would be appropriate as a starting point for learning to program.
It really depends what you intend to program.
Or use BASIC to learn about a different programming language. I never got any of the BASIC Computer Games (see link below) to work on my Commodore 64. Fast forward 30 years and a taxpayer-funded A.S. degree in computer programming, I started translating the BASIC games into Python to learn more Python better. A very educational experience.
http://www.atariarchives.org/basicgames/ [atariarchives.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Not so much that he can't. It's that he won't.
He didn't have the time or motivation when young (and bored), he won't find it now (working, chasing skirts etc...busy). The only thing that has changed is money, 99% of people that learn to code for 'money' are 99% worthless.
The difference being what drove you to learn to code. If you haven't learned to code by the end of high school, give it up. You have the same chance of being a good coder as someone picking up a violin at the same age has of playing in a major symphony.
That's so 1990's. Here's an updated Linux book. Enjoy!
http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/ [linuxfromscratch.org]
Linux from Scratch? Does that mean, umm, that I can build a linux system using the Scratch language on my Raspberry PI?
Oh, and I looked at the webpage and there was stuff about systemd on there.
From scratch? Really? What's the bootstrap process for that?
Blowing the seven shades of shit out of Russia? I'm not saying it's a bad thing per se, but I don't see how that'll help learn programming.
https://www.bls.gov/ooh/comput... [bls.gov]
In 2014 there were 1,114,000 software developer jobs. Projections are that it will grow 17% between 2014 and 2024, meaning we plan to add 186,600 jobs. Which, incidentally, is a much higher rate of growth than other jobs.
Large embedded systems too. My C code flies on satellites.
My ASM code performs EMG measurements with Vaginal electrodes. They were marketing it as electro-kegel for awhile. It's 8-bit ASM, though. And that was 15 years ago.
To my opinion, start with Pascal or Modula-2.
BlackBox Component Builder? Getting a good, up-to-date Pascal or Modula-2 environment is somewhat more difficult these days.