Ask Slashdot: How To Get Started With Programming? [2017 Edition] 122

Posted by msmash from the this-should-be-interesting dept.
Reader joshtops writes: I know this is a question that must have been asked -- and answered -- on Slashdot several times, but I am hoping to listen from the community again (fresh perspective, if you will). I'm in my 20s, and have a day job that doesn't require any programming skills. But I want to learn it nonetheless. I have done some research but people have varied opinions. Essentially my question is: What is perhaps the best way to learn programming for my use case? I am looking for best possible resources -- perhaps tutorials on the internet, the right books and the order in which I should read/watch them. Some people have advised me to start with C language, but I was wondering if I could kickstart things with other languages such as perhaps Apple's Swift as well?

  • Coffee (Score:5, Funny)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Monday February 06, 2017 @03:06PM (#53813909)

    How to get started in programing. Well, I get started each morning by starting the kettle. Whilst the kettle boils, I wash out the French Press and my mug. I drink my coffee whilst reading Slashdot to see if there is anything I should be kept up-to-date on. By the time I finish it is time for another cup of coffee, so the process begins again, by that time, I have to reply to some troll who thinks climate change is a myth and that man never went to the moon.

    I usually have three or four cups of coffee- and then it is time for lunch.

    After lunch, I find myself able to start programming.

    • You're doing it wrong. After lunch is nap time.

  • Several answers (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 06, 2017 @03:09PM (#53813925)

    First I must wonder what your existing background is with respect to computing. Depending on this I would have different answers. If you have never programmed so much as an Excel spreadsheet or "Hello, world!" in BASIC, I would then ask what is your objective? The language you want to learn will be dictated by this more than anything, as there exist "total beginner" tutorials for any language imaginable and they're all pretty easy (and don't apply to any real problem solving beyond that).

    If you are interested in programming for its own sake, I would recommend something like The Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs by Abelson and Sussman (https://mitpress.mit.edu/sicp/full-text/book/book.html). For something that covers a lot of bases top-to-bottom very quickly, the book Thinking In Java by Eckel can be very informative (even if you never make it more than 1/3 of the way through it). If you like the logical and linguistic side of things, you may be interested in ANSI Common Lisp by Graham.

    I would only recommend starting in C if you have a significant breadth of computer knowledge but want to understand more of how things work "under the hood". Be warned, this journey is not trivial.

  • Find a way to make it relevant (Score:4, Insightful)

    by chispito ( 1870390 ) on Monday February 06, 2017 @03:10PM (#53813935)
    Find something routine or complicated that you do and automate it. Maybe your job involves TPS reports. Well, automate adding the coversheet. Maybe you like gaming. Look into modding.

    Or you could go to school where you have deadlines and lab classes. Whatever the case, avoid trying to learn a bunch of theory in a vacuum.

  • Find a problem to solve. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...then solve it using a program.

    If your day-job is doing stuff with Excel, then perhaps automate something. Write a script to extract stuff out of a .csv file, etc. If your job is non-tech, then perhaps use your tech skills to build on hobbies.... e.g. if you're into video games, build a tiny game in JavaScript... if you're into sci-fi books, write a program that finds stuff in text of sci-fi books, if you're into finance, write a program to find correlations between closing prices of various companies, or

  • How to get started? Well, I start by getting up in the morning and turning the coffee machine on.
    After that, I check /. a quickie, maybe troll some dude about global warming or moon conspiracies or whatever is up, and then I take a quick bite followed by two cups of coffee.
    Then, I can slowly start the day's programming, unless it's Perl-Friday, in which case I need two more cups of coffee and a small flask of tequila first.

  • That's how we started back in the day in high school AP comp sci and its still the best way to do it. I would start with C++ and not Java because at the end of the day C++ is the "bigger" language and you can jump to Java from C++ later a lot more readily than the other way around and yes it's probably harder starting out with C++ than with Java but it's worth the pain IMHO, but this is semantics. My real point is you need a giant language treatise and you need to sit there and learn everything in the damn

  • Three big steps (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    1. Pick a business problem that you understand thoroughly
    2. Pick a common technology stack, i.e. LAMP
    3. Learn how to use the tools

    For learning the stack and tools I would suggest pluralsight.com

  • poignant.guide or machine code (Score:3)

    by jtara ( 133429 ) on Monday February 06, 2017 @03:14PM (#53813975)

    Why's Poignant Guide to Ruby [poignant.guide]

    ... even though it was written for a now-obsolete version of Ruby.

    Why? Because it is entertaining enough to get you through many important basic concepts without falling asleep.

    Otherwise, I recommend the approach that was common at one time and fallen out of favor. Start with machine language. Not even assembly code. Machine language. Best thing ever: punching IBM 1620 (decimal, thank goodness!) instructions one at a time on punch cards! That was high school. In college, we started with MIX. I prefer a real machine code to a made-up assembly code, though.

    Still, some in high school thought "the compiler" was some bit of hardware in the computer, once we moved-on to Fortran. At least the instructor tried!

    If you don't begin at the beginning, many will be forever-befuddled at what really goes on.

    • Why? Because it is entertaining enough to get you through many important basic concepts without falling asleep.

      I might sound repetitive here, but if you need your first programming book to be entertaining then you should probably just stick to watching movies or play video games.I have been coding for more than 15 years, and every time I read a new book about programming I am always excited about it (except for JavaScript, that really sucked).

  • I'm in my 20s, and have a day job that doesn't require any programming skills. But I want to learn it nonetheless. I have done some research but people have varied opinions. Essentially my question is: What is perhaps the best way to learn programming for my use case? I am looking for best possible resources

    That you need to ask this question at all might be an indicator that programming is not for you. While I really hate to roll out this tired and over-used meme, if this solution has not already answered your question, there is no hope: GOOGLE IS YOUR FRIEND.

  • There's no need for analysis paralysis. Try out some Python (I enjoyed reading Python Crashcourse by Eric Matthes). I would recommend Learn Python the Hard Way, but it hasn't been updated to cover Python 3. If you enjoyed Python programming, take a look at Apples's (imo) excellent Swift resources and guides. That language actually isn't a lot harder than Python to get started in. If you have an iPad, check out Swift Playgrounds. It is a game, but gives you a good feeling for basic programming concepts.

  • My language of choice would be Python.
    Dead easy, powerful, interactive, fun.

    1) Get some kids' coding books (on paper) and read through them to get the basics.
    2) Get python - the plain IDLE from python.org will do, no need for pycharm or other fancy environments.
    3) Code some simple stuff to get the basics. Try out graphics (tkinter if in python) - you will get immediate rewards by nice visuals. Bounce balls around the screen, draw gradients or simple animations.
    4) Connect coding with your hobby or work and f

  • Get a book and read it to get the basics of the lanugage. I would pick a language such as Java or C# unless you want to focus on web development. I recommend C# because I think Visual Studio is pretty easy to work with and debug. There's lots of near-religious debate about languages and some people try to steer noobs into languages like C which is a terrible idea IMHO. Once you get the basics, set a goal for yourself...make a calculator or a poker game, etc. Build it one step at a time using sites like
    • Java: Getting old. OSS friendly. Most popular language. Will probably still be kicking in 20 years.
      C#: Better designed. Better IDE. Chained to M$. Claims to be OSS friendly, but we all know it's a trap. Will be dead in 10 years.

  • I wrote a couple of blog posts just over a year ago that I think are still relevant:

    * Getting started with programming [humblecoder.com]
    * Getting better at programming [humblecoder.com]

    But it's a really personal thing. Some people hate reading through books, others couldn't do without them. Try as much as you can until you find something that really peaks your interest, that you can't put down, and follow it to see where it goes. Good luck!

  • I recommend you learn C and C++, especially if you want to become a highly paid Data Scientist or some useful career.

    You'll be forced to take other classes anyway, good to start out with the one that will be most useful year in and year out.

  • I think there are three paths to follow.
    Question - where do you want to end up?

    1) Find a project you are interested in such as an open source project, game, tool, etc. Figure out how you can contribute be in HTML, web pages, Javascript, database work such as MySQL, PHP etc. Learn whatever tool(s) they are using and figure out how to contribute. The key is to be interested in the project, not neccesarely the tool or language.

    2) Pick a language and go through some tutorials. There are tons of s

  • If you have an iPad, go through Playgrounds App (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Monday February 06, 2017 @03:22PM (#53814047)

    All iPads with iOS10 either come with, or can have installed for free the Playgrounds app into which you can install playgrounds that teach programming.

    It sounds silly and at first it may seem like it as you play through a programming a kind of game figure. But the lessons get more and more advanced, and along the way you are learning Swift.

    As you can far enough along you can decide if you like programming enough to really get serious, then perhaps investigate stuff like the Stanford programming course videos (free), including a course just on iOS development... but you don't have to go that way, the concepts you learn learning Swift apply to most languages pretty well.

  • Different languages have different strengths and weaknesses.

    If you want to get into the nitty-gritty, then C is awesome.

    If you want to write code that leaks memory like a sieve then Java is the way to go.

    If curly braces somehow offend you, and you do not understand or care about what a global interpreter lock is, go for Python.

    If you want to wear your braces keys down to nubs, tcl is the language for you.

    FWIW, the language that excites me the most is Swift. YMMV.
  • Very easy to understand and yet very powerful, you will use it a lot later. Later if you want to get more machine intimate, try C and assembler.

  • First, you need an long-term goal for programming. The current job market appears to demand hyper-specialized individuals, and if you don't have a few years of something major under your belt, you won't be able to get a job. (Of course, you can disregard this if you're programming as a hobby rather than intending for a career.)

    For getting started - practically anything that contains examples and also explains how things work. If one doesn't seem to be working out, you can easily switch to a different one

  • exercism.io is a good starting point. The site has a lot of languages to choose from, and it presents you with a bunch of exercises you can complete for each language. Once you complete an exercise and submit it, you can visit the site, and see your code there. You can also see how others solved the same problem, and comment on their solutions, as well as read comments from other people.

  • Last year, I'd have told you avoid languages like Ruby, Python, etc, and work on the latest greatest: node.js, Swift, and, of course, Java. However, it's a year later, so don't learn any of that rubbish, you need to learn iLng, Visiwo, G, and, of course, Java.

    As long as you have a good grounding in those languages, many of which are so new they literally don't exist yet, you should be fine for the next three to four months.

  • Start with C. Learn how to compile / link without the help of an IDE. Two birds with one stone here, you'll learn important concepts about how resources are used, and you'll avoid being vendorlocked into a single IDE.

  • Have a look through the CompSci program at a college. You'll end up with starter books like Python Programming: An Introduction to Computer Science [amazon.com] and Programming Languages: Principles and Paradigms [amazon.com]. Obtuse, boring stuff, but a way to start.

    As for starting with C? I suggest you take a look at C# Design Pattern Essentials [amazon.com] by Tony Beavis. Just give it a read through. I like C# because it lets you define interfaces and classes in ways which are conducive to modern programming; the point here, howeve

  • I don't know that I'd start with C. If you are a Windows user, I'd suggest C#. A) It starts you off right with object orientation, and B) It's probably one of the fastest paths to useful code, with a gui ( if that's important to you ).

    There are thousands of tutorials out there to get you going too, so there's that. If you are completely green to programming, this won't be easy, but it'll be better that C.

  • 1st learn propper soldering technique (Score:3, Funny)

    by Crashmarik ( 635988 ) on Monday February 06, 2017 @03:41PM (#53814185)

    Then get a good copy of the 7400 line data sheets.

  • Python gets you producing stuff fast, lets you concentrate on learning to program rather than learning to compile.

    Then, C. Build a Python extension which gets you up to speed with C (and serves as a base for many other languages as well). C Is a good starting point for C++ or Java or Objective C.

    This stuff is all free on Linux. If you don't have a dedicated Linux machine, download Virtual Box and install Linux on a VM and use that. After than then go ahead and pay Microsoft if that is your desire.

  • This would not be a popular opinion, but it is mine and I will share it with you.

    I would personally start with a language like Scala.

    If you are going to learn one language, this language is well worth the effort of learning.

    There will be other languages like Go, Swift, Perl, Elixir, Nims, Rust, Ruby that people will suggest, and they are all good choices, but ultimately not as a complete of a choice as Scala - stick with JVM, and stick with strong typing, it will save you a lot of headaches down the road.

    If

  • Understand hardware, understand the inner workings of the PC. After that you'll realize that high level languages are basically syntactic sugar that are sometimes useful but most times obfuscate what is happening down there. I know that this goes against the common theme: learn javascript, learn webscale woot woot now you too can be a hipster brogrammer! Those guys don't know anything. If you know the low level the only problem is that you'll find most high level guys to be pretty limited in their capabili

  • If you are truly starting at the beginning and need to understand basic concepts like conditionals, loops, variables, etc I recommend Blockly [google.com].

    By the time you can solve level 10 of this tutorial [appspot.com] you'll have a fair grasp of some fundamentals.

    The best part is it automatically converts to JavaScript and Python, two good languages to move on to after you've master the basics.

  • Mostly because it is very easy to start, there are many places to get 'How do you do....X' instruction, and it will translate almost immediately to a skill set you can take with you. JavaScript is not necessarily the best language to learn, but it has many widespread web development uses and has a super low barrier of entry.

  • How about focusing first on what you want to work with? For example.. phone tech? Apple? Android? Do you want to work in a company doing database design and maintenance? What are your skills? Are you good at .. what? Maybe you are a math whiz? It's a hard question to answer so perhaps coming from the angle of what you want to accomplish with that would be the best approach? At your age, you might not have a clue.. but you can start thinking that way..

  • Watch along with courses at actual University. CS and other subjects.
    Berkely Webcast [berkeley.edu]

    OpenCourseWare MIT
    MIT OCW [mit.edu]

    Skimmed the CS parts of both programs back in the day. I have a BS in CS from a state college. Found both programs interesting and appreciate the very different approaches to the same subject.

  • 1. Your first language doesn't hugely matter, just so long as it isn't your last language.

    2. Eric S. Raymond has a point:

    Lisp is worth learning for the profound enlightenment experience you will have when you finally get it; that experience will make you a better programmer for the rest of your days, even if you never actually use Lisp itself a lot.

    Lisp is different from most programming languages in that it basically has only one syntactical structure. There's a not-unreasonable argument that this makes things more cumbersome or opaque than necessary for professionals, but as a beginner it's very easy to at least very grasp what pieces are doing and in what order. Get a good IDE to help with the parentheses and show what the fu

  • I would check the job websites to see what languages are in demand in your area.
  • Most likely if you haven't got the urge by your 20s to try and control your computer you just aren't going to like it.
    .
    Because basically, *any* computer language learnt will be a complement to your skills, albeit only fun or frustration.
    .
    You see, the language is only the tool, assignments, loops, statements and conditionals is pretty much all you need to start.
    GOTO is considered evil, but then again it's not.
    .
    Why haven't you tried anything?

    I don't want to proclaim holiness on developers, the mythic
  • Start with a goal, the end of which will be something you either need or will be proud of and can show others. Like a personal website or a game. There are many programming paradigms. You can't learn them all. Start with something that will make you feel like you achieved something which will give you the positive feedback loop to keep you interested. That way programming becomes an interest rather than something that you want to do to better your career, earn more money etc. If you do it for the love, othe

  • Go sign up for the programming fundamentals class at your local community college.

  • It depends on your personality. If you want something that's easy to set up or install, I'd recommend learning with JavaScript: it's already built into browsers, and is something often used in the field. Two pluses.

    The downside is that it's a screwy language with a screwy type system that doesn't give you very friendly feedback if you do something wrong.

    If you like "visual" learning, then LOGO or a variation of may be the way to go. Installation effort and/or cost may be a factor. LOGO is designed for teach

  • Python's a great first language as it's easy to look at, perfect for simple scripts while still being a full blown language, and has a great community. If you decide Python is right for you, I recommend the book "Learn Python the hard way." If you want to get into apps or more complicated stuff, I'd recommend C++ as it's a faster language. And I recommend tutorialspoint online to learn C++.
  • If you've never programmed before, the first thing I'd recommend is learning html and write a basic web page. Play around with the formatting and css. None of that is programming but if you can't do that sort of stuff, you can't program. If you can do that sort of stuff, you'll enjoy doing it, especially the immediate response.

    Then build some javascript functions to run in your web page. That's actual honest-to-god programming and you can easily find tutorials on html, css and javascript. Once you've got
  • I feel your confusion. This may be "old school" but I feel it's solid (or has been for me). Start with learning the basic rules.

    A lot of people like Python but because most languages use certain characters to enclose blocks of code (and python only uses indents) I would suggest starting with Java or C/C++. Many here will say Python is easier (ruby is probably easiest for many), but your goal will be to have room to grow. You'll find more languages conform to the C/C++ or Java syntax style rules than Pytho

