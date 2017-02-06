Ask Slashdot: How To Get Started With Programming? [2017 Edition] 122
Reader joshtops writes: I know this is a question that must have been asked -- and answered -- on Slashdot several times, but I am hoping to listen from the community again (fresh perspective, if you will). I'm in my 20s, and have a day job that doesn't require any programming skills. But I want to learn it nonetheless. I have done some research but people have varied opinions. Essentially my question is: What is perhaps the best way to learn programming for my use case? I am looking for best possible resources -- perhaps tutorials on the internet, the right books and the order in which I should read/watch them. Some people have advised me to start with C language, but I was wondering if I could kickstart things with other languages such as perhaps Apple's Swift as well?
Download the PDFs here, and type the IBM PC listings into QB64. Most of them will work.
http://www.qb64.net/forum/inde... [qb64.net]
Get a PC computer. Install Ubuntu. Connect to Internet. Google free tutorial. Start programming.
AC is not wrong.
First, learn simple scripting. Use Python - it teaches better habits than a lot of alternatives. When you're comfortable with the basics of ordering your thoughts in a formal language, there are 3 real challenges, and I'd take them in this order.
1. Pointers
2. Recursion
3. Threading
C is great after you're comfortable with the basics. Pickup the K&R C book and have some fun with it. Implement all the basic data structures using C. Learn to use a nice GUI debugger, and step through your code, then step through the object. Learn what's really happening under the covers. Keep going until there's no mystery about pointers and the stack, registers, and so on.
For recursion, learn Scheme. Yeah, you could use Python too, and maybe there are some good intro texts now (what does MIT use these days instead of SICP?), but Scheme forces you to do everything with recursion. Keep going until it's totally natural. Write a Scheme interpreter in Scheme (it's easier that you think, and a lot of fun).
There's no easy path to learning threading, I fear, but if you made it past the above two, you'll manage this.
Once all that is done, then learn Java. Java sucks, but it's where most the jobs are. Everything in Java should seem quite easy once you have the fundamentals.
correct
Although I started with BASIC myself, I wouldn't consider it an ideal starting place for people today.
For one, no one uses it. Even most die-hard Visual Basic programmers use C# instead nowadays. BASIC is too dissimilar from most other languages to be a good starting one anyway.
I'd start with Java or C#. Both easy to use, both use fairly common skills that will translate to other languages easily. Both are employable languages. If you don't mind being Microsoft's biatch C# has the nicer IDE to get developing against- but you're pretty much guaranteed to be doing purely windows based stuff. Java gives you the opportunity to work on anything.
Lots of people use BASIC (Score:1)
In my own case I grew up with a computer with MS-DOS 3.3 and GW Basic 3.22, and I spent a lot more time in MS-DOS batch files than I ever spent in Basic.
I would start with a conventional shell scripting language. On a Windows box that would be batch files, on a Linux box, probably bash. Both have direct applications in addition to being functional for rudimentary understanding of programming.
I run Linux and I am NOT a programmer or dev of any sort, but even I have made up a few simple scripts here and there with the help of the Google to do various things.
I've played around with turtle graphics in Python too, but that's not as useful as even simple bash scripts can be.
I have to take care of thousands of devices. Being able to use scripting to even do things as rudimentary as retrieve serial number and hostname information for inventory control purposes is quite useful as I can make scripts that parse retrieved lists of IP addresses to just get in, get what I need, write that to files, and move on to the next.
Being able
If you are working on a windows domain in a windows world then power shell gives you some very nice tools that just weren't available previously all at one prompt and it has made a lot of advances since the first version. I don't know if it would be appropriate as a starting point for learning to program.
It really depends what you intend to program.
Or use BASIC to learn about a different programming language. I never got any of the BASIC Computer Games (see link below) to work on my Commodore 64. Fast forward 30 years and a taxpayer-funded A.S. degree in computer programming, I started translating the BASIC games into Python to learn more Python better. A very educational experience.
http://www.atariarchives.org/basicgames/ [atariarchives.org]
That's so 1990's. Here's an updated Linux book. Enjoy!
http://www.linuxfromscratch.org/lfs/ [linuxfromscratch.org]
Several answers (Score:3, Interesting)
First I must wonder what your existing background is with respect to computing. Depending on this I would have different answers. If you have never programmed so much as an Excel spreadsheet or "Hello, world!" in BASIC, I would then ask what is your objective? The language you want to learn will be dictated by this more than anything, as there exist "total beginner" tutorials for any language imaginable and they're all pretty easy (and don't apply to any real problem solving beyond that).
If you are interested in programming for its own sake, I would recommend something like The Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs by Abelson and Sussman (https://mitpress.mit.edu/sicp/full-text/book/book.html). For something that covers a lot of bases top-to-bottom very quickly, the book Thinking In Java by Eckel can be very informative (even if you never make it more than 1/3 of the way through it). If you like the logical and linguistic side of things, you may be interested in ANSI Common Lisp by Graham.
I would only recommend starting in C if you have a significant breadth of computer knowledge but want to understand more of how things work "under the hood". Be warned, this journey is not trivial.
Find a way to make it relevant (Score:4, Insightful)
Or you could go to school where you have deadlines and lab classes. Whatever the case, avoid trying to learn a bunch of theory in a vacuum.
Find a problem to solve. (Score:2, Insightful)
...then solve it using a program.
If your day-job is doing stuff with Excel, then perhaps automate something. Write a script to extract stuff out of a
.csv file, etc. If your job is non-tech, then perhaps use your tech skills to build on hobbies.... e.g. if you're into video games, build a tiny game in JavaScript... if you're into sci-fi books, write a program that finds stuff in text of sci-fi books, if you're into finance, write a program to find correlations between closing prices of various companies, or
Bjarne Stroustrups C++ book +a book on aglorithms (Score:1)
That's how we started back in the day in high school AP comp sci and its still the best way to do it. I would start with C++ and not Java because at the end of the day C++ is the "bigger" language and you can jump to Java from C++ later a lot more readily than the other way around and yes it's probably harder starting out with C++ than with Java but it's worth the pain IMHO, but this is semantics. My real point is you need a giant language treatise and you need to sit there and learn everything in the damn
Three big steps (Score:1)
1. Pick a business problem that you understand thoroughly
2. Pick a common technology stack, i.e. LAMP
3. Learn how to use the tools
For learning the stack and tools I would suggest pluralsight.com
poignant.guide or machine code (Score:3)
Why's Poignant Guide to Ruby [poignant.guide]
... even though it was written for a now-obsolete version of Ruby.
Why? Because it is entertaining enough to get you through many important basic concepts without falling asleep.
Otherwise, I recommend the approach that was common at one time and fallen out of favor. Start with machine language. Not even assembly code. Machine language. Best thing ever: punching IBM 1620 (decimal, thank goodness!) instructions one at a time on punch cards! That was high school. In college, we started with MIX. I prefer a real machine code to a made-up assembly code, though.
Still, some in high school thought "the compiler" was some bit of hardware in the computer, once we moved-on to Fortran. At least the instructor tried!
If you don't begin at the beginning, many will be forever-befuddled at what really goes on.
Why? Because it is entertaining enough to get you through many important basic concepts without falling asleep.
I might sound repetitive here, but if you need your first programming book to be entertaining then you should probably just stick to watching movies or play video games.I have been coding for more than 15 years, and every time I read a new book about programming I am always excited about it (except for JavaScript, that really sucked).
Good Grief. (Score:2)
I'm in my 20s, and have a day job that doesn't require any programming skills. But I want to learn it nonetheless. I have done some research but people have varied opinions. Essentially my question is: What is perhaps the best way to learn programming for my use case? I am looking for best possible resources
That you need to ask this question at all might be an indicator that programming is not for you. While I really hate to roll out this tired and over-used meme, if this solution has not already answered your question, there is no hope: GOOGLE IS YOUR FRIEND.
Not so much that he can't. It's that he won't.
He didn't have the time or motivation when young (and bored), he won't find it now (working, chasing skirts etc...busy). The only thing that has changed is money, 99% of people that learn to code for 'money' are 99% worthless.
Just get started... (Score:1)
Python (Score:1)
My language of choice would be Python.
Dead easy, powerful, interactive, fun.
1) Get some kids' coding books (on paper) and read through them to get the basics.
2) Get python - the plain IDLE from python.org will do, no need for pycharm or other fancy environments.
3) Code some simple stuff to get the basics. Try out graphics (tkinter if in python) - you will get immediate rewards by nice visuals. Bounce balls around the screen, draw gradients or simple animations.
4) Connect coding with your hobby or work
Set a specific goal (Score:2)
C#: Better designed. Better IDE. Chained to M$. Claims to be OSS friendly, but we all know it's a trap. Will be dead in 10 years.
It's personal (Score:2)
I wrote a couple of blog posts just over a year ago that I think are still relevant:
* Getting started with programming [humblecoder.com]
* Getting better at programming [humblecoder.com]
But it's a really personal thing. Some people hate reading through books, others couldn't do without them. Try as much as you can until you find something that really peaks your interest, that you can't put down, and follow it to see where it goes. Good luck!
C and C++ (Score:2)
I recommend you learn C and C++, especially if you want to become a highly paid Data Scientist or some useful career.
You'll be forced to take other classes anyway, good to start out with the one that will be most useful year in and year out.
A few paths (Score:2)
Question - where do you want to end up?
1) Find a project you are interested in such as an open source project, game, tool, etc. Figure out how you can contribute be in HTML, web pages, Javascript, database work such as MySQL, PHP etc. Learn whatever tool(s) they are using and figure out how to contribute. The key is to be interested in the project, not neccesarely the tool or language.
2) Pick a language and go through some tutorials. There are tons of sites
If you have an iPad, go through Playgrounds App (Score:3)
All iPads with iOS10 either come with, or can have installed for free the Playgrounds app into which you can install playgrounds that teach programming.
It sounds silly and at first it may seem like it as you play through a programming a kind of game figure. But the lessons get more and more advanced, and along the way you are learning Swift.
As you can far enough along you can decide if you like programming enough to really get serious, then perhaps investigate stuff like the Stanford programming course videos (free), including a course just on iOS development... but you don't have to go that way, the concepts you learn learning Swift apply to most languages pretty well.
It depends on what you want to do. (Score:2)
If you want to get into the nitty-gritty, then C is awesome.
If you want to write code that leaks memory like a sieve then Java is the way to go.
If curly braces somehow offend you, and you do not understand or care about what a global interpreter lock is, go for Python.
If you want to wear your braces keys down to nubs, tcl is the language for you.
FWIW, the language that excites me the most is Swift. YMMV.
start with python (Score:1)
Long term goal (Score:2)
First, you need an long-term goal for programming. The current job market appears to demand hyper-specialized individuals, and if you don't have a few years of something major under your belt, you won't be able to get a job. (Of course, you can disregard this if you're programming as a hobby rather than intending for a career.)
For getting started - practically anything that contains examples and also explains how things work. If one doesn't seem to be working out, you can easily switch to a different one
maybe try Exercism? (Score:1)
exercism.io is a good starting point. The site has a lot of languages to choose from, and it presents you with a bunch of exercises you can complete for each language. Once you complete an exercise and submit it, you can visit the site, and see your code there. You can also see how others solved the same problem, and comment on their solutions, as well as read comments from other people.
OK, here's what you need to know (Score:2)
Last year, I'd have told you avoid languages like Ruby, Python, etc, and work on the latest greatest: node.js, Swift, and, of course, Java. However, it's a year later, so don't learn any of that rubbish, you need to learn iLng, Visiwo, G, and, of course, Java.
As long as you have a good grounding in those languages, many of which are so new they literally don't exist yet, you should be fine for the next three to four months.
C is the right place to start. (Score:2)
Collect computer science information (Score:2)
Have a look through the CompSci program at a college. You'll end up with starter books like Python Programming: An Introduction to Computer Science [amazon.com] and Programming Languages: Principles and Paradigms [amazon.com]. Obtuse, boring stuff, but a way to start.
As for starting with C? I suggest you take a look at C# Design Pattern Essentials by Tony Beavis. Just give it a read through. I like C# because it lets you define interfaces and classes in ways which are conducive to modern programming
Language selection (Score:2)
I don't know that I'd start with C. If you are a Windows user, I'd suggest C#. A) It starts you off right with object orientation, and B) It's probably one of the fastest paths to useful code, with a gui ( if that's important to you ).
There are thousands of tutorials out there to get you going too, so there's that. If you are completely green to programming, this won't be easy, but it'll be better that C.
One of the other reasons I recommended C# ( over java ) was that the development environment is more streamlined; it's easier to produce functional, non-trivial, code ( for beginners anyway ).
I get where the C recommendation came from, but there's more to the fundamentals than loops and decisions. Object orientation is fundamental too.
1st learn propper soldering technique (Score:3, Funny)
Then get a good copy of the 7400 line data sheets.
The SN74HCT00N is cheaper ($0.25) than the plain old 7400 ($1.29).
SN74HCT00N: http://www.jameco.com/z/SN74HCT00N-Texas-Instruments-NAND-Gate-4-Element-2-Input-CMOS-14-Pin-PDIP_815402.html [jameco.com]
7400: http://www.jameco.com/z/7400-Major-Brands-QUAD-2-INPUT-POSITIVE-NAND-GATE-DIP-14_48979.html [jameco.com]
Python and C (Score:2)
Python gets you producing stuff fast, lets you concentrate on learning to program rather than learning to compile.
Then, C. Build a Python extension which gets you up to speed with C (and serves as a base for many other languages as well). C Is a good starting point for C++ or Java or Objective C.
This stuff is all free on Linux. If you don't have a dedicated Linux machine, download Virtual Box and install Linux on a VM and use that. After than then go ahead and pay Microsoft if that is your desire.
Which language to start with (Score:1)
This would not be a popular opinion, but it is mine and I will share it with you.
I would personally start with a language like Scala.
If you are going to learn one language, this language is well worth the effort of learning.
There will be other languages like Go, Swift, Perl, Elixir, Nims, Rust, Ruby that people will suggest, and they are all good choices, but ultimately not as a complete of a choice as Scala - stick with JVM, and stick with strong typing, it will save you a lot of headaches down the road.
If
Learn hardware, assembly and C (Score:1)
Blockly (Score:2)
If you are truly starting at the beginning and need to understand basic concepts like conditionals, loops, variables, etc I recommend Blockly [google.com].
By the time you can solve level 10 of this tutorial [appspot.com] you'll have a fair grasp of some fundamentals.
The best part is it automatically converts to JavaScript and Python, two good languages to move on to after you've master the basics.
I know I know *waving hand* (Score:2)
I would start with HTML, CSS, and javascript (Score:1)
Mostly because it is very easy to start, there are many places to get 'How do you do....X' instruction, and it will translate almost immediately to a skill set you can take with you. JavaScript is not necessarily the best language to learn, but it has many widespread web development uses and has a super low barrier of entry.
More solid advice.. (Score:2)
Good Plases to Start (Score:2)
Watch along with courses at actual University. CS and other subjects.
Berkely Webcast [berkeley.edu]
OpenCourseWare MIT
MIT OCW [mit.edu]
Skimmed the CS parts of both programs back in the day. I have a BS in CS from a state college. Found both programs interesting and appreciate the very different approaches to the same subject.
Possible answers (Score:2)
2. Eric S. Raymond has a point:
Lisp is worth learning for the profound enlightenment experience you will have when you finally get it; that experience will make you a better programmer for the rest of your days, even if you never actually use Lisp itself a lot.
Lisp is different from most programming languages in that it basically has only one syntactical structure. There's a not-unreasonable argument that this makes things more cumbersome or opaque than necessary for professionals, but as a beginner it's very easy to at least very grasp what pieces are doing and in what order. Get a good IDE to help with the parentheses and show what the fu
Your Job Market (Score:1)
Just don't (Score:2)
Because basically, *any* computer language learnt will be a complement to your skills, albeit only fun or frustration.
You see, the language is only the tool, assignments, loops, statements and conditionals is pretty much all you need to start.
GOTO is considered evil, but then again it's not.
Why haven't you tried anything?
I don't want to proclaim holiness on developers, the mythic
Start with something creative (Score:1)
Community College (Score:2)
Go sign up for the programming fundamentals class at your local community college.
As far as what languages. Focus on Bash, Awk, Python, C++, and Swift.
Depends on your personality (Score:1)
It depends on your personality. If you want something that's easy to set up or install, I'd recommend learning with JavaScript: it's already built into browsers, and is something often used in the field. Two pluses.
The downside is that it's a screwy language with a screwy type system that doesn't give you very friendly feedback if you do something wrong.
If you like "visual" learning, then LOGO or a variation of may be the way to go. Installation effort and/or cost may be a factor. LOGO is designed for teaching
Learn Python the hard way (Score:1)
You first programming language (Score:2)
Then build some javascript functions to run in your web page. That's actual honest-to-god programming and you can easily find tutorials on html, css and javascript. Once you've got
Like everything else start with the basics (Score:2)
A lot of people like Python but because most languages use certain characters to enclose blocks of code (and python only uses indents) I would suggest starting with Java or C/C++. Many here will say Python is easier (ruby is probably easiest for many), but your goal will be to have room to grow. You'll find more languages conform to the C/C++ or Java syntax style rules than Python