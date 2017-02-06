Ask Slashdot: How To Get Started With Programming? [2017 Edition] 41
Reader joshtops writes: I know this is a question that must have been asked -- and answered -- on Slashdot several times, but I am hoping to listen from the community again (fresh perspective, if you will). I'm in my 20s, and have a day job that doesn't require any programming skills. But I want to learn it nonetheless. I have done some research but people have varied opinions. Essentially my question is: What is perhaps the best way to learn programming for my use case? I am looking for best possible resources -- perhaps tutorials on the internet, the right books and the order in which I should read/watch them. Some people have advised me to start with C language, but I was wondering if I could kickstart things with other languages such as perhaps Apple's Swift as well?
Coffee (Score:4, Funny)
How to get started in programing. Well, I get started each morning by starting the kettle. Whilst the kettle boils, I wash out the French Press and my mug. I drink my coffee whilst reading Slashdot to see if there is anything I should be kept up-to-date on. By the time I finish it is time for another cup of coffee, so the process begins again, by that time, I have to reply to some troll who thinks climate change is a myth and that man never went to the moon.
I usually have three or four cups of coffee- and then it is time for lunch.
After lunch, I find myself able to start programming.
Re: (Score:1)
Same for me, except that I reply to trolls, that believe that Climate change is caused by humanity, instead of by cosmic causes; and that Trump didn't win the election.
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Same for me, except that I reply to trolls, that believe that Climate change is caused by humanity, instead of by cosmic causes; and that Trump didn't win the election.
;)
You've done it now... I'm brewing another cup of coffee... Just you wait.
Re: (Score:3)
Although I started with BASIC myself, I wouldn't consider it an ideal starting place for people today.
For one, no one uses it. Even most die-hard Visual Basic programmers use C# instead nowadays. BASIC is too dissimilar from most other languages to be a good starting one anyway.
I'd start with Java or C#. Both easy to use, both use fairly common skills that will translate to other languages easily. Both are employable languages. If you don't mind being Microsoft's biatch C# has the nicer IDE to get deve
Re: (Score:3)
In my own case I grew up with a computer with MS-DOS 3.3 and GW Basic 3.22, and I spent a lot more time in MS-DOS batch files than I ever spent in Basic. Gr
Several answers (Score:2, Interesting)
First I must wonder what your existing background is with respect to computing. Depending on this I would have different answers. If you have never programmed so much as an Excel spreadsheet or "Hello, world!" in BASIC, I would then ask what is your objective? The language you want to learn will be dictated by this more than anything, as there exist "total beginner" tutorials for any language imaginable and they're all pretty easy (and don't apply to any real problem solving beyond that).
If you are inter
Find a way to make it relevant (Score:4, Insightful)
Or you could go to school where you have deadlines and lab classes. Whatever the case, avoid trying to learn a bunch of theory in a vacuum.
Find a problem to solve. (Score:1)
...then solve it using a program.
If your day-job is doing stuff with Excel, then perhaps automate something. Write a script to extract stuff out of a
.csv file, etc. If your job is non-tech, then perhaps use your tech skills to build on hobbies.... e.g. if you're into video games, build a tiny game in JavaScript... if you're into sci-fi books, write a program that finds stuff in text of sci-fi books, if you're into finance, write a program to find correlations between closing prices of various companies, or
Coffee and stuff (Score:2)
How to get started? Well, I start by getting up in the morning and turning the coffee machine on.
/. a quickie, maybe troll some dude about global warming or moon conspiracies or whatever is up, and then I take a quick bite followed by two cups of coffee.
After that, I check
Then, I can slowly start the day's programming, unless it's Perl-Friday, in which case I need two more cups of coffee and a small flask of tequila first.
Three big steps (Score:1)
1. Pick a business problem that you understand thoroughly
2. Pick a common technology stack, i.e. LAMP
3. Learn how to use the tools
For learning the stack and tools I would suggest pluralsight.com
poignant.guide or machine code (Score:2)
Why's Poignant Guide to Ruby [poignant.guide]
... even though it was written for a now-obsolete version of Ruby.
Why? Because it is entertaining enough to get you through many important basic concepts without falling asleep.
Otherwise, I recommend the approach that was common at one time and fallen out of favor. Start with machine language. Not even assembly code. Machine language. Best thing ever: punching IBM 1620 (decimal, thank goodness!) instructions one at a time on punch cards! That was high school. In college, we sta
Good Grief. (Score:2)
I'm in my 20s, and have a day job that doesn't require any programming skills. But I want to learn it nonetheless. I have done some research but people have varied opinions. Essentially my question is: What is perhaps the best way to learn programming for my use case? I am looking for best possible resources
That you need to ask this question at all might be an indicator that programming is not for you. While I really hate to roll out this tired and over-used meme, if this solution has not already answered your question, there is no hope: GOOGLE IS YOUR FRIEND.
Re: (Score:2)
Not so much that he can't. It's that he won't.
He didn't have the time or motivation when young (and bored), he won't find it now (working, chasing skirts etc...busy). The only thing that has changed is money, 99% of people that learn to code for 'money' are 99% worthless.
Just get started... (Score:1)
Python (Score:1)
My language of choice would be Python.
Dead easy, powerful, interactive, fun.
1) Get some kids' coding books (on paper) and read through them to get the basics.
2) Get python - the plain IDLE from python.org will do, no need for pycharm or other fancy environments.
3) Code some simple stuff to get the basics. Try out graphics (tkinter if in python) - you will get immediate rewards by nice visuals. Bounce balls around the screen, draw gradients or simple animations.
4) Connect coding with your hobby or work and f
Set a specific goal (Score:1)
It's personal (Score:1)
I wrote a couple of blog posts just over a year ago that I think are still relevant:
* Getting started with programming [humblecoder.com]
* Getting better at programming [humblecoder.com]
But it's a really personal thing. Some people hate reading through books, others couldn't do without them. Try as much as you can until you find something that really peaks your interest, that you can't put down, and follow it to see where it goes. Good luck!
C and C++ (Score:1)
I recommend you learn C and C++, especially if you want to become a highly paid Data Scientist or some useful career.
You'll be forced to take other classes anyway, good to start out with the one that will be most useful year in and year out.
A few paths (Score:2)
Question - where do you want to end up?
1) Find a project you are interested in such as an open source project, game, tool, etc. Figure out how you can contribute be in HTML, web pages, Javascript, database work such as MySQL, PHP etc. Learn whatever tool(s) they are using and figure out how to contribute. The key is to be interested in the project, not neccesarely the tool or language.
2) Pick a language and go through some tutorials. There are tons of s
If you have an iPad, go through Playgrounds App (Score:2)
All iPads with iOS10 either come with, or can have installed for free the Playgrounds app into which you can install playgrounds that teach programming.
It sounds silly and at first it may seem like it as you play through a programming a kind of game figure. But the lessons get more and more advanced, and along the way you are learning Swift.
As you can far enough along you can decide if you like programming enough to really get serious, then perhaps investigate stuff like the Stanford programming course vid
It depends on what you want to do. (Score:2)
If you want to get into the nitty-gritty, then C is awesome.
If you want to write code that leaks memory like a sieve then Java is the way to go.
If curly braces somehow offend you, and you do not understand or care about what a global interpreter lock is, go for Python.
If you want to wear your braces keys down to nubs, tcl is the language for you.
FWIW, the language that excites me the most is Swift. YMMV.