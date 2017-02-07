Slashdot Asks: Your Favorite Podcasts? And Why? 240
Are podcasts finally starting to go mainstream? Are they the future of radio? Who knows. Over the weekend, a reader asked us if we listen to podcasts -- and if yes, which ones? I started listening to podcasts five years ago, and I try to listen to one podcast every day. Here are some of the podcasts I have subscribed to (though I rarely manage to listen to all of them, each week): The New York Times' new podcast The Daily, Bloomberg's Decrypted, WSJ's Media Mix, The Information's 411, The Economist's The Week Ahead, The Economist's Babbage, Financial Times' Tech Tonic, NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, The New Yorker's Radio Hour, The Accidental Tech Podcast, John Gruber's The Talk Show, Slate's Audio Book Club, and Kara Swisher's Recode Decode. What are your favorite podcasts and why? Also, when do you listen to them -- at work /during commute / before bed / weekend or some other time?
I've been listening to Leo Laporte for the last decade or so, TWiT and his various podcasts like Security Now with Steve Gibson are sometimes educational and entertaining.
I have an 1.5 hour commute (each way) 4 days a week, so I listen to a lot of podcasts.
I like TWIT most of the time... but there are a few guests that will cause me to just preemptively delete the podcast because I find them so annoying (Robert Scoville and Jason Callicanis are two who come to mind). I don't really find it educational because they're just tech writers, and sometimes their deeper tech ignorance ends up on display - but occasionally they'll bring up a story I'm unaware of, and in general it's
I like TWIT most of the time... but there are a few guests that will cause me to just preemptively delete the podcast because I find them so annoying (Robert Scoville and Jason Callicanis are two who come to mind)
I do the same thing. I agree with your off-the-cuff choices. I would go further and add that I WILL absolutely listen to any episode with JJ Stone or Dvorak (I heard that Dvorak was banned from the show now... which really makes me sad. He challenged Leo and guests and their techno-bubble lives). Also, if Leo expounds on AR vs VR one more time, I think I am dropping TWiT from my weekly lineup... he just won't shut up about it. I will, however, always keep Windows Weekly and Security Now going no matter what
Oh Doctah is hilarious! And I was wondering where Dvorak had gone to... he could be grating at times, but I completely agree with you - the discussions tend to turn into a bit of an echo chamber at times, and he was good at preventing that. It's too bad if he's really banned nowadays.
Also, it looks like the guy's name isn't "Scoville" - it's Robert Scoble. He was on this most recent show, and after about seven minutes I just couldn't take it anymore... away it went...
I commute on bicycle whenever I can, which is when most of my podcast listening happens (it's mostly trails and low-traffic neighborhoods, and I use earbuds that let a lot of ambient noise through). I also usually listen to them at about 1.3x speed, to pack a little more in. Unless my wife is listening with me, because she can't stand the sped-up talking. She says it makes her feel like bugs are crawling on her. Some kind of weird synesthesia thing, I guess.
Anyway, most of my podcasts are comedy:
TWiT is great. Leo is still the man. I would also add some other personal favs:
Cord-Killers [youtube.com] (formerly Cord Cutters on the TWiT network)
TekThing [tekthing.com] (from another former TWiT/TechTV alum Patrick Norton)
Anything from Kinda Funny Games [youtube.com] (Colin isn't ALWAYS right, though)
Elder Scrolls Off the Record [youtube.com] (a must-watch for fans of the Elder Scrolls games)
What DOES annoy me about his podcast is his stuttering and tendency to repeat words 3 or 4 times when he is thinking about what to say. It's cute at first, but becomes annoying REALLY fast, as his podcast is already really long. I hate to point out the man's speech impediment, but it becomes clear that he is an engineer first, and not really top notch at pub
I don't recall him ever saying that.
I do know that he does tend to take a moderate and reasoned approach to things though.
The reason I know he probably didn't say specifically that adblockers are bad is that he fully endorses uBlock Origin and NoScript (both of which will tend to block some ads).
Anyway, even if he did say that, I think you are throwing the baby out with the bath water.
sysadministrivia (Score:3)
Tell em Steve-Dave! (Score:3)
These two are unlikely to get much love here:
http://issuesetc.org/ [issuesetc.org]
http://www.thesurvivalpodcast.... [thesurvivalpodcast.com]
Also:
http://podcastone.com/the-milo... [podcastone.com]
I very much enjoy the podcast genre even though it is a rather broad spectrum. Here are my faves:-
I listen to the following every week:
Security Now
Windows Weekly
This week in Tech
This American Life
99% Invisible
Radiolab
On the Media
BrainStuff
TED Radio Hour
The Bugle
This American Life is great. And now, it's so easy to access via Pandora.
But if you like this, you have to (if you haven't already) watch the spoof that SNL did of Serial.
As for when I listen. I walk a lot and I ride public transportation. So I listen during the commute or when I am just walking around or at lunch.
I am definitely looking for more podcasts to listen to as well. I have already written down some that I have seen in here today.
Thanks guys.
I listen to the following every week:
Security Now
I'll have to give that a shot. I really like Risky Business http://risky.biz/ [risky.biz]. The caster, Patrick Gray, brings in a lot of interesting guests, and really seems to have a good handle on what kinds of stories and things matter, and what is just smoke and mirrors.
That one is, by far, the best quality podcast on the TWiT network.
3 Steve Gibson
+1 for Radiolab. The best explanation I've come up with for it so far is that it's a variety series of incredibly well-produced audio micro-documentaries. I listened to one on a whim (Bigger than Bacon [radiolab.org], which was about the mystery of a crackling sound one of their reporters used to hear at boat dock near their house) and was immediately hooked. It finds the perfect balance between being educational and entertaining.
I also love their More Perfect podcast. It's worth a listen for anyone who wishes they knew m
Not a huge NPR fan but... (Score:4, Insightful)
Freakonomics podcast is awesome:
http://freakonomics.com/archiv... [freakonomics.com]
Wait Wait Don't Tell Me is also quite funny (although the Trump jokes are getting old at this point):
http://www.npr.org/podcasts/34... [npr.org]
I was lazy and listened to the next show on (WWDTM) and came to greatly dislike that show -- they always had political jokes on "both" sides of the isle. The D ones were alwa
Marketplace and NPR News (Score:3)
Dave-from-EEVblog's podcast he does with Chris is alright: The Amp Hour.
In Our Time with Melvyn Bragg (Score:2)
Once a week BBC4 panel discussion with multiple academics on ludicrously wide-ranging topics, aimed at a literate lay audience. One week you're learning about gravity, the next week the Han Dynasty, and the next week a classic 17th century painting. Smart and fast.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programme... [bbc.co.uk]
RadioLab (Score:3)
For sure RadioLab [radiolab.org]. I listen to The Daily Tech News Show [dailytechnewsshow.com] for some extended commentary on the day's tech news. I'm a board gamer and listen to The Dice Tower [dicetower.com] and The Secret Cabal Gaming Podcast [thesecretcabal.com]. If you're interested in hearing about the business of board games, Board Games Insider [boardgamesinsider.com] is a great resource.
Honorable mention to This American Life. If you haven't listened to the "Squirrel Cop" episode, here ya go, and you're welcome!
https://www.thisamericanlife.o... [thisamericanlife.org]
Nope, don't listen to podcasts or radio (Score:2)
Nothing against them, just prefer to read what people have to say. And I don't listen to radio because by 48 I own all the good music I need and not exactly sure current events are worth keeping up with constantly.
I listen to podcasts from my android phone via bluetooth while in the car. The steering wheel controls can advance though the po
With my car's audio system, and an app on my cellphone, I can communicate with and control the Pandora app (to a limited degree, and rather unreliably) on my cellphone, via bluetooth.
This American Life is on Pandora now.
Also I just dislike the stupid term "podcast". Slightly more than I dislike "blog".
Definitely agree with you there. I think podcast is the dumbest term yet. If it is anything, it is a broadcast. If you absolutely insist that it has to have its own name, then I prefer netcast or webcast.
Also with you on the blog thing.
Welcome to Night Vale! (Score:4, Insightful)
The City Council announces the opening of a new Dog Park at the corner of Earl and Somerset, near the Ralphâ(TM)s. They would like to remind everyone that dogs are not allowed in the Dog Park. People are not allowed in the Dog Park. It is possible you will see Hooded Figures in the Dog Park. Do not approach them. Do not approach the Dog Park. The fence is electrified and highly dangerous. Try not to look at the Dog Park, and especially do not look for any period of time at the Hooded Figures. The Dog P
Science! (Score:2)
This is more on the entertainment side, but also feature some of the deeper discussions on important topics than you'd find almost anywhere:
This Week in Science (TWIS) - going for over a decade, and still just as energetic, and honestly hilarious as ever. Just the right mix of solid detail and genuine humor.
Skeptics Guide to the Universe - has also been going for over a decade, and has some of the warmest, funniest folks out there. Lots and lots of science too - since at the heart of modern skepticism is t
Comics, radio drama, role playing, etc. (Score:2)
I've had to pare down my podcast listening since I don't drive as much as I used to and usually don't get into listening at home. I have a few categories that I listen to a couple of podcasts each in. These should all be easily found in any podcast directory.
Comics:
War Rocket Ajax
Jay and Miles X-plain the X-Men
I also used to listen to Life Leave Me Alone but their feed address changed and I haven't gotten around to catching back up yet.
Drama:
Welcome to Night Vale
Thrilling Adventure Hour
Role Playing:
Campaign
Mostly Tech/Geek (Score:2)
No Agenda (Score:3)
Adam Curry and John C Dvorak. They take no advertising so no paid biases. Deconstruction of the spin from MSM.
In the morning!
Dan Carlin (Score:2, Informative)
Hardcore History is one of the most entertaining podcasts around (but there is usually a 5 month gap between episodes). His 6 part series on WW1, Blueprint for Armageddon is a masterpiece.
Common Sense is also pretty good. Dan is the master of context so he takes the current social policital environment and places it in a historical context.
http://www.dancarlin.com/ [dancarlin.com]
Dan Carlin's two podcasts (Score:3)
Dan Carlin's Hardcore History is just awesome.
Dan Carlin's Common Sense suffers for the amount of effort that goes into Hardcore History. It takes him months to research and put out HH.
I keep up with EconTalk, ContraKrugman, Freakanomics and Security Now every week.
If you like Freakanomics give EconTalk a try.
I have a list of podcasts called 'On The Road' which is for when I have guests / gf in the car. This has:
Selected Shorts
Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
This American Life
Serial
Random others:
The Dice Tower
Test and Code
Talk Python to Me
Podcast.__init__
Science Friday
StarTalk Tadio
History of Rome (Score:2)
Seriously, Westeros has nothing on the Eternal City.
And knowledge of Roman history is something all Americans should have. After considering the history of Rome the notion that small-r republican traditions and constitutional arrangements can restrain a tyrant or preserve individual liberty seems naive.
I totally agree and find it highly interesting how in their last days, most empires all do the same things just before they implode.
We are now seeing MANY of the same things in the US that Rome went through during its last days, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Favorite podcast... (Score:2)
Why: I fantasize about Pip. Her accent is hot. Plus she knows how to drive a tractor.
Not as irriating as her mother though...
Odd. I find Pip's voice (and character) wildly irritating.
The only downside to Pip is her shacking up with that Fairbrother lad just to piss her gran off.
Seriously, there's also Global News Podcast; World Update Daily Commute; Friday Comedy from BBC 4; Larry Miller Show; and Uncontrolled Airspace.
All hail Lima Time Time (Score:2)
The best Astros podcast
The Doughboys! (Score:2)
Video Games Hot Dog (Score:2)
I like Video Games Hot Dog. They play and then talk about computer games, new and old. Humor, nostalgia, news, and of course video games. No actual hot dogs.
Several (Score:2)
Nerdist
Under The Influence
Radiolab
Serial (when it's back)
My Favorite Murder
Reply All
Crimetown
Talk Nerdy To Me
99% Invisible
Science Vs.
Oh No Ross and Carrie
Here's The Thing
Spark
I still routinely check out a few more every few months. Behind the Liner Notes, Song Exploder, BBC's The Inquiry, the Allusionist, etc. etc. etc.
My list (Score:3)
Current:
AMPed New Music Weekly - currently on hiatus
Android Central
Dan Carlin's Hardcore History
Scott Sigler - serialized episodes of his novels, most of his earlier stuff is on podiobooks
Serial
Whistlestop - presidential politics history
The Way I Heard It - Mike Rowe
Used to listen to but either got bored with or the show canceled:
How to brew it - Homebrewing
The Jamiel Show - Homebrewing
TWiT
The Dog Watch Social Club - Cigar reviews
Whiskey cast
I am almost entirely caught up on my current list, except for "The Way I Heard It" which I just added last week. I'll use this slashdot article to select some new ones.
My Faves (Score:3)
Stuff You Should Know
99% invisible
Aks Me Another
Common Sense with Dan Carlin
Hardcore History also with Dan Carlin
Judge John Hodgman
Stuff They Don't Want You to Kow
You Are Not So Smart
Criminal
Good Job, Brain
Hidden Brain
Invisibilia
Radiolab
Surprisingly Awesome
The Sporkful
Stuff You Missed in History Class
Podcasts to me are like a DVR for my radio. I can listen when and where I want and pause when I need to divert my attention elsewhere without missing anything.
Thanks!
Nerdist, Planet Money, 99 Percent Invisible (Score:3)
I generally listen to podcasts on my commute.
My top 3:
Nerdist - long format interviews with celebrities. Not one to listen to with the kids.
Planet Money - "pop economics". Generally entertainment and informative. Generally OK with the kids in the car.
99 Percent Invisible - Roman Mars has such a smooth radio voice I could listen to him talk about making a bowl of cereal. Podcast concentrates on architecture and design.
Other mentions have already been listed:
Mike Duncan's History of Rome and Revolutions podcasts are very good.
Dan Carlin's Hardcore HIstory and Common Sense make you think.
Gretchen Rubin's Happier has some interesting ideas about happiness.
Freakonomics continues where the books leave off.
The Way I Heard It by Mike Rowe is a homage to "The Rest of the Story". Another great voice to listen to talk about just about anything.
I do love me some Nerdist Podcast. It's genuinely interesting to hear these celebrities carry on a fairly normal conversation. No audience (at the time of recording), no major plugs (though they might mention upcoming work), just a couple people talking about life. It gets weird though, when you find out that some beloved actor simply cannot carry on a normal conversation. Gary Oldman was one that caught me a bit off guard. It wasn't terrible, just felt kinda awkward and "meh." Meanwhile, others can f
My wife and I have also seen Chris Hardwick live, if you like the Nerdist his standup is worth the price of admission.
I agree that some of the celebrities just can't get out of "promo mode", but those that do really come out great. I've enjoyed Mark Hamill's appearances, Max Brooks, Daniel Radcliffe, Patrick Stewart and Bruce Campbell. Even his self-deprecating interview of Harrison Ford wasn't nearly as terrible as Hardwick made it out to be. Ford isn't an easy interview, and it wasn't the best Nerdist eve
THE BEST SHOW (Score:2)
YouTube - Eli The Computer Guy (Score:2)
I love listening to Eli The Computer Guy on YouTube. One of my favorite videos was about being an asshole as a technology professional. At the end of the day, you need to get the job done and that's the only thing that matters. If that makes you an asshole, so be it.
Being An "Asshole" As A Technology Professional
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_YaNGzplbE [youtube.com]
And then everyone stops coming to you [...]
If you have a reputation of getting the job done, people will come to you or ask for you by name.
[...] entire invisible, unmanaged, uncoordinated shadow IT group self-assembles [...]
I did a PC refresh project where the software engineers got new workstations but many of them wanted to keep their old workstations after the data transfer. But they only had one network port for a workstation. So they brought in home routers to connect both old and new workstations to the network port. Unfortunately, they forgot to turn off DHCP and every workstation in the immediate area wasn't able to connect
I'm a boring gamer geek (Score:2)
When the schedule for that got erratic i started listening to the various 1UP and GameSpot podcasts. When those were killed off/died off for various reasons i picked up Rebel FM and Weekend Confir
My podcast playlist right now (Score:3)
Crimetown
Dan Carlin's Hardcore History -- This one is good for long car trips, as the podcasts are huge
Freaknomics
Heavyweight
Homecoming
How I Built This -- NPR's version of Startup
Planet Money
Reply All
Serial
StartUp
Surprisingly Awesome
TED Radio Hour
This American Life -- Ira Glass probably introduced me to half of the other podcasts on this list
and This Week In Computer Hardware
Conversations, Richard Fidler (Score:2)
Conversations, Richard Fidler, Radio National (ABC Australia0
Not tech specific; but very well done long form interviews on a diverse range of subjects.
http://www.abc.net.au/radio/pr... [abc.net.au]
My podcasts? Oh wow... (Score:3)
I am a big fan of audio drama, which means that the podcasting format is great for my kind of entertainment.
Here are my audio drama podcasts:
I also listen to Dan Carlin's podcasts (Common Sense [dancarlin.com] and Hardcore History [dancarlin.com]) for a pretty balanced view on history and politics.
Also, as I'm studying and training to do voice work, I also subscribe to a number of voice-over feeds.
In addition to the general voice-over stuff, I find that podcasts about podcasting (meta, anyone?) are also useful sources of knowledge.
I know there's a lot here, so I hope you find something of interest.
Big fan of Slate podcasts... (Score:2)
I'm a consistent listener to Slates podcasts.. usually while at the gym or walking the dog. Particular favorites are:
Slate Political Gabfest (informed, interesting political discussion about three topics)
Slate Cultural Gabfest
Slate The Gist
Slate Money
Also listen to Wait Wait from NPR
The Dad Bros Show! (Score:2)
It starts with Software Engineering Daily (Score:2)
Does this list make me look obsessed? (Score:2)
My "listen to every episode ASAP" list:
Opening Arguments
Scathing Atheist
God Awful Movies
Skepticrat
Cognative Dissonance
Skeptics with a K
Be Reasonable
Inkredulous
My backup list:
Dogma Debate
Naked Mormonism
What's the Point
Monster Talk
I have this habit of wanting to hear people talk about truth and evidence, and exploring how that goes wrong...
Well... (Score:2)
I listened to one of the first ever TWiT podcasts back in the day (and have listened ever since) and thought it was the future then, so glad to hear it's taking off properly.
Apart from TWiT network podcasts I like to listen to:
Stuff You Should Know - So awesome, I'm a late convert to this from a few years ago. Chuck and Josh are the best!
DTNS - Tom Merritt is great, really insightful. Some of his guests leave a little to be desired (Patrick Beja is great though).
The Packet Pushers - Awesome in-depth networ
The ones I listen to (Score:2)
In english:
- The sckeptics guide to the universe (seen a few time listed here, I think was the first one I subscribed to, going strong for over ten years with missing a single week due to one of the host dying, that's commitment!)
- In our time (from BBC radio 4, very deep subjects)
- Scientific American Podcast
- Skepticality (going just as long as SGU, but not as near as regular)
- StarTalk (Niel deGrasse Tyson radio sho
Dependa On My Mood (Score:2)
Good stuff in podcasts (Score:2)
I mostly listen to:
For entertainment:
Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
Nerdist
The Nosh Show
For computer/IT business:
Podnutz/Podnutz Daily
Mike Tech Show
Tech Vets
Computer Business Podcast
Not really (Score:2)
Not really, but I do make a point to listen to new episodes of the Adam Ruins Everything podcast; I enjoy the show, and the podcasts are usually interesting as all hell.
Also, Freakonomics Radio.
More questions from 10 years ago... (Score:2)
And now that we know how you feel about podcasts, have you heard of this "Twitter" thing? or "Facebook"? I keep hearing people talk about them, and I'm thinking it might be a big new thing...
Podcats are too annoying, I have to listen to them at the speed of whomever is talking.
So speed it up. There's plenty of podcast app that do a good job of speeding up the playback, even cutting down on the silence within the podcast. For most podcasts I don't even notice the speedup in people's voices/speech (the app I use usually does a variable speedup to about 1.4x speed.)
I think this was meant to be funny.
I hope this was meant to be funny.
Wait, the ultimate victory of the Master Race? So the entire podcast is about how PC gaming absolutely dominates those infidels who only know how to use a controller, and cannot fathom using the masterful weaponry that which is a keyboard and mouse!?
I agree - I think this rise in popularity is what allowed Gimlet Media to get running & look good to investors. Plus the spin offs (like Serial from TAL...and is now its own "thing" like Gimlet) This podcast "craze" can been seen in a few ways - Dangerous narrow-focus on "media I like" (akin to the web portal dangers predicted years ago) and Enriching myself through learning & entertainment. It is a "new" stream of "radio" content - a shift like how Netflix & Amazon has replaced cable TV in ou
Re:It's dramatic how quickly the shift happened (Score:5, Insightful)
Much prefer a blog to a vlog. I hate video or audio for getting information. It takes so much longer than just reading.
What does one have top do with the other?
Newspapers are dying because they are SLOW information bearers. By the time it lands in your courtyard, most stuff in it is already watched and obsolete.
Some paper zines would last for a lot longer, though. There is one in my city which would translate as "the phone ad". If you want to sell something (be it a service, an item, etc) you call a number and dictate your ad, then hang up. It's around 2 bucks or so and it gets printed in the next edition. It goes out every
So *thats* why newspapers are dying and everyone gets their news from cable TV. Thanks for clearing that up.
Actually, most newspapers are being killed off by internet media, not cable TV. One print medium for the other. People who have difficulty reading still have, and will always have video based media to fall back on.
The problem with video or audio is that such information is not easily referenced; you have to go from beginning to end, and then, if you want to go back to a specific step later on, you need to keep clicking on the timeline until you reach something that looks like what you want. And then hope you found the right spot. This is as opposed to blogs and other forms of written content, which are usually separated be headings, and are easily skimmed through until you find what you want.
What all this means is
An example of something that benefits from video would be a video game walkthrough; by showing the action on-screen, the viewer will be able to see the sequence of events, both the actions of the player, and the reaction of the game engine and AIs.
That's also an example of something that is horrific on video.
If am interested in finding the secrets as I play through a game the one thing I absolutely do not want is to watch someone else play the level from start to finish, every monster shown, every cutscene revealed, every puzzle solved. Might as well not play the game now.
I VASTLY prefer a simple list, "as you enter the subway station, first door on your left, behind the plant in the blue pot". After you kill the boss, jump down into the sewers and
Some formats support chapters/sections.
Some things lend themselves to videos. Often these are things where it involves moving your body (sport, martial arts, dancing) or part of it (arts & crafts, DIY, using tools). Some mathematical things work well too.
Some things are awful on video. Anything that involves making settings on a computer is an utter PITA as you miss what you're doing, rewind back, try to jump forward, jump forward too far, rewind back again. That'd be better served by text. Even screenshots aren't absolutely necessary, though I quite like them.
Horses for courses, innit? The start of being a craftsman is knowing what tool to use - and which *not* to use.
It's dramatic how much less info is in podcasts (Score:2)
My favorite podcasts and/or video channels: None. Because I prefer to read. So far, the written word, often combined with still images, is better than any non-static information source such as a podcast or a video at getting complex information across.
This is because the written word allows for any degree of pause-and-contempate and/or immediate re-start / reference back. It is information I am primarily interested in, as opposed to entertainment. At best, even when video is called for, for instance a visua
Best podcast in the universe!
This may sound stupid, but I find listening to things helps me sleep - even if they're things I find interesting. Occasionally it doesn't work, but then if I'm awake I might as well listen to it.
Re: (Score:2)