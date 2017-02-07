Slashdot Asks: Your Favorite Podcasts? And Why?

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Are podcasts finally starting to go mainstream? Are they the future of radio? Who knows. Over the weekend, a reader asked us if we listen to podcasts -- and if yes, which ones? I started listening to podcasts five years ago, and I try to listen to one podcast every day. Here are some of the podcasts I have subscribed to (though I rarely manage to listen to all of them, each week): The New York Times' new podcast The Daily, Bloomberg's Decrypted, WSJ's Media Mix, The Information's 411, The Economist's The Week Ahead, The Economist's Babbage, Financial Times' Tech Tonic, NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, The New Yorker's Radio Hour, The Accidental Tech Podcast, John Gruber's The Talk Show, Slate's Audio Book Club, and Kara Swisher's Recode Decode. What are your favorite podcasts and why? Also, when do you listen to them -- at work /during commute / before bed / weekend or some other time?

  • In the early 2000s it was blogs. Now we have Youtube videos and Soundcloud podcasts. The under-20 set treat these as their new TV shows and obsess over them and their stars just like we used to care about bloggers.

      Blogging didn't go away.

      The format merely changed, and seemingly right under your nose.

      It's now called Vlogging, and the main stage is obviously YouTube.

      • Much prefer a blog to a vlog. I hate video or audio for getting information. It takes so much longer than just reading.

      • Yeah, I would have thought that the audio only podcast type things were pretty much dead by now...and that video-casts were the main form of that type "broadcast"....

    • I agree - I think this rise in popularity is what allowed Gimlet Media to get running & look good to investors. Plus the spin offs (like Serial from TAL...and is now its own "thing" like Gimlet) This podcast "craze" can been seen in a few ways - Dangerous narrow-focus on "media I like" (akin to the web portal dangers predicted years ago) and Enriching myself through learning & entertainment. It is a "new" stream of "radio" content - a shift like how Netflix & Amazon has replaced cable TV in ou

  • Podcasts (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Phusion ( 58405 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @01:05PM (#53820009)
    I walk around a lot, so I've started listening to podcasts a little bit more. I've been listening to Leo Laporte for the last decade or so, TWiT and his various podcasts like Security Now with Steve Gibson are sometimes educational and entertaining. Outside of the tech genre I've been listening to a lot of Harmontown, the podcast by Community and Rick + Morty creator Dan Harmon. It's a feel good kind of show, which I definitely need these days. I'd like to listen to more tech/security oriented podcasts, but having to subscribe to them is a pain in the ass and eats away at my limited space on the iPhone 6S.

    • I've been listening to Leo Laporte for the last decade or so, TWiT and his various podcasts like Security Now with Steve Gibson are sometimes educational and entertaining.

      I have an 1.5 hour commute (each way) 4 days a week, so I listen to a lot of podcasts.

      I like TWIT most of the time... but there are a few guests that will cause me to just preemptively delete the podcast because I find them so annoying (Robert Scoville and Jason Callicanis are two who come to mind). I don't really find it educational because they're just tech writers, and sometimes their deeper tech ignorance ends up on display - but occasionally they'll bring up a story I'm unaware of, and in general it's

      • I like TWIT most of the time... but there are a few guests that will cause me to just preemptively delete the podcast because I find them so annoying (Robert Scoville and Jason Callicanis are two who come to mind)

        I do the same thing. I agree with your off-the-cuff choices. I would go further and add that I WILL absolutely listen to any episode with JJ Stone or Dvorak (I heard that Dvorak was banned from the show now... which really makes me sad. He challenged Leo and guests and their techno-bubble lives). Also, if Leo expounds on AR vs VR one more time, I think I am dropping TWiT from my weekly lineup... he just won't shut up about it. I will, however, always keep Windows Weekly and Security Now going no matter what

    • I commute on bicycle whenever I can, which is when most of my podcast listening happens (it's mostly trails and low-traffic neighborhoods, and I use earbuds that let a lot of ambient noise through). I also usually listen to them at about 1.3x speed, to pack a little more in. Unless my wife is listening with me, because she can't stand the sped-up talking. She says it makes her feel like bugs are crawling on her. Some kind of weird synesthesia thing, I guess.

      Anyway, most of my podcasts are comedy:

      • Comedy
  • It's a quick 5-8 minutes usually, but it's a quick hit on the way into work for anything big going around that might have been missed in the last 24 hours.
  • I've been trying to improve my self in various aspects. One of the many podcasts I listen to is the Miracle Morning. Hal Elrod interviews various successful people each podcast to learn their personal secrets for success. I've enjoyed them. http://halelrod.com/podcast/ [halelrod.com]

  • sysadministrivia (Score:3)

    by Victor_0x53h ( 1164907 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @01:09PM (#53820047)
    sysadministrivia.com it's weird
    • I skipped the link to get the top-post and still missed the deadline. Sysadministrivia [sysadministrivia.com] is great, they sit around drinking beer to discuss the latest news and best-practices for system admins. I've picked up a few tricks listening in.

  • Tell em Steve-Dave! (Score:3)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @01:09PM (#53820049)
    For me they've pretty consistently brought the funny for years.

  • These two are unlikely to get much love here:

    http://issuesetc.org/ [issuesetc.org]
    http://www.thesurvivalpodcast.... [thesurvivalpodcast.com]

    Also:

    http://podcastone.com/the-milo... [podcastone.com]

  • A few of mine (Score:3)

    by John Jorsett ( 171560 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @01:14PM (#53820093)
    Embedded, Space Welders, The Ezra Klein Show, Federalist Radio Hour, Internet of Things Podcast, The Amp Hour Electronics Podcast, O' Reilly [Bots | Data | Design | Hardware | Radar] Podcast, Mad Dogs and Englishmen, Vox's The Weeds. The why is because they're interesting and introduce me to developments and topics that I haven't previously encountered.
  • Train by day, Joe Rogan podcast by night, all day!

  • I very much enjoy the podcast genre even though it is a rather broad spectrum. Here are my faves:-

  • http://www.thedrunkphysicists.... [thedrunkphysicists.com] They only did it for a short period. But it was an interesting listen.

  • A bunch of local news podcasts: Mayberry with Highrises, The Analysts, The Overcast, Blabbermouth, Weather with Cliff Mass, Week in Review
    An international podcast: The Phileas Club (started by a gamer)
    Some energy and enviro podcasts: Warm Regards, Direct Current, KEXP Mind over Matters
    A gaming podcast: The Instance
    Music podcasts: KEXP Live Performances, KEXP Song of the Day, KEXP Music that Matters, Alt.Latino,
    More news: some of The New Yorker, Washington Week, The Economist, PBS Newshour, CBC News: World R

  • Rogan is funny and good, he has many interesting guests: recently had a former scientologist. Also, sam harris's waking up (philosophy) and very bad wizards (philosophy)

  • I like (Score:5, Interesting)

    by The-Ixian ( 168184 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @01:16PM (#53820125)

    I listen to the following every week:

    Security Now
    Windows Weekly
    This week in Tech
    This American Life
    99% Invisible
    Radiolab
    On the Media
    BrainStuff
    TED Radio Hour
    The Bugle

    • This American Life is great. And now, it's so easy to access via Pandora.

      But if you like this, you have to (if you haven't already) watch the spoof that SNL did of Serial.

    • As for when I listen. I walk a lot and I ride public transportation. So I listen during the commute or when I am just walking around or at lunch.

      I am definitely looking for more podcasts to listen to as well. I have already written down some that I have seen in here today.

      Thanks guys.

    • I listen to the following every week:

      Security Now

      I'll have to give that a shot. I really like Risky Business http://risky.biz/ [risky.biz]. The caster, Patrick Gray, brings in a lot of interesting guests, and really seems to have a good handle on what kinds of stories and things matter, and what is just smoke and mirrors.

  • Not a huge NPR fan but... (Score:3)

    by zerofoo ( 262795 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @01:18PM (#53820147)

    Freakonomics podcast is awesome:

    http://freakonomics.com/archiv... [freakonomics.com]

    Wait Wait Don't Tell Me is also quite funny (although the Trump jokes are getting old at this point):

    http://www.npr.org/podcasts/34... [npr.org]

  • The two I listen to most are Marketplace and NPR News. Following that: Science Friday; Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me; BBC News; Planet Money. I've been listening to some of these podcasts for 6 or more years now. I'm also subscribed to a bunch of Youtube channels. My favorite at the moment is EEVblog.

  • Once a week BBC4 panel discussion with multiple academics on ludicrously wide-ranging topics, aimed at a literate lay audience. One week you're learning about gravity, the next week the Han Dynasty, and the next week a classic 17th century painting. Smart and fast.

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/programme... [bbc.co.uk]

  • For sure RadioLab [radiolab.org]. I listen to The Daily Tech News Show [dailytechnewsshow.com] for some extended commentary on the day's tech news. I'm a board gamer and listen to The Dice Tower [dicetower.com] and The Secret Cabal Gaming Podcast [thesecretcabal.com]. If you're interested in hearing about the business of board games, Board Games Insider [boardgamesinsider.com] is a great resource.

    Honorable mention to This American Life. If you haven't listened to the "Squirrel Cop" episode, here ya go, and you're welcome!
    https://www.thisamericanlife.o... [thisamericanlife.org]

  • Nothing against them, just prefer to read what people have to say. And I don't listen to radio because by 48 I own all the good music I need and not exactly sure current events are worth keeping up with constantly.

  • Welcome to Night Vale! (Score:3)

    by Ann O'Nymous-Coward ( 460094 ) on Tuesday February 07, 2017 @01:23PM (#53820195)
    Wonderfully weird, amazingly inventive storytelling, been going strong for years now.
    • I stopped 18 months ago during the book hype and never got back to it. and now the pile is SOOOO large that I can't commit the time to it
  • my brother, my brother, and me adventure zone neebscast radiolab wtf joe rogan hello from the magic tavern judge john hodgman or i just tool around on Stitcher until i find something i like

  • This is more on the entertainment side, but also feature some of the deeper discussions on important topics than you'd find almost anywhere:

    This Week in Science (TWIS) - going for over a decade, and still just as energetic, and honestly hilarious as ever. Just the right mix of solid detail and genuine humor.

    Skeptics Guide to the Universe - has also been going for over a decade, and has some of the warmest, funniest folks out there. Lots and lots of science too - since at the heart of modern skepticism is t

  • I've had to pare down my podcast listening since I don't drive as much as I used to and usually don't get into listening at home. I have a few categories that I listen to a couple of podcasts each in. These should all be easily found in any podcast directory.
    Comics:
    War Rocket Ajax
    Jay and Miles X-plain the X-Men
    I also used to listen to Life Leave Me Alone but their feed address changed and I haven't gotten around to catching back up yet.

    Drama:
    Welcome to Night Vale
    Thrilling Adventure Hour

    Role Playing:
    Campaign

  • Check out The Greatest Generation at http://feeds.feedburner.com/Th... [feedburner.com] for some Trek TNG humor.

  • I find that their advice is often spot-on and very useful / practical, especially when it comes to things like office politics and social interactions (something I'm terrible at). I know of other successful people who also follow(ed) their advice, so there must be something to it... Just my $0.02.
  • The Phil Hendrie Show podcast is by far my favorite. I've been a Backstage Pass (paid subscription) for a few years now, but there's a free option. Some may remember Phil Hendrie from his nationally syndicated show back in 2006. The laughs continue today in the digital world. Hilarious podcast with all of the character voices performed by him.
  • I don't listen to many any more. I used to listen to ~20 when I had a long commute and a boring job. These days it is just:
    Tech:
    http://www.rce-cast.com/ [rce-cast.com] because supercomputers and clusters are my job.
    http://www.jupiterbroadcasting... [jupiterbroadcasting.com] I wasn't a fan of the old hosts, but this year they have new hosts and I am giving them a shot. So far it's been good.
    http://www.programmingthrowdow... [programmingthrowdown.com] has good ones every now and then.

    News:
    http://www.jupiterbroadcasting... [jupiterbroadcasting.com] I really like how in depth they research even
  • Daily Tech News Show, This Week in Tech, Cordkillers, Security Now, Current Geek, NPR ( Ask me another and wait wait ), Sword and Laser, The Morning Stream, MacBreak Weeky, Polyamory Weekly, Strange Love seem to all rotate fairly rapidly, I keep promising myself to get back to Welcome to Nightvale, but after 18months it is a bit intimidating
  • I listen to podcasts daily, mostly in the car. I find that the key criteria for me is whether the podcast is scripted. The shows that are interview style, or discussion style, get removed from my play list. I believe this is mostly because the information density, or the amount of new stuff I can learn in the least amount of time, is much higher in well-produced, scripted shows. Of course that means I mostly listen to professional podcasts from podcast "groups" like Panoply, Radiotopia, and Gimlet. And thei
  • http://www.noagendashow.com/ [noagendashow.com]
    Adam Curry and John C Dvorak. They take no advertising so no paid biases. Deconstruction of the spin from MSM.
    In the morning!

  • Dan Carlin's Hardcore History is just awesome.

    Dan Carlin's Common Sense suffers for the amount of effort that goes into Hardcore History. It takes him months to research and put out HH.

    I keep up with EconTalk, ContraKrugman, Freakanomics and Security Now every week.

    If you like Freakanomics give EconTalk a try.

    I have a list of podcasts called 'On The Road' which is for when I have guests / gf in the car. This has:
    Selected Shorts
    Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
    This American Life
    Serial

    Random others:
    The Dice Tower
    Test

  • Seriously, Westeros has nothing on the Eternal City.

    And knowledge of Roman history is something all Americans should have. After considering the history of Rome the notion that small-r republican traditions and constitutional arrangements can restrain a tyrant or preserve individual liberty seems naive.

  • In no particular order:

    The Dollop
    Motorcycles & Misfits
    No Agenda
    Wheel Nerds
    Daily Tech News Show
    Mission Log
    This Week in Enterprise Tech
    Security Now
    ICQ Podcast
    HarmonCast
    Sword & Laser
    QSO Today
    How Did This Get Made
    Ham Radio Now
    Stuff You Should Know
    The Twin Peaks Podcast
    Welcome to Night Vale
    The Documentary
    Ham Nation
    ARNewsline
    SolderSmoke
    BBC World Football


    The "Why?" is not very complicated. I'm interested in the subject matter, have a long daily commute and would rather listen to

  • Daily as I make and eat breakfast, workout and shower:

    1. NPR Hourly News Summary [npr.org]

    2. Marketplace Tech by American Public Media (APM) [apple.com]

    3. The Writer’s Almanac [writersalmanac.org]

    4. NPR Story of the Day [npr.org]

    Weekly on my 30 plus minute commute each way:

    1. The Moth Podcast [themoth.org]

    2. StoryCorps [npr.org]

    3. Two Guys On Your Head [npr.org]

    4. RadioLab [radiolab.org]

    5. This American Life [thisamericanlife.org]

    6. Risk! [stitcher.com]

    7. Improv Nerd [feralaudio.com]

    8. On Being [onbeing.org]

    When they have shows:

    1. Serial [serialpodcast.org]

    2. Codebreakers [marketplace.org]

    2. NPR Technology Podcast

  • What: The Archers

    Why: I fantasize about Pip. Her accent is hot. Plus she knows how to drive a tractor.

