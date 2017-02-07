Slashdot Asks: Your Favorite Podcasts? And Why? 100
Are podcasts finally starting to go mainstream? Are they the future of radio? Who knows. Over the weekend, a reader asked us if we listen to podcasts -- and if yes, which ones? I started listening to podcasts five years ago, and I try to listen to one podcast every day. Here are some of the podcasts I have subscribed to (though I rarely manage to listen to all of them, each week): The New York Times' new podcast The Daily, Bloomberg's Decrypted, WSJ's Media Mix, The Information's 411, The Economist's The Week Ahead, The Economist's Babbage, Financial Times' Tech Tonic, NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, The New Yorker's Radio Hour, The Accidental Tech Podcast, John Gruber's The Talk Show, Slate's Audio Book Club, and Kara Swisher's Recode Decode. What are your favorite podcasts and why? Also, when do you listen to them -- at work /during commute / before bed / weekend or some other time?
It's dramatic how quickly the shift happened (Score:1)
In the early 2000s it was blogs. Now we have Youtube videos and Soundcloud podcasts. The under-20 set treat these as their new TV shows and obsess over them and their stars just like we used to care about bloggers.
Re: (Score:2)
Some things lend themselves to videos. Often these are things where it involves moving your body (sport, martial arts, dancing) or part of it (arts & crafts, DIY, using tools). Some mathematical things work well too.
Some things are awful on video. Anything that involves making settings on a computer is an utter PITA as you miss what you're doing, rewind back, try to jump forward, jump forward too far, rewind back again. That'd be better served by text. Even screenshots aren't absolutely necessary,
Re: (Score:2)
In the early 2000s it was blogs. Now we have Youtube videos and Soundcloud podcasts. The under-20 set treat these as their new TV shows and obsess over them and their stars just like we used to care about bloggers.
Blogging didn't go away.
The format merely changed, and seemingly right under your nose.
It's now called Vlogging, and the main stage is obviously YouTube.
Re: (Score:2)
Much prefer a blog to a vlog. I hate video or audio for getting information. It takes so much longer than just reading.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I agree - I think this rise in popularity is what allowed Gimlet Media to get running & look good to investors. Plus the spin offs (like Serial from TAL...and is now its own "thing" like Gimlet) This podcast "craze" can been seen in a few ways - Dangerous narrow-focus on "media I like" (akin to the web portal dangers predicted years ago) and Enriching myself through learning & entertainment. It is a "new" stream of "radio" content - a shift like how Netflix & Amazon has replaced cable TV in ou
Podcasts (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
I've been listening to Leo Laporte for the last decade or so, TWiT and his various podcasts like Security Now with Steve Gibson are sometimes educational and entertaining.
I have an 1.5 hour commute (each way) 4 days a week, so I listen to a lot of podcasts.
I like TWIT most of the time... but there are a few guests that will cause me to just preemptively delete the podcast because I find them so annoying (Robert Scoville and Jason Callicanis are two who come to mind). I don't really find it educational because they're just tech writers, and sometimes their deeper tech ignorance ends up on display - but occasionally they'll bring up a story I'm unaware of, and in general it's
Re: (Score:2)
I like TWIT most of the time... but there are a few guests that will cause me to just preemptively delete the podcast because I find them so annoying (Robert Scoville and Jason Callicanis are two who come to mind)
I do the same thing. I agree with your off-the-cuff choices. I would go further and add that I WILL absolutely listen to any episode with JJ Stone or Dvorak (I heard that Dvorak was banned from the show now... which really makes me sad. He challenged Leo and guests and their techno-bubble lives). Also, if Leo expounds on AR vs VR one more time, I think I am dropping TWiT from my weekly lineup... he just won't shut up about it. I will, however, always keep Windows Weekly and Security Now going no matter what
Re: (Score:2)
I commute on bicycle whenever I can, which is when most of my podcast listening happens (it's mostly trails and low-traffic neighborhoods, and I use earbuds that let a lot of ambient noise through). I also usually listen to them at about 1.3x speed, to pack a little more in. Unless my wife is listening with me, because she can't stand the sped-up talking. She says it makes her feel like bugs are crawling on her. Some kind of weird synesthesia thing, I guess.
Anyway, most of my podcasts are comedy:
ISC Stormcast (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Podcats are too annoying, I have to listen to them at the speed of whomever is talking.
So speed it up. There's plenty of podcast app that do a good job of speeding up the playback, even cutting down on the silence within the podcast. For most podcasts I don't even notice the speedup in people's voices/speech (the app I use usually does a variable speedup to about 1.4x speed.)
Personal Improvement (Score:1)
Re:Personal Improvement (Score:4)
sysadministrivia (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Tell em Steve-Dave! (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Here's two good ones (Score:2)
These two are unlikely to get much love here:
http://issuesetc.org/ [issuesetc.org]
http://www.thesurvivalpodcast.... [thesurvivalpodcast.com]
Also:
http://podcastone.com/the-milo... [podcastone.com]
A few of mine (Score:3)
The Joe Rogan Experience (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think this was meant to be funny.
Re: (Score:2)
Wait, the ultimate victory of the Master Race? So the entire podcast is about how PC gaming absolutely dominates those infidels who only know how to use a controller, and cannot fathom using the masterful weaponry that which is a keyboard and mouse!?
My Personal Favorites (Score:2)
I very much enjoy the podcast genre even though it is a rather broad spectrum. Here are my faves:-
Drunk Physicists were pretty good (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
A short list (Score:1)
A bunch of local news podcasts: Mayberry with Highrises, The Analysts, The Overcast, Blabbermouth, Weather with Cliff Mass, Week in Review
An international podcast: The Phileas Club (started by a gamer)
Some energy and enviro podcasts: Warm Regards, Direct Current, KEXP Mind over Matters
A gaming podcast: The Instance
Music podcasts: KEXP Live Performances, KEXP Song of the Day, KEXP Music that Matters, Alt.Latino,
More news: some of The New Yorker, Washington Week, The Economist, PBS Newshour, CBC News: World R
JOE ROGAN! (Score:2)
I like (Score:5, Interesting)
I listen to the following every week:
Security Now
Windows Weekly
This week in Tech
This American Life
99% Invisible
Radiolab
On the Media
BrainStuff
TED Radio Hour
The Bugle
Re: (Score:2)
This American Life is great. And now, it's so easy to access via Pandora.
But if you like this, you have to (if you haven't already) watch the spoof that SNL did of Serial.
Re: (Score:2)
As for when I listen. I walk a lot and I ride public transportation. So I listen during the commute or when I am just walking around or at lunch.
I am definitely looking for more podcasts to listen to as well. I have already written down some that I have seen in here today.
Thanks guys.
Re: (Score:2)
I listen to the following every week:
Security Now
I'll have to give that a shot. I really like Risky Business http://risky.biz/ [risky.biz]. The caster, Patrick Gray, brings in a lot of interesting guests, and really seems to have a good handle on what kinds of stories and things matter, and what is just smoke and mirrors.
Re: (Score:2)
That one is, by far, the best quality podcast on the TWiT network.
3 Steve Gibson
Re: (Score:1)
Not a huge NPR fan but... (Score:3)
Freakonomics podcast is awesome:
http://freakonomics.com/archiv... [freakonomics.com]
Wait Wait Don't Tell Me is also quite funny (although the Trump jokes are getting old at this point):
http://www.npr.org/podcasts/34... [npr.org]
Marketplace and NPR News (Score:2)
In Our Time with Melvyn Bragg (Score:1)
Once a week BBC4 panel discussion with multiple academics on ludicrously wide-ranging topics, aimed at a literate lay audience. One week you're learning about gravity, the next week the Han Dynasty, and the next week a classic 17th century painting. Smart and fast.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programme... [bbc.co.uk]
RadioLab (Score:2)
For sure RadioLab [radiolab.org]. I listen to The Daily Tech News Show [dailytechnewsshow.com] for some extended commentary on the day's tech news. I'm a board gamer and listen to The Dice Tower [dicetower.com] and The Secret Cabal Gaming Podcast [thesecretcabal.com]. If you're interested in hearing about the business of board games, Board Games Insider [boardgamesinsider.com] is a great resource.
Honorable mention to This American Life. If you haven't listened to the "Squirrel Cop" episode, here ya go, and you're welcome!
https://www.thisamericanlife.o... [thisamericanlife.org]
Nope, don't listen to podcasts or radio (Score:2)
Nothing against them, just prefer to read what people have to say. And I don't listen to radio because by 48 I own all the good music I need and not exactly sure current events are worth keeping up with constantly.
Re: (Score:2)
Welcome to Night Vale! (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
just a few (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Science! (Score:2)
This is more on the entertainment side, but also feature some of the deeper discussions on important topics than you'd find almost anywhere:
This Week in Science (TWIS) - going for over a decade, and still just as energetic, and honestly hilarious as ever. Just the right mix of solid detail and genuine humor.
Skeptics Guide to the Universe - has also been going for over a decade, and has some of the warmest, funniest folks out there. Lots and lots of science too - since at the heart of modern skepticism is t
Re: (Score:1)
A bakers dozen!
Comics, radio drama, role playing, etc. (Score:1)
I've had to pare down my podcast listening since I don't drive as much as I used to and usually don't get into listening at home. I have a few categories that I listen to a couple of podcasts each in. These should all be easily found in any podcast directory.
Comics:
War Rocket Ajax
Jay and Miles X-plain the X-Men
I also used to listen to Life Leave Me Alone but their feed address changed and I haven't gotten around to catching back up yet.
Drama:
Welcome to Night Vale
Thrilling Adventure Hour
Role Playing:
Campaign
Comedy (Score:1)
Check out The Greatest Generation at http://feeds.feedburner.com/Th... [feedburner.com] for some Trek TNG humor.
Manager Tools (Score:1)
Phil Hendrie Show Podcast (Score:1)
Not many, but a few (Score:1)
Tech:
http://www.rce-cast.com/ [rce-cast.com] because supercomputers and clusters are my job.
http://www.jupiterbroadcasting... [jupiterbroadcasting.com] I wasn't a fan of the old hosts, but this year they have new hosts and I am giving them a shot. So far it's been good.
http://www.programmingthrowdow... [programmingthrowdown.com] has good ones every now and then.
News:
http://www.jupiterbroadcasting... [jupiterbroadcasting.com] I really like how in depth they research even
Re: (Score:1)
Mostly Tech/Geek (Score:2)
Production style is important to me (Score:1)
Brakeing Down Security (was Re:My favorites so far (Score:1)
+1 on the Brakeing Down Security. As a CISSP, I use podcasts for CPEs. Bryan and his co-hosts Brian Boettcher and Amanda Berlin do a great job of explaining topics dealing with information security. Anything from malware analysis to PCI guidelines...
Re: (Score:1)
Tons of history, tips, samples
That's true - G2E is a fantastic podcast. [goes2eleven.org] (you didn't link) I wish he was still making them weekly!
No Agenda (Score:2)
Adam Curry and John C Dvorak. They take no advertising so no paid biases. Deconstruction of the spin from MSM.
In the morning!
Re: (Score:2)
Was going to suggest him, so I'll second the above and add the url.
http://www.dancarlin.com/ [dancarlin.com]
Dan Carlin's two podcasts (Score:2)
Dan Carlin's Hardcore History is just awesome.
Dan Carlin's Common Sense suffers for the amount of effort that goes into Hardcore History. It takes him months to research and put out HH.
I keep up with EconTalk, ContraKrugman, Freakanomics and Security Now every week.
If you like Freakanomics give EconTalk a try.
I have a list of podcasts called 'On The Road' which is for when I have guests / gf in the car. This has:
Selected Shorts
Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
This American Life
Serial
Random others:
The Dice Tower
Test
History of Rome (Score:2)
Seriously, Westeros has nothing on the Eternal City.
And knowledge of Roman history is something all Americans should have. After considering the history of Rome the notion that small-r republican traditions and constitutional arrangements can restrain a tyrant or preserve individual liberty seems naive.
Preference data I don't mind sharing (Score:1)
The Dollop
Motorcycles & Misfits
No Agenda
Wheel Nerds
Daily Tech News Show
Mission Log
This Week in Enterprise Tech
Security Now
ICQ Podcast
HarmonCast
Sword & Laser
QSO Today
How Did This Get Made
Ham Radio Now
Stuff You Should Know
The Twin Peaks Podcast
Welcome to Night Vale
The Documentary
Ham Nation
ARNewsline
SolderSmoke
BBC World Football
The "Why?" is not very complicated. I'm interested in the subject matter, have a long daily commute and would rather listen to
My Daily Rituals of Podcasts (Score:1)
Daily as I make and eat breakfast, workout and shower:
1. NPR Hourly News Summary [npr.org]
2. Marketplace Tech by American Public Media (APM) [apple.com]
3. The Writer’s Almanac [writersalmanac.org]
4. NPR Story of the Day [npr.org]
Weekly on my 30 plus minute commute each way:
1. The Moth Podcast [themoth.org]
2. StoryCorps [npr.org]
3. Two Guys On Your Head [npr.org]
4. RadioLab [radiolab.org]
5. This American Life [thisamericanlife.org]
6. Risk! [stitcher.com]
7. Improv Nerd [feralaudio.com]
8. On Being [onbeing.org]
When they have shows:
1. Serial [serialpodcast.org]
2. Codebreakers [marketplace.org]
2. NPR Technology Podcast
Favorite podcast... (Score:2)
Why: I fantasize about Pip. Her accent is hot. Plus she knows how to drive a tractor.