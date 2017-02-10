Slashdot Asks: How Do You Know a Developer is Doing a Good Job? 60
An anonymous reader writes: One of the easiest ways to evaluate a developer is keeping a tab on the amount of value they provide to a business. But the problem with this approach is that the nature of software development does not make it easy to measure the value a single developer brings. Some managers are aware of this, and they look at the number of lines of code a developer has written. The fewer, the better, many believe. I recently came across this in a blog post, "If you paid your developers per line of code, you would reward the inefficient developers. An analogy to this is writing essays, novels, blog posts, etc. Would you judge a writer solely on the number of words written? Probably not. There are a minimum number of words needed to get a complex point across, but those points get lost when a writer clutters their work with useless sentences. So the lines of code metric doesn't work. The notion of a quantifiable metric for evaluating developers is still attractive though. Some may argue that creating many code branches is the mark of a great developer. Yet I once worked with a developer who would create code branches to hide the fact that he wasn't very productive." Good point. But then, what other options do we have?
Jokes aside I'd argue there's actually a more fundamental question that stems from the question being asked.
Why aren't your senior/lead developers weeding this people out? That's their job, they'll spot bad developers by working with them based on a number of metrics from readability of code, number of bugs, performance, amount of useful code produced and so on, not just a single metric.
If your senior/lead developers aren't doing this then you've probably not paid enough, you've probably paid too little and ended up putting a low to mid level developer in what you've called a senior role.
If it's your senior/lead you're concerned about then you should just be able to go on track record - do they have a history of delivering high quality software in a reasonable timeframe? Are you confused about what a reasonable timeframe is? Look at other software on the market, how long does it take Microsoft to release a new version of Word? Adobe a new version of Acrobat? and so on. There is plenty of evidence out there as to how long it takes a succesful company to release a piece of software - find something with a similar scale to what you're doing and see how rapidly they release. If you're paying competitively against those companies, and your developer isn't delivering as rapidly then they're underperforming, if you're not paying as much as they are then don't expect them to be able to produce as much quality in as little time. If they're overperforming in quality and delivery speed and you're paying them less than the big boys then thank yourself that you've found a fucking star and spend a lot of time thanking them for giving you more for less money and do everything you can to make them happy and keep them, because if they leave, you might not be so lucky next time.
No, stupid. Pay enough to get sufficiently competent people from the marketplace in the first place. People with a track record of leadership in software development sufficient to command good pay because they do a good job. Many companies fail at this, pay below competitive levels and just fill their senior jobs with junior/mid-level staff then wonder why their software development department isn't competitive.
Of course throwing money at someone who is incompetent wont magically make them competent, why wo
There is plenty of evidence out there as to how long it takes a succesful company to release a piece of software - find something with a similar scale to what you're doing and see how rapidly they release.
Like all the other measures, it's not that simple. Is it code that the development team wrote themselves or did they inherit it? If they inherited it, how well was it originally designed, coded, and documented? Is the project using the best tools for the job or has it been forced to work around suboptimal tools for various reasons? Does the project have a solid design/direction or is the whole thing made up as it goes along? Are there defined use cases the developers can work against? Is there a clear custo
From what I have seen in the industry, it is very simple: Either there are no senior developers that deserve the name, or they are not asked on anything that is "management".
I fully agree with you. The job to evaluate technological skills must always be done by a chief engineer (or equivalent). If you do not have a chief engineer, then you cannot evaluate the technological skills of people, and that is it. Other engineering disciplines do understand this. But "coders" are often not even viewed as engineers
"Senior" in most companies literally means whoever worked there longest.
It says nothing about abilities or quality.
When the coffee machine runs out
:D
There's no 'metric' that can't be gamed. If I was being paid to drink coffee I'd be emptying it into secret buckets.
Indeed. Trying to come up with metrics that people whose primary skill is analytic and secondary main skill is coming up with procedures cannot game is about the most stupid thing possible.
Hahahahahaha, good one. I heard this first for the 5GL language project. That one started about 30 years ago and failed miserably more than 20 years ago. This time will not be any different.
In my experience (Score:3, Insightful)
Judge them on bugs. If they are constantly trying to fix their code then you have a metric on when to seek a better one.
This. You can also see who is fixing bugs in other people's code. Give them a raise.
Juniors write code, seniors fix bugs.
That's my approach to that problem at least. And so far I've been doing great with it.
90% of code is trivial bullshit. Anyone can do it, hell, even cargo-cult programming cannot fuck it up. Sitting a senior programmer down to do that is a waste of resources.
10% of code is insanely difficult to figure out, arcane mystical bullshit. Hard to write, hard to maintain, hard to understand and even harder to get right.
You could now either spend time and resources trying to ident
But like someone already pointed out [slashdot.org], this metric is trivially gamed.
If I spent twice as long on each feature, I'd be able to reduce my bug-count, but I would probably be unduly costing my employer in the process.
That's assuming that you are the only coder. If 15 programmers are relatively bug free, and you are outputting half of what the other 14 are doing, Well, that's another metric you can use.
Judge them on bugs. If they are constantly trying to fix their code then you have a metric on when to seek a better one.
Are they their bugs or someone else's? Are they due to inherited code that was poorly designed and even more poorly documented? Are they because something was forced into a design/architecture that couldn't support it? Are they due to bad tools/frameworks being used (through no fault of the developer in question)? What's a bug versus an unclear/unknown requirement?
As far as seeking a better one, just how in the process of interviewing someone (even in one of those drawn out all day BS games that are favored
Hint: It ain't the guy called in all the time (Score:1)
Here's a clue:
It's NOT the guy who always gets called in at 3 AM to fix something that HE wrote.
He's NOT your "hero". He'e the moron you need to fire.
Re:Hint: It ain't the guy called in all the time (Score:4, Insightful)
Don't confuse him with the guy that you call at 3am who staggers in drunk and baked, sits down at the terminal and just before passing out and throwing up on the carpet at 3:15am returns your system to a running state despite the problem being in an area he has never worked in nor has any connection to.
That guy you should keep.
Deadlines (Score:2)
TPS reports! (Score:2)
We have this on guy who we wanted to dump as he just did not file them the right way But he just got pushed up to management. And they one of older guys who got layed off burned the office down.
easy.... (Score:2)
When he hasn't murdered the management asking if he is doing a good job....
...he's not, because he has shown he cannot identify things that lower his productivity.
depends on how you set goals. (Score:2)
Evaluate the code (Score:1)
Look at what the developers write, evaluate their work. An experienced developer is capable of evaluating other developers. A manager without programming experience may have a hard time though.
There is the quality of the code written. Beginner code or better stuff? Clever stuff? Handles corner cases well or not? Passes reviews/testing better than others? Good documentation or just some mandatory template documentation?
How did they handle the unexpected, such as a key library not working as advertised? Fixe
Simple (Score:4, Insightful)
The ones doing a good job are NOT wasting their time on slashdot.
And now back to work!
P.S. I'm probably closer to the weekend than most of you
:-)
Wait, what? (Score:2)
That's easy? OK, problem solved.
Wait, it's not easy?
Not Possible to Grade on Metrics (Score:1)
I don't think it is possible to grade on any metric.
Project I am managing now there was a "superstar" programmer - or so it was thought. The project would not have been successful without his work for sure but
... Every line of code he wrote is terrible. It serves the purpose intended but its unreadable and cannot be extended at all. I have yet to find anything he wrote that could be extended to a useful degree and I am not alone. If he had not been a programmer at the time the project would have fail
Management Is Hard (Score:3)
So this comes down to actually being a good manager. It's hard, and lots of people do it wrong / pretend they are good but aren't / etc. Ask yourself what you really want in a developer and then manage your team to that standard understanding that each member has their own strengths and weaknesses. Something like:
- Elegant and easily understood code
- Good at estimating and meeting deadlines
- Productive and participative in scrums
- Thoughtful and supportive of alternative views
- Etc.
Coders are people. They are a unique breed of people, sure, but if you want to gauge their worth, then you manage and treat them like people. Not monkeys at a typewriter. A small group of talented and creative coders can save a company millions in just a day of work. I've seen it. You need to appreciate their value by paying attention, not coming up with some arbitrary metric that makes your job easier.
The Snazziest Dressed (Score:1)
If he's rockin Ivanka's clothing line and buying her stuff like a good citizen, he's clearly a good developer.
Bill Gates said (Score:2)
- Bill Gates
Some methods I use (Score:2)
Here are some methods I use to determine if they are doing a good job.
1. Defect rate - If they are constantly fixing bugs or you are required to have other developers go over their code and are constant finding basic problems, the developer isn't doing a good job.
2. Taking more time than expected/estimated to do a job. Obviously there's cases where requirements change or unknown issues pop up in the project. But if it's a constant issue, then there is either a problem with management/planning, or the develo
You talk to each other. And *BOTH* listen. (Score:2)
It's called social interaction.
A good programmer will be able to explain what he's doing. A good programmer will also be able to tell you that sending out that offer and requirements analysis before showing it to him or somebody else who will do the programming is a very very bad idea. And that you really should have him on board when planning the project. But you do have to listen.
If there is no social interaction (which may be formalised with Scrum or something), then you will never know what he is doing.
You know by being good yourself (Score:2)
You have to a) know how to program yourself and b) be a good manager before you can judge whether a particular person is "good". All other 'metrics' whether it's number of bugs created/resolved, time taken, lines of code written, mean time between failures, are useless if you don't know how they relate to your existing code base and impacted the actual work being done. If your software is written in brainfuck (or one of the P's - PHP, Perl and Python) you can't blame the developer for time taken to resolve
Successfully Executed Requests (Score:1)
I don't know about where other people work. But for me the process is, customer requests something, I build the request, customer is satisfied with the result, boss is happy with me. Wash, rinse, repeat.
Does it really need to be more complicated than that?
Metrics cannot replace understanding (Score:2)
This fact has been known for a long, long time:
A good decision is based on knowledge and not on numbers. -- Plato
Yet these morons are _still_ looking for the "magic" numbers that can replace understanding, millennia later. The only thing that works is a "Chief Coder" or "Chief Engineer", who must be very competent, both technologically and with regards to social skills. That person will know. Of course, such people are rare, but nothing else works.
Translation (Score:2)
"I am a pointy haired boss who wants to treat my employees like I treat my fantasy baseball team. Please give me a stat system so that I can rank them and start abusing/eliminating the ones who end up ranked lowest."
If you ant to evaluate a developer... (Score:2)
...One of the easiest ways to evaluate a developer is keeping a tab on the amount of value they provide to a business.
...
... you need to look at things that are under her/his control. If the developer is placed on low-value projects, then the value of that developer is low. Does that mean the developer is no good? Evaluating the value of a developer to the company may be more of an evaluation of management than the developer.
Hard line between output and 'being one' (Score:2)
I think it's a really hard thing to quantify a 'good job' for a developer? The amount of context and work scenarios would make your head explode, honestly.
What if we were talking a one to two developer shop where hackish amateurism and 5-minute produced Wordpress sites seems like 'magic' and just 'works'? On the complete other side of the spectrum with your Google, Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, Instagram, and Microsoft's of the world in terms of fixing an ultra complex situation in 5 minutes that's nearly b