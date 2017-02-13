Ask Slashdot: What Are Some Things That Every Hacker Once Knew? (ibiblio.org) 22
Open source guru Eric Raymond turns 60 this year, prompting this question from an anonymous reader: Eric Raymond's newest writing project is "Things Every Hacker Once Knew," inspired by the day he learned that not every programmer today's knows the bit structure of ASCII. "I didn't write it as a nostalgia trip -- I don't miss underpowered computers, primitive tools, and tiny low-resolution displays... In any kind of craft or profession, I think knowing the way things used to be done, and the issues those who came before you struggled with, is quite properly a source of pride and wisdom. It gives you a useful kind of perspective on today's challenges."
He writes later that it's to "assist retrospective understanding by younger hackers so they can make sense of the fossils and survivals still embedded in current technology." It's focusing on ASCII and "related technologies" like hardware terminals, modems and RS-232. ("This is lore that was at one time near-universal and is no longer.") Sections include "UUCP and BBSes, the forgotten pre-Internets" and "The strange afterlife of the Hayes smartmodem" (which points out some AT commands survived to this day in smartphones). He requests any would-be contributors to remember that "I'm trying to describe common knowledge at the time." This got my thinking -- what are some that every programmer once knew that have since been forgotten by newer generations of programmers?
Eric Raymond is still hard at work today on the NTPsec project -- a secure, hardened, and improved implementation of Network Time Protocol -- and he promises donations to his Patreon page will help fund it. But what things do you remember that were commonplace knowledge "back in the day" that have now become largely forgotten? Leave your best answers in the comments. What are some things that every hacker once knew?
He writes later that it's to "assist retrospective understanding by younger hackers so they can make sense of the fossils and survivals still embedded in current technology." It's focusing on ASCII and "related technologies" like hardware terminals, modems and RS-232. ("This is lore that was at one time near-universal and is no longer.") Sections include "UUCP and BBSes, the forgotten pre-Internets" and "The strange afterlife of the Hayes smartmodem" (which points out some AT commands survived to this day in smartphones). He requests any would-be contributors to remember that "I'm trying to describe common knowledge at the time." This got my thinking -- what are some that every programmer once knew that have since been forgotten by newer generations of programmers?
Eric Raymond is still hard at work today on the NTPsec project -- a secure, hardened, and improved implementation of Network Time Protocol -- and he promises donations to his Patreon page will help fund it. But what things do you remember that were commonplace knowledge "back in the day" that have now become largely forgotten? Leave your best answers in the comments. What are some things that every hacker once knew?
Handmade Hero (Score:2)
Watch Casey Muratori's Handmade Hero, where he codes a game live on Twitch from scratch with no 3rd party libraries.
His entire effort is fueled by his desire to educate the next generation of developers with an understanding of how computers *actually* work, which is something he feels is both important and has been lost.
https://handmadehero.org/ [handmadehero.org]
EBCDIC (Score:2)
Specifically, EBCDIC-ASCII tables.
Zero Page memory locations (Score:2)
on 65xx CPU
Yeah I know thats over 35 years ago - most of you weren't even born
Re: (Score:2)
Or, if you're lazy, 'man ascii' (in Linux)
Pinouts (Score:2)
RS232 an null-modems are mentioned in TFA, but I'd like to add a detail:
Most of the more hackerish students where I went (ca 1990) knew the minimal pinout for a null-modem by heart so we could improvise one with 3 wires and matches/paperclips/whatever. By the time we graduated LANs and to some degree internet mane that knowledge obsolete, but it sure did save the day a few times, typically for transferring files between different platforms with different floppy formatting.
That the only way to (Score:2)
repetitively assure a V.32bis connection was to use a US Robotics modem and all the cloned softmodems were garbage.
Hexadecimal (Score:1)
Hexadecimal: what it is, why it is and how & why it evolved from octal.
That, and why real computer scientists often confuse Halloween w/ Christmas: 31 Oct = 25 Dec.
Download resumes (Score:2)
Only had a chance with Zmodem.
DOS Hackers (Score:2)
(Yes, they existed - especially in the mid-1980s) all knew:
- Interrupt 18 to force a reboot
- The memory range which was set aside for the display, and which you had to write to in order to do graphics (non-hackers used libraries but hackers mostly went for embedded assembler to try and squeeze a little more speed out for graphics work)
- The hex number for every one of the 16 colors a CGA display could show (Sierra Online took it a step further in the AGI engine and invented an early precursor of the scene-b