Slashdot Asks: Are Remote Software Teams More Productive? (techbeacon.com) 53
A recruiter with 20 years of experience recently reported on the research into whether remote software teams perform better. One study of 10,000 coding sessions concluded it takes 10-15 minutes for a programmer to resume work after an interruption. Another study actually suggests unsupervised workers are more productive, and the founders of the collaboration tool Basecamp argue the bigger danger is burnout when motivated employees overwork themselves. mikeatTB shares his favorite part of the article: One interesting take on the issues is raised by ThoughtWorks' Martin Fowler: Individuals are more productive in a co-located environment, but remote teams are often more productive than co-located teams. This is because a remote team has the advantage of hiring without geographic boundaries, and that enables employers to assemble world-class groups.
The article shares some interesting anecdotes from remote workers, but I'd be interested to hear from Slashdot's readers. Leave your own experiences in the comments, and tell us what you think. Are remote software teams more productive?
It is not just a question of whether a programmer is more suited for remote working, but also if the management and the rest of the team is willing to make the effort to communicate and coordinate. In my experience, all these factors NEVER happen, and companies that try distributed development are some of the most dysfunctional organizations I have ever worked with. There are always people way out of the loop, and submitting work on projects that were cancelled weeks ago, and when it comes to office politics and backstabbing, the remote workers are at a severe disadvantage. I am not saying it is impossible, I am just saying I have never seen it work.
I personally am much more suited to working in office and can never get anything done at home
I'm the same way. My solution was simple: Go get an office.
There are lots of options for people who don't want to work from home. Personally, I went for the "Executive Suite." I get an office with a window and decent Internet for a little less than $600 per month. There's also a community kitchen and photocopier. It came with a desk and chair--nothing fancy--but I'm not paying extra for them (i.e. I didn't rent a furnished office, they were left by the previous tenant).
You're fired because the team lead ignored all your pull requests on the company GitHub when you didn't follow our coding style as you were told when you were sent an email with a link to our wiki.
If you want the best, you enable remote employees (Score:4)
Many of the folks who have a track record of getting stuff done in their field (especially open source projects) know their value and often don't feel like they have to relocate to command what they're worth. And I think that's the way it ought to be.
It's nice when you can have teams gathered in a single place, but I certainly wouldn't "not hire" a rockstar simply because they couldn't/wouldn't relocate to some arbitrary location that the company wanted. Hire the best talent you can afford and don't stress about where they live.
Yes especially for far away people and those can't be mobile like me (disabled).
Are local managers more destructive ? (Score:1)
If a remote team is more productive than local then you are looking in the wrong place.
The only reason they can possibly be more productive is that the local management is toxic.
The only reason they can possibly be more productive is that the local management is toxic.
Oh come on. Local management not being toxic is the exception, not the rule. It's a rare workplace where you have really effective and competent management (and I don't mean just one manager, I mean the whole chain; I've had good direct managers, but they were hamstrung by the idiocy directly above them).
Wasting time on fiddly shit (rant) (Score:1)
One should be close to the customers and users to make useful office software. If most of your effort is fiddling with low-level programming and UI issues, then you are doing something wrong and wasting labor.
I used to crank out custom internal software quite quickly in the pre-web days: blam blam blam! Now it takes a 10 fucking hours to get shit like scrollbars to work right in JS libraries with lots of screwy code and dealing with browser differences. Something is fucked about the Web Stack; we are doing
No, I know how to do it the long stupid illogical way also, like all the other suckers. I just miss being productive.
The PHB has the money, so he calls the shots.
Give me decent tools/standards and I'll tell and show the PHB's I can do apps in 1/4 the time and with less code. PHB's like pretty shows, but they also want to save money for internal apps. "Pretty will cost you more."
Nope (Score:4, Insightful)
Unless you're in a position where you absolutely need a certain expert (such as a research project) or a few other special circumstances (if its quit or go remote situation, say someone moving for non-job related reasons).
First off, that whole 15 minutes thing is absolute bullshit. Maybe its a worst case if you were in truly deep thought over one of the hardest problems of the year. But most of the time you aren't, and it will be a few minutes Like around 1.
Secondly- your productivity doesn't matter. The team's does. Those interruptions- it means a team member needs help. They're blocked. Their productivity is at or near 0 until unblocked. If interrupting you costs 15 minutes from you but saves an hour for him, that interruption is worth it for the team. There are almost 0 of those interruptions that aren't a net gain. Now if you have a problem with particular people being too disruptive, that's a management/personnel issue you should bring up to your manager.
Thirdly- not everyone works well in remote situations. Especially not long term (working remote for a day while you wait for a package/your maid/etc is a different matter). Very few people actually end up working as well as they do in an office- there are MORE distractions at home. And communications do not work as well- video conferences do not work as well as talking to someone in person. Even if you're one of those who do work well from home, you won't be as efficient as you would sitting near the rest of the team.
If I was in an office not only do I rarely if ever get uninterrupted coding sessions and distractions, but that 2pm basically would be my end of day.
I can easily work eight hours in a day, but doing it all in a big stretch is a lot harder for me than breaking it up into several parts, often interrupted by some mental downtime or even a nap. I worked on my own software for a few years, interrupted by some remote work. It's amazingly liberating to be able to do this. At the moment, I'm doing some on-site contract work, and it's amazing how distracted and tired I am at the end of the work day, compared to when I work at home.
That being said, it's not fo
Preformers preform, slackers slack (Score:3)
Doesn't much matter if folks come in to work, or if they work in their underwear at home while skipping a shower for a week. Their productivity is about the same from all I can see. I do feel it's a lot easier for a slacker to goof off at home than in the office. I worked with one person for over a year that was remote, and they told me after they left that basically they surfed the internet and did personal projects most of the time. About the only time they did actual work was when metrics with deadlines were imposed or there was a major outage.
Maybe because the ones at work sit in meetings for half the day so the productivity was about the same.
Are remote software teams more productive than what? Than local software teams? That is an impossible question to answer without knowing much more about the teams, isn't it?
OTOH as a person running a software business with different types of teams (I have local, I have remote teams) I can say that as long as there is somebody in the remote team capable of understanding the requirement at the business level and capable of managing the team there shouldn't be any reasons for the remote team to be less produ
Depends on the person and team (Score:3)
If your team is structured so poorly that you can't tell if someone is doing their work, it's not a problem with where they sit. Teams can be good or bad, productive or not completely separately from co-location.
If the company is willing to provide the tools then it is just a matter of hiring the right people. And that's true no matter the remote work policy.
It's his job to be in 6 hours a day to be in meetings. Not you which is what seems to happen in an office. Alot of companies love to eliminate that title and have the uses, PMs, IT leadership, and have them interact directly with the programmers instead to cut costs. So you spend 5 to 6 hours talking about what you are going to do with little results. Working from home forces a Sr programmer to be a lead anD go to guy.
Using this title and making him a supervisor will give you the freedom back to do your job
At Google, Yahoo, Facebook, etc.? NO. (Score:2)
At Google, Yahoo, Facebook, etc.? NO.
Remote workers are the people you throw under the stacked ranking bus when it's time to get rid of the people you have no emotional attachment to, so that your friends get to keep their jobs.
There's a reason Yahoo got rid of remote workers, and why they tend not to last long at companies which do stacked ranking in employee evaluations.
There's a reason Yahoo got rid of remote workers
Yeah when I think about a well-managed company that's getting things done, I think of Yahoo...
Yes, remote team can build the wrong thing quickly (Score:1)