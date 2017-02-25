Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Security The Internet IT

Ask Slashdot: How Are You Responding To Cloudbleed? (reuters.com) 59

Posted by EditorDavid from the hole-in-the-host dept.
An anonymous IT geek writes: Cloudflare-hosted web sites have been leaking data as far back as September, according to Gizmodo, which reports that at least Cloudflare "acted fast" when the leak was discovered, closing the hole within 44 minutes, and working with search engines to purge their caches. (Though apparently some of it is still lingering...) Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince "claims that there was no detectable uptick in requests to Cloudflare-powered websites from September of last year...until today. That means the company is fairly confident hackers didn't discover the vulnerability before Google's researchers did."

And the company's CTO also told Reuters that "We've seen absolutely no evidence that this has been exploited. It's very unlikely that someone has got this information... We do not know of anybody who has had a security problem as a result of this." Nevertheless, Fortune warns that "So many sites were vulnerable that it doesn't make sense to review the list and change passwords on a case-by-case basis." Some sites are now even resetting every user's password as a precaution, while site operators "are also being advised to wipe their sites' cookies and security certificates, and perform their own web searches to see if site data leaked." But I'd like to know what security precautions are being taken by Slashdot's readers?
Leave your own answers in the comments. How did you respond to Cloudbleed?

Ask Slashdot: How Are You Responding To Cloudbleed? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: How Are You Responding To Cloudbleed?

Comments Filter:

  • I'm still not sure (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I'm still not sure how this affects me

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nmb3000 ( 741169 )

      I'm still not sure how this affects me

      Here's a very short version:

      Cloudflare provides proxying, caching, and DDoS protection (plus other things) for a huge number of websites. This means that instead of connecting directly to a website's servers, you're instead connecting to a Cloudflare server which inspects and routes the traffic to the real website.

      A bug in Cloudflare's system would occasionally result in random memory contents from the Cloudflare server incorrectly getting sent back to clients in the HTTP response stream. This memory coul

      • I wouldn't be worried about the caching from third parties picking up snapshots (ala Internet Archive's Wayback Machine) because I doubt there's any way one could make the organization delete their copies on the basis of a third-party bug (the web is global and no single legal regime covers it all), particularly when adversely affected users need only change their credentials to avoid inadvertent credential exposure.

        As to allowing a few organizations act as gateways to the information on the web: that's a m

  • What sites use Cloudflare? (Score:3)

    by Streetlight ( 1102081 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @07:48PM (#53931389) Journal
    Techdirt asked me to change my password. What I want to know is what sites I might use use Cloudflare as I havn't seen such a list. They seem to keeping that list close to their vest.

  • 2FA (Score:2)

    by darkain ( 749283 )

    Almost all major sites I use have both 2FA enabled plus login notifications enabled. *IF* someone attempted to access one of those accounts, even failed attempts, I would have instant notifications. None have appeared for this, or for pretty much all previous leaks for that matter... Guess I'm just "lucky"? Or maybe the hype was simply turned up to 11.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      You're not "lucky" you're an extremely unusual person who doesn't visit any of the vast majority of sites on the internet that don't even have 2FA as an option, nor login notifications. Sure I use those when they're available... but they simply aren't in most places.

      BTW... how's Slashdot's 2FA and login notifications working for you?

      • There is no luck required at all. If it is shit, or random, don't log in. If they ask you to, leave. There is an information glut, after all. Other content awaits.

  • two solutions. (Score:2, Interesting)

    by nimbius ( 983462 )

    1. realize that in this foul year of our lord 2017, any media coverage of a potential exploit that releases unanticipated or unauthorized amounts of data must now be called a 'bleed.' when the worlds first automated toilet gets hacked, rest assured, thats turd-bleed.

    2. quit relying on cloudflare to shave a few cents off your infrastructure and learn how to competently host and deploy your own load balanced services that are resilient to DDoS. most hosting providers offer ddos protection anyhow, and th

    • .2 is bullshit.

      How many people use Cloudflare and don't even know it?

      And, by your logic, people should build their own OS from scratch, complete with ring zero hardened security and no telemetry that calls mommy ...

      • And, by your logic, people should build their own OS from scratch, complete with ring zero hardened security and no telemetry that calls mommy ...

        Yes more people should build their own OS from scratch. Complete with features. And they should call somebody. Good idea.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ksevio ( 865461 )
      1. The "bleed" come from it bleeding data that was in memory - I don't recall any other exploits that release data in other ways being called that. It was also first jokingly called cloudbleed by the security researcher (not the media).

      2. This isn't the '90s anymore. CDNs are extremely common and cloudflare is one of the cheapest out there, especially for small sites. Most sites can't afford to deploy load balanced services and rely on others to do it for them. Cloudflare has been in the business for

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      realize that in this foul year of our lord 2017, any media coverage of a potential exploit that releases unanticipated or unauthorized amounts of data must now be called a 'bleed.'

      It's either "gate" or "bleed", depending on what kind of people you want in your twitter mob.

    • Dudebro, this is 2017 and Japan is full of automatic toilets, and yes, they get hacked. No, nobody cares, except the person getting the wrong wash cycle.

  • Changed my password on TPB to be safe (Score:3)

    by Nyder ( 754090 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @08:26PM (#53931565) Journal

    Since ThePirateBay is using cloudfare, I felt it wise to change my password on it so my download record didn't get hacked. Don't need anyone to know about my fetish for midget unicorn porn.

    • ... midget unicorn porn ...

      So, no link?

      We discussed this before, you selfish clod.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      Don't need anyone to know about my fetish for midget unicorn porn.

      Wait a minute. I thought "fetish" was bound to items of clothing or body parts. Are you... wearing midget unicorns? Is that a new thing? Someone should start a twitter of porn so we can keep up with trends.

  • I have three responses from sites that use Cloudflare. Essentially, their boiled down response is "We don't use those features that were affected. Cloudflare told us we weren't affected." One art site, Weasyl, just forced everyone to log off just to be safe.
  • So it affects me exactly 0%. FWIW I avoid the could because of these issues.
    • What does this have to do with the cloud? Cloudflare is a reverse proxy and a CDN. Last time i checked /. runs on a cloud, because I'm sure as fuck it is not running on that old iron under some advertising agency desk like when it started.

  • Perhaps this leak might be a sufficient wake up call to leave that ultimate MITM service. What you gain by using it is protection against troubles you wish you had. No, your crappy cooking wordpress won't be DDoSed. Yes, I can buy a bank-grade vault and hire guards to protect my whole life's savings of $197, but you'd think I'm crazy if I did, wouldn't you?

    • More importantly, if your site is dynamic enough, cloudflare has to ask the original http servers if the content has changed anyway, and the real http servers crazy from the load anyway. Cloudflare is not a panacea for fixing DDoS attacks.

Slashdot Top Deals

"The most important thing in a man is not what he knows, but what he is." -- Narciso Yepes

Close