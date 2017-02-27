Ask Slashdot: Would You Use A Cellphone With A Kill Code? 32
Slashdot reader gordo3000 writes: Given all the recent headlines about border patrol getting up close and personal with phones, I've been wondering why phone manufacturers don't offer a second emergency pin that you can enter that wipes all private information on the phone? In theory, it should be pretty easy to just input a different pin (or unlock pattern) that opens up a factory reset screen on the phone and in the background begins deleting all personal information.
I'd expect that same code could also lock out the USB port until it is finished deleting the data, to help prevent many of the tools they now have to copy out everything on your phone. This nicely prevents you from having to back up and wipe your phone before every trip but leaves you with a safety measure if you get harassed at the border.
It could be built into the operating system, added by the manufacturer, or perhaps sideloaded as a custom mod -- but that begs the question of whether it'd really be a popular feature. So leave your own thoughts in the comments. Would you use a cellphone with a kill code?
Why not a fake account? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why not have a second PIN that opens a sanitized, but seemingly fully normal, home page? Missing a few critical apps, or having versions signed into a different account.
Because if the device is confiscated, a simple dump of the memory will reveal everything.
Why yes (Score:2)
It would be *very* easy to have smartphones with adequate security from all sorts of perspectives. Secure key storage, secure storage, secure communications, secure boot, secure containers, secure remote management, secure (multiple factor) authentication, secure arbitration of what hardware can access what memory etc. The thing is: if your target audience is largely 15 year old girls, then you probably have commercial priorities elsewhere.
No. (Score:1)
Easy to do with an iPhone (Score:2)
Put in a PIN code. Set the phone to wipe after 3 incorrect attempts.
When the phone goes to wipe itself, it just deletes the crypto key to the main storage, thereby rendering it completely scrambled in an instant. No need to lock out the Lightning port while this occurs, it happens too quickly.
Re: (Score:2)
I would gladly have a phone that would have a self-wipe feature after both a multiple failed attempts and with an alternate code or different fingerprint entered. That last one being especially important with the police forcing people to unlock phone with their fingerprints. This would allow you to use your fingerprint on the phone but instead of unlocking it, it would wipe. Now, you'd be facing destruction of evidence of obstruction of justice charges but, that is probably better than what you would hav
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, if I go to the USA again at any stage in the foreseeable future, I'm seriously considering just wiping my phone on the plane and then restoring from a cloud backup as soon as I've cleared customs.
This won't fly. (Score:2)
People will accidentally wipe the phones.
There would be 10 legitimate use and 10,000,000 acciddental customers with lost data and liability claims.
I, as a phone / OS provider, would fight this feature.
I, as a phone user, would fight this feature.
Imagine a prankster or a drunk friend or a child getting your phone and trying this out.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
you would actually want three pin codes. One to open the phone, one to clear the phone and one to open the phone and call the police and leave the microphone open but shut down the speaker. Obviously the code for normal open would be the most complex but the other two codes could be simple and easy to remember and distinct eg 1235 and 0070.
Re: (Score:2)
I, as a phone user, would fight this feature.
How would you fight it? By moaning loudly on internet forums?
The proposal is only a wipe. If this happened accidentally you can log back into icloud or your google account and resync. Crisis averted.
Personally I have no need for it, but if manufacturers built it in I wouldn't complain. It doesn't have to be compulsory, like most features it could be disabled.
Imagine a prankster or a drunk friend or a child getting your phone and trying this out.
How would they know the code?
If you wipe your phone - you're a suspect (Score:2)
Well, you wipe your phone when trying to enter - it means that you have something to hide and should be detained and not allowed in.