Security The Internet Communications Privacy

Ask Slashdot: Should You Use Password Managers?

Posted by BeauHD from the actions-have-consequences dept.
New submitter informaticsDude writes: What do Slashdot users recommend regarding the use of password managers? The recent election underscored the hackability of many personal accounts. One solution is to use different passwords for every digital experience. But, of course, humans are lousy at remembering large numbers of large random strings. Another solution is to use a password manager. However, password managers have been hacked in the past, in which case you lose everything. How do Slashdot users balance the competing risks? What is a person to do?

  • Should You Use Password Managers? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @07:22PM (#54003341)

    Yes.

    • Re:Should You Use Password Managers? (Score:5, Funny)

      by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @07:27PM (#54003381)

      Ian Betteridge's head just exploded.

    • Re:Should You Use Password Managers? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @08:12PM (#54003689)

      I agree. I use KeePass *without* the browser integration extension. I let my browser store passwords for unimportant things like forums but I always manually copy passwords from my KeePass database for things like email, shopping and banking sites.

      • PasswordSafe (Score:5, Informative)

        by twitnutttt ( 2958183 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @10:14PM (#54004171)

        I am surprised no one has endorsed PasswordSafe yet! Written originally by Bruce Schneier, open source, and ported to Android which lets me sync my pwd database files between devices via Dropbox. I've been using it for years and plan to continue.

        Since starting to use it on my mobile, I've segregated my database a bit to prevent a total breach in case my phone were compromised. I have my "lower security" internet website passwords that I need on the go in one file. And I have my financial passwords (which also stores account and credit card numbers that I might need in an emergency) in another file. And then on my PC there is a master file that has all these plus a ton of other accounts I've collected over the years but don't see the need to take on the road in my phone. Each database has a different unlock password, and those are all I have to remember.

        • Re:PasswordSafe (Score:4, Informative)

          by twitnutttt ( 2958183 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @10:24PM (#54004199)

          Also DICEWARE!
          Any passwords you are remembering or entering manually, use passphrase generators instead of making up some wonky hard to type and remember system for yourself that is orders of magnitude less secure than easy to quickly enter and very secure strings of dictionary words.

          • Re:PasswordSafe (Score:5, Informative)

            by twitnutttt ( 2958183 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @11:41PM (#54004509)

            Having just read through these comments, my forehead hurts from banging it against the wall and I better flush this explanation out a bit more...

            First of all, I'm amazed NO ONE mentioned the classic xkcd comic on memorized random password security: https://xkcd.com/936/ [xkcd.com]

            Second, forget about it all you people with your **genius** schemes for generating unique 8-11 character passwords. Congratulations, you've just been hacked. Look up rainbow tables, people!

            You are all reinventing square and pentagonal wheels here. It's not working against the threat profile you face, and it's a pain in the ass for you compared to the painless solution that is already out there and explained if you just knew about it...

            OK, so here is the true situation you face if you actually want to be secure:
            1) You have hundreds of passwords to store.
            2) Each one better be 25+ characters of RANDOM data. Otherwise, you face a very realistic threat from brute force / rainbow tables cracking you in trivial amounts of time now or in the near future.
            3) You better not be reusing any of them anywhere, cause, you know, hacking.
                  3a) If you use a standard root and "permute" it, you are relatively safer until one of your sites storing it in cleartext gets revealed, and then guess what, literally *everyone* uses the first character or two of the site name, or one or two letters more than the first characters to permute. So if you are ever an actual individual target as opposed to a mass script kiddie attack, you're toast. I know, and you thought you were so clever!

            AND, even if you managed to memorize all this, it's a goddam PAIN IN THE ASS to type these passwords in, especially on phones.

            Here is a solution that is 1) easier to remember, 2) faster to access your websites and login, and 3) order of orders of magnitude more secure:

            Stesps:
            1) Generate a SINGLE 6-7 word diceware PASSPHRASE. https://theintercept.com/2015/... [theintercept.com]
            2) Memorize it. This should take you all of two minutes.
            3) Download passwordsafe or keepass or another trusted OFFLINE password manager. I'm not going to press my personal preferences here. But it should have an automatic password generator feature.
            4) Lock the password manager with your diceware passphrase and start generating 30+ character random, unique passwords for each site you use.

            If you have a good tool (I use passwordsafe), you can store the URL, username, and password and with a combination of 3 hotkeys open any website, and login in under 2 seconds for any of the hundreds of TRULY SECURE passwords you store.

            You can sync the encrypted pwd manager file to your mobile and other devices and access from there with equal security.

            And a passphrase with all lower case letters to unlock your pwd manager is even faster to type on a computer or phone than a single one of these insecure, short, alpha-symbol-numeric jokes people are advocating the genius of here.

            OK. Now you know. So spread the word and forget all this elaborate security theater nonsense.

            • Re:PasswordSafe (Score:5, Insightful)

              by paulatz ( 744216 ) on Thursday March 09, 2017 @04:33AM (#54005149)

              Except that many websites do not accept very long passwords, and most will require it to contain an upper case letter and/or a number, and may even bitch if you put the upper case at the beginning and the number at the end, at which point you put them somewhere else and you forget the password the moment you press "ok".

            • Re:PasswordSafe (Score:4, Insightful)

              by TheRaven64 ( 641858 ) on Thursday March 09, 2017 @05:02AM (#54005217) Journal

              Second, forget about it all you people with your **genius** schemes for generating unique 8-11 character passwords. Congratulations, you've just been hacked. Look up rainbow tables, people!

              If you have upper- and lower-case letters, numbers, and symbols then each character is one from a set of 80, so a random 8-character password from this set contains 50 bits of entropy (2^50 possible combinations). To store all such passwords in a rainbow table would require 2^54 bytes (8 petabytes) of storage. I doubt that most hackers have that much space.

              A case insensitive 8-character password, in contrast, has just under 38 bits of entropy, so it is quite feasible to compute a rainbow table. Mixing cases alone takes this up to 45 bits, which means that you'll need around half a petabyte for the rainbow table.

              If you're using a salted hash to store the password, then the rainbow table needs to be computed for each salt (and if you're sensible, you'll use a different salt for each password, so you need a different rainbow table per password, not per password db). You're better off brute forcing it than storing the rainbow table. A modern GPU can manage about 20,000,000,000 hashes per second, so can search a 34-bit key space per second. 45 bit of entropy gives you a search space that takes about half an hour of GPU time. 50 bits gives you 18 hours. An 11-character password will give you 69 bits of entropy (and a rainbow table that most filesystems can't store, though ZFS can if you can afford enough disks), and will take about 1,000 years to brute force with a single GPU (though with 10,000 GPUs you can do it in a reasonable amount of time). A 10-character password gives you 63 bits, which takes about 17 GPU years to crack and is still probably beyond the capabilities of anyone other than a nation-state adversary.

              • What about non-standard characters? Is the whole ASCII set generally available? Some websites are explicit about which characters are valid but many say nothing.

                Most attackers using a rainbow table or brute force would probably not include (Alt-"214") in any of their attack attempts.

            • Re: (Score:3)

              by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

              So much bad advice, it's hard to know where to begin. Let's start with what NOT to do:

              First of all, I'm amazed NO ONE mentioned the classic xkcd comic on memorized random password security: https://xkcd.com/936/ [xkcd.com] ...

              1) Generate a SINGLE 6-7 word diceware PASSPHRASE.

              Such passphrases are EXTREMELY weak. The words are easily predictable (just use a few different language dictionaries, and the usual uppercase/lowercase/substitution combos) and concatenating several of them doesn't increase the amount of entropy enough to resist brute force attacks on a cheap GPU.

              Look up rainbow tables, people!

              Salting negates that threat. If the site doesn't salt or limits you to 11 character passwords, it has bigger problems and a goo

        • I've been using PasswordSafe for several years now. My only problem with it is keeping its database synced up between my home computers and my work computer. Whenever I make changes to the copy on my work computer I have to remember to copy it to my home server via sftp and vice versa.

          • As twitnutttt mentioned, Dropbox works really well for syncing the PasswordSafe file between multiple computers, though I'd be reluctant to connect to my personal Dropbox account from a work computer (actually at my current job I *can't*). There's a PasswordSafe (& PasswordSafe Sync) app for Android which works great. On my ipad I use an app called pwSafe which also works with my PasswordSafe file.

      • Re:Should You Use Password Managers? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Aighearach ( 97333 ) on Thursday March 09, 2017 @12:59AM (#54004665) Homepage

        While I share the distrust of the browser storage, I also don't trust of the OS or gui system to protect the clipboard.

        • Probably you shouldn't trust the OS or the window manager to protect anything. Not that they won't try. But if we have learned anything, it is that the population of vulnerabilities in virtually all software and hardware is very large. Fixing the known problems will take years. Fixing all the problems much longer. Moreover, "they" probably don't need to know our passwords. Any website viewed, or email opened, or application acquired and run can potentially download a nasty that will escalate its privi

  • keepass (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @07:24PM (#54003359)

    http://keepass.info/

  • Keypass for me (Score:5, Informative)

    by Snotnose ( 212196 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @07:30PM (#54003407)
    Not web nor cloud based. You make a master password, it stores a file on your hard drive containing your encrypted stuff. You can move that file anywhere and, if keypass is installed, get your passwords on that platform.

  • KeePass (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I don't trust cloud-based password managers. Use KeePass and encrypt your keyfile with a really strong password. If you want to access your keyfile from multiple devices, sync it to the cloud with box/dropbox/gdrive/etc. Even if the keyfile is stolen, it'd be very difficult to compromise if you use a strong password.

  • There's several options. (Score:5, Funny)

    by tlambert ( 566799 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @07:31PM (#54003419)

    There's several options.

    (1) Don't use a lot of password protected services; that way: less to remember.

    (2) Live with being occasionally hacked.

    (3) The Bratva solution: someone hacks you, send someone to shoot them in the head.

    I don't know about you, but I'm kind of partial to #1, with #3 being a close second. I don't particularly like #2.

    • Re:There's several options. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by war4peace ( 1628283 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @07:41PM (#54003501)

      With every fucking site on the Internet now requiring you to have an account to even take a look at stuff (MassDrop, looking at ya), #1 is a no-go.
      #2 is actually a valid option if you split your accounts into 3 main types:

      - accounts essential to my well-being (mail, bank, etc) which mandate complex, unique, memorized passwords + 2-step authentication;
      - accounts which are important but not essential (e.g. Steam), which mandate unique passwords with 2-factor auth but can be kept in a password manager;
      - finally, crap that nobody gives a fuck if hacked (e.g. Slashdot, niah niah). but seriously, "that odd forum which I had to make an account to ask an once-in-a-decade question and never visited again" fits the bill. Those can have relatively simple, non-unique passwords kept in Chrome's password list. So what if they get hacked?

      • Re:There's several options. (Score:4, Insightful)

        by aaarrrgggh ( 9205 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @08:53PM (#54003907)
        In terms of execution, I break your three categories into:
        -Memorized passwords with hard-copy password in a book someplace
        -OSX Keychain
        -Passwords saved in browser.

        The OSX keychain is the weakest link unfortunately, although it pretty much requires local access to defeat. I used a Yubikey for a while, but it was just too much of a pain for day-to-day use.

        Ultimately, the weak link is my wife... who does not know how to secure all her passwords properly. When two different people need access to the same information security becomes an order of magnitude more difficult to achieve. I wish bank and brokerage accounts allowed one user "read only" access and the other the right to modify stuff.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      4: Use password recovery.
      Most sites allow you to reset passwords through a link sent through e-mail. Note: This is also why you should never register at a site using an e-mail provider you can't trust. Else whoever controls your e-mail can also reset all your passwords.

      5: Remember them.
      Buy and read a book on mnemonics. It's not wizardry to remember a few dozen different long passwords.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        I have a crap memory so I simply use an internal algorithm to generate a three word passphrase based upon the website I want to access. So say I wanted to access the Whitehouse website and they wanted user names and passwords, the one I would go with is bullshitnumber1 https://www.whitehouse.gov/(sh... [whitehouse.gov] that Trump is more honest than Obama but at least Trump doesn't pretend to be something he isn't), maybe perhaps a little more complicated than that but you get the idea. Sometimes more slack, sometimes more

  • Use a password manager, don't store online (Score:5, Insightful)

    by slazzy ( 864185 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @07:33PM (#54003429) Homepage Journal
    Use a password manager = yes. Storing passwords online = no. If you must store in the cloud, use different providers for the encryption as the storage.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by robmv ( 855035 )

      +1. Second advice: don't use password managers with custom formats or custom encryption. My recommendation is Pass [passwordstore.org], with simple GPG encrypted files. Add the GUI of your choice over it.

  • Use a Local Not a Remot Passwords Manager (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DERoss ( 1919496 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @07:33PM (#54003433)

    Some password managers rely on remote servers or the cloud to store your password. That is risky for two reasons. (1) A service holding passwords for many users is a more likely target for hackers than your own individual computer. (2) If the server or cloud service goes down even temporarily, you are stuck without your passwords.

    You should choose a password manager application that is installed within your computer and does not rely on you having an Internet connection. The application should use a master password -- actually a master pass-phrase -- to encrypt the individual passwords. That master pass-phrase itself is not stored anywhere. Instead, if it is entered incorrectly, it fails to decrypt any passwords. By "pass-phrase", I mean a longer expression containing blanks, punctuation, etc.

    Note that Mozilla-based applications have internal password managers that reflect my second paragraph above.

    • In which case you should just write them on index cards and put them in your desk at home, which is what I do. No need to have passwords stored on an internet-connected computer, encrypted or otherwise. If I'm away from home, then I can only use the passwords I memorized. If I go on vacation I write some of them in a encrypted file on a USB key, and then shred the file later.

    • Re:Use a Local Not a Remot Passwords Manager (Score:4, Informative)

      by nasch ( 598556 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @10:34PM (#54004239)

      (2) If the server or cloud service goes down even temporarily, you are stuck without your passwords.

      I think LastPass will still work if the server goes down, you just can't sync your vault; perhaps others work that way too. At the least, a service could be designed that way even if LP isn't.

    • LastPass encrypts the passwords using a local master password with AES. The encrypted passwords are stored both locally and in the cloud. If the network is down, your passwords are available from the local copy, but, since you might have updated the data from another system, it will always attempt to update the data from the cloud nd fall back to local. The master password never leaves your system and unencrypted passwords don't either.

      Plus, it runs on most everything; Linux/Unix, Windows, Mac, Android, iO

  • say like the sites name and select the letters and add in numbers. I use a couple different patterns depending on the type of site. That way I can remember 10's of passwords. 99% of the time it ends up no where near a dictionary word and they are all 8+ characters long.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SumDog ( 466607 )

      I too use a password algorithm. You don't want to use letters in the site itself. You want to transform them so it's difficult to figure out the algorithm by looking at the passwords. Ideally someone would need to steal a bunch (like 8 or more) of your passwords and then spend a lot of time trying to reverse engineer them.

      You can still use a password manager, just don't store the password. Store the algorithm ("First Algorithm" .. "2015 Version" "Blue Algorithm" ... just make sure the name does NOT relate t

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by twitnutttt ( 2958183 )

        99% of the time it ends up no where near a dictionary word and they are all 8+ characters long.

        And they're all a fucking joke to crack in 3 seconds!
        Seriously, the comments of people here who have these complex schemes but don't understand their "genius" password is going to be cracked by a rainbow table, not brute force.
        You need to just use a combination of diceware passphrases (truly long enough to avoid guessing, we're talking 30+ characters here) to unlock a trusted, non-service-based password manager app that generates unique and ridiculously long and impossible to even want to try to remember pa

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Aero77 ( 1242364 )
      I used that technique until someone used my password from SiteA to guess my password for SiteB. Sorry, this isn't a clever solution

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by l810c ( 551591 )

      Yep, this is it. I have 12-14 character passwords that are all highly secure with numbers, capitals and shift characters, different for every site, that I can just type off the top of my head.

      Just need a pattern or algorithm. I use pattern, date shift, keyboard slide(i.e. w=q, q=p), shift.

      I've used this for the past 17 years and never needed a password manager.

      The only time I have issues is with a very few sites that do not allow shift characters(!@#$%^&*()).

  • That is what I do. Whenever I create an account I enter the password as the user name and my username as the password. I am so clever.

  • Use firefox master password with mozilla sync (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Vairon ( 17314 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @07:41PM (#54003495)

    Yes. I recommend Firefox's password manager which can encrypt passwords stored in your browser with a master password. Then add to that Mozilla's sync feature to store an encrypted copy of your passwords on Mozilla's server. They are stored encrypted and cannot be recovered without the sync password and e-mail access. If you don't trust Mozilla's server, despite the passwords being encrypted, they provide the open source software so you can run your own server to sync your encrypted passwords to.

    If someone (you or hacker) does not know the sync password and resets the password with access to your e-mail account, it will not give them access to the passwords that were sync'd previously. This is good because it keeps a hacker from being able to just hack your e-mail account then use that to get access to all your passwords.

  • The issues with KeePass generally is synchronization of your password database. You can put it into a USB stick and it gets out of sync, or you can put it up in the cloud, but then it's sort of our of your control..

    I use KeePass for my password database and then Syncthing to sync it on all my devices. It's light enough to work on a Raspberry Pi, so it's easy to setup a Syncthing cluster. Resilio (previously known as Bittorent Sync) works too, but I've never tried it personally.

    The result is an Open Source

    • The issues with KeePass generally is synchronization of your password database. You can put it into a USB stick and it gets out of sync, or you can put it up in the cloud, but then it's sort of our of your control..

      I use KeePass for my password database and then Syncthing to sync it on all my devices. It's light enough to work on a Raspberry Pi, so it's easy to setup a Syncthing cluster. Resilio (previously known as Bittorent Sync) works too, but I've never tried it personally.

      The result is an Open Source password manager, with a database that's synchronized between all my devices and in my control.

      I sync my KeePass to the cloud. But, I've also set it up with two-factor authentication. You need both the key file and the password. I place the key file on my portable devices using offline methods. So, even though the database is in the cloud, it's much more secure, in my opinion, than online key managers.

  • LastPass (Score:5, Informative)

    by Mike Van Pelt ( 32582 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @07:42PM (#54003509)

    I've been using LastPass for years. I tried pwsafe (nice, but at the time, didn't support Mac well) and KeePass (which I didn't like for reasons that I don't quite recall now; ended up moving back to pwsafe) before I switched to LastPass.

    The deciding factors were (1) LastPass Premium works on Android. (And, now, you don't need Premium; the free version also works on Android.) (2) Syncs password changes across all devices, and (3) Professional Paranoid Steve Gibson gave it his seal of approval.

    Some of the others also have a way to sync across all devices now, but I haven't come across any compelling reason to switch. Though LetMeIn may be working on that one.

    • Re:LastPass (Score:4, Informative)

      by Chewbacon ( 797801 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @08:30PM (#54003775)

      It's worth adding that Last Pass information is decrypted on the device you're using it on and not on the server. Just pick a good password for the account.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The problem with LastPass is that it runs in the browser. You don't really want to be trusting the browser with your passwords. Better to have them in another application and only paste them into the browser when needed. At least that way if the browser is compromised at worst they will only get the sites you log into after infection, not access to the while database. Stuff like bank accounts and other non-web-related information in particular will not be compromised that way.

      KeePass is better in every rega

  • Just keep a tiny address book in your wallet.
    Any important passwords you keep there.
    The unimportant stuff can use a common password.

    • I have a notebook next to my machine. It does not have a big label on the front saying PASSWORDS. It's one of the anonymous things piled on my desk. I should keep a copy somewhere else like my safe deposit box, but I don't. If someone with bad intent can get into my house there's not much I can do about it, so that's where I draw the line.

      I know it's a low tech solution, but no amount of computer hacking on any machine will get all my passwords. Since I usually remember the passwords I use all the time it

  • I like this solution, probably a little too un-'user friendly' for most though.

    https://www.passwordstore.org/ [passwordstore.org]

  • Good use for an old PDA from pre-wifi. Of course if it craps out you're in deep. So make that two old PDAs from pre-wifi. You can sync it with irda or serial, which has the advantage of only working when you want it to (if that).

  • Save hints (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Lije Baley ( 88936 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @07:55PM (#54003585)

    For any normal person (not rich, famous, or powerful), just storing hints in a document is good enough. Something like:
    EBay kxxxxbxxxx3xxx
    Where the mask character x is not precisely replacing characters.
    It's enough to remind me, but not enough to aid a casual attacker.

  • In as tech, Linux, and retro community as Slashdot, I give a particular shout to "pass" (passwordstore.org). Takes a little time to realize how simply powerful it is. And, it's literally nothing but GPG, Git, and a long but easy-to-read Bash script. Also, works really, really well for a team that needs a secrets vault. Back when we did that with KeePass, we'd always get out of sync. Now? It's a git-merge, just like the code.

    Want more advanced security than that? My teams' GPG keys (and SSH keys for G

  • SuperGenPass (Score:3)

    by kwerle ( 39371 ) <kurt@CircleW.org> on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @08:02PM (#54003615) Homepage Journal

    https://chriszarate.github.io/... [github.io]
    SuperGenPass is a different kind of password solution. Instead of storing your passwords on your hard disk or online—where they are vulnerable to theft and data loss—SuperGenPass uses a hash algorithm to transform a master password into unique, complex passwords for the Web sites you visit.

    SuperGenPass is a bookmarklet and runs right in your Web browser. It never stores or transmits your passwords, so it’s ideal for use on multiple and public computers. It’s also completely free and open-sourced on GitHub.

  • Yes and no... (Score:3)

    by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @08:03PM (#54003621)

    I use a password manager that has Windows, Linux, Android and IOS clients. They all use the same encrypted data file that I keep on my dropbox.. I keep my day to day non-user critical account passwords in there so I can access them easily and quickly no matter where I find myself. But I don't put the important passwords (finical accounts and the like) in there, I just remember them.

    But the PRIMARY thing you can do to keep yourself safe is to "DON'T use the same password on multiple sites!" Never, EVER use the same password in your "fun" accounts and your financial logins... This is because a breach at one of these "we don't care about your security" sites is a lot bigger risk than at your bank, but if you have the same password, you just gave the crooks a very important piece of information.

    Secondary to that, is keeping passwords hard to guess. If you have a manager that generates passwords for you, use it for the throw away accounts.

    So, in summary. Sure, use a password manager for the trivial junk accounts, use complex passwords and keep them different. But NO, don't put your important passwords in an online storage... Develop a way to remember them and Keep those in your head.

  • Haha, no. For the same reason you don't keep all your valuables in one safe.

  • I mean, you can probably live without for a while...

  • password safe (Score:3)

    by djk1024 ( 1209862 ) <dennisjkrueger@yahoo.com> on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @08:18PM (#54003721)
    I've been using password safe for over 10 years. It's works well for me, is free, was created by Bruce Schneier and keeps your passwords in a local encrypted file.

    • That's what I use too. There's even an Android version that I use with a copy of my PasswordSafe file stored in the cloud so I can get to my passwords on the go.

  • Use a manager, use 2fa (Score:4, Insightful)

    by WinstonWolfIT ( 1550079 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @08:21PM (#54003739)

    I use LastPass just fine, because every site where getting my login details would hurt, I use 2fa: Microsoft, my bank, PayPal, LastPass, Google, etc. Sure I'm picking up my phone once in a while but it's a good balance between secure and convenient. Far less secure are card details; mine got compromised recently but was detected and reversed almost immediately. Which is why I use PayPal whenever possible.

  • I do not.. come up with a good story scheme... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by gosand ( 234100 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @08:27PM (#54003763)

    it's what I've used for years. I have a not so memorable story, take an event from that, and turn it into your password scheme.

    [completely fabricated example]
    In 7th grade a girl I liked (Sarah) gave a presentation on Abraham Lincoln. She was wearing a blue dress.
    Four score and blue dress. FoScBlDr (8 characters, safe)
    Add in a number and a symbol, because some sites require it. FoScBlDr81? [I think it was in 1981]

    So, there is my starting password. Password hint = Sarah Lincoln 81, maybe SL81 for short.
    6 months later, you have to change your password. Hint becomes SL82 (FoScBlDr82?)
    You could cycle through to 89, then back to 81. Over time, you can morph it in other ways. Maybe put a $ in there instead of a ? for financial sites, or come up with a separate story for those.

    The thing is, YOU make up the story and the cycling rules.
    You can even write down your password hints, nobody would ever think "Crush 88" was actually "FoScBlDr88?"

    I have used one scheme/password since 1999, and it has morphed so much even if I told someone my original password, they couldn't guess what it is now... it's just jibberish.

  • What's wrong with this? (Score:4, Funny)

    by reboot246 ( 623534 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @08:40PM (#54003831) Homepage
    I just write the passwords on Post-It notes and stick them to the monitor. :)

  • I personally only use password managers for decent passwords on relatively unimportant sites. And if the password manager gets lost, then I'll just have to reset some passwords.

    For anything important (bank sites, root etc) I have memorized about 14 random 12-16 character passwords.

  • use pass, a gpgv2-protected password store. available packaged for most distros or direct from https://www.passwordstore.org/ [passwordstore.org]

    graphical frontends also available for those who prefer them.

  • So I have used Roboform for god knows how long, it sync across all my devices. Up until recently the last version, you could stick a version on a USB stick and it would allow you to load up an instance on a computer that didnt have Roboform installed. An when you took the USB out, the app disappears. I have something like 500 different passwords managed with it.

    But - I also provide every site a separate e-mail.

    slashdot@nuttybee.com
    yahoo@nuttybee.com

    If slashdot@nuttybee.com starts getting Viagra spam, the

  • I'm sad that Passopolis/Mitro hasn't gotten more love after the Mitro team open sourced it, and We Are Wizards took it over. Mitro was great before Twitter acquired the team behind it. Sadly, Passopolis has never bothered to get the Android client working again. I looked at building it myself, but the toolchain is ancient by Android standards..

    https://passopolis.com/ [passopolis.com]

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
    Mitro uses Google's Keyczar on the server and Keyczar JS implementation on the browser.

    Master key is a 128-bit

  • I like it because you can use it for more than just passwords. You can store bookmarks and files in it too. I don't trust bookmark sync. I'd never use browser extensions for sensitive information because that info is only as secure as the weakest link, be it the extension or web browser. I also never use a cloud service to store the database files. Surely if something is important, you can remember a single password and where you keep a flash drive. KeePassX also allows the use of key files as a password. Y

  • Not in a million years.

