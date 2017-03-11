Ask Slashdot: How Do You Make Novice Programmers More Professional? 65
Slashdot reader peetm describes himself as a software engineer, programmer, lecturer, and old man. But how can he teach the next generation how to code more professionally? I have to put together a three-hour (maximum) workshop for novice programmers -- people with mostly no formal training and who are probably flying by the seat of their pants (and quite possibly dangerous in doing so). I want to encourage them to think more as a professional developer would. Ideally, I want to give them some sort of practicals to do to articulate and demonstrate this, rather than just "present" stuff on best practices... If you were putting this together, what would you say and include?
This raises the question of not only what you'd teach -- whether it's variable naming, modular programming, test-driven development, or the importance of commenting -- but also how you'd teach it. So leave your best answers in the comments. How do you make novice programmers more professional?
Let them accumulate experience and wisdom, and when they achieve it then tell them they're too old to work in this field.
My company hires many young non-degreed self-taught programmers (because that is all we can find). We give them a reading list, and require them to spend about four hours per week doing professional reading and studying on their own time. The books include "Clean Code", "Programming Pearls", "The Pragmatic Programmer", several books on algorithms, code complexity, and books on software engineering such as "The Mythical Man-Month" and "Joel on Software". A lot of it is stuff that they would have learned i
. We give them a reading list, and require them to spend about four hours per week doing professional reading and studying on their own time. The books include "Clean Code", "Programming Pearls", "The Pragmatic Programmer", several books on algorithms, code complexity, and books on software engineering such as "The Mythical Man-Month" and "Joel on Software".
So, question........how do you ensure that they actually read them?
The reading list is obviously chosen from a select set of things that outline skills they're expected to know to do their jobs. If you're someone who has already read these books and understood them then it's pretty easy to see who finished and understood the reading assignments just by reviewing their code.
because that is all we can find
Is there an implicit "for cheap" at the end there? Because lots of old guys are frequently bellyaching here about how after age 40/50 they can't get any work (and one presumes they know the ropes by then).
Cheap and pretty is always implied.
Let me guess. You only try to hire people who are looking for a job. Am I right?
> Teach them to have pride in their work, and do things well or not do them
With just three hours, if it's not three hours every month, I think this is on the right track. In limited time, you may get the best bang for the buck teaching them how (and why!) to learn rather than teaching technical details.
You can present things like code review (peer review) and automated tools that look for code smells. The dangers of stackoverflow.com and how to know which answers are good.
First, however, you need the W
Ideally, I want to give them some sort of practicals to do to articulate and demonstrate this, rather than just "present" stuff on best practices...
This raises the question of not only what you'd teach -- whether it's variable naming, modular programming, test-driven development, or the importance of commenting -- but also how you'd teach it.
I think this is already going down the wrong path. Those are just technical skills and practices that will be picked up over time, and some kind of workshop isn't really the place to learn them imo.
The important differences between a new guy and someone with a decent bit of professional experience under their belt isn't so much in technical skills or adherence to best practices, but it's more of a mindset and general direction thing. Once you've seen a few projects from start to completion, you start to recognize certain patterns and points where things can go really well or really bad. Once you've worked on a bunch of different teams, you start to recognize how different people contribute to a team dynamic and the various ways in which a team functions. You start to understand how your job integrates with the rest of our department and the rest of the business, how the whole management structure works, and what really drives most technical decisions (hint: technical merit is often the last thing driving a decision).
The problem is, you can't really teach that. So I guess my answer would really be very generic "how to be a good employee" type stuff: Take ownership of your problems, check your ego, play well with others, etc. Being a more professional programmer has little imo to do with being a better programmer and more to do with being a better professional. You become a more professional programmer by learning how to have a productive meeting with management about your project, not by learning the magic of continuous integration.
I think the question is more like: What rubber chickens do I throw at the new people to make the snobby people feel better about letting in the barbarians?
What I want is the experienced programmers to actually act like experienced programmers! Too many self taught people with EE or physics background with absolutely atrocious coding skills, no concept of algorithms, and an attitude that quick and dirty is the proper way to do things. I can't believe how some people manage to get an advanced degree without possessing any analytical skills.
At least novices can be trained.
I think this partly falls on the people leading a technical project. Yes, programmers should take initiative to produce the best code they can, and many do, but people have a tendency to the path of least resistance, and even when they are legitimately trying, they may lack the experience to intuitively know that what they are producing is sub-par.
Good technical leadership sets _and enforces_ standards. This should happen at every level, with the quality of the standards increasing as the experience of the
Some of these people ARE the leaders. They become leaders because they have work experience, or because because they've been at the company the longest, or because they're the only person working on a key piece of the project that no one else knows. (ie, someone understands radio so they get put in charge of doing the radio code, or they were the person who wrote all the unintelligible code back when the company was a startup and now they're senior lead in charge of screwing it up)
Start with some practical code/app samples that demonstrate clear trouble. Ask them to participate -- see if they can solve the trouble. Then show how the original dev got themselves into that trouble, and the "professional" thing you would have applied to avoid it.
Bonus points for going comedic with examples that are ridiculous to the extreme [destroyallsoftware.com].
For programming skill, I'm going to suggest Zero Bugs and Program Faster [amazon.com]. That book tries to change the way people think about code.
On the practical side, there's no substitute for looking at good code. Assuming you're a good programmer, this would mean code review is one method. Have him review your code and find mistakes. He'll think he's trying to catch you, but he'll learn a lot doing it. Then you can review his code, too.
Another good mentoring technique is unit tests. They show you the kinds of things the programmer is thinking about when they test. So you can look over the tests in code review and say, "hey, you forgot to test this aspect." Ideally you'll want him/her to be thinking of every possible test case, even if he/she doesn't actually write out the test.
Another thing is to treat the younger person with respect. Sometimes if you say, "Oh you did that wrong" they will automatically assume, "he hates me" and put themselves in an adversarial stance, which is not helpful for anyone. Look for things that they do that you really respect, and point them out.
Most coders will read more than they write, especially if they forget their own code.
I learned a lot from MESS/MAME code, and I do almost 0 C today. But I remember how to write. Write, read someone else, and give feedback.
Clever one liners are neat, but almost always compile the same as using intermediate variables. One is easier to read and debug.
Positive examples are good. So are negative ones. I'd recommend giving a novice ownership of a large, ugly, very messy, but heavily used hunk of software and have them "clean it up". The ones that don't kill themselves will become professional programmers.
Three hours won't do much for coding skills. Reading style(9) is a good idea. And so would be a few minutes on naming.
With the extreme constraints of the topic, I think a good topic would be proving code is correct. Talk about logical proof, and how it can often be very hard, and how to write software to verify that the code does not fail with normal input. And then, how to verify correct behavior against abnormal input. If coders would write software to attack their own code, I think they will benefit grea
Quickly learned how to write good code that I could understand a year after release.
If a programmer has a willing attitude, and puts in a good effort, the competence will come with time.
No matter how competent, a programmer whose attitude is lacking, or whose effort is lacking will hinder whatever project they're a part of.
As for building competence, I really liked "Code Complete"
Fixing someone else's code is a great way to learn how to write code. Not the algorithm, but the commenting and readability and maintainability.
Other things to make novices more professional:
1) Try and stick to "best practices". Things like "DRY" - don't repeat yourself (don't copy code). Helps maintainability dramatically.
2) Get an idea of patterns.
3) Joining groups like the Linux Foundation or ACM or other professional groups.
4) Reading some of the books called out in other posts in this thread.
Being pr
Also, focusing on writing modular and generic code. Modular meaning minimal dependencies, and generic meaning it can handle multiple situations, not just the one initially envisioned. Being able to write modular and generic code is definitely professional IMO.
Good hardware, good software, great teachers, a good environment to learn, help with computer tasks that build on many years of quality math and science education.
Private schools build on math, art, CS classes over years. The student is then full prepared for quality private higher education.
Once graduated such people are fully ready for the work force and have the connections to find work they enjoy.
Thats years of quality math and science
Its also showing the world a person can study outdated or any new programming concepts.
How about paying proper experienced people, and put them orienting your newbies?
