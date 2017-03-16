Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Slashdot Asks: Is the Internet Killing Old and New Art Forms or Helping Them Grow? (nytimes.com) 38

The thing about the internet is that as it gained traction and started to become part of our lives, it caused a lot of pain -- bloodbath, many say -- to several major industries. The music industry was nearly decimated, for instance, and pennies on the dollar doesn't begin to describe what has happened to the newspapers. But things are starting to change, many observers note. As Netflix CEO Reed Hastings noted at the New Yorker Tech Festival last year, the internet is increasingly changing the way people consume content and that has forced the industries to innovate and find new ways to cater to their audiences. But some of these industries are still struggling to figure out new models for their survival. Farhad Manjoo, a technology columnist at The New York Times, argues that for people of the future, our time may be remembered as a period not of death, but of rejuvenation and rebirth. He writes: Part of the story is in the art itself. In just about every cultural medium, whether movies or music or books or the visual arts, digital technology is letting in new voices, creating new formats for exploration, and allowing fans and other creators to participate in a glorious remixing of the work. [...] In the last few years, and with greater intensity in the last 12 months, people started paying for online content. They are doing so at an accelerating pace, and on a dependable, recurring schedule, often through subscriptions. And they're paying for everything. [...] It's difficult to overstate how big a deal this is. More than 20 years after it first caught mainstream attention and began to destroy everything about how we finance culture, the digital economy is finally beginning to coalesce around a sustainable way of supporting content. If subscriptions keep taking off, it won't just mean that some of your favorite creators will survive the internet. It could also make for a profound shift in the way we find and support new cultural talent. It could lead to a wider variety of artists and art, and forge closer connections between the people who make art and those who enjoy it.

  • sooooo (Score:3)

    by Osgeld ( 1900440 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @12:10PM (#54051467)

    newspapers are now art?

  • I think it's done a pretty good job of boosting awareness of the most glorious form of art - ANSI (and ASCII). That's pretty old by tech terms.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      Ah, I still remember my ANSI animation signature from my BBSer days. Looked great at 9600 baud but those on 2400 baud complained about it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
        I use 300 baud you insensitive clod and your screen full of crappy graphics takes me 5 mins to download!

  • If the Internet is forcing a change it's only because it's one of the more recent agents of change in a long line of changes. Music at one point was by-ear and with live performance. Then it was by notation in the form of sheet music requiring someone to actually play it themselves to enjoy it. Then it was fragile media, then radio, then more durable media, then copyable media, and finally electronic media. Funny thing is, it's still by-ear, in-notation, on the radio, on durable media, on copyable media

  • Yes, some of them are hurt, many will be reduced, a few will be eliminated. But at the same time, it enables many more new markets, it creates new avenues for culture to grow, it opens options that have never existed.

    The article talks about death of newspapers (probably because they are the New York Times) and it is obvious the selling of printed paper articles has plummeted, yet more people than ever before are reading news stories. The article talks of the fall of independent bookstores, yet there are ne

  • You Can't Kill Culture (Score:5, Interesting)

    by bistromath007 ( 1253428 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @12:18PM (#54051545)
    The music industry is defunct. Music flourishes. Newspapers are irrelevant, but awareness and engagement with current events is so high it's probably deeply unhealthy.

    Media as a business is effectively on hiatus while society sorts out how to monetize things and what problems those monetization schemes cause. Media itself is in a golden age.

  • Not remembered well. (Score:3)

    by sims 2 ( 994794 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @12:35PM (#54051697)

    For many years archive.org has operated in the background to save pages for the future but now many sites are choosing to opt out.

  • The change in art & music is not just about unauthorized file copying, but also about more choice. Content from amateurs and tinkerers is much easier to access than before, giving people cheaper and free choices.

    I myself have put my own amateur music online for people to (hopefully) enjoy without charge. And cat videos etc. compete with professionally produced content. (I don't make cat vids.) This cats into, I mean cuts into revenue options for those struggling to make a living on art, entertainment, a

  • Art? No. Industries? Definitely. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @12:40PM (#54051731)

    Last time I checked the RIAA isn't art. Neither is a newspaper.

    They may transport art, and they are replaced by a new medium that does it better.

    I fail to see the story here.

  • the new age (Score:3)

    by puddingebola ( 2036796 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @12:41PM (#54051755) Journal
    "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds." It is Shiva, both creator and destroyer. Indie music is getting flattened, and the mass consumption of streaming insures only the most banal music makes money. But the internet creates new possibilities for artists also. Some artists have adapted better than others, and new communities of musicians have been created.

