Ask Slashdot: What Are Some Lies Programmers Tell Themselves?

snydeq writes: "Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code," writes Peter Wayner, in a discussion of nine lies programmers tell themselves about their code. "Of course, many problems stem from assumptions we programmers make that simply aren't correct. They're usually sort of true some of the time, but that's not the same as being true all of the time. As Mark Twain supposedly said, 'It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain't so.'" The nine lies Wayner mentions in his discussion include: "Questions have one answer," "Null is acceptable," "Human relationships can be codified," "'Unicode' stands for universal communication," "Numbers are accurate," "Human language is consistent," "Time is consistent," "Files are consistent," and "We're in control." Can you think of any other lies programmers tell themselves?
"Good programming discussion is found at /." (Score:2, Insightful)
"Good programming discussion is found at Slashdot"
Who believes that?
"I am worth what they pay me."
"I am an engineer."
"Users wish they knew who created this wonderful software."
Number one lie:
"Yes, this program/module/milestone will be completed on schedule. "
Biggest programmer lie: "I'm an engineer" (nt) (Score:2)
nt
Isn't that a big lie for every engineer except for the people running steam engines in old trains and boats?
"I'll clean up this code later."
"Java is fast"
If the customer asked for it, that must be exactly what they want.
"This has to be configurable".
My job can't be replaced by artificial intelligence.
I'll document it tomorrow (Score:5, Insightful)
and "anybody can understand this by just looking at it, it doesn't need to be explained."
That old code of mine is unintelligible rubbish. Thankfully I'm a much better programmer now, so this new code will be a monument of pure, self-evident brilliance.
If I think I'll have to do it at least twice and the program takes less time than doing it twice, then I'll write the program.
If I actually have to do it twice, I add documentation the second time.
"I've done enough testing" (Score:5, Insightful)
or even "My code is correct, so I don't need to test."
"Tabs are better than spaces"
"Enforcing scope via indent was a good idea"
Along the same lines, "It was just a minor change, I don't need to test it."
Seriously? (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm just a hobby programmer but... (Score:5, Funny)
Sounds more like the message is unintelligible because it's being used by retarded morons.
It will be finished next week (Score:3)
"I can make that deadline ..." (Score:2)
Most coders (Score:5, Insightful)
Better than the average programmer but still like warranties that guarantee nothing. It's like the warranties that programmers like, kind of prove how they are all equally bad.
"1) The overwhelming majority of the time, the programmer is not in control of key aspects of the development process, all of which cause bugs. Examples include determining the deadlines (rushed code = buggy code), determining the required hours (overworked programmer = buggy code), determining the right amount of QA resources (too little investment in QA = buggy code), and enforcing requirement stability (changing requirements during development = buggy code)."
A = set of all programmers. |A| = 100%
W = set of programmers that are worse than average. |W| = 50%
B = set of all programmers that believe they are better than average. |B| = ?%
(W intersect B) is a subset of W and therefore |W intersect B| <= |W|
Even if every programmer thinks they are better than average (|B| is 100%) then only half of programmers are lying (not most) to themselves.
This is also not mathematically true. You are assuming an even and symmetrical distribution of "better than average" and "worse than average" programmers, but the term "average" doesn't necessarily equal the median.
If you have a number of exceptionally-good programmers, but few exceptionally-bad programmers, the average will be raised to where over 50% of your programmer population is actually qualified as "below average", regardless of their opinions about their skill.
Average is a general term that can refer to the mean or the median among other things. I would argue that phrase " is better than the average " implies a median average rather than a mean.
The best in town learn from the best in the world (Score:3)
I've discussed the Linux RAID code with Neil Brown, who wrote most of it. That conversation made me keenly aware that my grasp of Linux storage it is rather pitiful.
I've discussed proposals for new internet protocols with Vint Cerf, known as "the father of the internet". I was reminded I'm the big fish only in a very, very small pond.
A few weeks ago someone at work asked for "a Perl guru". Just that morning I had participated in the Slashdot discussion with Larry Wall - a fresh reminder of who is a Perl
So is Poettering, and me, and a million others (Score:2)
> I am the best developer for my domain.
For an sufficiently narrowly defined domain, so am I. Then again, so is Lennart Poettering.
Eric S. Raymond is a far more accomplished developer than I am. It is good for me to remember there are many, many far more accomplished, and many who are just plain more knowledgeable all around.
I happen to be, or once was, the best in the world at protecting paid web sites from unauthorized access. I was a longtime member of many cracker forums, and got a certain amount
The majority of coders can actually be better than the mean (average) coder. The median coder, though...
That comes down to smart people realise they don't know what they don't know, so they know they don't know everything,
Stupid people people don't realise this. Once they know a bit, they think they know it all.
That Slashdot is still worth reading. (Score:2)
His numbers may be accurate, but his English? (Score:2)
It's "the Sierra". Singular.
It compiles... (Score:2)
So topical (Score:2)
"There is no discrimination against women in this industry."
You meant, of course, discrimination FOR women:
http://www.news.cornell.edu/stories/2015/04/women-preferred-21-over-men-stem-faculty-positions
Women even better off in industry (Score:2)
I calll bullshit. There's a HUGE difference between positions in education and in industry and commerce.
Outside of the educational community, the desire for companies to hire ANY technical women is massive. You can for sure gat an interview at any tech company if you are a woman. You will be 99% sure to be made an offer if you are at all competent (and sometimes even if not, the power of quotas).
I have a friend with a daughter who is a CS major, and she was offered extremely well paid internships with a l
"I don't need any unit tests." (Score:2)
Seems obvious. (Score:5, Interesting)
"The code is self-documenting!"
Delphi will make a comeback. (Score:2)
I tell myself that all the time.
I tell myself that all the time.
"I would kill you but then I'd have to fix your shit"
What I tell our (only) Delphi programmer at work
I'll add the documentation (Score:2)
as soon as I get this working.
Deus Ex Scriptus (Score:2)
/Soylent/The Inquirer article will point me to silver bullet tech that'll make all this wasted time worthwhile.
Unit Tests (Score:4, Interesting)
All units pass. Who needs integration tests/functionality tests/load tests?
or... (Score:2)
Fortran is a dead language.
Lies (Score:2)
"That error condition will never happen because I trap for it."
"No one will ever put that kind of stuff into this form field."
"No customer will ever need more than X number of records for $DATA_ITEM." (kids names, addresses, cars, phone numbers, etc etc etc)"
"TLD extensions will never be longer than X number of characters."
"I can positively validate an email address with my home-grown code."
"No one has a one-letter name."
...and on and on and on....
The smartypants fallacy (Score:3)
Biggest Lie: We know better (Score:2)
than the people paying for it.
Ultimately software is supposed to solve a real world problem. Its a means not an end. If you focus on writing the greatest, most stable software of all time and the company goes bankrupt around you because you never released and you feel it doesn't reflect badly on you - after all your code was perfect- than you are lying to yourself.
I will clean up later (Score:2)
... not just for code.
Someone will read the manual (Score:2)
I have honestly sent out software with a 1 page manual and have someone ring me up about a question that is answered in bold at the top of the page.
I sent out a program with a 1 paragraph install set of instructions, and the lead tester didn't read it. Messed up all the installations for that round of testing.
We weren't up to testing the installer yet.
It's not my fault. (Score:5, Insightful)
Order of blame;
1.) The error is in the hardware.
2.) The error is in the library routine.
3.) The error is in my code.
Order of probability;
1.) The error is in my code.
2.) The error is in the library routine.
3.) The error is in the hardware.
1.) The error is in my code.
2.) The error is in my code.
3.) The error is in my code.
We had a third-party try to pull this one just this week with the client we both serve. Strange thing is, it actually seems like it was true this time!
I can get that done by... (Score:3)
I can get that done by <any duration>.
Time, Names, Murphy's Computer Laws (Score:2)
These should be required reading for programmers AND designers. I'm looking at you Mr. shitty designer/programmer that only lets me put 13 characters in for my (first) name.
* Falsehoods about Names [kalzumeus.com]
* Falsehoods about Time [infiniteundo.com]
* Falsehoods about Computers [imgur.com], aka, Murphy's Computers Laws
* 97 Things Every Programmer should know [oreilly.com]
My gripes with the first 2 (Score:2)
"Null is acceptable"
Yes null is problematic. What's the solution? Some languages (like java) allow you to use notnull annotations, etc, but what do you do when something went wrong in a function and you don't have an object to return? Sometimes you can just abort (I'd rather have a nice core dump than a messy memory bug), but this is not always appropriate. You can use exceptions, but exceptions come with their own problems that are worse than NULL pointers in many cases. So I would say NULL is accept
For a given function, null return either has a meaning or it does not. "Something went wrong" is not a good enough reason to return null, unless your function documentation says what might go wrong and what that null therefore means.
If null has no meaning then make it a notnull return, or in Swift a non-optional.
I used to work with a programmer that used to make all returns optional "just in case". I wanted to punch him.
Obviously your function should be well documented and actually do what it says it will do. And if it's possible to ensure that a function can never fail, and can forcibly disallow NULL returns through some language construct, then by all means do that.
What *should* your function do, in the event that something goes wrong enough that returning a "normal" object is not possible.
For example: you need a function that loads an image from a filename and returns a bitmap. There are lots of things that can go wro
"There are jobs for programmers." (Score:2, Informative)
All throughout school, everyone told me there are jobs for programmers. Everyone lied. I have multiple advanced degrees in computer science. I have started open source projects. I have contributed to open source projects. I debug software for fun. I live and breathe code. And yet, I have no job, and I have no prospects. I apply for jobs, and nothing happens. In my experience, all job listings are lies, and there aren't any jobs out there. There's absolutely nothing at all.
I'll fix that later (Score:2)
No. No you won't.
Just a quick fix? (Score:5, Insightful)
It's just a quick fix - that'll only take 10 minutes.
Be open minded (Score:4, Funny)
"If something seems stupid to me, it is, because I am definitely smart."
Example:
"Smart pointers are stupid. I know how to manage memory, and anyone who can't have zero memory leaks directly using malloc and free shouldn't be coding anyway."
Programmer lies: (Score:3)
1. I can have this done by the deadline
2. Oh, it's a simple change, just commit it.
3. I can adapt another routine, it'll cut the programming time
4. Your code sucks
5. My code shines
6. Don't bother with that use case, it'll never come up.
7. Our users wouldn't be that stupid.
8. Our users wouldn't be that smart.
9. It's completely debugged.
11. There are no errors in this top 10 list.
I work for a good company (Score:2)
Skip The Article (Score:2)
You can safely skip the article without missing anything. I stopped reading after, "Relationships Can Be Codified" because I realized that the author of the article seems to have very limited programming and design experience. All of his examples up to, and including, that point are elementary issues with simple solutions.
My manager would never post on Slashdot just to... (Score:2)
...get some ammo to discredit my point of view in our next meeting.
That is just an edge case. (Score:2)
Nobody will ever do that.
Lies!!! Damn Lies! (Score:2)
"The company cares about my well being and if I work 80 hours per week to complete this project I've poured my heart and soul into, it will all pay off in the end and I'll be a well paid rockstar and get my fair share!"
"Shareholders really care about me and appreciate my hard work."
Coding is a profession with a long term future (Score:3)
Database lies (Score:2)
Seems like the article is mostly lies that database programmers tell themselves.
Forever (Score:2)
Here's one of those not-what-you-expect lies that you learn you're telling yourself after a year or so: This code will be used everywhere forever. It will be totally worth it to make it super flexible and super maintainable.
I need more coffee (Score:2)
I only surf the web while compiling (Score:2)
Easy to understand, use, modify (Score:2)
My app is easy for a non-technical person to understand and use.
My code is easy to understand and modify.
The receptionist totally digs me. (Score:2)
She's probably thinks intelligence is sexy.
This app... (Score:2)
This app is gonna make me millions...
Never say never (Score:2)
This condition will never happen
Well, *I* know what it means ... (Score:2)
* Every user speaks my language (so my text can all be ASCII), So Y and N are always fine. So everyone's address includes a city.
* It doesn't matter that error codes are meaningless, or that the same catch-all message appears for several different conditions.
* Every user will know what "enter a 6 character alphanumeric field" or "please assign a unique key" means
* Using technical jargon in user interfaces is good, Plain English is for WIMPS
* it doesn't need documenting, it's obvi
Bigger lies (Score:2)
" I can write a Python script and get grandma's printer to work, so I am a genius in all areas of life, particularly politics"
The project will be done on time (Score:2)
// TODO (Score:2)
or the alternative:
// FIXME
demo code (Score:3)
"Don't worry. This will be used only as a demo/proof of concept and never in production".
Actually that's a lie told to me by the management and I tend to believe it up to the date when the demo happens.
Planning (Score:2)
"I've been planning badly for decades and know to double my estimate; this time my planning will be close to the truth".
Re: uh huh (Score:3)
I understand the task
I have thought of all the possible test scenarios
I have coded for all possible test scenarios
The scope will not change
Re: (Score:2)
1 is prime, 3 is prime, 5 is prime, 7 is prime, 9 is prime
...
Re: (Score:2)
A programmer I used to work with would never say that his code had bugs, he would always refer to them as anomalies and not know how to fix them. He didn't last long.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Are you fucking kidding me? I refactor just to break shit because my code works too well!! Tech debt my ass! If it's working right, it's got hidden bugs I just haven't fixed yet!!
Re: (Score:2)
Swift helps a bit with this, in that it insists you either cover all possible values, or have a default clause.
Of course you can just leave the default empty. But at least that's a visual clue you missed the error handling.