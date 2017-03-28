Ask Slashdot: What Are Some Lies Programmers Tell Themselves? 106
snydeq writes: "Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code," writes Peter Wayner, in a discussion of nine lies programmers tell themselves about their code. "Of course, many problems stem from assumptions we programmers make that simply aren't correct. They're usually sort of true some of the time, but that's not the same as being true all of the time. As Mark Twain supposedly said, 'It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain't so.'" The nine lies Wayner mentions in his discussion include: "Questions have one answer," "Null is acceptable," "Human relationships can be codified," "'Unicode' stands for universal communication," "Numbers are accurate," "Human language is consistent," "Time is consistent," "Files are consistent," and "We're in control." Can you think of any other lies programmers tell themselves?
"Rust will replace C++" (Score:1)
"Rust will replace C++"
"Java is fast"
If the customer asked for it, that must be exactly what they want.
"I am worth what they pay me."
"I am an engineer."
"Users wish they knew who created this wonderful software."
I understand the task
I have thought of all the possible test scenarios
I have coded for all possible test scenarios
The scope will not change
1 is prime, 3 is prime, 5 is prime, 7 is prime, 9 is prime
I'll document it tomorrow (Score:5, Insightful)
and "anybody can understand this by just looking at it, it doesn't need to be explained."
And "It's documented so nobody will ask that again"
"I've done enough testing" (Score:4, Insightful)
or even "My code is correct, so I don't need to test."
Seriously? (Score:2)
That was a really small change. (Score:1)
We can put it right into production.
I'm just a hobby programmer but... (Score:5, Funny)
It will be finished next week (Score:2)
"I can make that deadline ..." (Score:2)
Most coders (Score:5, Insightful)
Better than the average programmer but still like warranties that guarantee nothing. It's like the warranties that programmers like, kind of prove how they are all equally bad.
I'm an engineer... (Score:1)
Rather than just a programmer.
That Slashdot is still worth reading. (Score:2)
His numbers may be accurate, but his English? (Score:2)
It's "the Sierra". Singular.
It compiles... (Score:2)
So topical (Score:2)
"There is no discrimination against women in this industry."
You meant, of course, discrimination FOR women:
http://www.news.cornell.edu/stories/2015/04/women-preferred-21-over-men-stem-faculty-positions
A programmer I used to work with would never say that his code had bugs, he would always refer to them as anomalies and not know how to fix them. He didn't last long.
"I don't need any unit tests." (Score:2)
Seems obvious. (Score:3)
"The code is self-documenting!"
Delphi will make a comeback. (Score:2)
I tell myself that all the time.
I tell myself that all the time.
"I would kill you but then I'd have to fix your shit"
What I tell our (only) Delphi programmer at work
I'll add the documentation (Score:2)
as soon as I get this working.
Deus Ex Scriptus (Score:2)
One day, a Slashdot
/Soylent/The Inquirer article will point me to silver bullet tech that'll make all this wasted time worthwhile.
Unit Tests (Score:4, Interesting)
All units pass. Who needs integration tests/functionality tests/load tests?
or... (Score:2)
Fortran is a dead language.
The System is Usually in an Error-Free State (Score:1)
The truth is that some part of whatever system you're thinking about is almost always suffering from errors.
Lies (Score:2)
"That error condition will never happen because I trap for it."
"No one will ever put that kind of stuff into this form field."
"No customer will ever need more than X number of records for $DATA_ITEM." (kids names, addresses, cars, phone numbers, etc etc etc)"
"TLD extensions will never be longer than X number of characters."
"I can positively validate an email address with my home-grown code."
"No one has a one-letter name."
...and on and on and on....
The smartypants fallacy (Score:2)
Biggest Lie: We know better (Score:2)
than the people paying for it.
Ultimately software is supposed to solve a real world problem. Its a means not an end. If you focus on writing the greatest, most stable software of all time and the company goes bankrupt around you because you never released and you feel it doesn't reflect badly on you - after all your code was perfect- than you are lying to yourself.
I will clean up later (Score:2)
... not just for code.
Someone will read the manual (Score:2)
I have honestly sent out software with a 1 page manual and have someone ring me up about a question that is answered in bold at the top of the page.
It's not my fault. (Score:2)
Order of blame;
1.) The error is in the hardware.
2.) The error is in the library routine.
3.) The error is in my code.
Order of probability;
1.) The error is in my code.
2.) The error is in the library routine.
3.) The error is in the hardware.
I can get that done by... (Score:2)
I can get that done by <any duration>.
"Nobody will ever re-purpose this ... (Score:1)
... so I don't have to write defensively."
or the opposite extreme
"Someone may re-purpose this for [insert laundry list here] so I better spend 10x the effort to create perfect code, never mind that it will blow the budget and make the product too late to market."
For the newbie programmer:
Time, Names, Murphy's Computer Laws (Score:2)
These should be required reading for programmers AND designers. I'm looking at you Mr. shitty designer/programmer that only lets me put 13 characters in for my (first) name.
* Falsehoods about Names [kalzumeus.com]
* Falsehoods about Time [infiniteundo.com]
* Falsehoods about Computers [imgur.com], aka, Murphy's Computers Laws
* 97 Things Every Programmer should know [oreilly.com]
My gripes with the first 2 (Score:2)
"Null is acceptable"
Yes null is problematic. What's the solution? Some languages (like java) allow you to use notnull annotations, etc, but what do you do when something went wrong in a function and you don't have an object to return? Sometimes you can just abort (I'd rather have a nice core dump than a messy memory bug), but this is not always appropriate. You can use exceptions, but exceptions come with their own problems that are worse than NULL pointers in many cases. So I would say NULL is accept
