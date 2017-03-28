Ask Slashdot: What Are Some Lies Programmers Tell Themselves? 40
snydeq writes: "Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code," writes Peter Wayner, in a discussion of nine lies programmers tell themselves about their code. "Of course, many problems stem from assumptions we programmers make that simply aren't correct. They're usually sort of true some of the time, but that's not the same as being true all of the time. As Mark Twain supposedly said, 'It ain't what you don't know that gets you into trouble. It's what you know for sure that just ain't so.'" The nine lies Wayner mentions in his discussion include: "Questions have one answer," "Null is acceptable," "Human relationships can be codified," "'Unicode' stands for universal communication," "Numbers are accurate," "Human language is consistent," "Time is consistent," "Files are consistent," and "We're in control." Can you think of any other lies programmers tell themselves?
Lies? (Score:2)
I'll document it tomorrow (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
and "anybody can understand this by just looking at it, it doesn't need to be explained."
"I've done enough testing" (Score:3)
or even "My code is correct, so I don't need to test."
Seriously? (Score:2)
That was a really small change. (Score:1)
We can put it right into production.
I'm just a hobby programmer but... (Score:4, Funny)
It will be finished next week (Score:2)
"I can make that deadline ..." (Score:1)
Most coders (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That Slashdot is still worth reading. (Score:2)
His numbers may be accurate, but his English? (Score:2)
It's "the Sierra". Singular.
It compiles... (Score:1)
So topical (Score:3)
"There is no discrimination against women in this industry."
"I don't need any unit tests." (Score:2)
Seems obvious. (Score:2)
"The code is self-documenting!"