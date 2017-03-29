Slashdot Asks: Windows 10 Creators Update Goes Live On April 11, Will You Upgrade?

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Windows 10 Creators Update Goes Live On April 11, Will You Upgrade?

Posted by msmash from the what's-your-view dept.
Microsoft said today it will start rolling out Windows 10 Creators Update, the latest major update to its current desktop operating system, starting April 11. The company says Windows 10 Creators Update brings with it a range of new features. Some of the chief ones are:

1. Visual previews of tabs in Microsoft Edge.
2. Edge now has built-in support for ebooks.
3. Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D.
4. Picture-in-Picture mode for videos. Essentially you can now have a small window with video playing on it placed on top of any other application.
5. Night Light: A baked in feature in Windows that will allow you to change the color and tone of display so that it doesn't pain your eyes to look at the screen at night.
6. Dynamic Lock: The feature first requires you to pair your phone or tablet with the computer. Once done, it will automatically log you out everytime you're away from desk (or technically speaking, the device is out of the computer's proximity).
7. Native support for surround sound.
8. Ability to scribble and make notes on Microsoft's Maps app.
9. Game mode: It "ensures" your computer is always maximizing its resources for an optimal gaming experience.
10. Built-in support for mixed reality handsets.

Over the past two years, we have seen numerous instances where Microsoft has been pushing Windows 10 update to customers who have Windows 7 or 8 running on their machines. There are still hundreds of millions of customers who're yet to upgrade from Windows 7, arguing that they either prefer how Windows 7 looks and functions, or (in some cases, and) why fix something when nothing is broken. That said, would you consider upgrading your system to Windows 10 Creators Update?

  • If on WinX; (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:04AM (#54134303)

    Do you have a choice?
    It'll deserve a BIG Thank You M$! - For deploying an update that needlessly shortens my SSD life while adding a ton of bloat, without really fixing any existing issues...

  • X11 that is. "Creator's Upsate"? Really? Well that name doesn't *sound* very creative. I'm just saiyan (like Goku).

  • Okay, the Home edition still tries to prevent you from shutting off the crumy updates, and even the pro edition limits your ability to control the OS compared to Windows 7. What good is this decorative entertainment nonsense when the OS controls you. Hopefully people will wake up and get of Windows 10 before the next updates starts telling you what you are allowed to install. That is how bad this OS is. (See class action lawsuit over update mechanism)

    • Re:All this Glitz but it's still posessed... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Merk42 ( 1906718 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:15AM (#54134375)

      Okay, the Home edition still tries to prevent you from shutting off the crumy updates...

      Good.
      The average Windows user can't be trusted to ever run updates, so their computer ends up getting compromised.

      • Re:All this Glitz but it's still posessed... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by fisted ( 2295862 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:22AM (#54134429)

        The average Windows user will have no idea how to disable updates. What's the point in taking away that possibility from above (should I say "below", given that they know better yet bend over for the clusterfuck windows is?) average windows users?

        • Re:All this Glitz but it's still posessed... (Score:4, Informative)

          by dontbemad ( 2683011 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @11:28AM (#54134897)
          If you have even the most basic knowledge of Group Policy editing, it takes around 15 seconds to disable updates from auto installing.

          I'm fine with Microsoft forcing its more "basic" users to update. The fact that they didn't do this in the past is THE literal reason why that company still lives with the stigma of being "virus ridden" and "as full of holes as swiss cheese".

          I'll never get some of you guys. When an OS doesn't force the user to update, its a security risk. When an OS does force the user to update, its an affront to freedom and choice. If you don't want to deal with forced updates, either don't use Windows or become enough of a power user to stop the OS from doing it.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by fisted ( 2295862 )

            I'll never get some of you guys. When an OS doesn't force the user to update, its a security risk.

            If by 'updates' you mean fixing security issues, then yes.

            When an OS does force the user to update, its an affront to freedom and choice.

            If by 'updates' you mean fixing security issues, then no.

            It is my understanding that the sort of 'updates' we're talking about here, however, is more than 'fixing security issues'. If I were using Windows, I'd be fine with forced security updates, but not with forced addition of random crap and telemetry.

            either don't use Windows

            I'm running pretty much only NetBSD, with the occasional FreeBSD and Linux machines here and there. Doesn't change that i can be curious about the

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by geek ( 5680 )

          The average Windows user will have no idea how to disable updates. What's the point in taking away that possibility from above (should I say "below", given that they know better yet bend over for the clusterfuck windows is?) average windows users?

          Sure they can and will. And if they don't the malware they install will do it for them.

      • Re:All this Glitz but it's still posessed... (Score:4, Informative)

        by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:59AM (#54134689)
        Problem with that is MS Updates sometimes as bad or worse than no update at all. There are at least 3 instances where the update actually compromised or killed the OS. There are also reported incidents where an update was marked as "critical" but had nothing to do with security. Even the experts can't tell if an update is valid, potentially breaks something, or even creates vulnerabilities. (some do). So, even professionals can't tell without a test environment which no user is going to have. But by taking away the choice, MS is free to wreak havoc on "your" OS as well as compromise your data and privacy. That is an overall negative not just for the user, but potentially for the entire Internet community.

      • The average Windows user can't be trusted to ever run updates, so their computer ends up getting compromised.

        And the average Windows update has a chance of making your computer unusable. That also doesn't factor in updates which add no functional value to the customer but does things like reduce privacy for the customer.

  • I would deride them thoroughly for being so late to the party with a lot of this stuff, but it's good to hear they're doing... something. Something happened.

    • I'll save my derision for after I see what they did and didn't add to WSL. If it still can't create socket files I'm going to lose my shit. UNIX domain sockets are a basic human right!

  • This is Slashdot (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Merk42 ( 1906718 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:13AM (#54134361)
    M$ is bad because M$!

    Did you see {thing} they did(not) do? It is bad because they did(not) do it!

    • M$ is bad because M$!

      Did you see {thing} they did(not) do? It is bad because they did(not) do it!

      Ever get tired of posting the same worthless non-falsifiable statements?

    • Re:This is Slashdot (Score:5, Insightful)

      by StormReaver ( 59959 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @11:15AM (#54134777)

      M$ is bad because M$!

      That reputation did not spring out of the ether. Microsoft solidly earned it with bad products and bad business practices.

    • Sin of omission.

    • M$ is bad because M$!

      Yes but what makes them bad?
      Each section is discussed here. [kmfms.com]

      * Bloat
      * Backward Incompatibility
      * Perpetual Upgrading
      * Vaporware
      * Hostile treatment of customers
      * Predatory Practices
      * Bundling of inferior products
      * Bugs, bugs, and more bugs
      * Insecurity
      * Closed "standards"
      * Mutilation of existing standards
      * Lack of innovation
      * Attempts at taking over appliance markets
      * Attempts at buying the public's trust
      * Outright Deception

  • Does it really go live April 11? Or did they mean April 1?

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Clearly the 11 was binary. So it goes live on April 3rd.

  • since windows 10 regular users (more like betatesters) will be mandatory updated to this version, no mattter if it works or not :P

    so as the only group that can actually answer that question (win7 here), no, im not upgrading to windows 10, ever

    thats a question for 7 years down the line when support for windows 8 ends, like bane said, "come on slashdot, now its not the time for windows 10, THAT COMES LATER!!!!"

    • I don't believe this one is a mandatory upgrade - Anniversary Edition wasn't, for example, and this is the same level of upgrade.

  • Well lets see... (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:17AM (#54134399)

    1. Visual previews of tabs in Microsoft Edge.

    I don't use Edge.

    2. Edge now has built-in support for ebooks.

    See #1.

    3. Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D.

    If it's anything like Paint was for graphics then most likely I'd use something more robust instead of Paint to make 3d stuff. Assuming I have 3D stuff to make in the first place.

    4. Picture-in-Picture mode for videos. Essentially you can now have a small window with video playing on it placed on top of any other application.

    That sounds annoying.

    5. Night Light: A baked in feature in Windows that will allow you to change the color and tone of display so that it doesn't pain your eyes to look at the screen at night.

    Honestly not sure about this one. My eyes are fine looking at the screen at night.

    6. Dynamic Lock: The feature first requires you to pair your phone or tablet with the computer. Once done, it will automatically log you out everytime you're away from desk (or technically speaking, the device is out of the computer's proximity).

    Just what I always wanted for my computer, another attack vector for breaking in.

    7. Native support for surround sound.

    That's nice, don't have surround sound but I seriously think that's a nice feature.

    8. Ability to scribble and make notes on Microsoft's Maps app.

    I don't use Maps and in fact if I could uninstall it I did or would if I could.

    9. Game mode: It "ensures" your computer is always maximizing its resources for an optimal gaming experience.

    I found it annoying when Windows unexpectedly loaded up things like a session record when I fired up Minecraft one day because "gaming experience". Do not annoy me further please.

    10. Built-in support for mixed reality handsets.

    Like surround sound this is nice but not something I use.

    Over all I have little incentive to update Windows, more incentive to reformat and use another operating system on my only Windows machine left in my collection. The reality however is they will most likely force this update on me one way or another so if it bugs me to much I'll have no more Windows machines "just for certain games" because the operating system those games relies on is far to annoying for me to continue to in that market when better alternatives I'm already running on a gaming laptop I have running Linux are available.

    • 3. Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D.
      If it's anything like Paint was for graphics then most likely I'd use something more robust instead of Paint to make 3d stuff. Assuming I have 3D stuff to make in the first place.

      Before going 3D, if it could at least have the most basic filters for 2D images, like CONTRAST, LUMINOSITY and some easy stuff like auto color adjustment, ans some exotic sepia, rainbow and greyscale color transform, it would already be a good start. The fact is that the features of MSPaint have not changed since what, Windows 3.1?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by SirSlud ( 67381 )

        The fact is that the features of MSPaint have not changed since what, Windows 3.1?

        Incorrect.

        And MS Paint isn't for photo editing. It's for quick and dirty painting, which it's fine for.

        • I just looked on Google Images for each version of mspaint since Windows 3.1, and apart from the UI being adapted to each OS, the features have almost remained the same. I understand that it is for "painting", but basic photo editing capabilities would have been a fine addition.

          Back in the days of Win3.1, digital photography barely existed. Now that digital photography is (almost) the only remaining thing and that everyone is using it daily, I think it would be normal for MS to provide some way to basical

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jbengt ( 874751 )
      1. Visual previews of tabs in Microsoft Edge. - I'd like to avoid this.
      2. Edge now has built-in support for ebooks. - not intersested
      3. Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D. - wouldn't ever use
      4. Picture-in-Picture mode for videos. Essentially you can now have a small window with video playing on it placed on top of any other application. - might be OK if I used my laptop to watch TV, which I don''t
      5. Night Light: A baked in feature in Windows that will allow you to change the colo

    • 8. Ability to scribble and make notes on Microsoft's Maps app.

      I don't use Maps and in fact if I could uninstall it I did or would if I could.

      Open Powershell as administrator and run this:
      Get-AppxPackage *windowsmaps* | Remove-AppxPackage

      Want to remove any others?

    • 6. Dynamic Lock: The feature first requires you to pair your phone or tablet with the computer. Once done, it will automatically log you out everytime you're away from desk (or technically speaking, the device is out of the computer's proximity).
      Just what I always wanted for my computer, another attack vector for breaking in.

      I'm curious, how is Dynamic Lock an attack vector?

  • Where's that meme picture...

    None of these features sound good. None of them.

  • win 10 heck no (Score:3)

    by banbeans ( 122547 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:21AM (#54134419)

    Not until they totally remove the spyware they infested it with.

  • So no, but I'll enjoy the reporting of the usual doom and mayhem it will generate.

  • Nah. (Score:2)

    by luna69 ( 529007 ) *

    I'll stay with Windows 7 for a while longer. But I won't be installing Windows 10 willingly, if ever.

    Microsoft: "We let you choose how much spying we do on your activities!"
    Users: "Uh...please don't spy on us at all. Like, none."
    Microsoft: "OK, here's some revised settings that don't let you actually turn data collection off! One is called 'Basic'!"
    Users: "..."

  • and maybe not after April 18th, either.

  • Sabotaging old versions (Score:5, Interesting)

    by SmaryJerry ( 2759091 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:25AM (#54134447)
    I swear Microsoft always seems to not only not support old versions but actively creates issues to force you to upgrade. On windows 7 just on March 15th they pushed a "security update" to 2010 Microsoft office that basically makes any file with macros in it crash unexpectedly many times a day. I had to roll back the updates on every computer in our office and disable windows updates because we rely heavily on macros. It's so frustrating that things can work fine and they break it. Now we have to think about upgrading to the lastest operating system and Microsoft office which both already changed the way VBA works so transitioning and keeping our existing macros running is going to take many months of work.
    • Just FYI Microsoft issued a patch to fix their broken patch you describe yesterday https://support.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      I swear Microsoft always seems to not only not support old versions but actively creates issues to force you to upgrade. On windows 7 just on March 15th they pushed a "security update" to 2010 Microsoft office that basically makes any file with macros in it crash unexpectedly many times a day. I had to roll back the updates on every computer in our office and disable windows updates because we rely heavily on macros. It's so frustrating that things can work fine and they break it. Now we have to think about upgrading to the lastest operating system and Microsoft office which both already changed the way VBA works so transitioning and keeping our existing macros running is going to take many months of work.

      Right I mean most Linux distros are supported for a full 9 months (Fedora) and others for a full 18! How dare Microsoft not support their 7 year old products!

    • The people who need quality patches that have undergone thorough regression testing will likely pay for it.

      "Windows Update Premium Subscription" should delay patches for all products until they are verified correct, and allow the user to schedule the patch runs.

      $200/year, and many would likely pay it.

  • Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D.

    That's as stupid as buying iPhone apps from iTunes or making a voice call from FaceTime.

    • I guess it isn't terribly creative, but complaining about Paint's name is like complaining about Notepad... it'd be more confusing if they renamed it.

  • Will I upgrade? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bluegutang ( 2814641 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:26AM (#54134453)

    The more relevant question is: will I be upgraded?

  • But not today, or April 11. We have Windows 7 at work, and Windows 10 at the college where I teach. Windows 10 has exactly 0 compelling new features for me. Sadly, our department at work will be upgrading sometime before the fall semester. Can't wait to see what specialized software I run is going to break!
  • Why log me out and not just 'Lock this computer'? This is as stupid as no-choice reboots to install updates.

    • From the article

      Windows Hello can use any paired iPhone, Android or Windows Phone to detect when you step away from your PC or tablet, automatically locking it behind you for an extra measure of security and privacy. This remote lock feature works with smartphones, fitness bands or any device thatâ(TM)s paired to your PC or table

      So it does in fact just lock the computer and not log you out. Whoever wrote the summary obviously screwed up.

  • 1. Visual previews of tabs in Microsoft Edge. Yay now I can preview it before I close it because it auto opens and that's the only reason I use edge.

    2. Edge now has built-in support for ebooks. Actually not a horrid feature as long as I'm reading an ebook on my PC which I don't.

    3. Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D. Much like it painted as well as Photoshop?

    4. Picture-in-Picture mode for videos. Essentially you can now have a small window with video playing on it placed on top of a

    • For the picture in picture mode, you can just set VLC for "Always On Top". I don't know why this was never made an option for every Window. There are various hacks to make it available for all windows but it really should be something that's available by default.

  • If my laptop will even finish its current update. For the last while now I turn it on and it starts spinning saying configuring updates 100% complete seemingly indefinitely, it doesn't get to 100% it starts there. (I left it for nearly an hour once and it was still 100% complete) so I kill the power, it turns on again says configuration failed and I'm good to go. The laptop is pretty fucked though and its battery doesn't work. I only use it for videos or streaming xbox otherwise I might look into sorting it

  • None of the changes mentioned in the summary are of any interest to me. The most exciting feature of the "Creators Update" is the ability to create symlinks without elevation... Woo-hoo!

    http://www.ghacks.net/2016/12/... [ghacks.net]

  • I am almost positive I will be upgrading. (Score:3)

    by tlambert ( 566799 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:42AM (#54134555)

    I am almost positive I will be upgrading.

    Not because I want to, but because Microsoft will "upgrade" my machine behind my back, whether I want to upgrade or not.

    God help us all, if they ever get a zero day on Linux, because then a lot more machines will end up "upgraded" to Windows 10...

  • > 1. Visual previews of tabs in Microsoft Edge.
    > 2. Edge now has built-in support for ebooks.

    I use Chrome. I don't have any plans to switch.

    > 3. Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D.

    I don't use Microsoft Paint (paint.net or photoshop works fine), and I don't create 3D models.

    > 4. Picture-in-Picture mode for videos. Essentially you can now have a small window with video playing on it placed on top of any other application.

    This was first possible in Windows 3.0 (I don't think there

    • I use Chrome. I don't have any plans to switch.

      So just because you use Chrome, everyone does? I don't, for my use cases Chrome sucks donkey balls, so I use Firefox (and Edge in edge cases).

      I don't use Microsoft Paint (paint.net or photoshop works fine), and I don't create 3D models.

      Good for you. Some people surely do. You are most certainly not a shining paragon of computer usage.

      There have been apps to do this for as long as I can remember.

      So? Is any given software allowed to exist only once in that little

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Guspaz ( 556486 )

        > So just because you use Chrome, everyone does? I don't, for my use cases Chrome sucks donkey balls, so I use Firefox (and Edge in edge cases).

        No, but with roughly 96% of people using browers other than Edge, I definitely do represent the vast majority of users in this particular case. New features for a browser that barely anybody uses is not a big new exciting feature.

        > Good for you. Some people surely do. You are most certainly not a shining paragon of computer usage.

        I really doubt that the typica

    • Picture in Picture mode isn't quite exactly what you're thinking, I don't think. I believe it allows *developers* to do this easier, or something? link with a bit more information [engadget.com]

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Guspaz ( 556486 )

        Sure, but implementing always-on-top is trivial from a developer standpoint, and then the user can just stick the window in the corner of the screen, so it's still not a big deal. I can see people using it, even if it's not for me, but people can get the same thing now in most of the apps it'd be useful for.

  • The summary is a bit unfair in listing a subset of the new features.

    Plenty of articles popped last month on the subject [howtogeek.com].

    I'm upgrading, but then again, I'm not a paranoid, delusional basement dweller who thinks they should stick with one OS (for the record, I run everything from Linux to Windows and a few things in between, like Apple's stuff - whatever is appropriate for the hardware).

    Also, as somebody who has run 2nd generation SSDs for 8+ years without powering them down, I'm not to worried about Microsof

    • "I'm not a paranoid, delusional basement dweller "

      "I don't have an urgent need to hyperbolize everything"

      Do you ever try listening to yourself?

  • I actually rather like Windows 10, have had no problems with it.

  • CREATORS CREATORS CREATORS CREATORS CREATORS!!!!! duuuuhhhhhh.....

    God I so do not miss proprietary shit-ware.

  • 9. Game mode: It "ensures" your computer is always maximizing its resources for an optimal gaming experience.

    Fascinating a "game mode" would be needed to keep system processes from interfering with the operation of games.

    Preoccupying CPU caches with Microsoft P2P networks to facilitate forced updates and constant data collection must be taxing on otherwise idle W10 systems regardless number of available cores.

  • Yes, upgrade from MS Windows to Linux! Use that most of the time, run Windows only in a VM and only if you have to. If it's absolutely necessary, have a computer that boots into Windows - but the more dust said computer collects, the better for you and for the entire world.

    Elsewhere on Slashdot is a story about why Flash died. Too bad it wasn't talking about Windows instead. I had no love for Flash either; but if I got to choose which one of them would be pushing up daisies, Flash blocking browser extension

  • Why is Windows 10 considered an upgrade to anything save, oh, Bob or GEM?

  • do I have a choice?

  • I actually just this week stocked up on some Skylake parts, as to avoid a forced upgrade that comes with Kaby Lake. The key issue for me would be: Does the UI still look like the afterbirth from Win 3.1?
     
    By all accounts, the answer is yes. It is utterly beyond me how such a terrible eye-straining flat UI could be launched in this decade.

  • The main thing mentioned that I care about is the new screen dimmer, but I've been using f.lux for years.

    "Dynamic Lock" could be very handy (auto-lock when you walk away) and I've been looking into something to do that, but I'm looking at it for a scenario of PCs in exam rooms so pairing all of them to doctors' phones isn't really a viable option.

    Not mentioned in the summary, but possibly important to readers here:

    Improvements to control over updates, such as being able to prevent driver updates.

    Improvement

  • Harder to counter Microsoft spying on you (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Misagon ( 1135 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @11:39AM (#54134965)

    According to "Barnacules Nerdgasm" on Youtube, who previously worked on Windows at Microsoft, people he know who are still inside have told him that "telemetry" (I.e. spying) will get harder to disable in future updates. Whether all of these will be in this next update or in a future one is hard to say.

    He commented to his own video [youtube.com] with this:

    I've been talking to a few 'insiders' at Microsoft that are also saying that many of the things like App Store and Telemetry are now being hard coded into key services like explorer.exe and critical system services that if stopped will crash the box immediately. The reason for this is obviously to prevent programs like anti-beacon from disabling these services. It's pretty obvious at this point that Microsoft wants the data at any cost and their cover story is bullshit. I'll update you guys when I know more or when the Windows releases are public that contain these changes and we'll do a video on how to create a network bridge between your system and the internet to prevent telemetry from working even with all the services on the box trying to make contact.ï

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by imidan ( 559239 )

      create a network bridge between your system and the internet to prevent telemetry from working

      This is exactly what I want before I upgrade from Windows 7. I recognize that I'll probably eventually need to upgrade to 10, but I want a hardware solution to stop my OS chatting with its mothership.

  • Windows 10 that I will upgrade to (Score:3)

    by Artem Tashkinov ( 764309 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @11:48AM (#54135035)

    1. will allow to completely disable telemetry (or won't include it at all)
    2. will not have any mention of UWP/Metro (right now it's even built into Explorer)
    3. will allow to control updates and Windows Defender
    4. will return Classic Control Panel along with all removed options like Glass, Classic UI, etc.
    5. Will introduce Service packs back.

    Until then Windows 7 is more than good [altervista.org] for me.

  • For everyday users, they really need to dump Windows 10 Home Edition, replace it with Windows 10 Pro, then just call it Windows 10.

  • I only use it at work. I use Linux at home, and my family uses Win7.

  • Eventually Microsoft will shovel the Creators' update onto all Windows 10 computers.

  • My one Windows 10 PC, a laptop, just received an automatic update and is now in the Spinning Wheel of Death. The one nice thing about the Spinning Wheel of Death is that it prevents it from booting up and receiving more shitty updates from Microsoft. What a P.O.S. My Windows 7 machines employ active measures to prevent them from being infected with Windows 10.
  • Oh no ... every time I saw the word "major", I have to pray and hope that the update won't ruin my box (especially the coexisting linux installation).

