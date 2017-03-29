Slashdot Asks: Windows 10 Creators Update Goes Live On April 11, Will You Upgrade? 134
Microsoft said today it will start rolling out Windows 10 Creators Update, the latest major update to its current desktop operating system, starting April 11. The company says Windows 10 Creators Update brings with it a range of new features. Some of the chief ones are:
1. Visual previews of tabs in Microsoft Edge.
2. Edge now has built-in support for ebooks.
3. Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D.
4. Picture-in-Picture mode for videos. Essentially you can now have a small window with video playing on it placed on top of any other application.
5. Night Light: A baked in feature in Windows that will allow you to change the color and tone of display so that it doesn't pain your eyes to look at the screen at night.
6. Dynamic Lock: The feature first requires you to pair your phone or tablet with the computer. Once done, it will automatically log you out everytime you're away from desk (or technically speaking, the device is out of the computer's proximity).
7. Native support for surround sound.
8. Ability to scribble and make notes on Microsoft's Maps app.
9. Game mode: It "ensures" your computer is always maximizing its resources for an optimal gaming experience.
10. Built-in support for mixed reality handsets.
Over the past two years, we have seen numerous instances where Microsoft has been pushing Windows 10 update to customers who have Windows 7 or 8 running on their machines. There are still hundreds of millions of customers who're yet to upgrade from Windows 7, arguing that they either prefer how Windows 7 looks and functions, or (in some cases, and) why fix something when nothing is broken. That said, would you consider upgrading your system to Windows 10 Creators Update?
If on WinX; (Score:5, Insightful)
Do you have a choice?
It'll deserve a BIG Thank You M$! - For deploying an update that needlessly shortens my SSD life while adding a ton of bloat, without really fixing any existing issues...
Is it free (Score:2)
Is windows still free?
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
Is windows still free?
Free as in fuck you I think
Re:Is it free (Score:4, Informative)
Yes if you claim you are disabled.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-u... [microsoft.com]
Tell them you have a limp.
Re: (Score:2)
A limp what?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, the upgrade is still free(gratis). All you have to do is check a box saying it's for accessibility issues.
Remember people, when the service is free, YOU are the product.
Of course. (Score:2)
Worst case scenario, you would block them at your router (assuming that you control the network).
The update will likely crash (as occurred with the last major update), and require a manual download and installation.
But now that you mention it, RemixOS sounds better all the time.
No, I'm already running 11. (Score:2)
X11 that is. "Creator's Upsate"? Really? Well that name doesn't *sound* very creative. I'm just saiyan (like Goku).
Re:No, I'm already running 11. (Score:4, Funny)
Wow! Most Windows only go up to 10, but yours goes up to eleven!
Re: (Score:1)
It's the Spinal Tap Edition.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow! Most Windows only go up to 10, but yours goes up to eleven!
They're even letting you put windows in your windows!
Re: (Score:1)
It's Windows all the way down.
Re: (Score:2)
It always has been.
It's if you want to go *up* that you need something else.
Re: (Score:1)
Or Windows 8.2, 8.3, 8.4 etc.
Re: No, I'm already running 11. (Score:1)
It doesn't matter what they call it. It's a rolling release model, so they could call it "Windows 10 Super Duct Tape Edition", or " Windows 10 0xC00000005", and you'd still get the latest version shoved down your throat by Windows Update.
All this Glitz but it's still posessed... (Score:2)
Re:All this Glitz but it's still posessed... (Score:4, Insightful)
Okay, the Home edition still tries to prevent you from shutting off the crumy updates...
Good.
The average Windows user can't be trusted to ever run updates, so their computer ends up getting compromised.
Re:All this Glitz but it's still posessed... (Score:4, Insightful)
The average Windows user will have no idea how to disable updates. What's the point in taking away that possibility from above (should I say "below", given that they know better yet bend over for the clusterfuck windows is?) average windows users?
Re:All this Glitz but it's still posessed... (Score:4, Informative)
I'm fine with Microsoft forcing its more "basic" users to update. The fact that they didn't do this in the past is THE literal reason why that company still lives with the stigma of being "virus ridden" and "as full of holes as swiss cheese".
I'll never get some of you guys. When an OS doesn't force the user to update, its a security risk. When an OS does force the user to update, its an affront to freedom and choice. If you don't want to deal with forced updates, either don't use Windows or become enough of a power user to stop the OS from doing it.
Re: (Score:2)
I'll never get some of you guys. When an OS doesn't force the user to update, its a security risk.
If by 'updates' you mean fixing security issues, then yes.
When an OS does force the user to update, its an affront to freedom and choice.
If by 'updates' you mean fixing security issues, then no.
It is my understanding that the sort of 'updates' we're talking about here, however, is more than 'fixing security issues'. If I were using Windows, I'd be fine with forced security updates, but not with forced addition of random crap and telemetry.
either don't use Windows
I'm running pretty much only NetBSD, with the occasional FreeBSD and Linux machines here and there. Doesn't change that i can be curious about the
Re: (Score:2)
The average Windows user will have no idea how to disable updates. What's the point in taking away that possibility from above (should I say "below", given that they know better yet bend over for the clusterfuck windows is?) average windows users?
Sure they can and will. And if they don't the malware they install will do it for them.
Re:All this Glitz but it's still posessed... (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
The average Windows user can't be trusted to ever run updates, so their computer ends up getting compromised.
And the average Windows update has a chance of making your computer unusable. That also doesn't factor in updates which add no functional value to the customer but does things like reduce privacy for the customer.
Derision (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I'll save my derision for after I see what they did and didn't add to WSL. If it still can't create socket files I'm going to lose my shit. UNIX domain sockets are a basic human right!
This is Slashdot (Score:3, Insightful)
Did you see {thing} they did(not) do? It is bad because they did(not) do it!
Re: (Score:1)
M$ is bad because M$!
Did you see {thing} they did(not) do? It is bad because they did(not) do it!
Ever get tired of posting the same worthless non-falsifiable statements?
Re: (Score:3)
Seems it hit a little too close to home for someone.
It hits too close to home when I see people constantly invoking the same fallacies to communicate their perspectives.
Re: (Score:3)
What do you mean non-falsifiable?
Non-falsifiable means no practical condition exists where a statement can be evaluated as any more or less valid.
The statement "This is Slashdot M$ is bad because M$!" is an example of a non-falsifiable statement. This device conveys blanket dismissal of any MS$ actions because "Slashdot" regardless of merit and is therefore equivalent to saying nothing at all.
It's extremely falsifiable, the problem is, if you read through this thread you see plenty of examples of it. Would you care for me to start copying and pasting them into a post for you?
Whether the condition holds or not is irrelevant. For example you may well find examples of people expressing: "I hate Windows because Microsoft w
Re:This is Slashdot (Score:5, Insightful)
M$ is bad because M$!
That reputation did not spring out of the ether. Microsoft solidly earned it with bad products and bad business practices.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
M$ is bad because M$!
Yes but what makes them bad?
Each section is discussed here. [kmfms.com]
* Bloat
* Backward Incompatibility
* Perpetual Upgrading
* Vaporware
* Hostile treatment of customers
* Predatory Practices
* Bundling of inferior products
* Bugs, bugs, and more bugs
* Insecurity
* Closed "standards"
* Mutilation of existing standards
* Lack of innovation
* Attempts at taking over appliance markets
* Attempts at buying the public's trust
* Outright Deception
Does it really go live April 11? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
i guess this question is for windows 7 users only (Score:1)
since windows 10 regular users (more like betatesters) will be mandatory updated to this version, no mattter if it works or not
:P
so as the only group that can actually answer that question (win7 here), no, im not upgrading to windows 10, ever
thats a question for 7 years down the line when support for windows 8 ends, like bane said, "come on slashdot, now its not the time for windows 10, THAT COMES LATER!!!!"
Re: (Score:2)
Well lets see... (Score:3, Interesting)
1. Visual previews of tabs in Microsoft Edge.
I don't use Edge.
2. Edge now has built-in support for ebooks.
See #1.
3. Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D.
If it's anything like Paint was for graphics then most likely I'd use something more robust instead of Paint to make 3d stuff. Assuming I have 3D stuff to make in the first place.
4. Picture-in-Picture mode for videos. Essentially you can now have a small window with video playing on it placed on top of any other application.
That sounds annoying.
5. Night Light: A baked in feature in Windows that will allow you to change the color and tone of display so that it doesn't pain your eyes to look at the screen at night.
Honestly not sure about this one. My eyes are fine looking at the screen at night.
6. Dynamic Lock: The feature first requires you to pair your phone or tablet with the computer. Once done, it will automatically log you out everytime you're away from desk (or technically speaking, the device is out of the computer's proximity).
Just what I always wanted for my computer, another attack vector for breaking in.
7. Native support for surround sound.
That's nice, don't have surround sound but I seriously think that's a nice feature.
8. Ability to scribble and make notes on Microsoft's Maps app.
I don't use Maps and in fact if I could uninstall it I did or would if I could.
9. Game mode: It "ensures" your computer is always maximizing its resources for an optimal gaming experience.
I found it annoying when Windows unexpectedly loaded up things like a session record when I fired up Minecraft one day because "gaming experience". Do not annoy me further please.
10. Built-in support for mixed reality handsets.
Like surround sound this is nice but not something I use.
Over all I have little incentive to update Windows, more incentive to reformat and use another operating system on my only Windows machine left in my collection. The reality however is they will most likely force this update on me one way or another so if it bugs me to much I'll have no more Windows machines "just for certain games" because the operating system those games relies on is far to annoying for me to continue to in that market when better alternatives I'm already running on a gaming laptop I have running Linux are available.
Re: (Score:2)
3. Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D.
If it's anything like Paint was for graphics then most likely I'd use something more robust instead of Paint to make 3d stuff. Assuming I have 3D stuff to make in the first place.
Before going 3D, if it could at least have the most basic filters for 2D images, like CONTRAST, LUMINOSITY and some easy stuff like auto color adjustment, ans some exotic sepia, rainbow and greyscale color transform, it would already be a good start. The fact is that the features of MSPaint have not changed since what, Windows 3.1?
Re: (Score:2)
The fact is that the features of MSPaint have not changed since what, Windows 3.1?
Incorrect.
And MS Paint isn't for photo editing. It's for quick and dirty painting, which it's fine for.
Re: (Score:2)
Back in the days of Win3.1, digital photography barely existed. Now that digital photography is (almost) the only remaining thing and that everyone is using it daily, I think it would be normal for MS to provide some way to basical
Re: (Score:2)
2. Edge now has built-in support for ebooks. - not intersested
3. Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D. - wouldn't ever use
4. Picture-in-Picture mode for videos. Essentially you can now have a small window with video playing on it placed on top of any other application. - might be OK if I used my laptop to watch TV, which I don''t
5. Night Light: A baked in feature in Windows that will allow you to change the colo
Re: (Score:2)
Open Powershell as administrator and run this:
Get-AppxPackage *windowsmaps* | Remove-AppxPackage
Want to remove any others?
Re: (Score:2)
6. Dynamic Lock: The feature first requires you to pair your phone or tablet with the computer. Once done, it will automatically log you out everytime you're away from desk (or technically speaking, the device is out of the computer's proximity).
Just what I always wanted for my computer, another attack vector for breaking in.
I'm curious, how is Dynamic Lock an attack vector?
"I don't want this" (Score:2)
Where's that meme picture...
None of these features sound good. None of them.
Re: (Score:2)
Windows 10? No. [imgur.com]
win 10 heck no (Score:3)
Not until they totally remove the spyware they infested it with.
Got rid if it months ago. (Score:2)
So no, but I'll enjoy the reporting of the usual doom and mayhem it will generate.
Nah. (Score:2)
I'll stay with Windows 7 for a while longer. But I won't be installing Windows 10 willingly, if ever.
Microsoft: "We let you choose how much spying we do on your activities!"
Users: "Uh...please don't spy on us at all. Like, none."
Microsoft: "OK, here's some revised settings that don't let you actually turn data collection off! One is called 'Basic'!"
Users: "..."
no. not during the US Income Tax deadline (Score:2)
Sabotaging old versions (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I swear Microsoft always seems to not only not support old versions but actively creates issues to force you to upgrade. On windows 7 just on March 15th they pushed a "security update" to 2010 Microsoft office that basically makes any file with macros in it crash unexpectedly many times a day. I had to roll back the updates on every computer in our office and disable windows updates because we rely heavily on macros. It's so frustrating that things can work fine and they break it. Now we have to think about upgrading to the lastest operating system and Microsoft office which both already changed the way VBA works so transitioning and keeping our existing macros running is going to take many months of work.
Right I mean most Linux distros are supported for a full 9 months (Fedora) and others for a full 18! How dare Microsoft not support their 7 year old products!
Idea for Microsoft (Score:2)
The people who need quality patches that have undergone thorough regression testing will likely pay for it.
"Windows Update Premium Subscription" should delay patches for all products until they are verified correct, and allow the user to schedule the patch runs.
$200/year, and many would likely pay it.
What is it with companies and dumb program names? (Score:2)
That's as stupid as buying iPhone apps from iTunes or making a voice call from FaceTime.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How about leaving Paint alone (2D editing) and create something else instead of cramming 3D editing into Paint?
Will I upgrade? (Score:5, Insightful)
The more relevant question is: will I be upgraded?
Will have to upgrade eventually (Score:2)
Log me out if I step away, really? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
From the article
So it does in fact just lock the computer and not log you out. Whoever wrote the summary obviously screwed up.
Yay all the awesome reasons (Score:1)
2. Edge now has built-in support for ebooks. Actually not a horrid feature as long as I'm reading an ebook on my PC which I don't.
3. Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D. Much like it painted as well as Photoshop?
4. Picture-in-Picture mode for videos. Essentially you can now have a small window with video playing on it placed on top of a
Re: (Score:2)
For the picture in picture mode, you can just set VLC for "Always On Top". I don't know why this was never made an option for every Window. There are various hacks to make it available for all windows but it really should be something that's available by default.
Re: (Score:1)
Remove windows decorations.
Not really a "hack" it's pretty much by default.
Maybe (Score:2)
Symlinks (Score:1)
None of the changes mentioned in the summary are of any interest to me. The most exciting feature of the "Creators Update" is the ability to create symlinks without elevation... Woo-hoo!
http://www.ghacks.net/2016/12/... [ghacks.net]
I am almost positive I will be upgrading. (Score:3)
I am almost positive I will be upgrading.
Not because I want to, but because Microsoft will "upgrade" my machine behind my back, whether I want to upgrade or not.
God help us all, if they ever get a zero day on Linux, because then a lot more machines will end up "upgraded" to Windows 10...
Let's take a look at the points, then: (Score:2)
> 1. Visual previews of tabs in Microsoft Edge.
> 2. Edge now has built-in support for ebooks.
I use Chrome. I don't have any plans to switch.
> 3. Microsoft Paint now lets people create models in 3D.
I don't use Microsoft Paint (paint.net or photoshop works fine), and I don't create 3D models.
> 4. Picture-in-Picture mode for videos. Essentially you can now have a small window with video playing on it placed on top of any other application.
This was first possible in Windows 3.0 (I don't think there
Re: (Score:2)
So just because you use Chrome, everyone does? I don't, for my use cases Chrome sucks donkey balls, so I use Firefox (and Edge in edge cases).
Good for you. Some people surely do. You are most certainly not a shining paragon of computer usage.
So? Is any given software allowed to exist only once in that little
Re: (Score:2)
> So just because you use Chrome, everyone does? I don't, for my use cases Chrome sucks donkey balls, so I use Firefox (and Edge in edge cases).
No, but with roughly 96% of people using browers other than Edge, I definitely do represent the vast majority of users in this particular case. New features for a browser that barely anybody uses is not a big new exciting feature.
> Good for you. Some people surely do. You are most certainly not a shining paragon of computer usage.
I really doubt that the typica
Re: (Score:2)
Picture in Picture mode isn't quite exactly what you're thinking, I don't think. I believe it allows *developers* to do this easier, or something? link with a bit more information [engadget.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, but implementing always-on-top is trivial from a developer standpoint, and then the user can just stick the window in the corner of the screen, so it's still not a big deal. I can see people using it, even if it's not for me, but people can get the same thing now in most of the apps it'd be useful for.
A lot more features - including the Bash Shell (Score:2)
The summary is a bit unfair in listing a subset of the new features.
Plenty of articles popped last month on the subject [howtogeek.com].
I'm upgrading, but then again, I'm not a paranoid, delusional basement dweller who thinks they should stick with one OS (for the record, I run everything from Linux to Windows and a few things in between, like Apple's stuff - whatever is appropriate for the hardware).
Also, as somebody who has run 2nd generation SSDs for 8+ years without powering them down, I'm not to worried about Microsof
Re: (Score:2)
"I'm not a paranoid, delusional basement dweller "
"I don't have an urgent need to hyperbolize everything"
Do you ever try listening to yourself?
Yes (Score:2)
I actually rather like Windows 10, have had no problems with it.
developers developers developers developers (Score:2)
CREATORS CREATORS CREATORS CREATORS CREATORS!!!!! duuuuhhhhhh.....
God I so do not miss proprietary shit-ware.
Game mode (Score:2)
9. Game mode: It "ensures" your computer is always maximizing its resources for an optimal gaming experience.
Fascinating a "game mode" would be needed to keep system processes from interfering with the operation of games.
Preoccupying CPU caches with Microsoft P2P networks to facilitate forced updates and constant data collection must be taxing on otherwise idle W10 systems regardless number of available cores.
Upgrade for sure! (Score:2)
Yes, upgrade from MS Windows to Linux! Use that most of the time, run Windows only in a VM and only if you have to. If it's absolutely necessary, have a computer that boots into Windows - but the more dust said computer collects, the better for you and for the entire world.
Elsewhere on Slashdot is a story about why Flash died. Too bad it wasn't talking about Windows instead. I had no love for Flash either; but if I got to choose which one of them would be pushing up daisies, Flash blocking browser extension
Upgrade to? (Score:2)
Why is Windows 10 considered an upgrade to anything save, oh, Bob or GEM?
"Will You Upgrade?" (Score:1)
Does it still look like poop? (Score:2)
I actually just this week stocked up on some Skylake parts, as to avoid a forced upgrade that comes with Kaby Lake. The key issue for me would be: Does the UI still look like the afterbirth from Win 3.1?
By all accounts, the answer is yes. It is utterly beyond me how such a terrible eye-straining flat UI could be launched in this decade.
Some things not mentioned... (Score:2)
"Dynamic Lock" could be very handy (auto-lock when you walk away) and I've been looking into something to do that, but I'm looking at it for a scenario of PCs in exam rooms so pairing all of them to doctors' phones isn't really a viable option.
Not mentioned in the summary, but possibly important to readers here:
Improvements to control over updates, such as being able to prevent driver updates.
Improvement
Harder to counter Microsoft spying on you (Score:5, Interesting)
According to "Barnacules Nerdgasm" on Youtube, who previously worked on Windows at Microsoft, people he know who are still inside have told him that "telemetry" (I.e. spying) will get harder to disable in future updates. Whether all of these will be in this next update or in a future one is hard to say.
He commented to his own video [youtube.com] with this:
Re: (Score:2)
This is exactly what I want before I upgrade from Windows 7. I recognize that I'll probably eventually need to upgrade to 10, but I want a hardware solution to stop my OS chatting with its mothership.
Windows 10 that I will upgrade to (Score:3)
1. will allow to completely disable telemetry (or won't include it at all)
2. will not have any mention of UWP/Metro (right now it's even built into Explorer)
3. will allow to control updates and Windows Defender
4. will return Classic Control Panel along with all removed options like Glass, Classic UI, etc.
5. Will introduce Service packs back.
Until then Windows 7 is more than good [altervista.org] for me.
Home Edition (Score:2)
Only if my IT dept pushes it (Score:2)
I only use it at work. I use Linux at home, and my family uses Win7.
Do we really have a choice? (Score:2)
Eventually Microsoft will shovel the Creators' update onto all Windows 10 computers.
Depends if the Spinning Wheel of Death will let me (Score:1)
major update again? (Score:1)