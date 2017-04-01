Ask Slashdot: Seen Any Good April Fool's Pranks Today? 87
An anonymous reader writes: It's that special time of year where sites around the net celebrate April Fool's Day with parodies of their own product offerings. Google Home announces a new companion service for smart yards called Google Gnome. Stack Overflow announces Dance Dance Authentication. The Russian foreign ministry changed their voicemail to include new menu options like "Press 2 to use the services of Russian hackers," and "press 3 to request election interference." And in what's either a really good prank or a horrific piece of bad timing, Phrack.org announces that they've been seized by the FBI.
Has anybody else noticed anything funny today?
The internet has a long history of April Fool's Day pranks, and it looks like 2017 is no exception. So use the comments to share what you're seeing around the web today. Seen any good April Fool's Day pranks today?
Has anybody else noticed anything funny today?
The internet has a long history of April Fool's Day pranks, and it looks like 2017 is no exception. So use the comments to share what you're seeing around the web today. Seen any good April Fool's Day pranks today?
Re:Superbowl winning QB Tom Brady traded to Buffal (Score:4, Insightful)
This new Slashdot format better be a fucking prank.
Re: Superbowl winning QB Tom Brady traded to Buffa (Score:1)
And WTF is SN?
Re: Superbowl winning QB Tom Brady traded to Buff (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Superbowl winning QB Tom Brady traded to Buff (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
https://soylentnews.org [soylentnews.org]
Re: (Score:3)
This new Slashdot format better be a fucking prank.
I just assumed it was. When I checked in here at some time around 23:30 last night the site was what I've come to expect. When I reloaded at about 00:30 I noticed the change. But on further thought I'm not so sure... First, it looks more like a Hallowe'en prank than April Fool's. Second, I'm in the Eastern time zone; so if it is a prank, then they've gone to some trouble to load the prank version of the site selectively according to the user's location.
Even if it is a prank, I'm afraid they might be using i
New /. format (Score:2)
They do this every April 1.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, yes they do. But this year...this orange color scheme is...too loud. It's not a prank, it's violence.
Re: (Score:1)
Ha ha, Orange Shock it is.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They can't handle fancy quotes properly. When you return from a link it goes to the top of the page rather than the place you jumped off from.
You think that if they tried for one crore of years they could do the needful that you're suggesting?
Re: (Score:2)
Some countroids have it on their flags. Wales, Portugal
...
Second thoughts, you're right. I don't want to look at taffs and dagoes or their bloody flags.
This (Score:5, Informative)
I absolutely loved this: Reg now behind invisible HTML5 Bitcoin paywall [theregister.co.uk]
Tender and kind. Just what the doctor prescribed.
Re: (Score:2)
Research paper (Score:2)
arXiv:1703.08544 [arxiv.org], D. TRUMP: Data-mining Textual Responses to Uncover Misconception Patterns
Re: Research paper (Score:1)
I use this every year (Score:5, Informative)
All the Google stuff is great as usual. Lexus' one is pretty good too.
Re: (Score:2)
> All the Google stuff is great as usual.
Well, last year's "drop the mic" from Gmail wasn't that great...
"Gmail's Mic Drop April Fool Backfires Horribly Costing People Their Jobs"
https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
They should sort out them what, cannot use commas.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes - this site (Score:1, Insightful)
The only one I've seen is this site. What a hideous fucking eyesore!
Re: (Score:2)
Betteridge Law still holds (Score:1)
He's a guy who knows where his towel is.
April Fools is Over (Score:5, Interesting)
Waiting for April 1st for fake stories is no longer necessary.
Re: (Score:2)
I think someone just forgot to turn off the April Fools machine last year.
Maybe they will remember to do it this year, and we will wake up tomorrow to discover that the entire Trump presidency was just an incredibly elaborate, year-long, April Fools joke.
Re: (Score:2)
The very first comment I ever made on
/. was around 2000... complaining about the stupid April Fool's garbage, which was painfully tiresome 17 years ago.
Apr 1st is stay at home day (Score:4, Insightful)
There are two days in the year when I just stay at home and avoid interacting with other human beings - in real life or on the internet: April 1st - the most pathetically unfunny day of the year - and December 25th - the most depressing day of the year.
For some reason, this year I forgot today was April 1st and I visited Slashdot by mistake. I wish I hadn't...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or you haven't lost touch with your family but you wish you had.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ouch - and I thought I was a miserable git (Score:2)
Yup - those are days that can only be enjoyed with the right sort of friends. However finding the right sort of friends is HARD; I can't say I've really cracked after 5 decades on this planet.
Here's hoping it gets easier for both of us in the future
This very site's new look... (Score:5, Insightful)
... is hopefully an April fools. I've been around for ~20 years, but if this is the site's new face then my eyes just can't take it.
Re:This very site's new look... (Score:4, Informative)
I guess you missed the OMG ponies theme? This is by far not the worst theme
/. has had on April 1st.
Re: (Score:2)
... is hopefully an April fools. I've been around for ~20 years, but if this is the site's new face then my eyes just can't take it.
Most 20-somethings have better eyesight than that.
Daily Telegraph roundup (Score:3)
From the big corporates
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]
FreeNAS Forums (Score:2)
FreeNAS Community - Friendship Is Magical!! https://forums.freenas.org/ind... [freenas.org]
This has to be a joke right? (Score:2)
Yeah on this very site: An embedded ad for a whitepaper on Visual Cobol being the next big thing for business.
Bill Waterson comes out of retirement to work on (Score:2)
I like this one:
http://www.berkeleybreathed.co... [berkeleybreathed.com]
According to the New York Times, comic-strip artist Bill Waterson has announced that he is coming out of retirement to work on a collaborative strip with Bloom County's Berke Breathed, the strip to be titled "Calvin County", and featuring characters from both strips, with political commentary.
The New York Times calls this the "Time Warner/AOL merger of the comic world".
I didn't compete this year (Score:2)
I was going to do “Democrats Revive House Un-American Activities Committee” but thought better of it.
Huh? (Score:1)
There are good April Fool's pranks?
Google's 'Project Moses' Tackles Gender Imbalance (Score:2)
Dissatisfied with earlier efforts [slashdot.org] to correct tech's gender imbalance, it appears Google may be getting ready to play hardball. On Saturday, news leaked of the search giant's soon-to-launch 'Project Moses,' which a Google spokesperson would only say will draw inspiration from the project's namesake [wikipedia.org] and utilize Google Maps' new 'Share Location' feature [staticflickr.com].
Re: (Score:2)
I heard today that President Trump was resigning!
He won't joke about it because it won't be funny when he actually does resign. That, and he has no sense of humor any ways.
I liked NewEgg's Project Megga (Score:2)
https://promotions.newegg.com/... [newegg.com]
Quilted Northern - uSit wearable technology (Score:1)
Pornhub wins... (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Considering the site's name, I'll just bet it did!
Cancelled on Netflix (Score:2)
Netflix has a category "Cancelled By Netflix", containing one video: "Netflix Live Cancelled", which is Will Arnett maybe-improvising over a "live stream" of office equipment, including 3:30 of a burrito being microwaved. (Also, arm wrestling.) It's 48 minutes long, "available until April 2".
Slashdot's new look is one of them? (Score:3)
This new look Slashdot is just awful. I assume this is just an April Fool's prank and you'll be resuming normal transmission soon?
Re: (Score:2)
I heard slashdot was going to support unicode... (Score:2)
Mother nature takes the cake. (Score:2)
Mother nature wins this year. She pulled the LARGE scale prank that people will never forget.
Colombia mudslide, flooding kill 254 in midnight deluge [reuters.com]
She's got such a funny sense of humor.