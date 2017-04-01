Ask SN: Seen Any Good April Fool's Pranks Today? 25
An anonymous reader writes: It's that special time of year where sites around the net celebrate April Fool's Day with parodies of their own product offerings. Google Home announces a new companion service for smart yards called Google Gnome. Stack Overflow announces Dance Dance Authentication. The Russian foreign ministry changed their voicemail to include new menu options like "Press 2 to use the services of Russian hackers," and "press 3 to request election interference." And in what's either a really good prank or a horrific piece of bad timing, Phrack.org announces that they've been seized by the FBI.
Has anybody else noticed anything funny today?
The internet has a long history of April Fool's Day pranks, and it looks like 2017 is no exception. So use the comments to share what you're seeing around the web today. Seen any good April Fool's Day pranks today?
This new Slashdot format better be a fucking prank.
I just assumed it was. When I checked in here at some time around 23:30 last night the site was what I've come to expect. When I reloaded at about 00:30 I noticed the change. But on further thought I'm not so sure... First, it looks more like a Hallowe'en prank than April Fool's. Second, I'm in the Eastern time zone; so if it is a prank, then they've gone to some trouble to load the prank version of the site selectively according to the user's location.
I absolutely loved this: Reg now behind invisible HTML5 Bitcoin paywall [theregister.co.uk]
Tender and kind. Just what the doctor prescribed.
arXiv:1703.08544 [arxiv.org], D. TRUMP: Data-mining Textual Responses to Uncover Misconception Patterns
All the Google stuff is great as usual. Lexus' one is pretty good too.
> All the Google stuff is great as usual.
Well, last year's "drop the mic" from Gmail wasn't that great...
"Gmail's Mic Drop April Fool Backfires Horribly Costing People Their Jobs"
https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
The only one I've seen is this site. What a hideous fucking eyesore!
He's a guy who knows where his towel is.
Waiting for April 1st for fake stories is no longer necessary.
There are two days in the year when I just stay at home and avoid interacting with other human beings - in real life or on the internet: April 1st - the most pathetically unfunny day of the year - and December 25th - the most depressing day of the year.
For some reason, this year I forgot today was April 1st and I visited Slashdot by mistake. I wish I hadn't...
... is hopefully an April fools. I've been around for ~20 years, but if this is the site's new face then my eyes just can't take it.
From the big corporates
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]
FreeNAS Community - Friendship Is Magical!! https://forums.freenas.org/ind... [freenas.org]
Yeah on this very site: An embedded ad for a whitepaper on Visual Cobol being the next big thing for business.