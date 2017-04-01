Ask SN: Seen Any Good April Fool's Pranks Today? 14
An anonymous reader writes: It's that special time of year where sites around the net celebrate April Fool's Day with parodies of their own product offerings. Google Home announces a new companion service for smart yards called Google Gnome. Stack Overflow announces Dance Dance Authentication. The Russian foreign ministry changed their voicemail to include new menu options like "Press 2 to use the services of Russian hackers," and "press 3 to request election interference." And in what's either a really good prank or a horrific piece of bad timing, Phrack.org announces that they've been seized by the FBI.
Has anybody else noticed anything funny today?
The internet has a long history of April Fool's Day pranks, and it looks like 2017 is no exception. So use the comments to share what you're seeing around the web today. Seen any good April Fool's Day pranks today?
Re: (Score:2)
This new Slashdot format better be a fucking prank.
This (Score:3)
I absolutely loved this: Reg now behind invisible HTML5 Bitcoin paywall [theregister.co.uk]
Tender and kind. Just what the doctor prescribed.
Research paper (Score:2)
arXiv:1703.08544 [arxiv.org], D. TRUMP: Data-mining Textual Responses to Uncover Misconception Patterns
I use this every year (Score:3)
All the Google stuff is great as usual. Lexus' one is pretty good too.
Yes - this site (Score:1)
The only one I've seen is this site. What a hideous fucking eyesore!
Betteridge Law still holds (Score:1)
He's a guy who knows where his towel is.
April Fools is Over (Score:4, Interesting)
Waiting for April 1st for fake stories is no longer necessary.