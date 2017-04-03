Ask Slashdot: How Do You Deal With a Terrible Tech Manager? 62
snydeq writes: From the Know It All to the Overwhelmer, succeeding beneath a bad manager takes strategy and finesse, writes Paul Heltzel in his round-up of bad IT bosses and how to keep them from derailing your career. "While there are truly great leaders in IT, not all inspire confidence. Worse, you can't always choose who will lead your team. But you can always map out new paths in your career. With that in mind, here is a look at some prototypically bad managers you may have already encountered in your engineering departments, with tips on how to deal with each of them." The six "terrible tech managers" mentioned by Heltzel include: "The Know It All," "The Pushover," "The Micromanager," "The Unexpected Boss," "The Fearful Manager," and "The Overwhelmer." Have you ever worked for any of these managers? If so, how did you deal with them?
Easy (Score:5, Funny)
I send him a link to Breitbart. Before long he's spending all day tracking down pizza parlors and gay frogs, and staying out of everyone's hair at work.
Left one out (Score:2)
Left out a kind of terrible manager: The Complete Psycho. Unfortunately, too common.
Re: (Score:2)
i think sociopath is more common.
synonym. [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
I always thought Sociopath was less severe and more able to function in normal society?
A psychopath kills for no reason, a Sociopath kills for personal gain
All things considered, as long as it is not in a sociopaths interest that you should die, you are perfectly safe from them.
Escalate, then quit. (Score:2, Informative)
First you bring up the issue with the boss's boss. If nothing is done, then you quit. If you're good at what you do in technology you shouldn't have trouble finding work anyway. If you're useless or burnt out, maybe you can apply to be the next terrible tech manager. Many of them started that way and got "promoted out of the way".
Re: (Score:2)
I was driven out of every job, mainly because I didn't respond properly when ordered to "do it wrong or you're fired."
Just an FYI, I have been absolutely willing to "do it wrong" (nothing unethical, of course), but it doesn't seem to help. If a manager doesn't like you, it's not because of the work you're doing, it's because he feels threatened, or has inter-personal issues, etc.
1. Scram (Score:3, Insightful)
Get out if you can! It's not worth your health and sanity to stay for a bit more money.
I had a sinister boss during a past slump, and had to wait a while to find another company. Economic slumps suck: choices die faster than summer daisies in Death Valley.
I had a know-it-all (Score:2)
He had all of the theory and none of the practice. I eventually quit, but he "decided to leave" a little later.
Oh ... my. (Score:5, Insightful)
I've had a boss that was all of these. Very frustrating.
I've often wondered why folks in tech expect 24x7 access to their employees. If you work at Burger King, you don't have to put in 90 or 100 hour weeks - or if you do, it's with overtime pay. But if you're in tech, this seems to be the default expectation and don't you dare ask for overtime or even a bonus. Gosh no. Don't expect profit sharing either.
Re: Oh ... my. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
They think it makes them look like good, tough managers, squeezing so much time out of employees. In reality, they're increasing the odds those employees leave and the company will have to deal with a constant rotation of employees who have to keep learning the products from scratch and don't have a personal connection to them, so it will be more difficult to track down deeper issues and make major changes. Also, I just don't think it's realistic to expect more than 8 hours of quality work out of an employe
Re: (Score:2)
Because I can get anybody to flip a burger. The problem with tech is that for many companies IT is 24x7x365 but the IT department still expects to act like they are working 8-5. So reality collides with their notions and reality wins.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But if you use neither, then how would you know?
Make a movie called Horrible Bosses 3? (Score:2)
You all show up in suits ... (Score:4, Insightful)
Look for a new job (Score:3)
You just do as I say... (Score:1)
All you need (Score:2)
Re: All you need (Score:2)
I trained them ... (Score:2)
... I guarantee you those bastards (or bitches) came to realize that when I was happy, they were, too.
It's like training Pavlov's dog.
For one son of a bitch in Reston, Va., I programmed our fax machine to forward to his cell.
Re: I trained them ... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Every good boss I have had (which is most of them) quickly figured out that I may be their employee, but they report to me
:-)
There's a lot of truth to this. I've posted on
/. before about having managed as many as 600 people in diverse groups. No way I could know all their jobs. The only option? Listen to the people who actually knew how to get the work done, understand the obstacles they faced, and get those obstacles out of the way so they could do what they do best.
You know what? It worked. I didn't need to pretend I knew it all or run around giving orders. Amazing what people can do if you make sure they have what they need a
Add Psychopaths to the list (Score:2)
See: https://www.amazon.com/Snakes-... [amazon.com]
If you get that, you're basically fucked. Document what they've done to you (and your team) and quit (which is what the book tells you to do).
It's a tough world out there.
It is quite well known. (Score:2)
Understand your boss (Score:3)
If your not wealthy or smart?
Your stuck with having to understand your boss and have to try and reason with them.
Try and understand your boss and their origins.
Overeducated for the role and wanted to be promoted in the past but failed?
Had some connection with others in management that secured their role but they are not a productive boss?
Someone who once had good ideas but has less to offer every year?
They use their own boss as a method of advancement and just keep staff around to fill in the role of been a boss? Their own advancement is the project not anything that needs to be done.
The boss has issues from university, never went to a good "university" in the traditional way, was too poor to enjoy university, did not fit into any social setting at university. Was smart but did not have the correct level of wealth to fit in? All that can shape the mind and issues a boss projects. Poverty made them have many, many issues decades later.
Social acceptance issues? Even been a "boss" just does not wash away that feeling of not been accepted by management.
Lack of ability to learn new skills. The boss is using past success to just stay in place for a few more years. They don't want to lean new methods. They have staff for that.
They have the wrong education. It was ok years ago and got them the job but they feel different from their better educated peers.
They had a good memory that as able to fake their way past university exams, the interview and the social skills to become a boss.
Even average staff know they have a lack of ability needed in their role. So the boss takes steps to hide that issue.
Most people have traits they bring up from university and as they enter the work force. What was your boss like? Could they even study on their own or did they always need help? Could they work on a project or did they always need a lot of support?
Once you understand your boss aviod the things that make them unhappy.
If your wealthy and happy don't remind your boos of their own poverty filled past.
If your boss is smart, learn from them.
If your boss is lacking in skills, don't be the person that knows too much about their past.
Other traits are the boss who has to talk about their new found wealth and what they are doing socially. The charities, social events, music, art, a new car.
If you are wealthy and enjoyed all that as a given, it becomes almost comical to sit and listen to your boss trying to buy their way into society. Try to be positive and just be happy for your boss. If you boss finally has the wage to enjoy opera or some other social event just smile and ask them all about their experience.
A normal boss will work hard, bring new ideas, have the educational background to study and keep learning new things, want the best for the company and all staff. They will want to share their own skills and learn.
If not something is wrong, just take the time to find out what. Poverty, educational issues, a well hidden lack of talent.
Good interviews and hiring on merit with background investigations will usually detect any of the bad traits. Always interview, hire on merit and look into pasts, then a company can avoid staff issues.
ironic... (Score:2)
because that's generally how anyone horrible at their job seems to get that position in the first place. They hide out or "follow the rules" long enough for someone to leave or there is simply no one else to fill the role.
In many of my anecdotes as a contractor, its seems the last people standing in a company (the primary shit stain of sales or the senior dickwad of software) are almost always the most worthless people that just new how to hide well....the good people bailed or were blamed and fired long be
Only had issues with the micro-manager (Score:3)
/ Typical example, Quit bugging me, send me email,
Document, document, document... (Score:2)
I had a supervisor who assigned me two separate projects that had a one-month gap between them. I documented that I would take them with the understanding that there will be trouble if the two projects overlapped. The inevitable train wreck came when the first project overlapped the second project, both projects got delayed and later reassigned to other people to straighten out. Supervisor tried to throw me under the bus but I had documentation that he didn't lift a finger to help me. What happened? Supervi