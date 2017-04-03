Ask Slashdot: How Do You Deal With a Terrible Tech Manager? 46
snydeq writes: From the Know It All to the Overwhelmer, succeeding beneath a bad manager takes strategy and finesse, writes Paul Heltzel in his round-up of bad IT bosses and how to keep them from derailing your career. "While there are truly great leaders in IT, not all inspire confidence. Worse, you can't always choose who will lead your team. But you can always map out new paths in your career. With that in mind, here is a look at some prototypically bad managers you may have already encountered in your engineering departments, with tips on how to deal with each of them." The six "terrible tech managers" mentioned by Heltzel include: "The Know It All," "The Pushover," "The Micromanager," "The Unexpected Boss," "The Fearful Manager," and "The Overwhelmer." Have you ever worked for any of these managers? If so, how did you deal with them?
I send him a link to Breitbart. Before long he's spending all day tracking down pizza parlors and gay frogs, and staying out of everyone's hair at work.
Left out a kind of terrible manager: The Complete Psycho. Unfortunately, too common.
i think sociopath is more common.
synonym. [wikipedia.org]
I always thought Sociopath was less severe and more able to function in normal society?
A psychopath kills for no reason, a Sociopath kills for personal gain
All things considered, as long as it is not in a sociopaths interest that you should die, you are perfectly safe from them.
I was driven out of every job, mainly because I didn't respond properly when ordered to "do it wrong or you're fired."
Just an FYI, I have been absolutely willing to "do it wrong" (nothing unethical, of course), but it doesn't seem to help. If a manager doesn't like you, it's not because of the work you're doing, it's because he feels threatened, or has inter-personal issues, etc.
Get out if you can! It's not worth your health and sanity to stay for a bit more money.
I had a sinister boss during a past slump, and had to wait a while to find another company. Economic slumps suck: choices die faster than summer daisies in Death Valley.
I had a know-it-all (Score:2)
He had all of the theory and none of the practice. I eventually quit, but he "decided to leave" a little later.
Oh ... my. (Score:4, Insightful)
I've had a boss that was all of these. Very frustrating.
I've often wondered why folks in tech expect 24x7 access to their employees. If you work at Burger King, you don't have to put in 90 or 100 hour weeks - or if you do, it's with overtime pay. But if you're in tech, this seems to be the default expectation and don't you dare ask for overtime or even a bonus. Gosh no. Don't expect profit sharing either.
But if you use neither, then how would you know?
I trained them ... (Score:2)
... I guarantee you those bastards (or bitches) came to realize that when I was happy, they were, too.
It's like training Pavlov's dog.
For one son of a bitch in Reston, Va., I programmed our fax machine to forward to his cell.
Add Psychopaths to the list (Score:2)
See: https://www.amazon.com/Snakes-... [amazon.com]
If you get that, you're basically fucked. Document what they've done to you (and your team) and quit (which is what the book tells you to do).
It's a tough world out there.
It is quite well known. (Score:2)
Understand your boss (Score:2)
If your not wealthy or smart?
Your stuck with having to understand your boss and have to try and reason with them.
Try and understand your boss and their origins.
Overeducated for the role and wanted to be promoted in the past but failed?
Had some connection with others in management that secured their role but they are not a productive boss?
Someone who once had good ideas but has less to offer every year?
They use their own boss as a method of advancement