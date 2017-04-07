Slashdot Asks: What Books Are You Reading This Month? 122
An anonymous reader writes: Hey fellow Slashdot readers, what are some books you're reading right now, and intend to pick up later this month? Also if you would be so kind, what are some good new-ish novels (fiction / non-fiction) you recommend? Thanks!
Re: (Score:3)
And I'm trying to read the Hitchhikers Guide series of books. Starting on #1 when the neighborhood pool opens up.
The Expanse Novels (Score:3)
Leviathan Wakes
Caliban's War
Abaddon's Gate
Cibola Burn
Nemesis Games
All in the last month. Can't put them down.
Re: (Score:1)
i'll summarize
bland uninteresting characters
decent first half of the book
the second half is almost always about space zombies, attacking the enemy base or shutting off alien tech
long and repetitive like the 20 chapters of frodo walking around mordor tired and thirsty
stupid plot holes to get the characters in the right places for the finale
Re: (Score:2)
At this point I'm on the first. (Bought the first three in a box set from AMZN.)
Re: (Score:2)
Corey's a pretty good writer, and I literally just ate through all the books one after the other.
My list for the last month or so is a bit odd. I re-read Pride And Prejudice because I felt like it for no particular reason. Working on Red Mars right now, a bit preachy at points, but all-in-all not that bad. Should be done this weekend, and then I plan on turning to Becky Chamber's second book "A Closed and Common Orbit", really enjoyed her first book. I've got John Scalzie's The Ghost Brigades to read (loved
A Hole in Space (Score:2)
Picked it up at a yard sale along with several other related books, mostly Asimov which I am also reading. Working through them when I find time.
Re: (Score:3)
Is the Notre Dam bigger than the Hoover Dam?
Either way, I don't give a dam.
5 books (Score:3)
What's it like. Not a magic fantasy fan myself so I like to only read great books in that genere.
in the last month I read:
1) THe Girl on the Train.
Yet another novel with "the Girl" in the title. But this one holds up because of the superb point of view telling from not one but three unreliable selfish narrators, the good prose, and a reasonable intrigue. The characters are distinct and well drawn, people's personalities come across.
2) Red Shirts. After the grim Girl on the Train, I went
Re: (Score:2)
What's it like. Not a magic fantasy fan myself so I like to only read great books in that genere.
Not the OP, but I've also read the three books in the series. It's light and funny, moderately silly. There's a technological explanation for the magic that may make the book entertaining for slashdot geeks, even those who don't go in for pure fantasy. It's more like computer-generated superpowers put into an artificial fantasy setting, really.
If you're on the fence, the Amazon preview can be your friend. You'll know within the first few chapters if it's for you.
Re: (Score:2)
Gah, I can't quote properly.
Also, I'm reminded for the fortieth time I need to read Redshirts.
Re: (Score:2)
by Neal Stephenson. And maybe Expanse #5 -- erm, Nemesis Games.
I started Seveneves a week or two ago, and am maybe 25% through. It's the first Stephenson I've read (I know, I know) and is quite good. So far, highly recommended. I was hooked by the first line:
Read the first chapter here [nealstephenson.com].
Classics (Score:5, Informative)
What like what I intend to read? (Score:3)
Now your making me feel bad for not having time to read books something more important always seems to turn up. Darn you real life, youtube and netflix!
I hate dialup so much but I often think I'd get more done of that was still my only option.
Assembly Lines: The Complete Book (Score:1)
(Re)reading the "Jack Reacher" novels by Lee Child (Score:2)
I have them all on my Kindle, so I've been plowing through them. Next after that are the 'Caine Riordan' SF novels by Charles Gannon.
The Crisis of the Middle-Class Constitution (Score:4, Interesting)
Due to my concerns that the American middle class is being decimated...
Currently reading:
The Crisis of the Middle-Class Constitution: Why Economic Inequality Threatens Our Republic
Review [goodreads.com]
Previously read (related):
Why Nations Fail
Review [goodreads.com]
Republic, Lost: How Money Corrupts Congress—and a Plan to Stop It
Review [goodreads.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Great recommendations, thanks!
I'm currently reading "Dark Money" by Jane Mayer. Also highly recommended.
Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes (Score:3)
Currently reading "Don Quixote" by Miguel de Cervantes.
Spike Milligan's "Adolph Hitler: My part in his (Score:2)
downfall" Discovered the first book at a used bookstore and just get the whole set that I'm reading through.
Very, very funny with a lot of heart (it wasn't a very easy war for him) - you can see a lot of the "Goons" in the books.
If you see any of the books, like British Comedy, read them.
The God Delusion (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
You should now listen to the classic debate between Bahnsen and Stein:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Calling something you don't like (or maybe don't understand?) ridiculous and insanity is not an argument against it; it's just an opinion. I agree that it is a real shame that the Bahnsen/Martin debate never happened. But for anyone interested in theism/atheism, you've got to engage with this debate, or you haven't fully explored the topic.
The Bitterwood fantasy novels (Score:1)
Based on the descriptions, you'd think they're pretty silly. But this series of books (5) are my favorite non-GRRM, non-Tolkien books. Great action, great characters, each book is a bit different and self-contained.
Honest answer (Score:2, Insightful)
The internet has screwed up my text-based attention span so much, I'm not sure I could even finish a normal length book anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
I loved that whole sextet. #2 is fantastic. #3 extremely good. The trilogy of books 4-6 slightly less so (too many characters, just too long for the payoff), but still really good, and if you're left tantalized by all the mysteries after the first 3 you'll want to read them, too.
Irresistible (Rise of Addictive technology) (Score:2)
Nerdy Rock Books (Score:3)
"Opal: Advanced Cutting and Setting" by Paul B. Downing
"Gem Identification Made Easy" by Antoinette Matlins and A.C. Bonanno
"Creative Gold- and Silversmithing" by Sharr Choate and Bonnie Cecil De May
And a bunch of loose gemstone faceting diagrams (several of which have failed to render properly in GemCAD so I'm quite sure their angles and indexes are off) including the famous Lone Star Cut.
Refractive Index is a fun thing to play with if you know what you're doing.
"A Beginner's Guide to Losing Your Mind" (Score:3)
A Beginner's Guide to Losing Your Mind: Survival techniques for staying sane
By Emily Reynolds, formerly a writer at Wired magazine in the UK.
Not an easy read at times, but has +5 insightful bits on how to deal with mental illness, ours or our friends'.
Re: (Score:2)
forgot:
Paperback: 288 pages
Publisher: Yellow Kite (22 Feb. 2018)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1473635632
ISBN-13: 978-1473635630
Striking Thoughts (Score:3)
Extraordinary Popular Delusions and ... (Score:3)
Collapsing Empire (Score:2)
Read "Collapsing Empire" by John Scaltzi.
The invisibles (Score:2)
So far it feels like a comic version of "illuminatus"
Re-reading Stranger in a Strange Land (Score:3)
30 years after I first read it.
Previous to that I read Canterbury Tales. There is something about old stuff that seems to make it better than most modern {pulp} fiction.
I'm reading (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
ReReading LoTR right now. (Score:1)
Going to read The Collapsing Empire by Scalzi next.
these (Score:3)
The Age of Wonder
Sapiens
The Long Earth/Long War
Yes, Please
I'm reading "Slow News Day" (Score:3)
Applied Combinatorics (Score:3)
Fred S. Roberts, Barry Tesman: Applied Combinatorics, CRC Press, Special Indian Edition (way cheaper and good quality).
This book is awesome, just like all other books by Roberts. Unfortunately, I can only read it for learning some basics and taking a look the many examples, as I lack the time to really work through it.
:/
Change agent (Score:3)
I'll buy Change Agent when it is published on the 18th. The author [wikipedia.org] is an IT guy, which means his books are also heavily IT influenced. I really liked the other novels he already published.
O'Neill - The High Frontier, Sawyer - Flashforward (Score:2)
I'm currently reading
* Gerard K. O'Neill - The High Frontier. A classic on space colonization (non-fiction), 3rd edition (c) 2000. Boy, have we missed out on possibilities...
* Robert J. Sawyer - Flashforward (c) 1999. This is the base from which the TV series was built. Quite good scifi.
I've got several more scifi books in the pipeline, by Kim Stanley Robinson, Greg Bear, Alastair Reynolds, Neal Asher, Peter F. Hamilton.
I also intend to read-read the classic sagas from ancient
An eclectic mix (Score:2)
Talking to Crazy: How to Deal with the Irrational and Impossible People in Your Life by Mark Goulston
.
On Deck ---
The Complete Infidel's Guide to Iran by Robert Spencer
A Burglar's Guide to the City by Geoff Manaugh
D DAY Through German Eyes - The Hidden Story of June 6th 1944 by Holger Eckhertz
Please Stop Helping Us: How Liberals Make It Harder for Blacks to Succeed by Jason L. Riley
Confluence (Linesman book 3) by S. K. Dunstall
The Liberation (The Alchemy Wars Book 3) by Ian Tregillis
Fi
Brief: Make a Bigger Impact by Saying Less (Score:1)
I'm told I'm too wordy and unnecessarily use complex words.
Brief: Make a Bigger Impact by Saying Less
http://www.barnesandnoble.com/... [barnesandnoble.com]
lots of things (Score:3)
- The Four Pillars of Investing. Good begginer-to-mid-level book in investing. Slightly dated, because it came out in '02 and is aware of the dot-com bust but not the real estate one. I think the author has an updated book, but I don't think the principles will have changed much.
- The Divide (beta read). A space opera about a war between spacefaring races. Only available on BetaBooks.co, through their beta reader pool. Looking forward to seeing this one in print.
- A Crash Course in Python - just refreshing some python programming skills
- Just finished an audiobook on Brahms, his life and music.
- Just starting an audiobook on Mindfulness.
- I'm also obsessively re-reading my third novel, Stranger and Better, which is due out in the next month, just to catch final edits. Coming of age at Oberlin College, engaging in an impossible search for the meaning of life.
Some books you might like (Score:3)
Do they need to have pictures or not? If anything, the question sounds like you want to do some profiling on people as what I like has nothing to do with what you like.
Go to a bookstore and browse there. Even better if it is a second hand bookstore. You will find things that are not the standard answers that you will see every time and you will be surprised by how good they might be.
Because what you are asking as what your favorite food is and the answer will be pizza. That while you will see a LOT more when you just walk around and go into restaurants and order what you like at that moment.
my list (Score:3)
Across the River and Into the Trees - Ernest Hemingway
Shadow of the Giant - Orson Card
God Mining Boomtown People of White Oaks, Lincoln County New Mexico Territory - Roberta Haldane
Just a few (Score:3)
Adams - Dirk Gently 1 & 2
Plato - The Republic
Milton - Paradise Lost
With my kids:
Snicket - A Series of Unfortunate Events
Milne - Winnie the Pooh
Grahame - The Wind in the WIllows
F.I.A.S.C.O. (Score:3)
This is about the financial derivative blowup in the 90s.
The Player of Games (Score:1)
The Pile (Score:2)
Current
Empire Game, Charles Stross
Next ups:
For we are many (book 2 of Bobiverse) by Dennis Taylor
Change Agent, Daniel Saurez
Min
Just a few (Score:2)
I am working my way through Terry Prachet's Diskworld series. It has been quite some time since I read most of them.
If you want some fun the "Don't tell my parents I am a super villain" series by Richard Roberts is a quick funny series more directed towards middle school and high school age readers.
$50 dollar knife by Wayne Goddard since
....well... Making knives
Adding in some classic literature such as Moby Dick (Herman Melville) and Jules Verne 20000 leagues under the sea and Journey to the center of
Fun space opera (Score:2)
Well, actually, despite featuring the highly technologically advanced Commonwealth from other books, Peter F. Hamilton's "Night Without Stars" is mostly set in a 1950's equivalent totalitarian regime. I'm enjoying it.
A bit of history (Score:2)
High Noon: The Hollywood Blacklist and the Making of an American Classic by Glenn Frankel.
I'd heard of the Hollywood blacklist but I had no idea of the number of lives it affected. And an interesting read also if you're a fan of "High Noon".
Harbinger (Score:1)
In anticipation of the release of part 2, I'm re-reading Harbinger by Ian McKinley
Amazon link [amazon.ca]
Ya, it's a self published fantasy book. But it's not your run of the mill high fantasy. The author calls it "fantastic realism" where it is a fantasy world, but there isn't some stupid powerful magic to save the day.
Doing a re-read of Weber's "Safehold" series... (Score:2)
. . .
.prior to reading Book 9, "At the Sign of Triumph"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Currently on top of the pile (Score:2)
I add more books before I finish the ones already in the hopper. Right now, though, I'm reading Into the Cannibal's Pot [amzn.to], a rather harrowing look at post-apartheid South Africa and how it's on track to become the next Zimbabwe.
After an incident at work with some of our switches where we "fixed" a problem by swapping capacitors between boards rather than just swap in a working switch and configure it, I figured maybe a CCNA might be useful, so I've also been going through the study guide [amzn.to] for the first of two
just started (Score:2)
Windswept, Red Rising, Silo (Score:1)
Just finished "Windswept" and "Like a Boss" by Adam Rakunas. Interesting take (if a bit one-sided) on interplanetary labor contracts, union/corporate dynamics, and grass-roots organizing. I hope he's working on another book with Padma and friends.
Current audiobook is Golden Son (#2 of the Red Rising series; start with Red Rising).
Next up will be "Dust" (#3 of the Silo series; start with Wool Omnibus).
This Month (Score:2)
The Homing - John Saul (not his best work)
Alastair Reynolds (Score:2)
Starship Grifters and Aye Robot (Score:2)
Hilariously funny. Every bit as good as the Hitchhiker's Guide series:
https://www.amazon.com/Starshi... [amazon.com]
https://www.amazon.com/Robot-N... [amazon.com]
Science Fiction and science-based fiction (Score:1)
This month I just finished reading Syndrome E by Franck Thilliez, translated into english by Mark Polizzotti. This is detective/police thriller fiction, but hard science based in the plot. I am just digging into a second book in the seri
Recommendations: 4 fiction and 2 non- (Score:2)
Also, Hugo-winner "Downbelow Station" by C. J. Cherryh, just because.
Recently finished the two books, so far, in a series starting with "The Name of the Wind" by Patrick Rothfuss - excellent fantasy. Am eagerly awaiting the next one.
Last month I enjoyed read
Non fiction (Score:2)
Basic Economics by Thomas Sowell (Score:1)
Mistborn + my own book (Score:1)
I'm currently reading Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn series for the first time.
I'm also writing my own science fiction series, it's a cheerful post-apocalyptic hard sci-fi adventure. With explosions.
The first book is free here: fixerbook.net [fixerbook.net]
The Dark Forest (Score:2)
Current:
The Dark Forest, by Cixin Liu, translated to English by Joel Martinsen (10% done, so far excellent)
Recent:
the Dark Tower cycle (all), Stephen King
2312, Kim Stanley Robinson
Speak, Louisa Hall (I recommend this one highly)
The Annihilation Score, Charles Stross (recommended)
Up next:
My annual trip through The Silmarillion, The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings, and probably The Children of Hurin and a few other of Christopher Tolkien's contributions to his father's legacy.