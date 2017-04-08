Ask Slashdot: Should I Move From Java To Scala? 28
"Scala is one of the JVM languages that manages to maintain a hip and professional vibe at the same time," writes long-time Slashdot reader Qbertino -- building up to a big question: One reason for this probably being that Scala was built by people who knew what they were doing. It has been around for a few years now in a mature form and I got curious about it a few years back. My question to the Slashdot community: Is getting into Scala worthwhile from a practical/industry standpoint or is it better to just stick with Java? Have you done larger, continuous multi-year, multi-man and mission-critical applications in Scala and what are your experiences?
The original submission asks two related questions. First, "Do you have to be a CS/math genius to make sense of Scala and use it correctly?" But more importantly, "Is Scala there to stay wherever it is deployed and used in real-world scenarios, or are there pitfalls and cracks showing up that would deter you from using Scala once again?" So share your experiences and answers in the comments. Would you recommend moving from Java to Scala?
Twitter and Scala (Score:2)
https://www.quora.com/Is-Twitter-getting-rid-of-Scala
Quote "I can't answer that, but I did attend lately a session by Raffi Krikorian, who was VP Platform Engineering at Twitter and one of the people responsible for introducing scala at Twitter.
He was asked about scala, and said that if he would have to choose again today, he's not sure he would go with scala.
The argument was that scala introduces a big learning curve for new developers. Because of its complicated language features it can become hard to rea
Just look at it and program in it a bit (Score:4, Insightful)
Then figure out for yourself if you like it or not. If you're going at this from a PHB perspective just stick with Java.
Rust (Score:3)
Yes. (Score:3)
And then you're going to be confronted with Java code, which is everywhere. The fact is that Java is in a helluva lot of places, and I can't imagine anyone disadvantaging themselves by continuing to develop in it. Frankly, other than as an interesting aside, what's the point of learning Scala?
Java is garbage (Score:1)
Of course, you can work with a project like that in C (for example), and I've seen it done, but you need to have strong leadership architecting the code and making sure things stay clea
If you have time and interest work in Scala in your own time, learning a new language is always good, even if there is no direct monetary pay off
Location, Location, Location (Score:3)
I don't know where Scala is, but Java sounds like a nice place to live.
For a Project or a Career? (Score:2)
For a career - look at jobs in your area. Are more people hiring for java or scala? You can learn both of course. Rust is also worth looking into.
But scala is just a language. You don't need to be "math genius" to use one language over another.