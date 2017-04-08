Ask Slashdot: Should I Move From Java To Scala? 113
"Scala is one of the JVM languages that manages to maintain a hip and professional vibe at the same time," writes long-time Slashdot reader Qbertino -- building up to a big question: One reason for this probably being that Scala was built by people who knew what they were doing. It has been around for a few years now in a mature form and I got curious about it a few years back. My question to the Slashdot community: Is getting into Scala worthwhile from a practical/industry standpoint or is it better to just stick with Java? Have you done larger, continuous multi-year, multi-man and mission-critical applications in Scala and what are your experiences?
The original submission asks two related questions. First, "Do you have to be a CS/math genius to make sense of Scala and use it correctly?" But more importantly, "Is Scala there to stay wherever it is deployed and used in real-world scenarios, or are there pitfalls and cracks showing up that would deter you from using Scala once again?" So share your experiences and answers in the comments. Would you recommend moving from Java to Scala?
https://www.quora.com/Is-Twitter-getting-rid-of-Scala
Quote "I can't answer that, but I did attend lately a session by Raffi Krikorian, who was VP Platform Engineering at Twitter and one of the people responsible for introducing scala at Twitter.
He was asked about scala, and said that if he would have to choose again today, he's not sure he would go with scala.
The argument was that scala introduces a big learning curve for new developers. Because of its complicated language features it can become hard to read. So at Twitter they are trying to not overuse the complexities of the language, so the main benefit they get from it are lambdas. Which is now basically available with Java 8. So the overhead of developer training might not be worth the benefit."
Sure, happy sewing with that sword.
Scala is like a hammer that also can be used to saw, drill, screw and paint! But only if you're an expert and even then only very carefully or you'll cut of your foot.
This isn't necessarily an argument against Scala, using it well will have it's challenges, but this is true for most languages. Linkedin went through the same.
Some of the tradeoff's Twitter has had to make have changed. They moved away from Ruby, and for Ruby developers, Scala might actually have been easier to pickup than someone who has been doing Java since 1.4. You have to unlearn more OO practices to use Scala well, but you can write very rubyish or pythonic code in Scala. If I look at a project like f
And yet, read the other answer [quora.com] on that same Quora page.
I would also add that the opinion of an Engineering VP at Twitter might take into account a whole bunch of things that aren't applicable to the dev who is trying to decide whether learning a language is worthwhile to them. Those are two very different points of view, with very different considerations. I love working in Scala, but if I were building a team of probably over 100 engineers, I might think twice.
Also keep in mind that Twitter was one of the
FWIW, it's my understanding that Scala strongly emphasizes immutable data, so unless that's suitable to your use case it may be a poor choice. And if it *is* suitable, then you should give Erlang a look.
OTOH, it you want to interface with a lot of Java code, it may be a reasonable option.
The argument was that scala introduces a big learning curve for new developers
If that is the problem, use PHP instead. Or BASIC.
You only need lambdas in Java because it has a weak oop model. Lamdas are hype. Fix oop and their need practilly evaporates.
If you want to care about something, contribute to Open Source.
Don't make me laugh. Contributors to "open source" don't care about anything except money. They contribute low quality shit to get noticed, and they pad their resumes with projects they contributed jack-shit to, so they can scam companies into thinking they're fucking rockstar coder gods and get paid rockstar money.
That is something which benefits us all.
If you care enough to do something which benefits us all, you write Free Software anonymously, and you don't tell anyone you did it, because the individual doesn't matter as long as the software
They are in it just for the monies. It does make me seriously sad, and one of the main reasons I am quitting my job. But I kindof believe that a lot of workpaces are like that.
I think that's pretty close to the definition of work, something somebody else wants me to do for money. I think the number of people who are "living the dream" is <0.01% or less. And if I had a billion in the bank it would be a lot more "when I want it, how I want it, the days I feel like it". Like today I'd just like to be a beach bum. Or just soothe a hangover. Or sit inside and play WoW. I'm not complaining about work, as work goes it's very nice. But if money really was no subject at all... nah, I'd
Just look at it and program in it a bit (Score:4, Insightful)
Then figure out for yourself if you like it or not. If you're going at this from a PHB perspective just stick with Java.
Rust (Score:3)
I hear you about Rust, maybe... but Scala, Ruby, and Swift aren't pretty far from "flavour of the year" languages.
All languages that don't run on a JVM (well, Swift does, there is a cross compiler).
You know that, so why post such bullocks?
Quite often it makes sense to learn the flavour of the year language. E.g. Swift. Just to broaden/extent your horizon.
Or worry about every language - to the point of setting up whatever dev environment and doing a few simple things like hello world, fizzbuzz, create deck of cards, shuffle, and deal a few cards, etc. Just enough to learn how to use the tool chain, basic syntax, user interaction, etc.
Is it stable yet, though? (It *has* been a while since I looked at it.)
Yes. (Score:3)
And then you're going to be confronted with Java code, which is everywhere. The fact is that Java is in a helluva lot of places, and I can't imagine anyone disadvantaging themselves by continuing to develop in it. Frankly, other than as an interesting aside, what's the point of learning Scala?
Re: (Score:1)
Java is garbage (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Of course, you can work with a project like that in C (for example), and I've seen it done, but you need to have strong leadership architecting the code and making sure things stay clea
the language itself is terrible
... on varying levels of terrible, though.
When people write stuff like this, I really wonder about what they are talking. Or which languages they don't find terrible.
IMHO bottom line all languages except SmallTalk are terrible
Re: (Score:2)
Why don't you mention the thinks you consider a flaw.
Except that I have to write in front of every attribute "private" and most methods "public" I'm not aware of any flaws.
The big draw of java has to be the inter-changeability of programmers. Sure there are the rock stars, but for every rock star there are many people that corporations have come to see as being generic programmers in various tiers of accomplishment, that they can draw from a large pool and they know what they can generally expect from each level.
I think it makes sense to learn another language (programming or otherwise) though I think I'd look at one of the classics over scala, maybe even choose clojure
You can't be serious. Java has many nice features. But Scala won't get you away from the JVM.
I guess you're just retarded then.
If you have time and interest work in Scala in your own time, learning a new language is always good, even if there is no direct monetary pay off
Location, Location, Location (Score:3)
I don't know where Scala is, but Java sounds like a nice place to live.
I don't know where Scala is, but Java sounds like a nice place to live.
It's in Milan, Italy. See La Scala [wikipedia.org]. Also a nive place to live.
I thought Scala was dead. [slashdot.org]
Oops. Never mind...
For a Project or a Career? (Score:2)
For a career - look at jobs in your area. Are more people hiring for java or scala? You can learn both of course. Rust is also worth looking into.
But scala is just a language. You don't need to be "math genius" to use one language over another.
So looks like e C's fucked, then?
Difficult, enjoyable, productivity, consequences (Score:1)
I have a PhD in CS and have coded in many many languages.
Difficult: Yes, I find that is the most difficult language I've ever coded in, but I really enjoy it. The difficulty mainly has to do with the type system, the compiler, and what I call Shiny thing syndrome (STS). When first learning I found occasional surprised in assignments because I had the same types on the left and right hand side, but did not. When examining the types, one would observe a page describing it. This can cause frustration for the n
I have a PhD in CS and have coded in many many languages.
In other words, "I have worked a lot in fake environments in many languages".
You got a PhD in part because of a language that is controversial, and you consider that a win? The value of a CS PhD just dropped a few points.
I too have coded in many different languages. Tcl/Tk was painful, but doable. Javascript was painful and not doable. Sed, awk, bash,various assembler, C,, C++, Java, Perl, Python is a subset of languages I've coded in.
Never used Scalia, probably never will. I'm old, odds are
Scala is definitely worth it (Score:3)
Scala has achieved critical mass, it has shown steady growth over the years and will likely continue. It is entirely possible it will never become as big as Java but that should not be the requirement, it is plenty big enough you can count on it.
I have been developing large scale projects in Scala for the last 6 years and I can't imagine going back to Java now. Scala makes it easy and fun to write good correct code.
Scala is boilerplate free, it feels a bit like your favorite scripting languages yet with compile safety a powerful type system and lot's of help from IDE.
Obviously Scala supports Functional Programming which is essential as everything becomes multi threaded and/or distributed. Scala makes it easy to write functional code and is immutable by default, yet it isn't opinionated and you can use other paradigms when they make things easier/faster.
It's fun to write, you don't have to be a genius to use it, though with weak members on your team you will want a strict style guide. I found using Scala is a selling point when recruiting top talent, even those who never used it. Those who have used it, especially coming from a Java background are instantly hooked.
This was verified again in recent Stack Overflow developer surveys where Scala came out to be a very loved language, nearly everyone who tries it falls in love.
I highly recommend
> Scala has achieved critical mass
No it hasn't. Unless we're talking about in your delusional mind.
> It is entirely possible it will never become as big as Java
No it isn't. Unless we're talking about in your delusional mind.
> Scala is...
Mostly garbage. Java has everything Scala has and isn't designed by retarded monkeys.
Kotlin (Score:1)
My personal opinion:
If you're sick of Java's verbosity and various problems, think about Kotlin. Kotlin works really well, has fantastic IntelliJ support, runs on Android, and has fantastic Java interoperability. We already use it for commercial projects where I work.
Most importantly, though, it fixes the billion-dollar mistake: null. Nullable values are handled beautifully with no overhead.
It's very much like Swift to my understanding, but it's for the JVM.
https://kotlinlang.org/docs/reference/compariso
Long way to go (Score:5, Funny)
If you want to schlep all the way from Indonesia to Italy, sure, why not.
Scala or Java? Use Both. (Score:1)
In my humble opinion..
Scala is great for scripting, iterating, researching, and playing around with various concepts. The downside is that its not binary compatible between major versions. There are some stability issues in production as well, some exciting rabbit holes of error stacks.
Java is like herpes. Its everywhere and is not likely to ever be gone completely. It is also rock-solid stable in production. The biggest cost is that you have to write it in Java. If only it was like scripting in Pytho
Relevant article (Score:2)
I don't have a particular opinion, other than the common concerns about its performance and resource utilization. But I tend to code at the traces anyway.
Probably yes (Score:4, Informative)
First, background: I have been using Java at work, at least part time, since 2005. I started getting paid to write scala since 2012. I've definitely ran large, critical applications in Scala: I am running some right now.
Scala is a far more featureful, complicated language than Java is. A lot of what it gives you is really very high quality syntactic sugar (case classes, lambdas, pattern matching), but the one thing that sets it apart is its type system.
The trick is that nothing forces you to use Scala as if you were using Haskell instead: You can use it as a more sugary Java, using the extra type system fun sparingly. Restraint is the name of the game here, and also the reason some people have Scala horror stories: A company decides that Scala sounds great, and then hire some hotshot scalaz committer to teach everyone else how it's done. Then your codebase is full of operators that look like line noise, every class extends a base that comes straight from category theory, and half the developers say 'screw this, let's rewrite it all in Go!'
There is value in the category theory, and using arcane libraries like cats or shapeless, but 99% of the time, you don't need to: Just like back in the 90s you had to stop people from overusing OO design patterns, or their code will end up looking like Spring, Scala shops have to remind people to do the same when it comes to higher kinded types, hlists and concepts out of category theory. You really don't need any of that to use Scala successfully. Just ending up in a world where you typically don't need either a mocking library or any dependency injection nonsense is more than enough to switch. (Curse you Rod Johnson!)
The one thing where I would make people spend some time studying is in basics of functional programming, the very first of which is to learn to remove side effects from code, and clearly separate code that changes state from computation. Chances are you were doing some of that already in Java if you were hoping for a good unit test suite, but it's more important in Scala
Career wise, the more is a no brainer IMO: If you write Java, you are one in a very large pool of completely generic candidates that can use Spring and Hibernate to do something super boring. In Sala, you enter a smaller pool that most of the most average Java developers will never try to enter, so, on average, the job will be more interesting, and the pay will be higher.
Re: (Score:2)
Scala is such a language, that is why the question was risen.
Hip and professional (Score:3)
Choose one.
Scala is no longer hip.
Kotlin (Score:2)
Bigger teams require simpler tools (Score:2)
The bitter lesson I've learned over the years is that the larger the team, the simpler the tool set and the less clever the implementation must be.
And it makes sense. You pretty much have to target the 10th percentile programmer in your organization or your going to have your systems ruined over time.
In a small organization, you can probably hire selectively enough that your 10th percentile programmer can handle Scala. In a large organization (like Twitter is now), not so much.
Only If You Plan For Your Code 2 B Incompatible (Score:2)
Puff (Score:2)
Since *when* has being "hip" been an attribute, much less a desirable one, of a competent language? The only friggin' professionals who speak in those terms are marketers.
Yes (Score:1)
Definitely no.
One of the interesting aspects of Scala is that you can transfer many of the skills acquired using OO languages like Python or Java.
You might find blog some posts and discussion in Scala where the discourse is very technical and presupposes a lot of knowledge of Typed Functional Programming but that doesn't mean that's the common way in which Scala programs are written.
It rather reflect the fact t
Re: (Score:2, Funny)