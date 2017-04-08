Ask Slashdot: Should I Move From Java To Scala? 42
"Scala is one of the JVM languages that manages to maintain a hip and professional vibe at the same time," writes long-time Slashdot reader Qbertino -- building up to a big question: One reason for this probably being that Scala was built by people who knew what they were doing. It has been around for a few years now in a mature form and I got curious about it a few years back. My question to the Slashdot community: Is getting into Scala worthwhile from a practical/industry standpoint or is it better to just stick with Java? Have you done larger, continuous multi-year, multi-man and mission-critical applications in Scala and what are your experiences?
The original submission asks two related questions. First, "Do you have to be a CS/math genius to make sense of Scala and use it correctly?" But more importantly, "Is Scala there to stay wherever it is deployed and used in real-world scenarios, or are there pitfalls and cracks showing up that would deter you from using Scala once again?" So share your experiences and answers in the comments. Would you recommend moving from Java to Scala?
Twitter and Scala (Score:3)
https://www.quora.com/Is-Twitter-getting-rid-of-Scala
Quote "I can't answer that, but I did attend lately a session by Raffi Krikorian, who was VP Platform Engineering at Twitter and one of the people responsible for introducing scala at Twitter.
He was asked about scala, and said that if he would have to choose again today, he's not sure he would go with scala.
The argument was that scala introduces a big learning curve for new developers. Because of its complicated language features it can become hard to read. So at Twitter they are trying to not overuse the complexities of the language, so the main benefit they get from it are lambdas. Which is now basically available with Java 8. So the overhead of developer training might not be worth the benefit."
This isn't necessarily an argument against Scala, using it well will have it's challenges, but this is true for most languages. Linkedin went through the same.
Some of the tradeoff's Twitter has had to make have changed. They moved away from Ruby, and for Ruby developers, Scala might actually have been easier to pickup than someone who has been doing Java since 1.4. You have to unlearn more OO practices to use Scala well, but you can write very rubyish or pythonic code in Scala. If I look at a project like f
If you want to care about something, contribute to Open Source.
Don't make me laugh. Contributors to "open source" don't care about anything except money. They contribute low quality shit to get noticed, and they pad their resumes with projects they contributed jack-shit to, so they can scam companies into thinking they're fucking rockstar coder gods and get paid rockstar money.
That is something which benefits us all.
If you care enough to do something which benefits us all, you write Free Software anonymously, and you don't tell anyone you did it, because the individual doesn't matter as long as the software
Just look at it and program in it a bit (Score:4, Insightful)
Then figure out for yourself if you like it or not. If you're going at this from a PHB perspective just stick with Java.
Rust (Score:3)
I hear you about Rust, maybe... but Scala, Ruby, and Swift aren't pretty far from "flavour of the year" languages.
Yes. (Score:3)
And then you're going to be confronted with Java code, which is everywhere. The fact is that Java is in a helluva lot of places, and I can't imagine anyone disadvantaging themselves by continuing to develop in it. Frankly, other than as an interesting aside, what's the point of learning Scala?
Java is garbage (Score:1)
Of course, you can work with a project like that in C (for example), and I've seen it done, but you need to have strong leadership architecting the code and making sure things stay clea
If you have time and interest work in Scala in your own time, learning a new language is always good, even if there is no direct monetary pay off
Location, Location, Location (Score:3)
I don't know where Scala is, but Java sounds like a nice place to live.
For a Project or a Career? (Score:2)
For a career - look at jobs in your area. Are more people hiring for java or scala? You can learn both of course. Rust is also worth looking into.
But scala is just a language. You don't need to be "math genius" to use one language over another.
Scala is definitely worth it (Score:2)
Scala has achieved critical mass, it has shown steady growth over the years and will likely continue. It is entirely possible it will never become as big as Java but that should not be the requirement, it is plenty big enough you can count on it.
I have been developing large scale projects in Scala for the last 6 years and I can't imagine going back to Java now. Scala makes it easy and fun to write good correct code.
Scala is boilerplate free, it feels a bit like your favorite scripting languages yet with com
Long way to go (Score:4, Funny)
If you want to schlep all the way from Indonesia to Italy, sure, why not.
Scala or Java? Use Both. (Score:1)
In my humble opinion..
Scala is great for scripting, iterating, researching, and playing around with various concepts. The downside is that its not binary compatible between major versions. There are some stability issues in production as well, some exciting rabbit holes of error stacks.
Java is like herpes. Its everywhere and is not likely to ever be gone completely. It is also rock-solid stable in production. The biggest cost is that you have to write it in Java. If only it was like scripting in Pytho
Relevant article (Score:2)
I don't have a particular opinion, other than the common concerns about its performance and resource utilization. But I tend to code at the traces anyway.
Probably yes (Score:2)
First, background: I have been using Java at work, at least part time, since 2005. I started getting paid to write scala since 2012. I've definitely ran large, critical applications in Scala: I am running some right now.
Scala is a far more featureful, complicated language than Java is. A lot of what it gives you is really very high quality syntactic sugar (case classes, lambdas, pattern matching), but the one thing that sets it apart is its type system.
The trick is that nothing forces you to use Scala as if
Hip and professional (Score:2)
Choose one.