Ask Slashdot: How Should You Launch A Software Startup? (theguardian.com) 78
Slashdot reader ben-hnb is a developer who loves the idea of running a startup, or being one of the ones who got in early. But how exactly does he get there? I've got no "business" experience. Everyone seems to want to get on the startup incubator train -- the latest U.K. model I've seen, Launchpad, would even train (MA!) and support me financially for a year while developing the initial product. This just one in a long list of different models, from the famous Y-Combinator three-month model to the 500 Startups four-month seed program and simple co-working spaces with a bit of help, like Launch 22.
If you wanted to get a startup going, where would you go to first and why? Or would you just strike out in your bedroom/garage?
Leave your best answers in the comments. How would you launch a software startup?
Write software after work (Score:5, Insightful)
This. The moment you involve investors / angels, you lose control. And if it's software you're actually interested in, rather than shifting money around, you don't want to lose control.
OTOH, if it is money you're interested in, then the mechanism is get a lot of money rolling, shuffle some off in your direction, and hand over control ASAP.
99% of all businesses fail in the first 24 months
[citation needed]
It isn't quite that grim, but hyperbole aside, 80% of startups fail within the first year, and 95% within the first five years.
The first thing you have to do is disabuse yourself of the notion that starting your own company means you're going to get rich or that you'll pay other people so you can have less work. Expect to have to do far more work than you ever imagined, and expect the business to fail. Make sure you have enough money set
I ran a software start up for ten years. Grew from me to over fifty. I now contract for silly money and love it, while i have a nice business generating me passive income
Main lessons:
Expect no life. You work 14 hour days, 365 days a year
Expect to fail two or three times before you make it
Expect no money. You will earn some years, give other years and on the whole make very little
You will worry about cashflow every week
No one will ever pay their bills without chasing. Expect to spend 20% of your time chasing
Good advice.
It's very unlikely a person will have the skills to both do low level engineering and create a sales and marketing strategy.
So find someone who compliments your skills and can do the things you can't.
I've co-founded two startups with my business partner - she is great at the outbound side and I work the technology side. Finding that key business partner is just as hard as a romantic partner - you need to "date" just as much before settling down....
This is the best solution. I've seen a lot of companies that folded because the landlord raised the lease the minute the local newspapers ran a story on how they were awarded a research grant/won a contract/secured investment funding.
Rule no.1 is keep control of all expenses.
Rule no.2 is operate in stealth mode.
Then there is the hazard of copycats. So you need a six month lead of your Generation2 product as soon as Generation1 is released. That way you can release Generation2 within months.
In most contracts in the US that makes your software owned by the company you work for.
Even in the EU plenty of companies try to have contract clauses that claim that work done "private" out of working hours belongs to the company (as IP at least and might/will be compensated when handed over).
How legal that is in the EU, I don't know. But I guess in the US it is.
No - that's a fucking terrible idea. If you want to start a company, rule 1 is be fucking squeaky clean making sure that your current work has *no* way to claim that this stuff belongs to them.
Write software after/before work.
Or during work. If your boss walks by and sees a page of code on your workstation, he is just going to assume that you are working hard.
Write software after/before work.
BSD license it and sell support/customizations. When you're making more on the side than your main job, quit your main job.
Yep. Bootstrapping that's what I've been doing. We've been around for tow years but are just now at a point were we can launch our first product in the cloud, and low and behold now some dude from LA wants to buy a third of our company.
We still have some runway left and I can always do some consulting on the side to keep me afloat, so we are in no hurry to take on seed capital.
If you want to join a startup, there are certain recruiting firms that specialize in startups. Every recruiter who contacts you, tell them you are looking to join an early stage startup. It also helps to go to meetups and such.
Finally, if you don't have "full stack" ability, then it's going to be a lot harder for you. Maybe build up your skills a bit.
but a person who asks "how I startup" isn't interested in doing thankless work for free. Only APPS!
This is a little too harsh, there is a lot of gold to mine in B2B automation, and there are a lot of device startups like NEST IoT or whatever. In B2C the world is more bleak, I admit.
Mostly though, if you don't have the technical chops to pick up a new technology easily, and you're not full-stack, then you're just not attractive to a startup. They are looking for people who can do it all, and be self-managed.
Eh, startups need specialists too. Even today not all software even has a network component. And if you're building a mobile app, in your first 3 or 4 programmers you're going to need someone who knows iOS, someone who knows Android, and the backend people. Now you do need to be *willing* to work on other things in slow times, but front end specialists are still hired by early stage startups.
Building Your Startup series (Score:3)
You have to want to do it for the right reason (Score:5, Informative)
... developer who loves the idea of running a startup, or being one of the ones who got in early. But how exactly does he get there?
Bzzzt! Wrong answer.
Ask yourself this question: could I start a project on SourceForge (or more like GitHub nowadays) and keep it going for 2, 5, 10 years?
The early days are all fun. The company is growing, you are having Nerf gun battles in the conference room, etc. However, after a couple of years the shine starts wear off and it starts to feel more like a job.
Not only that, but if your goal is a "startup" in the Silicon Valley sense of the term (grows quickly and then gets acquired or goes public), you will have deal with most of the following:
You will notice that none of those things involve writing software. Don't get me wrong. The core technology that underpins your idea is absolutely critical. However, ideas are a dime a dozen. It is much more difficult to get a working implementation that people are willing to consider investing in is much more difficult. More difficult still is the other 90% of the startup gig that has to happen if you want to be a success.
So, back to my original question. Could you see yourself managing an open source project for the long haul? Open source projects only have to deal with a tiny fraction of the non-programming things that you would have to deal with in a startup environment.
Incidentally my perspective is based on my experience several years ago almost deciding to make a run at it myself. I took some classes at the local Small Business Development Center, talked to some local startup folks, and then promptly decided I don't have what it takes. I stuck with my consulting gig that I've been doing for some years. That suits me much better; someone else gets to deal with all that nonsense and then all I have to do is find companies with problems that match my skill set, which is much easier for me that trying to run a startup.
I gotta admit, that caught my eye as well.
"I love the idea of running a start-up." Not, "I have a great idea. How would I start a business around it?"
There are lots of ideas that I love, too. I love the idea of being an astronaut. But considering I have issues with motion sickness and a fear of heights, I don't think I'd be a good one. But I love the idea.
I love the idea of being in an early-stage start-up, mostly because I might get rich. So I was part of an early stage start-up and, frankly, slaved
A developer should NEVER have to deal with the business side of the crap as part of "work". Even if it is your idea, your original ground breaking code, etc. Hire someone or two someones with the proper backgrounds, give them directions and get reports.
Why? You (probably) don't have the expertise, and you only have so many hours in a day that you can be productive - do you work on the actual product, or the business around the product.
Do the same when it comes to marketing...
no successful company has been founded in some shabby ass garage, you need...
a trendy office about 1/3 larger than you need in the most expensive part of your nearest large city
lavish furniture, course dont buy any of it, use credit as much as possible
the highest tech bleeding edge supercomputer laptop's
the biggest ass UHD TV screens you can fit on every wall
a indoor water feature
and a small army of young marketing people, in fact 2 more than your entire software team, you are going to need them to sell you
I'm reading "Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley" [amzn.to] by Antonio Garcia Martinez. The author and his two engineers leave the startup they worked at to create a startup at Y Combinator to create a better version of the Digg toolbar (remember toolbars?) for Google advertisers in 2010. I'm at the part where they get served with an intellectual property lawsuit, as one of the engineers wrote half of the code base at old startup. Fun times.
I doubt this book will replace Startup: A Sil [amzn.to]
What is the goal of the startup (Score:3)
You need a unique/newish idea:
If you have an idea you think is actually new and useful. Do some googling on the idea to see if anybody has considered it (or similar overlapping ideas) and the response to it. Do some basic patent research to see if anyone has staked ground on your idea. Do some informal research to see if people are interested in (and would pay money for) your idea. If you feel you have to to mask the purpose of the research, go for it (it just takes more time). Surveys can be written to show interest in one item while simultaneously drawing out information on a not so obvious second. Now you have an idea that should be relatively unique, patent free and people want (even if they don't know it or can't articulate it). If you can't answer these questions, stop now.
Get a lawyer
You will need to incorporate at some point and a business lawyer will be able to point your in the right direction on the pros and cons of different company types. Also plan with the lawyer on your future end goal (expand or buyout) so your company can be structured properly for future action. You need manpower, budget and a business plan:
How many man hours will it take to have a demo model (no matter how crude)? How many man hours will it take to bring it to market? What is your time frame to bring it to market? Do you need to quit your current job to work on it? Do you need to hire people in order to meet your deadline? How much runway do you estimate you need in order to get off the ground with a saleable product? This is the basis of your development and launch budget. Your business plan is your estimate on keeping the company operating: what are your liabilities, assets, income and burn rate of reverses?
Where is your budget coming from?
If its just yourself you have to go back to a day job when you bank account is empty. If you are employing other people you need to continuously be out there pitching for seed money (which takes away from dev time). So having a working demo that you can pitch is needed. Have your pitch smooth and bullet proof and be ready to field all sorts of outlandish questions, be told "we'll think about it" and then ignored, and to be told NO many many times.
What is your end goal?
Do you want to develop into a larger company or be bought out for a pay day? Do some research on your Phase II goal. It doesn't need to be now, but you don't want to be surprised when you turn around and realize that you are suddenly employing 35 people and you have a large company knocking on your door with an offer and you don't know what to do with it.
This is the comment to read here. There are a lot of really bad startup companies out there, and very few good ones. Assuming you want to make a good one, this is all great advice.
There's a lot that goes into a good idea, and no one else believes your idea is good. The difficult part is convincing people your idea is good, no matter how obvious it is to you. Next: plan, plan, plan. Develop a thick skin, and get used to paying other people more than what you're making.
That's one theory.
Another is to generate insane amounts of hype and sell the worthless shell of a company to some clown with more money than sense.
Step 1 (Score:2)
Step 2: Write a functional proof-of-concept
Step 3a: Find a customer.
Step 3b: Worry about "being a startup"
Like in any other business, the key is to find customers to pay for your product. The more, the better.
The job is actually more of being a successful salesman than being a good coder
My Path - Super Slow Contracting (Score:2)
I own Noventum Custom Software. [noventum.us] Noventum is a small company (me + 1 full time W2, and 3 part time 1099s) that offers software development services to others. This isn't exactly a high growth startup, but we do have two intellectual property projects we're working on (that customers paid for, which we own the IP.)
I have two rules:
1.) Know how we're going to get paid before working on a software project, and where the money came from (past tense - already exists and can be talked
Two entirely different questions (Score:2)
If you want to join a startup, go to these incubators and ask them to give you their elevator pitch. If the basic concept sounds okay, ask if they need more staff, what they'd show a potential investor and what skills they're looking for then negotiate a deal. Remember start-ups usually don't have a lot of cash so your income will probably depend on the company's future, joining a poor start-up doesn't do you any good. Make sure you don't end up in a position where you accept crap pay but they'll run away w
While agree with most of your post, the "when do we generate revenue" line is probably the most optional. There are a lot of start ups that grow customer base at a loss, expecting to eventually sell to someone that can keep absorbing teh losses until they monetize. E.g. Google. And I use as an example senses - they will buy startups and then figure out how to monetize them, and they originally started without any revenue model and had to hope into one.
Of course, that is very much a "1M+ users or you have
I work in a startup incubator... (Score:2)
Investors will want three things from you - a business plan, an exit strategy and at least 70% ownership of your startup (probably more actually)
Investors may not want you in the startup company in the role that you had in mind. ("What do you mean I can't be CEO of my own startup?")
Business incubators offer 'free' seeding money, but you often won't get it until 1 or maybe even 2 years after incubation starts.
A good business incubator wi
i've done this (Score:2)
Find a lawyer and a payment system (Score:2)
Ensure payments are done in a very standard and secure way and that its all ready for tax.
Work on support so a contact form is easy to find with a tracking number and a provide an email back with that tracking number.
Create a blog with updates, news, a forum for feature requests. That allows users to feel like they are part of the brand.
When your product i
Start from the basics (Score:2)
For you I would suggest- stop. You're asking all the wrong questions. The question on whether to use an incubator or not is so far down the road its not even funny. That's step 12 or so. You're at step 1.
Find a problem. Figure out a solution. Market test and focus group to try and figure out if your idea for a solution actually is a solution. Then come up with a business plan- a fully detailed one. Make sure you think you can actually be profitable in a reasonable time. After that, write your MVP
One strategy that will guarantee success (Score:2)
1. Move to Silicon Valley in the early 1980's.
2. Buy real estate.
3. Profit!
Assuming you will reach any achievable goal in a startup is delusional. That includes getting anything out the door, making any money, having a life outside of work, or having anything to show for your time except war stories.
You can have a lot of fun if you realize that you are doing it for the experience, and you understand it will eat your life. If you don't understand how much of a gamble you are taki
Oh, that's not what you were asking?