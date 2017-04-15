Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Ask Slashdot: What Was Your First Home Computer?

Posted by EditorDavid
We've recently seen stories about old computers and sys-ops resurrecting 1980s BBS's, but now an anonymous reader has a question for all Slashdot readers: Whenever I meet geeks, there's one question that always gets a reaction: Do you remember your first home computer? This usually provokes a flood of fond memories about primitive specs -- limited RAM, bad graphics, and early versions of long-since-abandoned operating systems. Now I'd like to pose the same question to Slashdot's readers.

Use the comments to share details about your own first home computer. Was it a back-to-school present from your parents? Did it come with a modem? Did you lovingly upgrade its hardware for years to come? Was it a Commodore 64 or a BeBox?
It seems like there should be some good stories, so leave your best answers in the comments. What was your first home computer?

  • A homemade 6809 (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Pig Hogger ( 10379 ) <pig.hogger@nOSPAm.gmail.com> on Saturday April 15, 2017 @11:53PM (#54242503) Journal
    A wire-wrapped homemade 6809 system, bought from a friend when he got his first IBM PC The thing had 168K of RAM, two floppies and managed to run Unix with 3 users The computer was built aound 1980.

    • A wire-wrapped homemade 6809 system, bought from a friend when he got his first IBM PC

      The thing had 168K of RAM, two floppies and managed to run Unix with 3 users

      Wow, that sounds like a massively cool project! Did your friend document his wonderful adventure?

      • I'm sure you can still find instructions somewhere, and I know that several DIY / wire wrapped computers are extensively photographed online.

        You should read Hackers [infogalactic.com], particularly part 2, for the state of "the scene" in the late 70s. People were forming clubs and starting magazines to pass around schematics and software. By the mid-70s, you could buy proper computers, either in kit form or fully assembled. Making PCBs at home was getting practical too, but wire wrap was still preferred for prototyping.

    • Ah, so I'm not the only person who had that as their first system. In my case it was a 68K done with Vero Speedwire, all 3,000 connections, with an NS455-based video subsystem. I had more fun designing and hacking around with the hardware than anything else, once I got the monitor running on it I kinda lost interest because all the cool stuff had been done.
  • My first computer was a Sinclair ZX81 back in '82. I still have it in the basement... Unfortunately it didn't work any more after an attempt to solder the infamously wobbly 16k RAM pack in place with a ribbon cable.

    • Cheap chinese knockoffs of Japanese solder reworking tools are now plentiful and, well, cheap. Find the local HAM club - they'll know someone who can fix it right up.

  • Apple ][+ (Score:3)

    by Dutch Gun ( 899105 ) on Sunday April 16, 2017 @12:00AM (#54242533)

    48KB RAM + 16KB extended, two floppy disk drives, green monochrome CRT display, and a joystick. It was amazing at the time, at least to me.

    My parents bought it for their business, but they never really used it, and it eventually became mine. I learned how to program on that computer using AppleBASIC. I also learned that line numbers suck for programming, and only went to 32767 (one of my bigger projects). I eventually learned why there was such a "strange" limit like that after I learned about binary numbers.

    Favorite games: Choplifter, Wizardry, Karateka, Aztek, and a few adventure games I can't remember the names of.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PCM2 ( 4486 )

      Same. Only mine was later upgraded with a 16KB RAM card (for a total of 64KB, like the later //e), a Mockingboard sound card, an 80-column text board, and I even did a little hack where I connected a line from the shift key to one of the paddle buttons on the motherboard, so that you could use the shift key like it was meant to be used in AppleWriter.

    • Very much the same here if you swap the greenscreen for a TV and add Lode Runner and some Ultima to the list of games.

      I have such a fondness for that old Apple, I've spent the last few weeks writing an emulator.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by west ( 39918 )

        Indeed, I spent $1789 of my hard-earned summer job money to buy my Apple ][ in 1979 and was the first person in our residence with a computer in their room.

        A fact I was rewarded for by having people in my room day an night playing Dave's Midnight Magic. I learned to sleep through having three people yelling at the screen in my residence room at 2am.

        I also ended up having to replace the bloody joystick every six months for my entire tenure at university. I still boggle how someone managed to depress one of

  • I used others many other ones my parents had. I purchased a Packard Bell 386 16Mhz, 1MB RAM, 16 MB HDD for $850 from Montgomery Ward. God I'm old.

    • I fished my first x86 out of a dumpster in my late teens. People were upgrading to 386 and the stores were just throwing the 286s in the garbage.
      Just throwing it the garbage! It was insane. Show up at 3am, Free Computer!!1!!!

      Later I got 386s that way too; usually SX though. If it was a DX the store would resell it.

      The modems they would strip the jumpers off to try to foil us, since there was no internet and no manuals, but it only took one weekend to try all the combinations and get an ISA internal modem co

    • Same here. I got mine towards the end of its life cycle apparently, just before TI stopped selling them. In fact I think the price was reduced tremendously because of that. I was around 10 at the time. I did always envy my friend's C64 though. The TI cartridge games were pretty decent for the time, but its BASIC was very limited and slow, so the TI versions of the programs in Compute! magazine were always pretty pitiful compared to the C64 versions.

  • Atari 800.

  • TRS-80 Model 1 (Score:3)

    by krelvin ( 771644 ) on Sunday April 16, 2017 @12:06AM (#54242579)

    Actually, the first part I bought was an expansion interface. I had access to a model 1 at the store and access to floppy drives, but the expansion interfaces would fly out the door and having a floppy drive was of no use without one.

    So I first bought an expansion interface so that I could keep it at the store, then when I could afford it, I bought the model one, a floppy drive and took it home.

    • Don't forget the 3 error messages it could output:

      Sorry

      What??

      How??? (divide by zero error)

    • Mine was the Mk IV, 32k ram and 2 disk drives, and a white (not silver/grey) case.

  • Do not Know (Score:3)

    by williamyf ( 227051 ) <williamyf@hotmail.com> on Sunday April 16, 2017 @12:08AM (#54242587)

    My first home computer: A hand-me-down Apple ][ Plus in 1985 (on a loan).

    The first computer in which I did serious work: A Sanyo MBC-555 (WordStar, CalcStar) 1984

    The first Computer I programmed: Commodore 64 (Basic and Logo) 1984-1985.

    The first computer which was my own: A comodore PC-10 1988 (yes, with MS-DOS 3.2 and an 4.77 Mhz 8088 CPU).

  • AMD 486 DX2/66. (Score:3)

    by bronney ( 638318 ) on Sunday April 16, 2017 @12:10AM (#54242607) Homepage

    4MB of ram. Had to buy 4 more at 55 dollars per to run Ultima 8. Being a lab assistant wasn't so bad :)

    Those qemm days amirite?

  • With a TV Typewriter II. 4KB SRAM. Audio tape storage. MIKBUG monitor.

    Gradually upgraded to a 6809 with 16KB DRAM. Multitasking OS implemented in a homebrew Algol-68-based programming language.

    Still have the thing in a box in the basement.

  • My first computer was a Tandy MC-10 in 1983 or so, but only for about a week or two. I played around on it and my Dad took it back to Radio Shack for me and got me a Color Computer 2. I did not have a modem for it, but I did get a cassette player that I could save programs onto and use as a tape drive. I also had a little printer that printed on receipt size paper.

  • Bought in March 1976 in Berkely. 2Mhz 8080, and 4K RAM with only the front panel for about 2 months. Then added the Processor technology VDM-1 16X 64 Video card, 3P+S I/O card and a CUTS casette tape interface. When I added the GPM memory board with a 2K byte ROM Monitor, it was actually easy to read a game in from casette and actually use the computer for something. (Target and TREK-80 for the win!) I eventually added some more RAM - 16 K Dynabyte cards and a North Star micro-disk floppy sys

  • ...VIC-20. Purchased at a garage sale for $20. Later I upgraded to the C-64... and even later an Amiga 500. These days, computers can do anything and the primary difference between my current Windows 7 Pro machine and the next PC i buy will be the horrible Windows 10 UI. But back in the 80's and 90's every new computer was different and NEW and EXCITING. I miss that feeling. Much like my first run through Ashron's Call.

  • The first computer in the home was the Commodore 64. Had a tape drive and it hooked up to a small color tv. Used to spend hours typing in programs from I think Byte magazines, but maybe it was called something else.

    Still have 2 C64's and a C128. =)

    • I didn't get in on the game until the C=128 came out. Had the 5-1/4" drive... what was it the 5128? No, that was the power supply... the 1541 was the disk drive.

      But my favorite add-on was the Covox Voicemaster -- it did speech synthesis and voice recognition. Horribly. But it was awesome.

  • paleo (Score:4, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Sunday April 16, 2017 @12:19AM (#54242665) Journal

    My first home computer was a slide rule.

  • Family's first was an Apple II GS -- came in handy for my high school term papers.

    First I paid my own money for was a Pentium 100 Mhz, 8 Mb of RAM, upgraded to 12 Mb... came with Windows 3.11, upgraded to Win95 shortly after.

  • yes an Apple Lisa, with an Mac mod chip, for the display. still in my attic.
    Any offers?
  • I still have the box it came in; it holds Christmas ornaments out in the garage.
    A 8086 machine with 640kB RAM, single 5-1/4" floppy drive, CGA graphics adapter.
    When I bought it I was torn between spending extra to upgrade to a 20MB hard drive or getting an EGA graphics card (16 colors!). I went with the 20MB hard drive; a wise choice in hindsight.
    A month or so later I bought a real time clock adapter which came as a socket that plugged in underneath the BIOS ROM (?). It was great not having to set t

  • ...was a TRS-80 Color Computer at a community programming class. I was hooked! Unfortunately, at the time, there was no way I could afford such a thing on my own. I received the David H. Ahl's BASIC Computer Games books as a Christmas gift, and I would pore over the code pretending to run the programs in my head. I guess those books were the first computer I ever owned. To help ease my computer cravings, I could book time at the local public library on their TRS-80 Model III, which was a lousy computer in a

  • IBM PC with IBM DOS 1.1 - Upgraded memory (I think to 64kb), 2 Floppy Drives, a dot matrix printer, CGA graphics card with Electrohome CGA Monitor - no support for hard drives at this point, directory structure only had root (no subdirectory).

    Retail Price: $8,400 CAD (with a 20% discount - $6,800).

    Year -- 1981 I think.
    I used TRS-80s at school - but this was the first computer at home.

  • You spoiled brats with your C64s with floppy drives and your VIC-20s... you had it too easy. The original Commodore PET had 8K of RAM, a 40x25 character display, and storage on a cassette tape.

    Fun memories:

    • * Playing stored program tapes on my cassette player (later on when I got a modem, discovering that the sound was very similar)
    • * Clumsy but workable graphics using the shaped symbols in the upper ASCII set and POKE commands to move them around the screen quickly
    • * Opening the case to explore the motherbo

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Pikoro ( 844299 )

      Played "Miner" extensively on my PET.

    • +1. I added hand-made 16KB of SRAM (wiring pen technique) and a homebrew second cassette recorder. My attempts at a file system on tape never led to anything, alas. The Assembler I wrote was workable but soon superseded by one in an extension ROM.

  • I learned basic and fortran in the late 70s, and worked on them both in school and as a job - but the tech kept improving so rapidly, and I was a cheapskate, so I kept putting it off. Finally my wife told me to just by a damn computer already, so I bought the components and built my own 486-based computer.

    So basically I procrastinated for something like 15 years...

  • Bought it in '79. Figured out how to upgrade it to 64k by way of RAM readily available at work, um, I mean, Radio Shack. Had to fold out a couple pins and solder wires to them but it worked. Also bought a PC board for the expansion interface (disc drives, printer, other stuff), then bought the parts and soldered everything together.

    Learned BASIC and Z-80 assembly, the Z-80 got me a job writing 8080 assembly at work, the rest is history.

  • My first computer didn't use electronic components, but it was battery powered and had lights to display the next move. I used a cigar box from my grandpa as the case. I made it myself back in the 1950's, and all it could do was play the game of Nim.
    It always won if it got to move second as is the case with a judicious choice of an initial number. Against those who didn't know the game of Nim, it usually won if it took the first move.
    I "won" some coins, less than 50 cents, from the other kids. I think they

  • I had a Cyrix '200' and it took me DAYS to figure out why i couldn't get it to run at 200 Mhz. In reality it was a 150 Mhz part and the '200' was its 'Performance rating'
  • I am old

  • My first computer was a Commodore 64, which my parents gave me for Christmas in 1985 when I was in fifth grade. My grandfather bought me a matching disk drive. I was a lucky kid to get these gifts because my parents were and still are working poor. I now suspect that my grandfather also paid for the computer. In 2017 dollars, it was something like a $1,000 Christmas for me.

    I didn't set aside my gifts after a few months like many kids do. A year and a half later I was published in RUN Magazine and received a

  • The first one we owned at home was an IBM PC Jr.
    The first one I ever used was an Apple I, at school.

  • 256 bytes RAM, hex keypad, 7-segment displays, CDP1802 processor, no OS at all. $106.99 in 1981 as a kit from Quest Electronics. I later got the Super Expansion (adds 4 KB of SRAM and a couple of sort-of-S-100 slots) and finally a 64 KB S-100 DRAM card as a bare board (remember bare boards?).

  • Just looking at the other responses and I just realized that my first "home computer" (ie something that plugged into the TV and you could program and play games on) was actually my third.

    I started with a Sharp PC1211 which was a large BASIC programmable calculator with a QWERTY keyboard, 2k of program memory and a thermal printer base station that allowed you to store programs on cassette: http://www.rskey.org/pc1211 [rskey.org] I think it was purchased in 1979.

    Then went to a CPM computer I designed/wire-wrapped myse

  • It was good for... well, pretty much nothing, even by the undemanding standards of the time.

  • and a pleasure to program, as it had an advanced BASIC interpreter.

  • My first home computer was my third computer (Score:4, Interesting)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Sunday April 16, 2017 @12:57AM (#54242895) Homepage

    Looking at people's responses, I'm guessing a "home computer" is one that:
    - Plugs into a TV and could display graphics for games
    - Play Games
    - Could do programming on it

    My first "computer" was a Sharp PC1211 (still have it). 2k BASIC programmable, large format QWERTY keyboard and a printer base unit that allowed programs to be stored on cassette.

    My second was a wire-wrapped Z80 S100 CPM system: https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]

    Which came down to what did I get when I wanted something that I could play games and program: an Atari 400 - the ANTIC chip graphic capabilities were superior to the other competing small systems. I still have the ANTIC manual for it.

  • Having learned some BASIC on II's and II+'s at school in Jr. High, the family bought a IIe for home before high school. I forget if we had one floppy drive or two. 128K RAM. Black and white monitor - but it could be hooked up to the TV for color.

    I'd hack Ultima III save files to give my character better gear/stats - and the mapfiles to change the map contents.

    The programming experiment I remember best was doing mandelbrot on the printer. I ran it over night and got about one really poor line of output b

  • We had an Eagle 8086 with two 5.25" floppy drives. Later it got an upgrade to a hard drive as well. It had a green monochrome display, which would sometimes shrink the image down tiny in the middle, and you'd have to whack the side of the monitor to get it back to normal.

  • I had an Apple II clone. A Franklin Ace 1000 with a Star dot matrix printer which I loved very much.

  • On hindsight, I should have been glad with the cheaper Packard Bell my dad had wanted to get instead of pouting until he gave in. Still, it was a wonderous and life changing experience. Computer City was like a next level toy store for a 12 year old, just couldn't leave.

  • My first home computer was a Commodore 128, though it was a bit disappointing as I'd already used IBM 8088's at school in typing class.

    Truthfully I spent 99% of my time in the C-64 emulation mode as the computer was bought used and almost all the software that came with it was actually for a Commodore 64. It was where I learned to tinker around in BASIC though. Eventually the disk drive broke; for a while after that I would just never turn off the computer so the memory wouldn't clear (until a power outag

  • The original V-tech "learning computer" with membrane keyboard and LCD screen. Did approximately nothing, though playing around with the music creator cartridge was fun.

    Second was a Timex Sinclair 1000 which was just barely usable. I sort of learned to program, but the minuscule membrane keyboard made doing anything beyond painful. At least it had the 16k expansion pack so you could write something more complex than "hello world." The only game I had was subLogic flight simulator, which took forever to load

  • S-100 based system that my dad built; H-19 terminal, 48k of RAM, later updated to 56k. For those of you that have seen WarGames, that's the one.

  • In 1978 I build a copy of a Motorola D2 kit. It had a MC6802 running a 0.6MHz, 128 bytes of RAM, 1KB UVPROM, a 6 digit 7seg display and hex keypad. Drew the PCB designs up with a marker pen and had them etched as single sided PCBs. Hand drilled the PCBs myself and build it up. No other options as a 15 year old can't afford a fancy Altair 8800 and the IBM PC and Commodore 64 were still years away. Programing was done in machine code as an assembler needed another 2K UVPROM and an ASCII terminal, and who
  • TI-99/4A. 1981. The neighbor, who worked at IBM, had one and taught me how to debug the programs printed in the Scholastic books that I bought at school.
  • I paid $3000 for it, happily, because I was going to learn everything about it. It had two (two!) 5 1/4 floppy drives, maybe 64K ram, and a green phosphor monitor. Along the way I upgraded to color graphics (16 colors!), a 10 MB hard drive to replace one of the floppies, and an 8086 CPU which was 10% faster than the 8088 it came with. I added or replaced all the chips myself, borrowing a chip puller and inserter from work. CPU fan? We don't need no stinking CPU fan. Fun times.

  • An Altair 8800 kit with 256 bytes of static RAM which I mail ordered from Southwest Technical Products very soon after the January 1975 issue of Popular Electronics. I soldered every component of every PC board, plus all the 100 pin sockets on the backplane the multiple 100 wire connections between the backplane sections. I replaced almost every IC socket with Augat gold-plated machined-contact teflon-based sockets for reliability.

    It had a 2 MHz 8080 CPU.

    To boot it, every time after turning it on, you had t

  • Commodore 64 or Windsurfer?? I guessed how many 1 inch cap bolts fit in a Midas Muffler, and won an O'Brien Windsurfer. I debated all winter whether to sell it and buy a Commodore 64, or sail it. In the spring I finally decided to try sailing it. I fell in over and over and couldn't stay up, so I sold it and bought a Commodore 64. It was minor fun for about six months, when I had a serious break in my arm and was off work for two months. During that time, I discovered a Commodore 64 club, and the wonders o

  • The Astrocade game console only had a numeric input keypad. Coding programs was like texting on a feature phone, but without any text prediction, and especially without switch debouncing logic.

    The cartridge itself did have a 1/8" jack so you could possibly save the fruits of your labor onto a cassette tape, with some luck.

    The game console had almost no memory, so BASIC programs were stored in every other bit of the video frame buffer, and palette tricks were used to make the raw program data invisible on th

  • My parents bought it for me to learn how to use a computer and type due to my disabilities when I was like seven years old or so. I was scared of it. And then, I found out it can do computer games since I was a video gamer (Atari 2600 and arcades). And then I totally love computers after that as shown in my http://zimage.com/~ant/antfarm... [zimage.com] history. ;)

  • On a breadboard: 6800 CPU, 512 bytes memory, no storage. Hex keypad and eight 7segment LEDs. Assembly language in ROM. Great for creating clock, timers, thermometer, etc.

    Three months later I got an Apple ][ and forgot all about the 6800. Wow, the Apple had a better keyboard, 16K RAM, big TV display, Assembly and Integer BASIC, and plenty of storage on affordable audio cassettes!

    Most important was the big Red Apple Manual with detailed specifications of the computer circuits, the ROM code, memory map and eve

  • My dad worked for RCA, so in about 1977 he bought a VIP (at an employee discount of course). This was one of the old "hobby computers" (some assembly required, programmed via a hex keypad, 2K of RAM), while he assembled it I read the manual. It was officially his, but I did all the programming. He did find a version of BASIC intended for the SuperELF which I was able to modify for the VIP, he added an ASCII keyboard (which he rewired from EBCDIC) and teletype for a printer (again rewired) and expanded the m

  • Of course it was a clone, we could never afford a real IBM!

    HUGE pizza-box style case with dual floppy drives. Stock clock speed: 6MHz, but you could push a button to enable Turbo mode, which ran at 12MHz!

    I was also always glad that my parents picked us up an amber monochrome monitor, rather than a green one. I liked amber so much better.

  • Wonderful computer with a good solid OS and GUI. I think I sold it for more than I paid for it and after I regretted selling it but times were hard...

    A very amusing thing was that we all had bootleg Macintosh emulators and once the emulator was loaded it ran Macintosh applications faster than the Mac did! I started selling Macs soon after I bought the Atari and told my boss this so he had me bring it in and we ran side by side tests he couldn't believe his eyes.

  • It had a very good BASIC implementation and an excellent manual, and this taught me programming at the age of 7.

  • My first home computer was a 486 DX2/66 with 4MB RAM, a (surprisingly capable) Cirrus Logic SVGA graphics chip with 1MB VRAM, a Sound Blaster 16, a 503MB HDD, double-speed CD-ROM drive, high density 3.5 inch floppy disk drive, and a 14 inch CRT monitor with built-in speakers. Being that it was 1996 by the time I got it, this was not the most capable machine money could buy, but it did teach me a lot about computers and I enjoyed a fair bit of classic DOS gaming on it. I upgraded the RAM to 16MB later on bef

  • My first computer (in 1979) was a hand-wired board using a MM5701 maths processor.

    Later built a homebrew 6502 computer connected to an old Teletype.

    Next built a S100 system, then bought an Apple IIe.

  • The first computer I used at home was my dad's C64, then his C128. When I graduated high school, my parents got me a 486 DX2/50. Which I quickly overclocked to 66Mhz by moving a jumper. Then I bought 4MB (getting me to 8MB) of ram so that I could play a game. I want to say it was X-wing or X-wing vs Tie, but I'm certain it was a Star Wars game. A few months in I upgraded the memory on the video card. It was something like 8 DIP modules that I had to install. 405MB or mabye 420MB hard drive, which at

  • Lovely piece of junk - consumed more of my time than girls (even THINKING about girls).

    Next one was a solder-the-chips, burn your own boot ROM, board built around an 8080a - using the ROM I developed in college.
    Those were the days - fine-tuning a program at the byte-level to fit into the tiny memory space.
    AND those days were the end of actually BUILDING a computer - vs the modern process of plugging in boards onto a purchased motherboard, installed in an off-the-shelf case & power supply. Nowadays, bui

  • Z80 at 2.106MHz to sync up with the horizontal sweep frequency on the TV. The II had 48k of memory (wow!) where the 1 had only 32k. Programs on big cartridges (re-purposed 8-track shells): BASIC, word processor, assembler / editor / debugger... we got the S100 cage (5 slots!) and Micropolis floppy disks - quad density! 330K per disk! - and eventually a 10MB hard drive with a controller that occupied two slots in the S100 cage. Character display, 32 lines of 64 characters (yup), but the character bitmaps for
  • Not counting a small collection of primitive electronic and mechanical calculators (and my prized possession, a Pickett Log Log slide rule, for which I was mocked by the non-geeks in my high school), my first real Personal Computer was an IBM PS/2 Model 30 purchased with student loan money 30 years ago. That helped launch a career that has lasted until this day. Favorite memories include having a text chat with a friend over a 2400 baud modem connection (it was like magic) and dialing a BBS in eastern Europ

  • Tandy/TRS-80 CoCo 1, full-sized silver sucker with 4K RAM and tape drive. Those were the days!

  • I think it had 3.5k of Ram and I bought a 16k expansion card for it.
    followed by a C64, then onto the x86 computers.

  • The joys of computing in 1982
    9kb of memory...
    Basic interpreter...
    Expansion buss that allowed connecting things... ...All in an ugly shade on brown!!

    That thing really got me hooked in a way that has lasted since.

    I still remember things like typing in an example program and not getting it to work at first and then the "oh" moment when I understood that I had typed in a O instead of a zero in all places the whole fairly long program and the feeling of accomplishment that I got from being able to solve it by pu

  • Someone lent her a PC for a while, then she bought us a PCjr and someone from work soldered extra RAM on one of the sidecars. Had some PS/2s in the house.

    The first computer that was all mine was a 486 custom build. Learned assembly and C (and a little C++) on it. I used to use the DEBUG program in DOS to program directly on the boot sectors of floppies. If I recall, it didn't understand any instructions past the 286, but I had a little flipbook with 386 codes, so I was able to assemble those instruction

  • It had a 6502 processor and 8K of RAM. I had to use a cassette recorder to save and load programs and I used video adapter on an old black and white tv as a monitor. And the language I learned was BASIC. I spent many an hour typing in programs from books to run them.

  • It had this turbo button on it that fascinated me, I couldn't figure out why I would ever want it off.

    Windows 3 took up half the hard-drive space, so like, first thought? Hey look nothing has changed.

    I had a computer magazine (I forget which), that introduced me to BBSs, MUDs, then FreeBSD, and I was amazed how fast my computer ran when Windows wasn't taking up half my harddrive and being slow.

    (Today: I am a mac guy with a windows gaming auxiliary machine, but that's now and the question is about then)

  • I think you are asking the wrong question.

    I owned/used a couple of computers which really didn't leave much of a mark. But if you ask me about my most influential computer then I say:

    Amiga.

    It was so fat ahead of its time that even today you can put a 12 year old kid in front of it and the kid wont see much of a difference to modern computers.

    I wrote my first C-Programm on an Amiga. Used csh, cc and lot other unix tools first on Amiga. Wrote my first Email, downloaded my first file by FTP, UUCP, FTSC, ZModem

  • With 16K ram that was later upgraded to 48K so that I could play Jet Set Willy on it. While I did like it, my friends later got Commodore 64s which were a lot better so I always kind of regretted not waiting and getting a C64 myself instead of the Spectrum.

