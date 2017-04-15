Ask Slashdot: What Was Your First Home Computer? 258
We've recently seen stories about old computers and sys-ops resurrecting 1980s BBS's, but now an anonymous reader has a question for all Slashdot readers: Whenever I meet geeks, there's one question that always gets a reaction: Do you remember your first home computer? This usually provokes a flood of fond memories about primitive specs -- limited RAM, bad graphics, and early versions of long-since-abandoned operating systems. Now I'd like to pose the same question to Slashdot's readers.
Use the comments to share details about your own first home computer. Was it a back-to-school present from your parents? Did it come with a modem? Did you lovingly upgrade its hardware for years to come? Was it a Commodore 64 or a BeBox?
It seems like there should be some good stories, so leave your best answers in the comments. What was your first home computer?
A homemade 6809 (Score:4, Interesting)
A wire-wrapped homemade 6809 system, bought from a friend when he got his first IBM PC
The thing had 168K of RAM, two floppies and managed to run Unix with 3 users
Wow, that sounds like a massively cool project! Did your friend document his wonderful adventure?
I'm sure you can still find instructions somewhere, and I know that several DIY / wire wrapped computers are extensively photographed online.
You should read Hackers [infogalactic.com], particularly part 2, for the state of "the scene" in the late 70s. People were forming clubs and starting magazines to pass around schematics and software. By the mid-70s, you could buy proper computers, either in kit form or fully assembled. Making PCBs at home was getting practical too, but wire wrap was still preferred for prototyping.
ZX81 (Score:2)
Cheap chinese knockoffs of Japanese solder reworking tools are now plentiful and, well, cheap. Find the local HAM club - they'll know someone who can fix it right up.
Apple ][+ (Score:3)
48KB RAM + 16KB extended, two floppy disk drives, green monochrome CRT display, and a joystick. It was amazing at the time, at least to me.
My parents bought it for their business, but they never really used it, and it eventually became mine. I learned how to program on that computer using AppleBASIC. I also learned that line numbers suck for programming, and only went to 32767 (one of my bigger projects). I eventually learned why there was such a "strange" limit like that after I learned about binary numbers.
Favorite games: Choplifter, Wizardry, Karateka, Aztek, and a few adventure games I can't remember the names of.
Same. Only mine was later upgraded with a 16KB RAM card (for a total of 64KB, like the later
//e), a Mockingboard sound card, an 80-column text board, and I even did a little hack where I connected a line from the shift key to one of the paddle buttons on the motherboard, so that you could use the shift key like it was meant to be used in AppleWriter.
Very much the same here if you swap the greenscreen for a TV and add Lode Runner and some Ultima to the list of games.
I have such a fondness for that old Apple, I've spent the last few weeks writing an emulator.
Indeed, I spent $1789 of my hard-earned summer job money to buy my Apple ][ in 1979 and was the first person in our residence with a computer in their room.
A fact I was rewarded for by having people in my room day an night playing Dave's Midnight Magic. I learned to sleep through having three people yelling at the screen in my residence room at 2am.
I also ended up having to replace the bloody joystick every six months for my entire tenure at university. I still boggle how someone managed to depress one of
First one I purchased (Score:2)
I used others many other ones my parents had. I purchased a Packard Bell 386 16Mhz, 1MB RAM, 16 MB HDD for $850 from Montgomery Ward. God I'm old.
I fished my first x86 out of a dumpster in my late teens. People were upgrading to 386 and the stores were just throwing the 286s in the garbage.
Just throwing it the garbage! It was insane. Show up at 3am, Free Computer!!1!!!
Later I got 386s that way too; usually SX though. If it was a DX the store would resell it.
The modems they would strip the jumpers off to try to foil us, since there was no internet and no manuals, but it only took one weekend to try all the combinations and get an ISA internal modem co
I still have a 386sx/20 on my shelf.
Texas Instruments.. (Score:2)
TI-99/4a....
Same here. I got mine towards the end of its life cycle apparently, just before TI stopped selling them. In fact I think the price was reduced tremendously because of that. I was around 10 at the time. I did always envy my friend's C64 though. The TI cartridge games were pretty decent for the time, but its BASIC was very limited and slow, so the TI versions of the programs in Compute! magazine were always pretty pitiful compared to the C64 versions.
Atari 800 (Score:2)
Atari 800.
TRS-80 Model 1 (Score:3)
Actually, the first part I bought was an expansion interface. I had access to a model 1 at the store and access to floppy drives, but the expansion interfaces would fly out the door and having a floppy drive was of no use without one.
So I first bought an expansion interface so that I could keep it at the store, then when I could afford it, I bought the model one, a floppy drive and took it home.
Don't forget the 3 error messages it could output:
Sorry
What??
How??? (divide by zero error)
Mine was the Mk IV, 32k ram and 2 disk drives, and a white (not silver/grey) case.
Later upgraded to Apple II.
That later got me my first programing job, porting a TRS80 application to a Z80 expansion board to an Apple II, and using the apple II display and interfaces for the application running on the Z80 board. And, all in assembler.
Seems like the wild west now.
Thomas
Do not Know (Score:3)
My first home computer: A hand-me-down Apple ][ Plus in 1985 (on a loan).
The first computer in which I did serious work: A Sanyo MBC-555 (WordStar, CalcStar) 1984
The first Computer I programmed: Commodore 64 (Basic and Logo) 1984-1985.
The first computer which was my own: A comodore PC-10 1988 (yes, with MS-DOS 3.2 and an 4.77 Mhz 8088 CPU).
AMD 486 DX2/66. (Score:3)
4MB of ram. Had to buy 4 more at 55 dollars per to run Ultima 8. Being a lab assistant wasn't so bad
:)
Those qemm days amirite?
I remember buying RAM for $7 per kilobyte.
Southwest Technical Products SWTPC 6800 (Score:2)
With a TV Typewriter II. 4KB SRAM. Audio tape storage. MIKBUG monitor.
Gradually upgraded to a 6809 with 16KB DRAM. Multitasking OS implemented in a homebrew Algol-68-based programming language.
Still have the thing in a box in the basement.
Tandy MC-10 (Score:2)
My first computer was a Tandy MC-10 in 1983 or so, but only for about a week or two. I played around on it and my Dad took it back to Radio Shack for me and got me a Color Computer 2. I did not have a modem for it, but I did get a cassette player that I could save programs onto and use as a tape drive. I also had a little printer that printed on receipt size paper.
Altair 8800A (Score:2)
Bought in March 1976 in Berkely. 2Mhz 8080, and 4K RAM with only the front panel for about 2 months. Then added the Processor technology VDM-1 16X 64 Video card, 3P+S I/O card and a CUTS casette tape interface. When I added the GPM memory board with a 2K byte ROM Monitor, it was actually easy to read a game in from casette and actually use the computer for something. (Target and TREK-80 for the win!) I eventually added some more RAM - 16 K Dynabyte cards and a North Star micro-disk floppy sys
Commodore... (Score:2)
...VIC-20. Purchased at a garage sale for $20. Later I upgraded to the C-64... and even later an Amiga 500. These days, computers can do anything and the primary difference between my current Windows 7 Pro machine and the next PC i buy will be the horrible Windows 10 UI. But back in the 80's and 90's every new computer was different and NEW and EXCITING. I miss that feeling. Much like my first run through Ashron's Call.
C64 Peeks here (Score:2)
The first computer in the home was the Commodore 64. Had a tape drive and it hooked up to a small color tv. Used to spend hours typing in programs from I think Byte magazines, but maybe it was called something else.
Still have 2 C64's and a C128. =)
C-128 Pokes (Score:2)
I didn't get in on the game until the C=128 came out. Had the 5-1/4" drive... what was it the 5128? No, that was the power supply... the 1541 was the disk drive.
But my favorite add-on was the Covox Voicemaster -- it did speech synthesis and voice recognition. Horribly. But it was awesome.
paleo (Score:4, Funny)
My first home computer was a slide rule.
Apple II GS (Score:2)
Family's first was an Apple II GS -- came in handy for my high school term papers.
First I paid my own money for was a Pentium 100 Mhz, 8 Mb of RAM, upgraded to 12 Mb... came with Windows 3.11, upgraded to Win95 shortly after.
A Lisa (Score:2)
Any offers?
First one I ever owned? (Score:2)
A 8086 machine with 640kB RAM, single 5-1/4" floppy drive, CGA graphics adapter.
When I bought it I was torn between spending extra to upgrade to a 20MB hard drive or getting an EGA graphics card (16 colors!). I went with the 20MB hard drive; a wise choice in hindsight.
A month or so later I bought a real time clock adapter which came as a socket that plugged in underneath the BIOS ROM (?). It was great not having to set t
The first computer I ever programmed.... (Score:2)
...was a TRS-80 Color Computer at a community programming class. I was hooked! Unfortunately, at the time, there was no way I could afford such a thing on my own. I received the David H. Ahl's BASIC Computer Games books as a Christmas gift, and I would pore over the code pretending to run the programs in my head. I guess those books were the first computer I ever owned. To help ease my computer cravings, I could book time at the local public library on their TRS-80 Model III, which was a lousy computer in a
IBM PC - DOS 1.1 (Score:2)
Retail Price: $8,400 CAD (with a 20% discount - $6,800).
Year -- 1981 I think.
I used TRS-80s at school - but this was the first computer at home.
Commodore PET (Score:2)
You spoiled brats with your C64s with floppy drives and your VIC-20s... you had it too easy. The original Commodore PET had 8K of RAM, a 40x25 character display, and storage on a cassette tape.
Fun memories:
Played "Miner" extensively on my PET.
+1. I added hand-made 16KB of SRAM (wiring pen technique) and a homebrew second cassette recorder. My attempts at a file system on tape never led to anything, alas. The Assembler I wrote was workable but soon superseded by one in an extension ROM.
I kept putting it off (Score:2)
I learned basic and fortran in the late 70s, and worked on them both in school and as a job - but the tech kept improving so rapidly, and I was a cheapskate, so I kept putting it off. Finally my wife told me to just by a damn computer already, so I bought the components and built my own 486-based computer.
So basically I procrastinated for something like 15 years...
TRS-80 with 16k RAM (Score:2)
Learned BASIC and Z-80 assembly, the Z-80 got me a job writing 8080 assembly at work, the rest is history.
The computer with no name (Score:2)
My first computer didn't use electronic components, but it was battery powered and had lights to display the next move. I used a cigar box from my grandpa as the case. I made it myself back in the 1950's, and all it could do was play the game of Nim.
It always won if it got to move second as is the case with a judicious choice of an initial number. Against those who didn't know the game of Nim, it usually won if it took the first move.
I "won" some coins, less than 50 cents, from the other kids. I think they
Cyrix (Score:2)
Commie 16 +4 (Score:2)
Commodore 64 (Score:2)
My first computer was a Commodore 64, which my parents gave me for Christmas in 1985 when I was in fifth grade. My grandfather bought me a matching disk drive. I was a lucky kid to get these gifts because my parents were and still are working poor. I now suspect that my grandfather also paid for the computer. In 2017 dollars, it was something like a $1,000 Christmas for me.
I didn't set aside my gifts after a few months like many kids do. A year and a half later I was published in RUN Magazine and received a
IBM PC Jr. (Score:2)
The first one we owned at home was an IBM PC Jr.
The first one I ever used was an Apple I, at school.
Super Elf (Score:2)
256 bytes RAM, hex keypad, 7-segment displays, CDP1802 processor, no OS at all. $106.99 in 1981 as a kit from Quest Electronics. I later got the Super Expansion (adds 4 KB of SRAM and a couple of sort-of-S-100 slots) and finally a 64 KB S-100 DRAM card as a bare board (remember bare boards?).
First Home computer was actually my third computer (Score:2)
Just looking at the other responses and I just realized that my first "home computer" (ie something that plugged into the TV and you could program and play games on) was actually my third.
I started with a Sharp PC1211 which was a large BASIC programmable calculator with a QWERTY keyboard, 2k of program memory and a thermal printer base station that allowed you to store programs on cassette: http://www.rskey.org/pc1211 [rskey.org] I think it was purchased in 1979.
Then went to a CPM computer I designed/wire-wrapped myse
Timex-Sinclair 1000 (Score:2)
It was good for... well, pretty much nothing, even by the undemanding standards of the time.
Commodore 16. Still beautiful in my eyes, (Score:2)
and a pleasure to program, as it had an advanced BASIC interpreter.
My first home computer was my third computer (Score:4, Interesting)
Looking at people's responses, I'm guessing a "home computer" is one that:
- Plugs into a TV and could display graphics for games
- Play Games
- Could do programming on it
My first "computer" was a Sharp PC1211 (still have it). 2k BASIC programmable, large format QWERTY keyboard and a printer base unit that allowed programs to be stored on cassette.
My second was a wire-wrapped Z80 S100 CPM system: https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]
Which came down to what did I get when I wanted something that I could play games and program: an Atari 400 - the ANTIC chip graphic capabilities were superior to the other competing small systems. I still have the ANTIC manual for it.
Apple IIe (Score:2)
Having learned some BASIC on II's and II+'s at school in Jr. High, the family bought a IIe for home before high school. I forget if we had one floppy drive or two. 128K RAM. Black and white monitor - but it could be hooked up to the TV for color.
I'd hack Ultima III save files to give my character better gear/stats - and the mapfiles to change the map contents.
The programming experiment I remember best was doing mandelbrot on the printer. I ran it over night and got about one really poor line of output b
Eagle 8086 (Score:2)
Shout out o Franklin Ace 1000th (Score:2)
I had an Apple II clone. A Franklin Ace 1000 with a Star dot matrix printer which I loved very much.
1996 IBM Aptiva (Score:2)
On hindsight, I should have been glad with the cheaper Packard Bell my dad had wanted to get instead of pouting until he gave in. Still, it was a wonderous and life changing experience. Computer City was like a next level toy store for a 12 year old, just couldn't leave.
C-128 (Score:2)
My first home computer was a Commodore 128, though it was a bit disappointing as I'd already used IBM 8088's at school in typing class.
Truthfully I spent 99% of my time in the C-64 emulation mode as the computer was bought used and almost all the software that came with it was actually for a Commodore 64. It was where I learned to tinker around in BASIC though. Eventually the disk drive broke; for a while after that I would just never turn off the computer so the memory wouldn't clear (until a power outag
First V-Tech! (Score:2)
The original V-tech "learning computer" with membrane keyboard and LCD screen. Did approximately nothing, though playing around with the music creator cartridge was fun.
Second was a Timex Sinclair 1000 which was just barely usable. I sort of learned to program, but the minuscule membrane keyboard made doing anything beyond painful. At least it had the 16k expansion pack so you could write something more complex than "hello world." The only game I had was subLogic flight simulator, which took forever to load
IMSAI 8080 (Score:2)
S-100 based system that my dad built; H-19 terminal, 48k of RAM, later updated to 56k. For those of you that have seen WarGames, that's the one.
Motorola D2 copy (Score:2)
Cosby Special (Score:2)
IBM PC 8088 (Score:2)
Listen up, kids (Score:2)
An Altair 8800 kit with 256 bytes of static RAM which I mail ordered from Southwest Technical Products very soon after the January 1975 issue of Popular Electronics. I soldered every component of every PC board, plus all the 100 pin sockets on the backplane the multiple 100 wire connections between the backplane sections. I replaced almost every IC socket with Augat gold-plated machined-contact teflon-based sockets for reliability.
It had a 2 MHz 8080 CPU.
To boot it, every time after turning it on, you had t
Commodore 64 or O'Brien Sailboard (Score:2)
BASIC cartridge on a Bally Astrocade (Score:2)
The Astrocade game console only had a numeric input keypad. Coding programs was like texting on a feature phone, but without any text prediction, and especially without switch debouncing logic.
The cartridge itself did have a 1/8" jack so you could possibly save the fruits of your labor onto a cassette tape, with some luck.
The game console had almost no memory, so BASIC programs were stored in every other bit of the video frame buffer, and palette tricks were used to make the raw program data invisible on th
TI-99/4A! (Score:2)
My parents bought it for me to learn how to use a computer and type due to my disabilities when I was like seven years old or so. I was scared of it. And then, I found out it can do computer games since I was a video gamer (Atari 2600 and arcades). And then I totally love computers after that as shown in my http://zimage.com/~ant/antfarm... [zimage.com] history.
;)
homemade 6800 (Score:2)
On a breadboard: 6800 CPU, 512 bytes memory, no storage. Hex keypad and eight 7segment LEDs. Assembly language in ROM. Great for creating clock, timers, thermometer, etc.
Three months later I got an Apple ][ and forgot all about the 6800. Wow, the Apple had a better keyboard, 16K RAM, big TV display, Assembly and Integer BASIC, and plenty of storage on affordable audio cassettes!
Most important was the big Red Apple Manual with detailed specifications of the computer circuits, the ROM code, memory map and eve
RCA VIP (Score:2)
IBM PC XT jr. (clone) (Score:2)
Of course it was a clone, we could never afford a real IBM!
HUGE pizza-box style case with dual floppy drives. Stock clock speed: 6MHz, but you could push a button to enable Turbo mode, which ran at 12MHz!
I was also always glad that my parents picked us up an amber monochrome monitor, rather than a green one. I liked amber so much better.
Atari 512 STF (Score:2)
Wonderful computer with a good solid OS and GUI. I think I sold it for more than I paid for it and after I regretted selling it but times were hard...
A very amusing thing was that we all had bootleg Macintosh emulators and once the emulator was loaded it ran Macintosh applications faster than the Mac did! I started selling Macs soon after I bought the Atari and told my boss this so he had me bring it in and we ran side by side tests he couldn't believe his eyes.
Schneider CPC-6128 (Score:2)
It had a very good BASIC implementation and an excellent manual, and this taught me programming at the age of 7.
Relative late-comer myself... (Score:2)
homebrew computer (Score:2)
My first computer (in 1979) was a hand-wired board using a MM5701 maths processor.
Later built a homebrew 6502 computer connected to an old Teletype.
Next built a S100 system, then bought an Apple IIe.
First @home that I used, or my first? (Score:2)
Sinclair ZX80 (Score:2)
Lovely piece of junk - consumed more of my time than girls (even THINKING about girls).
Next one was a solder-the-chips, burn your own boot ROM, board built around an 8080a - using the ROM I developed in college.
Those were the days - fine-tuning a program at the byte-level to fit into the tiny memory space.
AND those days were the end of actually BUILDING a computer - vs the modern process of plugging in boards onto a purchased motherboard, installed in an off-the-shelf case & power supply. Nowadays, bui
Exidy Sorcerer II (Score:2)
IBM PS/2 Model 30 (Score:2)
CoCo (Score:2)
Tandy/TRS-80 CoCo 1, full-sized silver sucker with 4K RAM and tape drive. Those were the days!
Commodore Vic20 (Score:2)
I think it had 3.5k of Ram and I bought a 16k expansion card for it.
followed by a C64, then onto the x86 computers.
Telmac TMC-600 (Score:2)
The joys of computing in 1982
...All in an ugly shade on brown!!
9kb of memory...
Basic interpreter...
Expansion buss that allowed connecting things...
That thing really got me hooked in a way that has lasted since.
I still remember things like typing in an example program and not getting it to work at first and then the "oh" moment when I understood that I had typed in a O instead of a zero in all places the whole fairly long program and the feeling of accomplishment that I got from being able to solve it by pu
Mom worked for IBM (Score:2)
Someone lent her a PC for a while, then she bought us a PCjr and someone from work soldered extra RAM on one of the sidecars. Had some PS/2s in the house.
The first computer that was all mine was a 486 custom build. Learned assembly and C (and a little C++) on it. I used to use the DEBUG program in DOS to program directly on the boot sectors of floppies. If I recall, it didn't understand any instructions past the 286, but I had a little flipbook with 386 codes, so I was able to assemble those instruction
Ohio Scientific C-1P (Score:2)
No-Name 386sx-16 2MB RAM 20MB HDD (Score:2)
It had this turbo button on it that fascinated me, I couldn't figure out why I would ever want it off.
Windows 3 took up half the hard-drive space, so like, first thought? Hey look nothing has changed.
I had a computer magazine (I forget which), that introduced me to BBSs, MUDs, then FreeBSD, and I was amazed how fast my computer ran when Windows wasn't taking up half my harddrive and being slow.
(Today: I am a mac guy with a windows gaming auxiliary machine, but that's now and the question is about then)
Wrong Question (Score:2)
I think you are asking the wrong question.
I owned/used a couple of computers which really didn't leave much of a mark. But if you ask me about my most influential computer then I say:
Amiga.
It was so fat ahead of its time that even today you can put a 12 year old kid in front of it and the kid wont see much of a difference to modern computers.
I wrote my first C-Programm on an Amiga. Used csh, cc and lot other unix tools first on Amiga. Wrote my first Email, downloaded my first file by FTP, UUCP, FTSC, ZModem
ZX Spectrum (Score:2)
Timex/Sinclair 1000.
It was a devious monster, when you filled the 2K of RAM it would just lock up, no data error and chance to edit your code... reboot.
Of course I didn't have the tape drive.
My dad had the version with the 16KB RAM module you plugged in the back. Unfortunately, if you banged that membrane keyboard a little too hard, it would fall out, and then you'd lose everything.
It was enough to flush the toilet to make it disconnect enough to crash. An exercise with permasoldering it to the mother board with a flat cable solved that problem.
ZX-80 for me.
Mac Classic was my first as well, followed by a Performa 400, if I recall correctly.
Mine was a Trs-80 MC10 with 4k RAM and a 16k expansion pack. It had a 6803 CPU. A bit of a piece of crap, but I would spend entire days coding in its variant of MS BASIC or mucking around in assembly with this assembler program I typed in by hand from a Rainbow magazine.
TRS-80 CoCo model 1 for me. I didn't get my first IBM compatible computer (486dx2 66) until 1996.
Model III here with 16k upgraded to 48k. Cassette. Great computer. Learned BASIC on it and that I wanted to develop software. Got a model 4p and a 100 in the house to remind me of those times.
16k, babes. You could get it to 48k with the expansion unit.
The coolest part was the multi-voice sound synthesizer. You could generate touch tones, Star Trek noises, whatever you could program in BASIC. Good times.
Yup. You're a puppy.
Same here, though perhaps a slightly different version. We had the 768k RAM option and went with a TTL display card (RGB was still pretty expensive at the time). In my last few years of school I wrote all my term papers on that thing using PC-Write. [wikipedia.org]
I was already using mainframes and minicomputers when I bought it, so it didn't keep my attention very long. It took a long time for home machines to reach a point where I felt it was worth he effort to use them.
Hah, I bought one of those from the Salvation Army for $5. What a truly, truly terrible machine.
Yup, had a PET as my first. Upgraded to a VIC 20, then a C64 after that. Years later got a 286, then a 386sx16.
Played lots of Jumpman and King's Quest I (which taught me a good bit of spelling--my mom wrote down all the common words I'd need to know and I'd type them in). Also played Mineshaft, Crossfire, and Mouser.