Ask Slashdot: What Are Good Books On Inventing, Innovating and Doing R&D?

Posted by BeauHD
dryriver writes: I've signed up to a project that involves inventing new ways to do things and also performing the technology R&D required to make these new ways a reality. So, dear Slashdotters, are there any good books on inventing, innovating or doing R&D? Books that describe different ways to approach inventing/R&D? Books on managing a team effort to invent, innovate and research? Or even good books about the history of past inventions -- how they were created, why they were created, how and why they succeeded or failed in the real world? Thanks!

  • The Bible? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Book of Genesis, specifically.

  • so (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    you signed up for an R&D project and have no idea where to start... I am sure this project will be successful

    • I agree, from what I've observed the drive to invent is an innate ability not something you learn in school. Training certainly hones this ability but I've never seen training create it where it did not previously exist. Go hire some people that show talent for inventing things in your field and then surround them with people that can take that invention to market. Also - inventing by committee is probably the worst possible way to do it.

  • Read about TRIZ... it's about how inventions evolve in predictable ways.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    and this is a book by it's creator:
    And Suddenly the Inventor Appeared: TRIZ, the Theory of Inventive Problem Solving

  • You can try "How to get rich quick, by inventing the shit out of things'

    By yours truly.

    Only $99.95

