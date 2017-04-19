Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Ask Slashdot: What Are Good Books On Inventing, Innovating and Doing R&D? 24

Posted by BeauHD from the turn-your-dreams-into-reality dept.
dryriver writes: I've signed up to a project that involves inventing new ways to do things and also performing the technology R&D required to make these new ways a reality. So, dear Slashdotters, are there any good books on inventing, innovating or doing R&D? Books that describe different ways to approach inventing/R&D? Books on managing a team effort to invent, innovate and research? Or even good books about the history of past inventions -- how they were created, why they were created, how and why they succeeded or failed in the real world? Thanks!

