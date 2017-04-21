Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Ask Slashdot: How Do You Explain 'Don't Improve My Software Syndrome' Or DIMSS?

dryriver writes: I am someone who likes to post improvement suggestions for different software tools I use on the internet. If I see a function in a software that doesn't work well for me or could work better for everyone else, I immediately post suggestions as to how that function could be improved and made to work better for everybody. A striking phenomenon I have come across in posting such suggestions is the sheer number of "why would you want that at all" or "nobody needs that" or "the software is fine as it is" type responses from software users. What is particularly puzzling is that its not the developers of the software rejecting the suggestions -- its users of the software that often react sourly to improvement suggestions that could, if implemented well, benefit a lot of people using the software in question. I have observed this happening online for years even for really good software feature/function improvement ideas that actually wound up being implemented. My question is -- what causes this behavior of software users on the internet? Why would a software user see a suggestion that would very likely benefit many other users of the software and object loudly to that suggestion, or even pretend that "the suggestion is a bad one?"

  • You are most likely suggesting something that will increase the complexity of the project.
  • One of two very very scenarios arises in my mind:

    1) The person(s) does not want the software to change at all because they are comfortable with how it works. This is seen all the time when companies are pushing upgrades to a new version of Windows or Office or *insert a different product*
    2) Your suggestions are really not all that useful and are rightfully be lambasted
  • Change is bad, unless it's great.

  • If you didn't write crap like "a software" people might take you & your ideas more seriously.

  • What I think may be an improvement may look to someone else to be a bad thing.

  • Please stop screwing with it syndrome.... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Many people are very tired of their software constantly changing and shifting for no good reason. Oblig car analogy: suppose that every night when you get home, park your car and go inside there was a good chance some random mechanic would come along and start tinkering - moving the controls around, swapping out the seats, adding go-fast stripes (then removing them), maybe switching the engine or making it an automatic. It would get old really, really quickly.

    That's what it feels like sometimes with softw

  • The helpdesk closes the issue as "User error".
    The engineer closes the issue as "Showed documentation".
    The senior engineer opens an "Usability issue".

  • In good faith people can ask why you would want such a change, I don't see how that is being negative.

  • Easy (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Users like their software to work. Most software only barely does, and every upgrade risks catastrophic regressions sold as "improvement".

    As a current example, any website you use regularly might see an "upgrade"* causing it to no longer work with your browser, so you get to upgrade. Then you find your browser is no longer supported on your operating system, forcing you to apply lots of patches, or outright upgrade. Or both. Perhaps you now must use a 64bit version and since your hardware wasn't 64bit yet,

  • Obligatory XKCD (Score:3)

    by hudsucker ( 676767 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @07:44PM (#54280029)
    Because every change breaks someone's workflow. https://xkcd.com/1172/ [xkcd.com]
  • This may well come as a complete shock to many of those involved in the production and development of software.

    But its true, so I'm going to lay it on you.

    Most people do not use software for the sake of using software.

    I Know. I can hear you cry and see your tears. Get over it.

    Strange as it seems, they use software to get stuff done. Its a tool. They learn the tool to get stuff done. They setup up processes that incorporate the use of those tools to get even more stuff done. And then *poof*...

  • When you decide to express your personal brilliance to the developer, take the time to word it in such a way that it doesn't come across as condescending or undermining. Not to say that developers are all precious snow-flakes, but if the feature request is important to you then learning how to present it goes a long way towards gaining an outcome that you like, as with pretty much every other area in life when it comes to trying to get something done by other people.

    Beautiful pitches like "...unless it has

