Ask Slashdot: Do You Like Functional Programming? (slashdot.org) 30
An anonymous reader writes: Functional programming seems to be all the rage these days. Efforts are being made to highlight its use in Java, JavaScript, C# and elsewhere. Lots of claims are being made about it's virtues that seem relatively easy to prove or disprove such as "Its use will reduce your debugging time." Or "It will clarify your code." My co-workers are resorting to arm-wrestling matches over this style choice. Half of my co-workers have drunk the Kool-Aid and are evangelizing its benefits. The other half are unconvinced of its virtues over Object Oriented Design patterns, etc.
What is your take on functional programming and related technologies (i.e. lambdas and streams)? Is it our salvation? Is it merely another useful design pattern? Or is it a technological dead-end?
Python creator Guido van Rossum has said most programmers aren't used to functional languages, and when he answered Slashdot reader questions in 2013 said the only functional language he knew much about was Haskell, and "any language less popular than Haskell surely has very little practical value." He even added "I also don't think that the current crop of functional languages is ready for mainstream."
Leave your own opinions in the comments. Do you like functional programming?
The same problem they solve in any other language - they allow you to easily express a function that captures values from a dynamic scope.
There's two big things that have come out of the recent move towards more functional programming which are really important.
1) People are understanding that reducing the amount of state that any particular bit of code carries reduces the complexity of working with it. Less state means more testability, more easy reasoning about the code, more clarity, more easy debugging, and fewer edge cases to consider. That's not to say that you should never has state, as pure functional programming would have you beli
yes,
OK a bit more detail, there are advantage to not having state, or at least making the system deal with it it lead to some really elegant code.
Just like most languages it has it limits, mainly input and output.
I have used haskell and I think it has some really good concepts but is plagued by people using being to terse and cryptic, 1 character names for types are not good yes you can work out what it is doing but you shouldn't have to, and the use of random definable operator like '' makes it unreadable
Dysfunctional programming (Score:2)
seem to be the prevalent choice on the web these days.
functional composition (Score:3)
I like functional composition, it certainly has its uses (at least as middleware). I disagree with the notion that it makes code more readable though, in general. It only makes code more readable if you're familiar with it (functional programming).
Scala (Score:1)
I prefer to use functional programming where it makes sense (most of the time). One reason I like Scala is that it's not pure. You can always write a for loop if you need to. Haskell, is a bit less forgiving.
As Bruce Lee said (Score:2)
Use only that which works, and take it from any place you can find it.
"Like"? (Score:2)
I don't get what you mean by "like".
Procedures are procedures, period.
Sometimes it's helpful to have some procedure (or subroutine) store some value in some location before popping the stack.
What I really don't get in this write-up is the insinuation that a focus on (purely) functional programming is a "recent trend". That implies that the majority of today's coders have no fucking idea how coding has progressed through the last few decades (which I've been there to see firsthand).
I like programming that works (Score:2)
It's not that I want to brag I'm old... (Score:2)
But it seems that I will.
Around ten years ago, I started writing a column for a magazine. My first article was precisely a way to use functional programming for "real" code, using a multi-paradigm language (Ruby).
I didn't jump on the Functional bandwagon first time I saw it; it took me around ten years to understand and embrace what it can do. So we are talking about 20 years of hype. At least.
I am far from proficiently thinking functionally, although I have used it for many interesting things. It is a cool
I do to an extent (Score:2)
While I wouldn't want to program in a pure functional, no side effect language, a good mix of differing paradigms seems to me to be the way to go. Java and
.NET went overboard on the OOP, and it leads to these poor abstractions in many cases (I.e. AbstractFooProcessor), which are much better approached with some FPd
Pure functional code is super easy to reason about, though, especially asynchronous code. OOP has its role, but oftentimes you find yourself on loose footing, with its focus on always changing st
I like functions... (Score:2)
It depends on the use (Score:1)
Functional programming languages like Haskell, ML, and Gallina can be very beautiful. The problem is that they have a steep learning curve that has less to do with the syntax of the language and more to do with the semantics. If one is well versed in category theory or has spent a significant amount of time working with functor spaces, monoids, and monads, then it's much easier to understand a non-trivial application written in Haskell than the equivalent object hierarchy in an object-oriented language.
Wrong question (Score:2)
The right question would be "Do you understand functional programming?". And when you see about 99% of all "coders" having no clue, then you could ask the rest why they invested the time.
I have a usage pattern where I end up pairing them with enums and it simplifies so many things (e.g. You practically never need a switch statement ever again).
Care to share the pattern (or a reference)? I googled a bit, but there didn't seem to be one stand-out pattern and I'm quite curious (if you have the time)
Thanks.
What is functional programming? (Score:2)
Wow. Really?
Functional programming.
1. Prefer non-mutable data. No more action at a distance bugs. Hand off a reference to your data structure and don't have to care. Replay any data transform at any point as a unique structure.
2. Prefer a defined and well known API often involving transforms that take a function as an argument to provide the predicate (e.g., filter), transform (e.g., map), aggregation (e.g., foldLeft/Right), or whatever building block.
3. Prefer data structures that you can reason about
Drink the "kOOl-aid" (Score:1)
Not sure whether that was an intended pun or not, but I'm using it...
I like functional aspects not functional languages (Score:2)
I got my master's degree with this guy [unm.edu], and I had to take a Haskell course, or seminar, every semester. I was, and still am, pretty terrible at Haskell.
However, what I attempted to learn helped my Python out a lot. Map and filter are two of my favorites, and the other functional paradigms [python.org] are occasionally useful to me as an actually working, productive, programmer. I'm happy I was exposed to those concepts, since they tend to come in handy. Yes, everything is Turing complete, and you can accomplish the same