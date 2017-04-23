Ask Slashdot: Do You Like Functional Programming? (slashdot.org) 57
An anonymous reader writes: Functional programming seems to be all the rage these days. Efforts are being made to highlight its use in Java, JavaScript, C# and elsewhere. Lots of claims are being made about it's virtues that seem relatively easy to prove or disprove such as "Its use will reduce your debugging time." Or "It will clarify your code." My co-workers are resorting to arm-wrestling matches over this style choice. Half of my co-workers have drunk the Kool-Aid and are evangelizing its benefits. The other half are unconvinced of its virtues over Object Oriented Design patterns, etc.
What is your take on functional programming and related technologies (i.e. lambdas and streams)? Is it our salvation? Is it merely another useful design pattern? Or is it a technological dead-end?
Python creator Guido van Rossum has said most programmers aren't used to functional languages, and when he answered Slashdot reader questions in 2013 said the only functional language he knew much about was Haskell, and "any language less popular than Haskell surely has very little practical value." He even added "I also don't think that the current crop of functional languages is ready for mainstream."
Leave your own opinions in the comments. Do you like functional programming?
The same problem they solve in any other language - they allow you to easily express a function that captures values from a dynamic scope.
I see lambdas as the opposite end of the pendulum swing from the goto statement.
They have their place but they both lead to lots of confusion with poor coders who are trying to maintain very old code.
There's two big things that have come out of the recent move towards more functional programming which are really important.
1) People are understanding that reducing the amount of state that any particular bit of code carries reduces the complexity of working with it. Less state means more testability, more easy reasoning about the code, more clarity, more easy debugging, and fewer edge cases to consider. That's not to say that you should never has state, as pure functional programming would have you beli
yes,
OK a bit more detail, there are advantage to not having state, or at least making the system deal with it it lead to some really elegant code.
Just like most languages it has it limits, mainly input and output.
I have used haskell and I think it has some really good concepts but is plagued by people using being to terse and cryptic, 1 character names for types are not good yes you can work out what it is doing but you shouldn't have to, and the use of random definable operator like '' makes it unreadable
Dysfunctional programming (Score:4, Funny)
seem to be the prevalent choice on the web these days.
A properly placed apostrophe has its virtues as well. it's means it is.
Or it has.
It's amazing that people that can learn dozens of languages all more complex than the previous can't seem to grasp the humble apostrophe.
I violently agree. The rule is very simple: If you mean "it is" or "it has" then you can write "it's". Otherwise, it is "its". Why so many out there seem to be unable to comprehend such a simple idea is something deserving of a study.
functional composition (Score:3)
I like functional composition, it certainly has its uses (at least as middleware). I disagree with the notion that it makes code more readable though, in general. It only makes code more readable if you're familiar with it (functional programming).
Scala (Score:1)
I prefer to use functional programming where it makes sense (most of the time). One reason I like Scala is that it's not pure. You can always write a for loop if you need to. Haskell, is a bit less forgiving.
As Bruce Lee said (Score:2)
Use only that which works, and take it from any place you can find it.
"Like"? (Score:3, Insightful)
I don't get what you mean by "like".
Procedures are procedures, period.
Sometimes it's helpful to have some procedure (or subroutine) store some value in some location before popping the stack.
What I really don't get in this write-up is the insinuation that a focus on (purely) functional programming is a "recent trend". That implies that the majority of today's coders have no fucking idea how coding has progressed through the last few decades (which I've been there to see firsthand).
That's the only interesting thing about this article.
I like programming that works (Score:2)
It's not that I want to brag I'm old... (Score:2)
But it seems that I will.
Around ten years ago, I started writing a column for a magazine. My first article was precisely a way to use functional programming for "real" code, using a multi-paradigm language (Ruby).
I didn't jump on the Functional bandwagon first time I saw it; it took me around ten years to understand and embrace what it can do. So we are talking about 20 years of hype. At least.
I am far from proficiently thinking functionally, although I have used it for many interesting things. It is a cool
There is no "The Only Way" (Score:1)
But it should not be The Only Way to approach a program - unless you are Truly One with the Tao.
Unless you are a total newbie who has only been exposed ot one tool, or a hypothentical/mytical code-master-of-all-code-masters who is "Truly One with the Tao," then you know there is no "Only [one reasonable] Way" to approach a program/problem, at least not one of any reasonable complexity.
I do to an extent (Score:2)
While I wouldn't want to program in a pure functional, no side effect language, a good mix of differing paradigms seems to me to be the way to go. Java and
.NET went overboard on the OOP, and it leads to these poor abstractions in many cases (I.e. AbstractFooProcessor), which are much better approached with some FPd
Pure functional code is super easy to reason about, though, especially asynchronous code. OOP has its role, but oftentimes you find yourself on loose footing, with its focus on always changing st
I like functions... (Score:2)
Yes, it means your functions aren't allowed to have side effects (i.e., all parameters are passed by value and the only result is the value returned to the caller).
Personally, I like it because it's a good way to manage complexity -- kind of like the encapsulation of object-oriented programming, except applied to the verbs instead of the nouns.
It depends on the use (Score:1)
Functional programming languages like Haskell, ML, and Gallina can be very beautiful. The problem is that they have a steep learning curve that has less to do with the syntax of the language and more to do with the semantics. If one is well versed in category theory or has spent a significant amount of time working with functor spaces, monoids, and monads, then it's much easier to understand a non-trivial application written in Haskell than the equivalent object hierarchy in an object-oriented language.
Wrong question (Score:2)
The right question would be "Do you understand functional programming?". And when you see about 99% of all "coders" having no clue, then you could ask the rest why they invested the time.
I have a usage pattern where I end up pairing them with enums and it simplifies so many things (e.g. You practically never need a switch statement ever again).
Care to share the pattern (or a reference)? I googled a bit, but there didn't seem to be one stand-out pattern and I'm quite curious (if you have the time)
Thanks.
What is functional programming? (Score:3)
Wow. Really?
Functional programming.
1. Prefer non-mutable data. No more action at a distance bugs. Hand off a reference to your data structure and don't have to care. Replay any data transform at any point as a unique structure.
2. Prefer a defined and well known API often involving transforms that take a function as an argument to provide the predicate (e.g., filter), transform (e.g., map), aggregation (e.g., foldLeft/Right), or whatever building block.
3. Prefer data structures that you can reason about based on a well-known set of patterns. (Best quote ever: "You say `patterns' and everyone is warm and fuzzy. You say `monad' and every loses their f-ing minds.)
Given (2) in a language you'll often see in a language that functions are first-class data.
Functional programming is just (a set of) best-practices. It's scary when the big words are new. Once you use it a bit you'll wonder why when you say, "use a flatMap", folks freak out because all you've said is, "You are transforming the elements of some container into values that are themselves an instance of the same container but you want to flatten everything back from nested containers. [E.g., Container is C with element type A; thus C[A]. You've run a transform that will create C[C[A]] but want to end up with C[A] at the end]." Now you could say that second part but that's a lot of words. Because of points (2) and (3) above we just say, "use a flatMap" (or however you spell `bind` in your language of choice).
Nothing to see here. Please move along. (And yes. I like functional programming. A lot.)
I'm a C# and BI developer I was paid to learn Clojure (a LISP) for a cloud-based contact centre platform project. I really liked it, but it did take me a while to get my head around the different patterns
If you have a problem that can be solved using functional programming (e.g. operating on sets of data) then it can be a good choice. For example, I reckon it would be extremely useful in a business intelligence transformation layer.
Drink the "kOOl-aid" (Score:1)
Not sure whether that was an intended pun or not, but I'm using it...
I like functional aspects not functional languages (Score:2)
I got my master's degree with this guy [unm.edu], and I had to take a Haskell course, or seminar, every semester. I was, and still am, pretty terrible at Haskell.
However, what I attempted to learn helped my Python out a lot. Map and filter are two of my favorites, and the other functional paradigms [python.org] are occasionally useful to me as an actually working, productive, programmer. I'm happy I was exposed to those concepts, since they tend to come in handy. Yes, everything is Turing complete, and you can accomplish the same
Sure, why not... (Score:2)
It's a very useful way of thinking about certain problems and it is often simpler that a lot of pattern heavy code. Take something like a template method. With functional programming just provide the functions to the method or instance. It accomplishes the same thing without an explosion of subclasses.
There's a lot of other classic OO patterns that aren't needed or just done a lot more cleanly with higher order functions and other functional programming paradigms. It's also unfortunate that people assume fu
Has its uses. (Score:2)
Not a panacea by any means. Sometimes it's harder to apply to general business programming in a meaningful and useful way - immutable objects aren't necessarily the best fit for data objects, to my mind anyway. Applied correctly and maybe less-than-completely the patterns and thinking from functional programming can be a good thing - but I'm not really a fan of pure functional programming and prefer the hybrid approaches like Scala.
The worst thing about function programming (Score:2)
Are the people who won't stop talking about it.
Yes (Score:2)
Functional languages are great for highly parallelized computation because well-behaved functions don't have side effects, and that eliminates entire classes of race condition and locking issues. Functional languages ar
Do I like Functional Programming? (Score:1)
Sometimes, but just like Object-Oriented Programming it sucks when it's used as The One Paradigm To Rule Them All.
Preferences: Use OOP for GUI, and FSP (functional/structured programming) for services/backed. Use round pegs in round holes.
immutability and no global state (Score:1)
You can do a functional style of programming in just about any language, but using a true functional language brings you some added benefits.
Immutable data and pure functions make reasoning about your application so much simpler because there is no external state. With the same input, your functions always produce the same output. Testing is easier, debugging is easier, designing is easier, refactoring is much easier.
Another way to think of functional languages vs procedural, is describing to a computer how
Functional is useful when not pure (Score:2)
The best functional programming to me, is the kind being integrated into various primarily procedural languages. I use it daily in C# at work, and find it invaluable in performing complex transformations on data. Python, C#, etc. have the best of both worlds -- the choice to use whatever is best for your situation.
I'll expand further, maybe to start an interesting conversation because I'm sure someone will disagree: purely- or mostly-functional languages are the original hype-driven languages. A lot of peo
Yep. I like functional programming, but it's a tool. But then OO is just a tool as well. It's not suitable for everything, and attempting to apply OO principles to problems that don't really need them is just a waste of everyone's time, just as being forced into a functional pattern when it's not necessary is useless.
I'm mostly familiar with functional programming in R, where it's an extremely useful part of the language, but you don't have to use it. But once you get used to it, loops end up looking like